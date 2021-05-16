708
Dugout Discussion May 16

Sigurdsson benched as James returns from injury for final match of Gameweek 36

708 Comments
Share

How do you follow that?

After Alisson’s dramatic last-gasp winner for Liverpool over West Bromwich Albion, a truncated Blank Gameweek 36 finishes at Goodison Park this evening.

Relegated Sheffield United are Everton’s visitors, with kick-off on Merseyside at 19:00 BST.

The Toffees will not get a better chance to improve their fairly dismal home record, with the Blades having taken only four points on the road all season.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side lie 15th in the Premier League’s ‘home’ table and have taken 18 fewer points on their own turf than they have on their travels.

James Rodriguez (£7.7m) is back to help Everton’s push for a UEFA Europa League qualification spot following three games out with a calf injury.

He replaces Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.9m) in Ancelotti’s only change from their 0-0 draw with Aston Villa on Thursday.

Paul Heckingbottom hands a first senior start to teenage striker Daniel Jebbison (£4.5m), meanwhile.

Jebbison, Jack Robinson (£4.2m) and Ben Osborn (£4.7m) replace Kean Bryan (£3.9m) and the injured Sander Berge (£4.9m) and Oliver Burke (£4.1m) in the Blades’ starting XI.

Everton XI: Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Coleman, Doucoure, Allan, Rodriguez, Digne, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Sheff Utd XI: Ramsdale, Baldock, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Stevens, Osborn, Norwood, Fleck, Jebbison, McGoldrick.

SUNDAY’S PREVIOUS GAMEWEEK 36 ACTION

Image

A dramatic, emotional, last-gasp goal from Alisson (£5.9m) kept UEFA Champions League qualification in Liverpool’s hands at the Hawthorns on Sunday.

The Brazilian nodded in Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s (£7.7m) stoppage-time corner to hand the Reds all three points.

Six points for a goal seems like scant reward for such a rare occurrence but attacking returns and bonus points for Alisson and Alexander-Arnold at least compensated for yet another clean sheet loss: Jurgen Klopp’s side have recorded just four shut-outs in their last 18 matches.

Despite this, Alexander-Arnold has only blanked in one of his last eight appearances.

Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) has delivered a goal or assist in each of his last six starts, meanwhile, and it was his beautifully taken strike from a Sadio Mane (£11.7m) lay-off that restored parity after Hal Robson-Kanu‘s (£5.2m) opener.

Matheus Pereira (£5.4m) continued his fine form, with an assist for Albion’s goal his eighth goal contribution in the last seven Gameweeks.

And for those that missed the news: an injured Diogo Jota (£7.0m) wasn’t involved in the Black Country and will now be sidelined for the rest of 2020/21.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

708 Comments Post a Comment
  1. dansmusen
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    17 points this GW...any worse ??

    Open Controls
  2. popey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    Really glad i watched that rubbish for my Pickford/DCL hauls

    Priority for this week;

    a) Play Madddison and Castagne > Dallas
    b) Play Castagne and Maddison > punty mid (already have Greenwood/Raph)

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
        15 mins ago

        I think A. Unless you fancy a punt on ASM or Willock.

        Open Controls
        1. popey
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          14 mins ago

          not especially! will need to be someone a little leftfield maybe as 15 and 19 points off top of ML's

          Open Controls
          1. BeWater
              6 mins ago

              Surely Maddison has to start now after sitting out the cup final.

              Open Controls
              1. popey
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                3 mins ago

                You'd hope so - I think you are right though, the Dallas move looks best over last two. over last 4 games higher xGI than Lingard and CS points thrown in to boot

                Open Controls
              2. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                3 mins ago

                You mean the match they just won against the tram they’re about to play? Why would Rogers change anything?

                Open Controls
                1. BeWater
                    just now

                    There is only 3 days between games and Perez played nearly the whole game. I figured Maddison would have a chance to start.

                    Open Controls
            • No Kane No Gain
              • 2 Years
              4 mins ago

              Who would you pick. Willock or ASM

              Open Controls
        2. -GK22-
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          15 mins ago

          F Torres to keep his place for last 2 games?

          Thinking him to replace Jota?

          Open Controls
          1. Scots Gooner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Don't get into that guessing game.

            Unless you have the bench to compensate, looking for an alternative.

            Open Controls
        3. Danstoke82
          • 6 Years
          15 mins ago

          Any United fans?...Chances of Cavani starting v Fulham?

          Open Controls
          1. No Kane No Gain
            • 2 Years
            13 mins ago

            Very high. Ole will want to show him to the fans!

            Open Controls
            1. AMBELLINA PRISE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              9 mins ago

              Does that mean Greenwood won't start?

              Open Controls
              1. No Kane No Gain
                • 2 Years
                5 mins ago

                He’ll start. I think he’ll go attacking with Greenwood cavani rashford all starting. Bruno in front of pogba and maybe Fred or Mc

                Open Controls
        4. BeWater
            13 mins ago

            Guys, who doesn't have Bruno or any other United player? Are you concerned about it and doing something to counter the risk?

            Jota injury for me gives me an obvious free move to Greenwood.

            Open Controls
            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 mins ago

              Yeah Jota to Greenwood is 99% what I’m doing.
              I might just do Rodriguez > Greenwood instead so I don’t trick myself into starting him. (But probably not)

              Open Controls
          • SHOWSTOPPERRR
            • 3 Years
            12 mins ago

            So -8 over two gw 's and rank increases from 19k to 8.5k during those two he's. 57(-4) this gw.

            Open Controls
            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 min ago

              Nice work!

              Open Controls
          • Wee Jinky
            • 9 Years
            10 mins ago

            Replacement for Jota? Greenwood or Harrison?

            Open Controls
            1. AMBELLINA PRISE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              7 mins ago

              Same dilemma. Will Greenwood start?

              Open Controls
            2. BeWater
                6 mins ago

                Pretty sure I will get Greenwood but going to wait until the last possible minute.

                Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.