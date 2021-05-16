Sigurdsson benched as James returns from injury for final match of Gameweek 36

How do you follow that?

After Alisson’s dramatic last-gasp winner for Liverpool over West Bromwich Albion, a truncated Blank Gameweek 36 finishes at Goodison Park this evening.

Relegated Sheffield United are Everton’s visitors, with kick-off on Merseyside at 19:00 BST.

The Toffees will not get a better chance to improve their fairly dismal home record, with the Blades having taken only four points on the road all season.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side lie 15th in the Premier League’s ‘home’ table and have taken 18 fewer points on their own turf than they have on their travels.

James Rodriguez (£7.7m) is back to help Everton’s push for a UEFA Europa League qualification spot following three games out with a calf injury.

He replaces Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.9m) in Ancelotti’s only change from their 0-0 draw with Aston Villa on Thursday.

Paul Heckingbottom hands a first senior start to teenage striker Daniel Jebbison (£4.5m), meanwhile.

Jebbison, Jack Robinson (£4.2m) and Ben Osborn (£4.7m) replace Kean Bryan (£3.9m) and the injured Sander Berge (£4.9m) and Oliver Burke (£4.1m) in the Blades’ starting XI.

Everton XI: Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Coleman, Doucoure, Allan, Rodriguez, Digne, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Sheff Utd XI: Ramsdale, Baldock, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Stevens, Osborn, Norwood, Fleck, Jebbison, McGoldrick.

SUNDAY’S PREVIOUS GAMEWEEK 36 ACTION

A dramatic, emotional, last-gasp goal from Alisson (£5.9m) kept UEFA Champions League qualification in Liverpool’s hands at the Hawthorns on Sunday.

The Brazilian nodded in Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s (£7.7m) stoppage-time corner to hand the Reds all three points.

Six points for a goal seems like scant reward for such a rare occurrence but attacking returns and bonus points for Alisson and Alexander-Arnold at least compensated for yet another clean sheet loss: Jurgen Klopp’s side have recorded just four shut-outs in their last 18 matches.

Despite this, Alexander-Arnold has only blanked in one of his last eight appearances.

Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) has delivered a goal or assist in each of his last six starts, meanwhile, and it was his beautifully taken strike from a Sadio Mane (£11.7m) lay-off that restored parity after Hal Robson-Kanu‘s (£5.2m) opener.

Matheus Pereira (£5.4m) continued his fine form, with an assist for Albion’s goal his eighth goal contribution in the last seven Gameweeks.

And for those that missed the news: an injured Diogo Jota (£7.0m) wasn’t involved in the Black Country and will now be sidelined for the rest of 2020/21.

