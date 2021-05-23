224
Scout Betting May 23

The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on the Gameweek 38 Premier League action

A season that featured 11 Gameweeks with a blank, six Double Gameweeks and a Triple Gameweek comes to a close today with a final-day 10-match bonanza.

European qualification places are the only thing left to settle in the Premier League but from a Fantasy perspective, there are overall ranks and mini-leagues to play for.

And there’s plenty of crossover between FPL and this regular betting feature as we’ll be wagering a few modest punts on some of the end-of-season gambles that many of us Fantasy managers are considering in Gameweek 38.

GAMEWEEK 38 MATCH ODDS

There are some intriguing prices listed above in bet365‘s full-time result market.

The bookies have certainly cottoned on to the fact that Manchester United may have a second-string XI out at Molineux as it’s not often you can get 2/1 on the Red Devils to win any match.

An in-form Newcastle United at 12/5 also catches the eye, with Fulham owners of the division’s worst home record in 2020/21.

Tottenham Hotspur are available at the same price and face a Leicester side who have drawn or lost as many games as they have won on home soil this season.

I SWEAR YOU’LL NEVER SEE ANYONE LIKE HIM EVER AGAIN

Thanks for the memories and the 25-point haul against Newcastle United in 2015/16, Sergio Aguero.

The City striker will depart for pastures new after Gameweek 38 and there’ll be plenty of sentimental saps like ourselves who are tempted by a nostalgic, end-of-season punt on the Argentinean in FPL – and with the bookies.

He’s 10/3 to score first and 5/6 to find the net at any time against Everton, whether he starts or makes a cameo appearance off the bench.

EASY MANE

FPL managers will be flocking to Mohamed Salah in their droves for Liverpool’s clash with Crystal Palace today.

But Sadio Mane is a potentially explosive differential pick in the same fixture.

The Liverpool winger has scored in seven consecutive Premier League games against Crystal Palace. In the league’s history, only Robin van Persie (against Stoke City) has scored in eight consecutive matches against an opponent.

Mane is 7/2 to break the deadlock agaainst the Eagles, with Salah narrower at 2/1.

You’d even make your money back with an each-way punt on Mane, providing he finds the back of the net at some point on Sunday.

Mane is also 11/8 to have more than 1.5 shots on target, meanwhile, a market that is available under the ‘Specials’ tab of selected matches.

GO FOURTH AND MULTIPLY (YOUR TV REVENUE)

Going back to our introduction, if you do fancy a punt on a team qualifying for next season’s Champions League, then Liverpool (1/9) and Chelsea (1/7) are unsurprisingly overwhelming favourites.

With the Blues away at an Aston Villa side that can beat anyone on their day, though, Leicester City (9/4) could yet pounce.

As for individual bragging rights, Salah is the odds-on favourite (8/13) to seal the Golden Boot.

Liverpool’s favourable fixture would explain that but Harry Kane (6/5) will be hoping that Leicester need goals aplenty in their desperate top-four tilt and open up some space at the back as a consequence.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 38

  1. JurgenRodgers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    Start Forester or Pickford

    1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Forster

  2. Mr_Barbs
    • 3 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    Bench one:
    A) Foden
    B) Greenwood
    C) Lingard

    1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      C

    2. #Swish41
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      B - potential for rest, and Lingz has more to play for. Foden a coin toss tbf

    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      A

  3. klopp2567
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    thanks to getting willock in ML. This is last chance to reduce the gap and come on top and i am hopeful of that.
    With my team as below
    Martinez
    Digne Taa AWB Dallas Konsa
    Bruno Son Willock Lingard Green wood
    wood DCl Bamford

    and opponents team being
    Martinez
    Coufal Taa Dallas Lowton Veltman
    Bruno Son Salah Raphina Harrison
    Nacho Ings watkins

    I am thinking of -4 and getting Salah and Antonio or Salah and robertson in place of Bruno and wood or Bruno and Awb.
    Any tips plz need huge help here.

    1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      If you wanna reduce the gap id say take a risk and not go salah as he has him

  4. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 1 Year
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    Martinez
    Dallas Holding Phillips
    Esr Mane (c) Salah Raph Mahrez
    Antonio Kane

    Schmeichel DCL Webster kwp

    1.3 0ft

    Any hits needed on this team???

  5. Torres76
    • 11 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    Repost

    Free Hit Team

    Mendy
    Trent, Dallas, Coufal
    Salah, Mane, Raphina, Son
    Kane, Bamford, Antonia

    Forster, Willock, Mee, Mitchell

    1. Torres76
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      GTG lads or anymore changes?

      Thanks

      1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
        • 1 Year
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        Id start mee over coufal

        1. PepSala
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 day, 17 hours ago

          Coufal over Mee.
          Burnley have nothing to play for and Pope is most likely out. Coufal also offers better attacking potential and Southampton's left side is vulnerable.

  6. Pickle juice
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 17 hours ago

    Help ....For a differential against leader in mini league should I do the below for a -4 hit :

    Greenwood -----> Tories

    1. meerlight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Tories out Greens in, for me

  7. Mikha In A Tutu
    • 3 Years
    1 day, 17 hours ago

    Johnstone Sanchez
    TAA Dallas Holding Coady Veltman
    Salah Son Lingard Greenwood Harrison
    Kane Bamford Watkins
    I currently have 1.8 in the bank. What transfer would you guys do?

    1. RyanMK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Son to Mane?

      1. meerlight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        Sensible

      2. Mikha In A Tutu
        • 3 Years
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        Would have to take a hit mate

  8. get_up_early
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 17 hours ago

    Pickford
    TAA Dallas Digne
    Salah (TC) Bale Foden Zaha Harrison
    Kane Bamford

    Guaita DCL Maguire Mitchell
    Should I use FT to replace Maguire and start whoever over Digne

    Or use FT elsewhere
    Leading ML by 38

    1. Street Friend
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Phillips and double up on Liverpool defence?

  9. #Swish41
    • 11 Years
    1 day, 17 hours ago

    Has Ole actually said anywhere that he will rest players?

    1. Corgzzzz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Yes

      1. #Swish41
        • 11 Years
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        Thanks - I couldn’t find a link anywhere

    2. Vertigo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      No, but it's an impossible gamble.

      % still frightens me, personally. Hasn't come down enough to put me at rest.

      1. #Swish41
        • 11 Years
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        Same here, fearing a Bruno haul if I ship to Mané!

    3. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      The quotes are a bit oblique about making some changes and resting a few but going into Wednesday with energy. Apart from actual confirmations (eg Martial out, Fred fit) it’s a lottery. I’m going as light on Man U as I can without taking too many hits

  10. timawflowers
    • 3 Years
    1 day, 17 hours ago

    who will score more antonio or mane?

    1. #Swish41
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      The big question for me too! Probably nets out after all the anxiety thinking about it LOL!

      1. timawflowers
        • 3 Years
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        its breaking me lol, cant get both. I can get antonio for free or mane for a hit. Im 25pts ahead in my league but think he will put mane in but also antonio. i can get both but would need to take kane out

    2. Vertigo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      I was all for Mané. Now I'm thinking neither.

      1. timawflowers
        • 3 Years
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        what makes you think that?

        1. Vertigo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 day, 17 hours ago

          I just don't think their ceilings are high enough given the other players people have to make away with.

          Son or Bale could have a massive week against Leicester if they leave themselves with open.

          1. Vertigo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 day, 17 hours ago

            *wide

  11. Street Friend
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 17 hours ago

    Thoughts on below

    A) Bruno to Mane
    B) Greenwood to Torres
    C) BOTH -4

    1. Street Friend
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Should add first sub is Holding

    2. meerlight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      I don't like B unless we know greenwood's benched and torres starts.

      Will torres and aguero share the time?

    3. ILOVEBAPS
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Just A as Holding is a decent bench option.

  12. PepSala
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 17 hours ago

    Which goal keeper will score the most points this week? Can't afford Allison

    1. ILOVEBAPS
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Ramsdale?

  13. Tonyawesome69
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 17 hours ago

    RP - Interested to know people's thoughts here.

    If Greenwood starts, will Greenwood + 4(hit) outscore Bamford?

    I'm 5 points ahead in my ML and rival has Bamford.

    1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Yes

    2. Corgzzzz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      I think Greenwood starts, and I wouldn't make that move

  14. Aaa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 17 hours ago

    GTG?

    Martinez
    TAA/Dallas/Phillips
    Salah(c)/Bale/Greenwood/Lingard/Harrison
    Kane/Bamford
    (Johnstone/DCL/Digne/Velt)

  15. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 day, 17 hours ago

    Mendy
    TAA, Shaw, Holding
    Salah(c), greenwood, Bruno, lingard, Raphina
    Kane, Iheanacho

    Forster, Rudiger, Coady, Davis

    1ft £2.4m itb

    Davis > Bamford

    Then bench who?

    Anything worth a -4 here?

  16. RyanMK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 17 hours ago

    McCarthy
    Coufal - Dallas - Digne
    Salah - Lingard - Greenwood - Son
    Antonio - Kane - Bamford

    Guiata - El Ghazi - Shaw - Mitchell

    Have 2.2 ITB. Anything worth a -4 hit? Have already used my FT.

  17. Amphetamine Logic
    • 3 Years
    1 day, 17 hours ago

    Fourth in my league, but just 16 points off first. All four teams have Salah in and I expect the three above to captain him. Therefore, I have to pick a different captain and hope they do better than Salah to have any chance of winning.

    Candidates are:
    1) Alexander-Arnold
    2) Antonio
    3) Bamford
    4) Dallas

    Advice appreciated!

    1. RyanMK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Bamford

    2. meerlight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      They are all good shouts. Probably not Antonio :shrugs:

  18. Corgzzzz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 17 hours ago

    Guys, Kane out for Bamford -4 ??

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      He's scored 7 final day goals so far...

      Nah.

    2. FPL Pillars
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      -4 is madness

    3. meerlight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      No

  19. RyanMK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 17 hours ago

    Son to Mane worth a -4?

    1. FPL Pillars
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Na

  20. PepSala
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 17 hours ago

    Mendy, Leno or Martinez, who gets more points?

  21. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 17 hours ago

    Wood or Nacho?

    1. meerlight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Nacho

  22. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 17 hours ago

    Have a Forster and Martinez in goal, and still 1 FT. Chasing points. A change worth it or not?

  23. ebb2sparky
    • 10 Years
    1 day, 17 hours ago

    What percentage of top 1k managers do you think will take a hit this week? I'm guessing a very low percentage?

    1. Vertigo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Many of them owned Bruno, Shaw and Greenwood last time out, so I suspect quite a few.

      1. ebb2sparky
        • 10 Years
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        Interesting view. I have all 3 but worried a hit won't pay off.

  24. Calum Undisputed
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Leno
      TAA Dallas Coufal
      Salah Wilock Raphinha bruno greenwood
      Bamford Watkins
      Martinez DCL Digne AWB

      Need advise. getting bruno for mane capt. my rival have salah n jlingz n kane. chasing 9pts
      wanna take a -4. jlingz (352 watkins or dcl) or antonio (352 with greenwod or 343 with watkins or dcl) ?

