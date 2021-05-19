The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on Wednesday’s Premier League action

Sponsored by bet365

Gameweek 37 got underway in controversial fashion on Tuesday evening, with a contentious topic dominating the discussion in the Fantasy community.

But enough about Marcelo Bielsa’s decision to start Kiko Casilla.

We’ve six more fixtures to get het up about on Wednesday evening, including Spurs v Aston Villa and Burnley v Liverpool.

The article takes a slightly different format this week as we provide a layman’s guide to the bet365 customer offers, from each-way first goalscorers to their ‘Bore Draw Money Back’.

But first – a look at the matchday odds for the six games tonight.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMEWEEK 37 MATCH ODDS

Crystal Palace stand out at 9/2 in what will be Roy Hodgson’s final match in charge at Selhurst Park, with a Jekyll-and-Hyde Arsenal the visitors to South London.

And a small wager on Burnley at 9/1 is tempting, given how much trouble West Bromwich Albion caused Liverpool’s patched-up backline on Sunday.

Chris Wood is 17/2 to open the scoring in that match, which is a longer price than Jake Cain (who?).

Joe Willock at 10/1 to break the deadlock against Sheffield United looks generous given his goalscoring form, while Gareth Bale to score the first goal against Aston Villa at 5/1 is very reasonable indeed when we consider that he has bagged eight goals and assisted two others in his last five home appearances.

OFFER-BY-OFFER GUIDE

Such is the feat of predicting even one correct outcome in this topsy-turvy season, then getting multiple winners deserves a bit of an extra reward.

Bet365 are currently offering an accumulator bonus on a wide range of leagues and competitions, which increases with every line.

Should you be plumping for a treble, a four-fold or anything beyond in Gameweek 37, then make sure to take advantage of this particular offer to maximise your potential winnings.

A breakdown of the bet types and the associated bonus is listed below:

Bet Type Bonus Trebles 5% bonus 4-folds 10% bonus 5-folds 12% bonus 6-folds 15% bonus 7-folds 20% bonus 8-folds 25% bonus 9-folds 30% bonus 10-folds 35% bonus 11-folds 40% bonus 12-folds 50% bonus 13-folds 60% bonus 14-folds and upwards 70% bonus

Soccer Accumulator Bonus Up to 70% bonus for accumulators on a wide range of selected leagues and competitions. Applies to pre-match accumulators of 3+ selections on standard Full Time Result, Both Teams To Score or Result/Both Teams To Score markets only. Bonus percentage is dependent on number of selections. Bonus capped at £100k and applied to returns. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. New and eligible customers only.

Two-nil might be the most dangerous lead known to mankind but bet365 punters can rest easy.

The Ronseal of offers, bet365 will pay out on single full-time result bets if your team goes two goals ahead – even if that team subsequently capitulates and loses their advantage.

2 Goals Ahead Early Payout Offer Get your single bets paid out if the team you back goes 2 goals ahead – for multiple bets the selection will be marked as a winner. Applies to pre-match bets on the standard Full Time Result market for selected competitions. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. New and eligible customers only.

We’re looking at you, Everton v Wolves.

The team who can’t win at home for toffee (pun intended) meet the side who have scored fewer away goals than all teams bar Sheffield United tonight.

Luckily, bet365 have an offer just for the occasion.

Say you’ve put a bet on Everton to prevail 1-0 at 6/1 and the game finishes frustratingly goalless. Well, bet365 will refund your stake if you’re a new and eligible customer.

Because no-one should have to suffer when Richarlison is having one of those days.

Bore Draw Money Back Refund for any Soccer game that finishes 0-0 at bet365. Applies to losing pre-match bets on any Correct Score, Half-Time/Full-Time or Scorecast markets. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. New and eligible customers only.

By placing an each-way first goalscorer bet, bet365 punters are essentially covering their behinds if their nominated player fails to break the deadlock.

Taking the Burnley v Liverpool game as an example, backing Trent Alexander-Arnold to open the scoring returns 18/1.

Placing an each-way first goalscorer bet, in this case, means that any goal that the full-back does score will return 6/1, even if one of his teammates or a Burnley player has previously broken the deadlock.

Each Way First Goalscorers Place an Each Way First Goalscorer bet on any Soccer match. If your player scores at any time during the game in 90 minutes play, we will pay you out at 1/3 odds for unlimited places.

Whether they’re sacrificial lambs because their teams are down to ten men (see Ferran Torres last night), injured (Danny Welbeck) or simply hauled off because they’re having a stinker (anyone playing under Jose Mourinho), there’s nothing so inglorious as a first-half substitution.

Luckily, bet365 will refund stakes on selected markets as bet credits if that happens.

Soccer Substitute Guarantee If your player is substituted before half-time we will return your stake as Bet Credits on selected markets. Only available to new and eligible customers. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply.

This market gives you the option of taking an enhanced price on the full-time result for selected matches.

These prices can be located by selecting the ‘Change Market’ tab within an applicable soccer coupon or below the standard full-time result when viewing markets for a specific match.

For example, Aston Villa are 9/2 (or 5.500) to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the normal market, with those odds moving up to 5.850 with enhanced prices.

Full-Time Result – Enhanced Prices Take a bigger price on matches from the top competitions in England, the Champions League and Europa League.

