Scout Notes May 20

Budget Phillips hauls, Moyes on penalties, and Mitchell’s fitness: Gameweek 37 notes

Our round-up of the Gameweek 37 action concludes with the final three matches to be contested on Wednesday.

You can read our recap of Everton v Wolves, Newcastle v Sheffield United and Spurs v Aston Villa here.

Burnley 0-3 Liverpool

  • Goals: Roberto Firmino (£9.1m), Nat Phillips (£4.1m), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (£6.3m)
  • Assists: Andy Robertson (£7.2m) x2, Sadio Mane (£11.7m)
  • Bonus Points: Robertson x3 Firmino x2 Phillips x1

Liverpool continued their well-timed run for a Champions League place with a contradictory victory at Burnley.

The scoreline was emphatic, as might be expected from a game in which the Reds out-shot their hosts 20 to 10. But Jurgen Klopp’s men were sloppy enough to only find the target with three of those shots, even if all of them found the net.

Such contrasts were of no interest to most Fantasy managers, however. The bottom line for the 41.1% who owned Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) – and the many who also captained him – was a first blank in seven starts.

The goals were instead shared around, with the cut-price charms of centre-half Nat Phillips (£4.1m) further boosted by a first-ever league strike to go with a second clean sheet from the past four Gameweeks.

He was excellent on the night, leading the way for clearances, blocks and interceptions (CBI), with 11, and aerial duels won (nine), and could consider himself unlucky to be awarded just the one bonus point.

The maximum went to Andy Robertson (£7.2m). He set up two goals, including the opener for  Roberto Firmino (£9.1m), who has found some fine late-season form involving three goals and an assist from his last four starts.

Burnley were predictably combative, but the goals have dried up over the last two Gameweeks for Chris Wood (£6.5m) – although he did miss a big chance to open the scoring last night – and the defence is equally out of sorts, having conceded seven times in that spell.

That meant no dream debut for Clarets keeper Will Norris (£4.0m), who was a surprise choice ahead of Bailey Peacock-Farrell (£4.0m).

Burnley manager Sean Dyche explained that decision post-match:

Will has been terrific, to be fair to him, in and around the group, and that’s why he’s been on the bench a number of times, and it’s just out of respect to him.

A last-day trip to Sheffield United might persuade owners of Burnley players to stick with what they have, but Liverpool’s must-win home clash with Crystal Palace is where most of the Fantasy interest will be.

Burnley XI (4-4-1-1): Norris; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Westwood, Cork (Vydra 76), McNeil, Gudmundsson; Brownhill; Wood.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Rhys Williams, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Wijnaldum (Milner 86); Salah, Firmino (Oxlade-Chamberlain 81), Mane (Tsimikas 90+2).

West Bromwich Albion 1-3 West Ham United

1
  • Goals: Matheus Pereira (£5.4m) | Tomas Soucek (£5.2m), Angelo Ogbonna (£4.7m), Michail Antonio (£6.6m)
  • Assists: Said Benrahma (£5.9m), Aaron Cresswell (£5.6m), Jesse Lingard (£6.6m)
  • Bonus Points: Antonio x3 Lingard x2 Soucek x1

West Ham kept their European ambitions bubbling nicely with a come-from-behind win over West Brom.

Three of the side’s key Fantasy assets this season found the net.

Tomas Soucek (£5.2m), once owned by more than 1.7m managers, scored for the first time in eight Gameweeks, while the 29.4%-owned Jesse Lingard (£6.6m) broke a four-match drought to set up Michail Antonio‘s (£6.6m and 9.3%) late clincher.

Another big performer for the Hammers, Aaron Cresswell (£5.6m), made it 11 assists for the season, but his first since Gameweek 27, and the in-form Said Benrahma (£5.9m) chipped in with a third return from the last four matches.

The only downsides involved a missed penalty from Declan Rice (£4.7m), whose well-struck spot-kick beat Baggies keeper Sam Johnstone (£4.6m) but hit the post, and an injury to Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0m) in the warm-up, with no immediate news on the severity of the suspected knee issue.

David Moyes said after the game:

[Fabianski] kicked a ball and felt his knee, so it is something to do with his knee, I don’t know what he has done if it is bad or not too bad – we have no idea.

No [there was no debate about who would take the penalty]. Jesse has been asking for it and he has already asked me again. I think there are a few wanting them now but overall I told Dec to take it and he knew that he was on them if we got one.

The win means the Hammers have much to play for in Gameweek 38’s visit from Southampton, with a draw ensuring sixth place and a Europa League spot, while the rather more questionable prize that is a place in the Europa Conference League play-off round could be theirs even if they lose to the Saints.

Such riches are the stuff of dreams for the Championship-bound Baggies, but Matheus Pereira (£5.4m) continued his one-man form tornado with yet another haul last night.

The 5.5%-owned midfielder’s sixth goal in eight matches (he also three assists) was his most fortunate. His corner went straight in, with a strong early suggestion that Soucek had actually flicked it on for an own goal.

Since racking up 21 points in a Gameweek 30 masterclass at Chelsea, Pereira has been a major force among midfielders, joint-top for goals (six), shots on target (13) and big chances created (five).

A trip to Leeds on Sunday will be tough, but Pereira is close to fixture-proof at present, having been involved in goals against Liverpool and Arsenal in recent weeks.

West Brom XI (4-4-1-1): Johnstone; Furlong, Bartley, Ajayi, Townsend; Phillips, Gallagher, Maitland-Niles, Yokuslu; Pereira; Robson-Kanu.

West Ham XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Cresswell, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna; Soucek, Rice; Benrahma, Lingard, Fornals; Antonio.

Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal

  • Goals: Christian Benteke (£5.5m) | Nicolas Pepe (£7.6m) x2 Gabriel Martinelli (£4.9m)
  • Assists: Andros Townsend (£5.5m) | Keiran Tierney (£5.2m), Martin Odegaard (£5.6m)
  • Bonus Points: Pepe x3 Townsend x2 Benteke x1

Roy Hodgson’s final home game as Crystal Palace boss prompted Arsenal attacker Nicolas Pepe (£7.6m) to spoil the party and deliver only his second double-digit haul of an up and down season.

The midfielder started and finished the scoring, with a degree of tetchiness between the teams and a Palace comeback to keep things interesting in between.

Pepe has now scored in consecutive starts for the Gunners, but those managers tempted by the 1.2%-owned star’s differential potential for Sunday’s visit by Brighton should be aware that this is the first time he’s managed that milestone all season.

Palace striker Christian Benteke (£5.5m) has proved to be much more consistent over the run-in, with his second-half equaliser making it four goals in as many starts for the Belgium international.

He’s another differential in the making, with 1.6% ownership, and there would be a certain irony should he, a former Red, score at Anfield on Sunday to mark ex-Liverpool boss Hodgson’s last match as a manager.

And if sentiment doesn’t so it for you, stats might do.

Benteke leads the way among forwards for goals, attempts (19) and shots on target (10) during his current purple patch, although he did have a Double Gameweek 35 to boost his numbers compared to some.

The striker came off after 78 minutes last night, however, with Hodgson delivering some post-match news on the Belgian and Tyrick Mitchell’s (£3.8m) condition:

Chris [Benteke], it looked like he was feeling something around his ankle or Achilles. I’ve not checked up with physios yet. Tyrick [Mitchell] I wasn’t quite so aware, I think that could quite simply be the fatigue.

As for Arsenal, coach Mikel Arteta has trusted in youth for much of the campaign, with the likes of Emile Smith Rowe (£4.2m) and last night’s goalscoring substitute Gabriel Martinelli (£4.9m) cheap ways into Sunday’s match.

A place in the Europa Conference League could be up for grabs for the Gunners… should they actually want it.

Crystal Palace XI (4-3-3): Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, Mitchell; Kouyate, McCarthy (Riedewald 82), Schlupp; Townsend, Zaha, Benteke (J Ayew 79).

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Holding, Chambers, Gabriel, Tierney (Xhaka 78); Elneny (Martinelli 78), Partey; Saka (Odegaard 65), Pepe, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang.

20 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Black Knights
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Took a -4 to get Bruno and ASM and bench Rudiger and Watkins.

    Got too fruity with the picks.

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Bruno was the best (c) of the big 3, so...

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Did not think that'd be the case when the game finished on Tuesday....

  2. iL PiStOlErO
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Good day everyone. Any suggestions here?

    Mendy 3.8
    Robbo Shaw Coufal Castagne Mitchell
    Bruno Salah Lingard Zaha Maddison
    Bamford Watkins Lacca

    1ft, 0.4itb

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Nacho or Mick for Lacca?

  3. Il Capitano
      9 mins ago

      Crackers to be considering a -4 for a defender? Shaw, Digne and Targett all looking like scoring 0-2 this week.

      1FT 1.4m ITB

      Martinez
      TAA Digne Shaw
      Son Lingard Salah Raphinha
      DCL Bamford Kane

      Fabri - ESR Targett Mitchell

      A) Targett/Shaw/Digne > Dallas
      B) Digne > Robertson
      C) Shaw + Digne > Robertson + Dallas (-4)
      D) DCL > Antonio

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        I like B

      2. TheDragon
        • 3 Years
        just now

        If Shaw plays it’s a v likely clean sheet

    • dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Team set up pre any transfer as below. 1 free transfer and 2.8 m in bank. 6 points behind in ML. Best move

      A Son to Mané
      B Digne to Robertson
      C A plus DCL to Bamford -4
      D B plus DCL to Bamford -4
      E If news Greenwood benched Greenwood to Mané and DCL to Rodrigo or Digne to Alioski -4

      Leno
      TAA Dallas Digne
      Salah (c) Son Greenwood Lingard Raphinha
      Kane DCL

      Forster Vydra Holding Fofana

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Wouldn't do A. Leicester got to win by at least 5 if Liverpool win so will have to go for it.

        B looks good. D or E could pay off in your ML if they are differential.

    • TheDragon
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      I’m 25 points off top 10k.

      I need a sub 10% ownership captain option who has the potential for a 15 pointer

      Any ideas?! Other than Aguero…

      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Going with someone like Bamford would still make a good difference. Iheanacho?

        Aubameyang/Mane might also work but I wouldnt trust them with captaincy.

        1. TheDragon
          • 3 Years
          just now

          It’s almost impossible to gain 25 points on top 10k in a week so unfortunately even at 40% ownership Bamford prob wouldn’t get me there.

          Ye I’m going to have to gamble on mane, Auba or a city player. Iheanacho is def tempting too - good shout.

          I’ve had plenty of 20-50k finishes before so if it goes terribly wrong it doesn’t matter. Worth the gamble to try to get top 10k

      2. onceuponatyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        I'm after the same. Currently thinking Aguero. Might go Mane otherwise.

    • Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Digne to who 0.8 in the bank

      I own Trent and Robbo..

      A. Cresswell
      B. City defender (Walker as a punt)
      C. Chilwell
      D. Any others, (I don’t want any Leeds)

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        I'd probably take A given the likelihood B and C could result in a benching

    • squ1rrel
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      11 Points off ML leader...

      Martinez - Areola
      TAA - Dias - Digne - Struijk - Maguire
      Salah - Bale - Greenwood - Raphinha - Lingard
      Kane - Iheanacho - Bamford

      0.1 ITB, 1 FT. What do I do?

      1. TheDragon
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Well you need to tell us which players do you have that he doesn’t/ which are the same

    • Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Forster (*Meslier)
      TAA, Dallas, Rudiger, (Digne, Masuaku)
      Salah, Bruno, Harrison, Lingard (JWP)
      Kane, DCL, Antonio

      2FT £0.4m ITB.

      Obvious move is to shift DCL to either Bamford, Nacho or Wood. Former only possible if I lose Meslier (which may not be a bad move). Guess Bruno should be priority as second transfer either to Mane or Son (fancy Leicester to attack hard and leave space for Spurs)?

    • Toughie
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      This is my dilemma in ML, I have a lead of only 19 points.
      What would you do in this scenario?

      Play one
      A. Greenwood
      B. Jota
      C. Shaw
      D. Mitchell

      Or take - 4 hit and get

      E. Willock (or someone else upto 8.1 not leeds)
      F. Cresswell (or someone else upto 6.4)

      Logically if any of A to D get 1 point, I would be 5 points down

    • Chandler Bing
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Best differential captain that isn't a Liverpool player?

    • Reece’s Pieces
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      What do you think of DCL vs City? Thinking they are porous and have the final coming up. Plus Everton good away and with DCL having a final chance to impress Southgate.

      I am thinking of playing DCL over Son to get a differential boost in my league (rival has Son as do I)

