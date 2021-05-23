The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on the Gameweek 38 Premier League action



A season that featured 11 Gameweeks with a blank, six Double Gameweeks and a Triple Gameweek comes to a close today with a final-day 10-match bonanza.

European qualification places are the only thing left to settle in the Premier League but from a Fantasy perspective, there are overall ranks and mini-leagues to play for.

And there’s plenty of crossover between FPL and this regular betting feature as we’ll be wagering a few modest punts on some of the end-of-season gambles that many of us Fantasy managers are considering in Gameweek 38.

GAMEWEEK 38 MATCH ODDS

There are some intriguing prices listed above in bet365‘s full-time result market.

The bookies have certainly cottoned on to the fact that Manchester United may have a second-string XI out at Molineux as it’s not often you can get 2/1 on the Red Devils to win any match.

An in-form Newcastle United at 12/5 also catches the eye, with Fulham owners of the division’s worst home record in 2020/21.

Tottenham Hotspur are available at the same price and face a Leicester side who have drawn or lost as many games as they have won on home soil this season.

I SWEAR YOU’LL NEVER SEE ANYONE LIKE HIM EVER AGAIN

Thanks for the memories and the 25-point haul against Newcastle United in 2015/16, Sergio Aguero.

The City striker will depart for pastures new after Gameweek 38 and there’ll be plenty of sentimental saps like ourselves who are tempted by a nostalgic, end-of-season punt on the Argentinean in FPL – and with the bookies.

He’s 10/3 to score first and 5/6 to find the net at any time against Everton, whether he starts or makes a cameo appearance off the bench.

EASY MANE

FPL managers will be flocking to Mohamed Salah in their droves for Liverpool’s clash with Crystal Palace today.

But Sadio Mane is a potentially explosive differential pick in the same fixture.

The Liverpool winger has scored in seven consecutive Premier League games against Crystal Palace. In the league’s history, only Robin van Persie (against Stoke City) has scored in eight consecutive matches against an opponent.

Mane is 7/2 to break the deadlock agaainst the Eagles, with Salah narrower at 2/1.

You’d even make your money back with an each-way punt on Mane, providing he finds the back of the net at some point on Sunday.

Mane is also 11/8 to have more than 1.5 shots on target, meanwhile, a market that is available under the ‘Specials’ tab of selected matches.

GO FOURTH AND MULTIPLY (YOUR TV REVENUE)

Going back to our introduction, if you do fancy a punt on a team qualifying for next season’s Champions League, then Liverpool (1/9) and Chelsea (1/7) are unsurprisingly overwhelming favourites.

With the Blues away at an Aston Villa side that can beat anyone on their day, though, Leicester City (9/4) could yet pounce.

As for individual bragging rights, Salah is the odds-on favourite (8/13) to seal the Golden Boot.

Liverpool’s favourable fixture would explain that but Harry Kane (6/5) will be hoping that Leicester need goals aplenty in their desperate top-four tilt and open up some space at the back as a consequence.

