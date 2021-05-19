106
Scout Betting May 19

The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on Wednesday’s Premier League action

106 Comments
Share

Sponsored by bet365

Gameweek 37 got underway in controversial fashion on Tuesday evening, with a contentious topic dominating the discussion in the Fantasy community.

But enough about Marcelo Bielsa’s decision to start Kiko Casilla.

We’ve six more fixtures to get het up about on Wednesday evening, including Spurs v Aston Villa and Burnley v Liverpool.

And we’re again turning to the odds provided by our official sportsbook partner, bet365, to wager a bet on the upcoming Premier League action.

As ever, we urge you to gamble responsibly and always remember: when the fun stops, stop.

The article takes a slightly different format this week as we provide a layman’s guide to the bet365 customer offers, from each-way first goalscorers to their ‘Bore Draw Money Back’.

But first – a look at the matchday odds for the six games tonight.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMEWEEK 37 MATCH ODDS

Crystal Palace stand out at 9/2 in what will be Roy Hodgson’s final match in charge at Selhurst Park, with a Jekyll-and-Hyde Arsenal the visitors to South London.

And a small wager on Burnley at 9/1 is tempting, given how much trouble West Bromwich Albion caused Liverpool’s patched-up backline on Sunday.

Chris Wood is 17/2 to open the scoring in that match, which is a longer price than Jake Cain (who?).

Joe Willock at 10/1 to break the deadlock against Sheffield United looks generous given his goalscoring form, while Gareth Bale to score the first goal against Aston Villa at 5/1 is very reasonable indeed when we consider that he has bagged eight goals and assisted two others in his last five home appearances.

The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on the weekend’s Premier League action 2

OFFER-BY-OFFER GUIDE

SOCCER ACCUMULATOR BONUS

Such is the feat of predicting even one correct outcome in this topsy-turvy season, then getting multiple winners deserves a bit of an extra reward.

Bet365 are currently offering an accumulator bonus on a wide range of leagues and competitions, which increases with every line.

Should you be plumping for a treble, a four-fold or anything beyond in Gameweek 37, then make sure to take advantage of this particular offer to maximise your potential winnings.

A breakdown of the bet types and the associated bonus is listed below:

Bet TypeBonus
Trebles5% bonus
4-folds10% bonus
5-folds12% bonus
6-folds15% bonus
7-folds20% bonus
8-folds25% bonus
9-folds30% bonus
10-folds35% bonus
11-folds40% bonus
12-folds50% bonus
13-folds60% bonus
14-folds and upwards70% bonus

Soccer Accumulator Bonus

Up to 70% bonus for accumulators on a wide range of selected leagues and competitions. Applies to pre-match accumulators of 3+ selections on standard Full Time Result, Both Teams To Score or Result/Both Teams To Score markets only.

Bonus percentage is dependent on number of selections. Bonus capped at £100k and applied to returns. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. New and eligible customers only.

2 GOALS AHEAD EARLY PAYOUT OFFER

Two-nil might be the most dangerous lead known to mankind but bet365 punters can rest easy.

The Ronseal of offers, bet365 will pay out on single full-time result bets if your team goes two goals ahead – even if that team subsequently capitulates and loses their advantage.

2 Goals Ahead Early Payout Offer

Get your single bets paid out if the team you back goes 2 goals ahead – for multiple bets the selection will be marked as a winner.

Applies to pre-match bets on the standard Full Time Result market for selected competitions. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. New and eligible customers only.

BORE DRAW MONEY BACK

We’re looking at you, Everton v Wolves.

The team who can’t win at home for toffee (pun intended) meet the side who have scored fewer away goals than all teams bar Sheffield United tonight.

Luckily, bet365 have an offer just for the occasion.

Say you’ve put a bet on Everton to prevail 1-0 at 6/1 and the game finishes frustratingly goalless. Well, bet365 will refund your stake if you’re a new and eligible customer.

Because no-one should have to suffer when Richarlison is having one of those days.

Bore Draw Money Back

Refund for any Soccer game that finishes 0-0 at bet365.

Applies to losing pre-match bets on any Correct Score, Half-Time/Full-Time or Scorecast markets. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. New and eligible customers only.

EACH WAY FIRST GOALSCORER

By placing an each-way first goalscorer bet, bet365 punters are essentially covering their behinds if their nominated player fails to break the deadlock.

Taking the Burnley v Liverpool game as an example, backing Trent Alexander-Arnold to open the scoring returns 18/1.

Placing an each-way first goalscorer bet, in this case, means that any goal that the full-back does score will return 6/1, even if one of his teammates or a Burnley player has previously broken the deadlock.

Each Way First Goalscorers

Place an Each Way First Goalscorer bet on any Soccer match.

If your player scores at any time during the game in 90 minutes play, we will pay you out at 1/3 odds for unlimited places.

SOCCER SUBSTITUTE GUARANTEE

Whether they’re sacrificial lambs because their teams are down to ten men (see Ferran Torres last night), injured (Danny Welbeck) or simply hauled off because they’re having a stinker (anyone playing under Jose Mourinho), there’s nothing so inglorious as a first-half substitution.

Luckily, bet365 will refund stakes on selected markets as bet credits if that happens.

Soccer Substitute Guarantee

If your player is substituted before half-time we will return your stake as Bet Credits on selected markets.

Only available to new and eligible customers. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply.

FULL-TIME RESULT – ENHANCED PRICES

This market gives you the option of taking an enhanced price on the full-time result for selected matches.

These prices can be located by selecting the ‘Change Market’ tab within an applicable soccer coupon or below the standard full-time result when viewing markets for a specific match.

For example, Aston Villa are 9/2 (or 5.500) to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the normal market, with those odds moving up to 5.850 with enhanced prices.

Full-Time Result – Enhanced Prices

Take a bigger price on matches from the top competitions in England, the Champions League and Europa League.

For all the latest Premier League odds, visit bet365 and build your personalised football bet. 

Odds subject to fluctuation. 18+. Gamble responsibly: BeGambleAware.org

#ad

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

106 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Gamble!

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      Responsibly

      Open Controls
    2. Reedy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      365 days of the year!

      Oh but be 'gamble aware'. So don't gamble in your sleep.

      Open Controls
  2. diesel001
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Salah hat-trick vs Burnley tonight, please.

    Open Controls
    1. Brimble82
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      PLLLLLEEEEEEEEEEASSSSSEEEEEE…..

      Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Yes, yes!!!

      Open Controls
    3. Arteta
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Changed captaincy from TAA to Mo so I genuinely hope I will be on the right red side this time.

      Open Controls
    4. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      That would be a disaster

      Open Controls
      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        He surely meant Kane hattie ?

        Open Controls
  3. Liegitty
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Kinda mad how after an entire season of fantasy with all its ups and downs, many peoples MLs are going to come down to who scores more between Salah and Kane tonight !

    Open Controls
    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      It is! Maybe we should have been trying harder earlier in the season 😉

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 5 Years
        32 mins ago

        Or just had a Salah Kane penalty shoot out to save the bother.

        Open Controls
        1. Brimble82
          • 2 Years
          just now

          And spent the whole year staring at our COVID fuelled navels!

          Open Controls
  4. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Rival captained bale, any chance he gets benched.

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Lucky to play more than 60+ after recent comments about fineness etc. I predict 25-30 mins from the bench

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I got rid for hit based on Mason's comments, really hoping he gets benched

      Open Controls
      1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        With you :-).. 70 points ahead now, but don't want to take it to last gw though.

        Open Controls
  5. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    So every point Kane scores is a red arrow as a non captainer sitting at 12.5k rank right?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Very small, almost negligible

      Open Controls
      1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 3 Years
        1 hour ago

        I see. Took a hit to get raphinha in for siggy last day and Antonio for nacho. 8.7k to 12.5k drop l. Phewww

        Open Controls
  6. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Best player to own out of these for GW38?

    A) Bamford (WBA)
    B) Torres (EVE)
    C) Chelsea Mid (avl)
    D) Dallas (WBA)
    E) Robertson (CRY)

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
        26 mins ago

        A and B.

        Open Controls
      • Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        C. Against a Villa team that has been leaking goals. Still have the motivation. But which one is the question.

        Open Controls
      • FantasyHero
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        D or E

        Open Controls
    2. SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 3 Years
      1 hour ago

      Spurs have some credible leaks against Villa last time. Any leaks today from those sources?

      Open Controls
    3. FFSbet.com
      • 5 Years
      59 mins ago

      Ohh hello FFSbet.com,one of my favorite bookies today.

      Thanks for reminder

      Open Controls
    4. Captain Berbarossa - arrrrr…
      • 10 Years
      58 mins ago

      Is this FPL season the highest scoring on record?

      Teams in Top 100 are already over 2500 pts

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        36 mins ago

        I think so. After GW 36 I was on my highest point tally ever, but will definitely finish at the third highest rank since I have started playing this game.

        Open Controls
        1. Captain Berbarossa - arrrrr…
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yea, I hit over 2400 pts last night. First time ever

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Nice. Well done.

            Open Controls
            1. Captain Berbarossa - arrrrr…
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Thanks

              Open Controls
        2. Major League Shocker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Yes, here is a graphic with amount required for top 10k each year. Highest previous is 2386 points:

          https://twitter.com/FPL_Moneyball_/status/1342147455312408577

          According to LiveFPL, top 10k already requires 2398 points with 1.5 gameweeks remaining.

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Wow! And I missed top 10K because of one bad decision. Never recovered. Not easy to catch up too this year.

            Open Controls
      2. Bossworld
        • 2 Years
        35 mins ago

        I think (what feels like) an increase in DGWs has allowed people to take more hits and bring in more points.

        2386 last season took me to the top 5k, my mate keeps going on about beating my score (he's on about 2308 after the first few fixtures this GW) but as I pointed out, success on here seems to be gauged in terms of OR. He'll probably finish 50,000 ish with over 2400 points this season.

        Open Controls
        1. Captain Berbarossa - arrrrr…
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I agree. DGWs this season were insane

          Open Controls
      3. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        19 mins ago

        Well, I never saw any of that action! I'm only on 2060 points.

        I suck.

        Open Controls
        1. Captain Berbarossa - arrrrr…
          • 10 Years
          13 mins ago

          I had my worst season last year but am on course for 10K this season so every season is unpredictable. You have a great overall record so I'm sure this season is just a blip and you'll bounce back in the next one

          Open Controls
          1. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Thanks for the kind words. This was a truly wretched season for me.

            Open Controls
    5. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      56 mins ago

      https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/man-united-news-de-gea-20628292

      Where is DDG heading on £375k a week.

      A cool £19.5 million before tax.

      Is Hendo number 1 next season if DDG is still on the books till 2023?

      Open Controls
    6. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      56 mins ago

      Last Man Standing Grand Final Update (4 teams)

      Current safety score is 20

      1st The Hsuper One OR 18494 = Martin/Fabianski, Robbo, ESR, Kane + 17
      2nd Covid-Casual OR 23 = Martinez, Digne, Salah, Lingard + 9
      3rd Amit Sharma OR 40891 = Digne, Holding, Kane + 2
      4th The Suspended One OR 32077 = Martinez, Digne, Reguilón, Lingard, Salah, Son

      Which team do you think wins?

      https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 5 Years
        27 mins ago

        The last one still standing

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Covid Casual

        Open Controls
    7. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      50 mins ago

      Best midfielder for under 6.7m?

      Open Controls
      1. CONNERS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Probably one of the Leeds mids (Harrison or Raphinha).

        Open Controls
    8. HashAttack
      • 4 Years
      49 mins ago

      End of term chip report (Taken from FPL Statistico)

      WC1 - GW5 - +26 on GW Avg Points
      BB - GW19 - 16 from the BB - +45 on GW Avg Points
      TC - GW26 - 8 from Kane - -4 on GW Avg Points
      WC2 - GW31 - +36 on GW Avg Points
      FH - GW36 - +33 on GW Avg Points

      Open Controls
      1. BeWater
          32 mins ago

          I was:

          WC1 - GW16
          FH18
          BB26
          TC32
          WC2 - GW36

          Should have played both WCs earlier.

          Open Controls
          1. HashAttack
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            36 is too late - 31 worked out really well, I was originally planning for 34 but something made me change, can't remember what it was

            Open Controls
            1. BeWater
                just now

                31 was the original plan. By delaying I missed out on TAA and Lingard points.

                Open Controls
          2. Major League Shocker
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            30 mins ago

            Good data to gather. Mine are:

            WC1 GW9 +3
            BB GW26 (12 bench points) +29
            TC GW19 (8 from KDB) +55
            WC2 GW25 +18
            FH GW29 +19

            Open Controls
            1. HashAttack
              • 4 Years
              20 mins ago

              Some interesting figures - was disappointed with my BB but had a great gw. Looks like you did the same trick with TC

              Think WC / FH score against the average is better than trying to compare one's before/after team, that's just masochistic!

              Seems that 8 was the standard TC score this season - Bamford, Kane & KDB

              Open Controls
              1. Major League Shocker
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                Cheers Hashattack. These numbers are against the weekly averages like yours, not before/after. WC1 did pay off longer-term -- I was somewhat forced to do it a week earlier than planned due to injuries, so I brought in some players with less than ideal fixtures for that GW who were better bets long-term.

                FH was just a disappointment all around, though. No excuses, I just picked the wrong players.

                Open Controls
          3. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            15 mins ago

            I was:

            WC#1: GW9 - 61 pts
            BB: GW26 - 20 pts
            WC#2: GW32 - 47 pts
            FH: GW36 - 53 pts

            Yet to play TC so I either play it on Sunday or don't bother at all.

            My season died about week 2 so it's been week upon week of total garbage.

            Open Controls
        • Dichio24
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          47 mins ago

          Bench one GW38:

          a) Raphinha
          b) Lingard
          c) Son

          Open Controls
          1. FantasyHero
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            42 mins ago

            Son if I had to pick

            Open Controls
            1. Dichio24
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              My thinking aswell, just feels so wrong...

              Open Controls
          2. BeWater
              40 mins ago

              Lingard.

              Open Controls
            • dabber7
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              4 mins ago

              If Liverpool win tonight then Leicester are going to need goals against Spurs, could be perfect for Son on the counter.

              Open Controls
              1. Dichio24
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                And he has a decent record at The King Power

                Open Controls
          3. FantasyHero
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            47 mins ago

            What would you do here for last gw:

            Mesilier* (forster)
            TAA Philips lindelof (Maguire* konsa)
            Son Bruno salah lingard gundo*
            Kane bam (vydra)

            1FT 0.3itb

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              3 mins ago

              Bruno out probably.

              Open Controls
          4. Dichio24
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            37 mins ago

            If money was no object, who would you play next to Kane and Antonio GW38?

            a) Bamford
            b) Wood
            c) Vardy
            d) Iheanacho
            e) Aguero
            f) Lacazette
            g) Werner

            Open Controls
            1. Runaway
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              30 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
            2. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              30 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
            3. AC/DC AFC
              • 5 Years
              23 mins ago

              G

              Open Controls
            4. HashAttack
              • 4 Years
              16 mins ago

              Firmino

              Open Controls
            5. Cojones of Destiny
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              A/D

              Open Controls
            6. dabber7
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 min ago

              A

              Open Controls
          5. sirmorbach
            • 4 Years
            36 mins ago

            Lads, what's the move for next week?

            Meslier / Forster
            TAA / Coufal / Coleman / Holding / Philips
            Salah / Bruno / Son / Greenwood / Lingard
            Kane / Wood /  Iheanacho

            Open Controls
            1. BeWater
                19 mins ago

                Bruno to Ferran Torres.

                Open Controls
                1. No Kane No Gain
                  • 2 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Do you not think aguero will me the striker against Everton this week??

                  Open Controls
                  1. No Kane No Gain
                    • 2 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Will be*

                    Open Controls
                  2. Rupert The Horse
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Maybe he’ll get a run out to say goodbye. Then again he’s not on fire so he may not play the CL final. Who knows?

                    Open Controls
                  3. BeWater
                      just now

                      Not sure but I think after Torres got subbed off so early he could start. I have the exact money for DCL and Gundo to Bamford and Torres and will probably do that move.

                      Open Controls
                2. Bury94
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  You might not have a GK

                  Open Controls
                3. jtreble
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Get a GK that will start.

                  Open Controls
              • Little Red Lacazette
                • 4 Years
                28 mins ago

                I just need Salah to score more than Kane and my ML will be pretty much wrapped up in my favour. The guy I am chasing has no Salah.

                Open Controls
                1. Rupert The Horse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  Good luck

                  Open Controls
                  1. Little Red Lacazette
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    The luck of the Horse is with me. Thanks.

                    Open Controls
                2. Brimble82
                  • 2 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Plus - National league still up for grabs too right?
                  Leader spunked C on Bruno.

                  A Salah haul and you're golden.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Little Red Lacazette
                    • 4 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    How did you know?

                    Yes, OR1 in my country is still up for grabs.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Brimble82
                      • 2 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      We chatted about it last wk.
                      Your team is linked.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Little Red Lacazette
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        Ah yes, cheers.

                        Open Controls
                    2. Rupert The Horse
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      Where’s that, Kenya?

                      Open Controls
              • AYLD28
                • 5 Years
                26 mins ago

                Thoughts on the team here:

                Guaita
                TAA Dallas Digne
                Salah (c) Greenwood Son Lingard Harrison
                Antonio Kane

                Foster DCL Coady Veltman

                2.2m ITB

                1. Son > Mane
                2. Son + Lingard > Mane + Raphina
                3. Son + DCL > Mane + Bamford

                I'd like to go for a Pulisic or a Torress in midfield but I do think it's too obvious to not go Mane and a third Leeds player...?

                Open Controls
                1. Dichio24
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Greenwood + DCL > Pulisic + Bamford

                  Open Controls
              • cigan
                • 2 Years
                25 mins ago

                Best keeper for gw38?

                Open Controls
                1. Dichio24
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Casilla

                  Open Controls
                2. Cojones of Destiny
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Allison

                  Open Controls
                3. Brimble82
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  M-Dubs!

                  Open Controls
              • HashAttack
                • 4 Years
                23 mins ago

                Do we think KDB will play - Bruno to KDB?

                Open Controls
                1. Rupert The Horse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  No I wouldn’t have thought so. Not 100% and final approaching

                  Open Controls
                  1. HashAttack
                    • 4 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Does seem too risky 🙁

                    Open Controls
                    1. Rupert The Horse
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      Unfortunately all the fun punts seem dodgy.

                      Open Controls
              • Nomar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                23 mins ago

                Oh well, I guess a fast start doesn't always guarantee a top 10k finish!
                https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/4761681/event/1

                Open Controls
                1. Echoes
                    13 mins ago

                    Know a guy who was inside Top 1k till GW21 or so. Think he stopped playing after he dropped to around 600k in GW 33 or 34.

                    Open Controls
                  • BeWater
                      13 mins ago

                      1st to 2M is quite a drop!

                      Open Controls
                    • Rupert The Horse
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      Know a guy who was second for a while, went on a mates YouTube thing and now god knows where he is.

                      Open Controls
                  • Cojones of Destiny
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    need help :
                    a. Gundo + Son to Mane + ESR
                    b. Gundo + DCL to Lingz + Nacho

                    Open Controls
                    1. Rupert The Horse
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      May as well ask tomorrow

                      Open Controls
                  • Bobby Digital
                    • 3 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    Pick one:

                    A. Foden
                    B. Raphinha

                    Open Controls
                    1. BeWater
                        3 mins ago

                        Raphinha.

                        Open Controls
                    2. Bury94
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      16 mins ago

                      Currently on my 6th red arrow in a row, not the way you wanna finish the season

                      Open Controls
                      1. Sean
                        • 11 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        5 in a row for me, some bad luck but mostly poor planning, glad the season is almost over, got sick of it around GW30.

                        Open Controls
                      2. Rupert The Horse
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        just now

                        Damn that is draining.

                        Open Controls
                    3. el polako
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Really bottled start of the season, struggling to catch up andnget into top 100k.

                      No Son and Kane in first few weeks cost me dearly.

                      Open Controls
                    4. SHOWSTOPPERRR
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      Is the season already over? Pin drop silence here..

                      Open Controls

                    You need to be logged in to post a comment.