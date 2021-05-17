520
Scout Notes May 17

Gameweek 37 Scout Picks built on Man United and Liverpool double-ups

520 Comments
Something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue all feature in our latest Scout Picks.

There are some firm favourites back in form, some less-heralded squad members announcing their arrival, a midfielder on loan with a point to prove and a defender from the blue half of Merseyside who we believe is worth keeping our faith in despite a painful night at home to the Premier League’s bottom team.

With no time for David, Neale, Tom and Andy to present Scout Squad entries this week, we built our best XI players for the penultimate round of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) fixtures from scratch.

We are in the 3-4-3 formation for Gameweek 37, coming in at £82.3m, £0.7m inside our budget of £83.0m.

GOALKEEPER

Wolves restrict heavily-backed Bamford as Meslier suffers freak own goal

Leeds United have often struggled on the road in their debut Premier League season under Marcelo Bielsa, but the performance at Burnley on Saturday showed they can now offer some security away from Elland Road. With their increasingly resilient defence allowing shots on goal, but generally from distance, Illan Meslier (£4.7m)’s impressive reflexes can add some save points to a potential second clean sheet in a row.

DEFENDERS

Alisson‘s (£5.9m) headed winner at West Bromwich Albion will go down in Premier League folklore, but the corner-taker who found him so unerringly was Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m) who is finally generating once again the attacking returns that saw him become a virtually essential FPL asset last season. Liverpool need to keep winning in pursuit of a Champions League spot and with Leeds having just put four past Burnley at Turf Moor managers can anticipate more bounty from Trent’s abundance of crosses, set-pieces and shots, now coming from either foot.

Many Lucas Digne (£6.2m) owners will have watched with increasing agitation as he and his Everton team-mates failed to make any impression on a relegated Sheffield United in the final fixture of Gameweek 36. The left-back’s 13 crosses on the night demonstrate that he is still very much an attacking threat if his strikers can find the finishing touch of Liverpool’s goalkeeper and a Wolverhampton Wanderers forward line that has only mustered six goals in its last nine away matches offers decent hope of an Everton clean sheet this time around.

Some uncertainty surrounds the line-up plans of Ole Gunnar-Solskjaer, but it seems likely that Luke Shaw (£5.5m) will be among the key players given a run-out in front of the returning Stretford End faithful ahead of Manchester United’s Europa League final in nine days’ time. A ‘shadow’ XI is a strong possibility for the final match at Molineux, but Shaw’s increasing involvement in the United attack should get a chance to probe a Fulham defence that has conceded nine goals in its last four away outings.

MIDFIELDERS

After an uncharacteristically lengthy barren spell, Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) seems finally to have regained his touch in front of goal. An attacking return in each of his last six starts culminated at West Bromwich Albion in his first double -figure haul for 15 Gameweeks and the Golden Boot candidate will surely be relishing Wednesday night’s trip to Burnley.

Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m) is another FPL superstar whose recent form has led to doubts, and sales, within the community. Two goals in his last three means he is once again the sort of asset that cannot be ignored as the ever-willing attacker could sign-off his season in style against a relegated side in front of a lively home crowd. Fulham are in the bottom three for big chances conceded in their last six matches.

Leeds’ forward line has certainly generated season-long discussion and interest, but Jack Harrison (£5.5m) has generally flown just that little bit under the radar, possibly because his eight goals and nine assists have been punctuated by a few one-point cameos. However, with at least 60 minutes played in each of Leeds’s last five matches and the ability to provide double-figure returns for his owners, such as the 16 points they just received as Harrison and his team-mates went on a spree at Burnley, he has forced his way into our thinking for the visit to Southampton. After 36 Gameweeks, only six FPL midfielders have scored more points than Harrison.

Another player apparently determined to prove his worth (in this case to Steve Bruce, to Mikel Arteta and the to FPL community watching on) is Newcastle United loanee Joe Willock (£4.7m). He confidently claimed the ball for an initially unsuccessful penalty attempt against Manchester City, but retained a cool head to slot home the rebound, continuing his run of a goal a game in his last five. Sheffield United are the next visitors to St James’s Park, fresh from their only away clean sheet of the season.

FORWARDS

Tottenham Wolves Brighton West Ham

Salah’s rival for the Golden Boot also hit the target at the weekend. Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane (£11.8m) led his side to their third consecutive home victory under interim boss Ryan Mason, scoring his third goal from his side’s eight in those fixtures. Wednesday’s visitors Aston Villa haven’t kept an away clean sheet in their last five attempts and, with a home crowd at their backs, a new attacking outlook and European football on the menu Spurs can be expected to take the game enthusiastically to Dean Smith’s men.

Michail Antonio (£6.5m) has blanked against the obdurate defences of first Everton and then Brighton and Hove Albion, but he will be hoping to return to the very sharp form he showed when bagging a brace at Burnley only a fortnight ago. Over the last six matches, West Bromwich Albion have conceded the joint-most chances through the middle, which bodes well for West Ham’s centre-forward.

Christian Benteke (£5.5m) has long endured a lot of frustration and some poor luck in front of goal for Crystal Palace, but a strike in each of his last three matches suggests his form is now well worth FPL investment. And over the last six matches, no Premier League player has registered more shots on target (12). Although Arsenal’s defence has been strong away from the Emirates, playing in front of supporters for the first time in many months looks set to inspire all home teams to their best attacking efforts and we believe Benteke could be just the man to finish off the chances created by Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) and Eberechi Eze (£5.8m).

Substitutes

  • Jordan Pickford (£4.8m)
  • Ben Godfrey (£5.1m)
  • Ezgjan Alioski (£4.3m)
  • Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m)

THE CAPTAIN

Who are the best captain options for FPL Gameweek 36+?

We choose the Scout Picks captain using a four-way vote between our Scout Squad pundits.

Because we use Fantasy Football Scout data so heavily in this process, the skipper we choose each Gameweek is known only to those with a valid Fantasy Football Scout subscription and revealed to the public only when the deadline has passed.

Here is how we voted for Gameweek 37:

520 Comments
  1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Kane is leaving spurs

    Open Controls
    1. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      ?

      Open Controls
      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Breaking news on sky

        Open Controls
        1. Scholes Out Forever
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Yeah doubt it will happen. A premier league team will have to break the bank to get him out of that long term contract with Levy.

          Quite hard to do coming out of a pandemic

          Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      OMG Kane

      Open Controls
    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      For the right price

      Open Controls
    4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Kane says he wants to agree a move before the euros

      One English club came in last summer. He was urged to stay last season as levy promised a season with mourinho

      Now wants to leave and move in the next couple of weeks.

      Open Controls
      1. PLerix
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Salah (c) then 😉

        Open Controls
      2. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Is this good or bad for FPL?

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Might want to go out with a bang in front of the fans but this sort of news usually destabilises things

          Open Controls
    5. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Drop him right now.

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Kane to Benteke -4 done

        Open Controls
  2. bautasten
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Mendy
    TAA. Digne. Shaw (Rudiger, Ayling)
    Jota*. Salah. Fernandes. Lingard (Zaha)
    Kane. Bamford (Welbeck)

    A) Jota, Zaha -> Raph, Greenwood
    B) Jota, Welbeck -> Raph, Antonio

    What would you prefer and why?

    Open Controls
  3. Hig1990
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Mahrez - Greenwood?

    Meslier
    TAA, Digne, Dallas
    Salah (C), Raphina, Son, Mahrez*
    Kane, Antonio, DCL

    McCarthy, Stones, Lingard, Mitchell

    Open Controls
    1. bautasten
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I'd be tempted to hold. You've got Lingard on the bench to cover him.

      Open Controls
  4. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    1FT. 0.8m ITB.
    Worth selling Jota to Willock to bench one of the below? Lingard/Watkins probs

    Mendy
    TAA Digne Dallas
    Salah Son Lingard Greenwood
    Kane Watkins DCL

    Forster Jota Holding Veltman

    Open Controls
    1. bautasten
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Boring answer but I think I'd save the transfer.

      Open Controls
      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers I had though about that. means Jota wasting away on my bench instead of having a decent backup.

        Open Controls
  5. Ian Davis
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Which 2 to play?

    A) Raphinha
    B) Zaha
    C) Bamford

    Open Controls
    1. bautasten
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Will probably have the same headache. Think I'm benching Zaha, but Bamford early sub is annoying.

      Open Controls
      1. Ian Davis
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yeah it is a pain. Bamford > Antonio is another option.

        I feel like Bamford either starts and has to do something in the first hour (or will be subbed) or it’ll be a 1 point cameo.

        Open Controls
  6. Lucky Z
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Lloris
    Digne • Shaw • Phillips
    Salah • Bruno • Greenwood • Lingard
    DCL • Vardy • Iheanacho

    Mendy • Holding • Azpi • Maddison

    Save FT to GW38 with 1.2ITB?

    Open Controls
    1. bautasten
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Not a fan of Vardy and ideally you'd want to replace him with Kane. Mads+Vardy to Kane+Raph could maybe work out?

      Open Controls
  7. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Who to play this GW

    Saka
    Lingard

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
  8. abunab
      10 mins ago

      Good to go? Bench is bloody strong - unsure if I should play Saka, Digne or Tierney over anyone in the 11? Particularly choosing Zaha over Saka is tight....

      Martinez

      Shaw Trent Dallas

      Zaha Greenwood Salah (c) Lingard

      Kane (vc) DCL Antonio

      Bench - Saka vs Palace, Digne vs Wolves, Tierney vs Palace, De Gea

      Open Controls
    • Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Quietly loves captaincy off Kane and back to Salah

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        *moves

        Open Controls
      2. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        This! Kane will now almost certainly score a hattrick

        Open Controls
      3. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        🙁 I need the Kane slight differential captaincy

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Could go out with a bang and he certainly has an affinity with the fans so will have one last dance

          Open Controls
          1. RAFA THE GAFFA
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Who you going with?

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Was Kane, probably heading back to Salah now

              Open Controls
    • Vovhund
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Planning on bench boosting this week. What would you do? Have one FT:

      McCarthy-Forster
      TAA-Digne-Vestergaard-Holding-Diop
      Salah-Jota-Bruno-Lingard-Raphinha
      Kane-DCL-Watkins

      Diop's benching and Jota's injury ruined my plans. Now I'm considering a -8:
      Diop+Jota+Watkins to Dallas+Willock/ASM+Antonio

      Open Controls
    • Runaway
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Who would you bench?

      A) Coufal (wba)
      B) Dallas (sou)
      C) Lingard (wba)
      D) Bamford (sou)

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        just now

        A
        Dallas should not be in that list

        Open Controls
      3. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    • KUNingas
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Jota -> Greenwood today (priced out tomorrow) or go with Leeds boys or even save FT and attack with 2FTs in last GW?

      Mendy
      TAA, Digne, Shaw, Dallas
      Salah, Bruno, Zaha, Lingard
      Kane, Bamford

      Forster, Holding, Vydra, Jota*

      Open Controls
    • Aladdin Sané
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      A) Jota to Raphinha
      B) Jota to Harrison
      C) Castagne and Jota to Shaw and Greenwood (-4)

      Can’t afford Greenwood in one move

      Open Controls
      1. gellinmagellan
        • 3 Years
        just now

        C if you dont have Bruno, else A

        Open Controls
    • JJeyy
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      If you want any proof that scout pick are reactionary trite - they put Lingard in the picks against Chelsea but not against West Brom, despite 45% to score odds.

      Open Controls
      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        12, 12, 14, 7 was his prev scores before the Chelsea game so they had to take form into account. Now Antonio is back and Lingard is back to being Lingard.

        Open Controls
        1. JJeyy
          • 5 Years
          just now

          sure whatever narrative you want to spin

          Open Controls
      2. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah Harrison this week. No word before today.

        Open Controls
      3. KAALI_DAAL
          1 min ago

          Harrison, Willock and Bentekke.

          Open Controls
        • Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          just now

          He had just scored 45 points in 4 games, I can't believe those odds, have they not watched him play lately?

          Open Controls
      4. gellinmagellan
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Mendy Forster
        Coleman TAA Rudiger Holding Shaw
        Salah Jota Son Lingard Bruno
        DCL Bamford Vydra

        1 FT 2.3 ITB

        A) Jota > Raphinha
        B) Rudiger > Dallas (play 4-4-2)

        Open Controls
      5. jdp219
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Jota > ...
        1) Raphinha
        2) Jack Harrison
        3) JWP
        4) OR -- Mahrez > Greenwood

        Have Bruno and Shaw; Greenwood out of reach without #4 (or a hit)

        Open Controls
      6. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Spurs fans wouldn’t boo Kane on Weds would they?

        Open Controls
        1. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
          • 8 Years
          just now

          No

          Open Controls
      7. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Don't have either Greenwood or Kane. Which is more important considering Kane would be for a hit.

        Open Controls
      8. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Which 2 defenders would you guys pick out of:
        a) Dallas
        b) Rudiger
        c) Digne
        d) Shaw

        Open Controls
      9. AC/DC AFC
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Manchester evening news predicting a strong Man City attacking line up and rest at the back.

        KdB in contention too.

        Open Controls
      10. rozzo
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Martinez Forster
        TAA Dallas AWB Cresswell Targett
        Salah Fernandes Lingard Soucek Saka
        Kane Bamford Watkins

        1ft
        0.7itb

        Any ideas here? At 58k so aim is to finish top 50k at this point.

        Soucek to Harrison or Willock maybe?

        Cheers

        Open Controls

