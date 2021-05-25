69
Awards May 25

Vote for the best FPL defenders of 2020/21

69 Comments
The Fantasy Football Scout 2020/21 awards got underway this week, with the polls for best goalkeeper and defenders open for voting on the sidebar.

We’re assessing the key candidates in each position in four separate articles, with our summary of the leading goalkeepers followed by this piece on the stand-out defenders.

Overall score, points per match and value in Fantasy Premier League were all factors we considered when compiling this shortlist, with those players making our Team of the Season decided by you the readers.

2019/20 TEAM OF THE SEASON REVIEW – DEFENDERS

  • Goalkeeper: Nick Pope
  • Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, John Lundstram, Matt Doherty
  • Midfielders: Anthony Martial, Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes, Kevin De Bruyne
  • Forwards: Raúl Jiménez, Danny Ings, Jamie Vardy

All three of the ‘defenders’ that made our Team of the Season in 2019/20 had less memorable campaigns this time round.

A positional reclassification was always going to harm John Lundstram‘s FPL appeal but even if he had remained categorised as a defender, a record of zero goals, two assists, only 23 starts and just three clean sheets would have been a poor return.

His total of 48 points in the season just gone was exactly a third of what he managed in his unforgettable 2019/20 campaign.

Expectations were higher of Matt Doherty upon his switch to Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur but the former Wolves wing-back’s offensive stats took a tumble and clean sheets were in short supply at the other end.

Having hit double figures for attacking returns in each of his two previous campaigns, he managed just two in 2020/21 and had slipped to third in the right-back pecking order in north London towards the season’s end.

Trent Alexander-Arnold had a relatively stellar year in comparison but even he fell 50 points and nine attacking returns short of what he achieved in 2019/20.

On the subject of the Liverpool right-back…

2020/21 CANDIDATES

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD/ANDREW ROBERTSON

How Liverpool's defensive assets compare after their FPL price changes
ALEXANDER-ARNOLD
  • Points: 160
  • Points per match: 4.4
  • Start cost: £7.5m
  • End cost: £7.8m
ROBERTSON
  • Points: 161
  • Points per match: 4.2
  • Start cost: £7.0m
  • End cost: £7.3m

Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold both had their worst FPL seasons in three years but still finished second and third respectively in the defenders’ points table, which underscored the magnitude of their achievements in 2018/19 and 2019/20.

Injuries to key teammates played a part in their modest clean sheet tallies, while attacking returns didn’t flow at the same freakish rate.

Perhaps we’ve just been spoiled: eight assists from a defender would have been considered a superb return pre-2018 and that’s exactly what the two Liverpool full-backs delivered in the season just gone, with the pair finishing first and third for chances created among players in their position.

Alexander-Arnold may not have even featured in this poll were it not for a late-season burst in which he blanked in only one of his final 10 matches and averaged 7.5 points per game.

Expectations will be higher for next season with the likes of Virgil van Dijk fit again, with a small price drop for Alexander-Arnold a possibility based on this season’s output.

JOAO CANCELO/RUBEN DIAS/JOHN STONES

CANCELO
  • Points: 138
  • Points per match: 4.9
  • Start cost: £5.5m
  • End cost: £5.8m
DIAS
  • Points: 142
  • Points per match: 4.4
  • Start cost: £5.5m
  • End cost: £5.9m
STONES
  • Points: 128
  • Points per match: 5.8
  • Start cost: £5.0m
  • End cost: £5.1m

Manchester City had the best defensive record in the division last season, registering clean sheets in exactly half of their 38 league matches and conceding fewer goals (32) than any other side.

All three of the City defenders in our poll were en vogue in the Fantasy community at one point of the season or another and each had their strong points.

Ruben Dias was Mr Dependable, failing to start only one match between Gameweeks 4 and 30 as Pep Guardiola rotated around his impressive young centre-half.

Dias’ total of 17 clean sheets was the best in the Premier League among defenders.

Joao Cancelo delivered more attacking returns (six) than any other member of City’s backline, while John Stones had the best points-per-match average (5.8) of any FPL defender and racked up a 27-point haul in Double Gameweek 19.

Not that they could boast spotless seasons: Stones was a rotation risk at the beginning and end of the campaign, while Cancelo frustratingly underachieved on the expected goal involvement front and Dias produced disappointingly little in front of goal.

All three will be poised for price rises in 2021/22.

AARON CRESSWELL/VLADIMIR COUFAL

  • 1
  • WHUBHA
CRESSWELL
  • Points: 153
  • Points per match: 4.2
  • Start cost: £5.0m
  • End cost: £5.7m
COUFAL
  • Points: 128
  • Points per match: 3.8
  • Start cost: £4.5m
  • End cost: £4.8m

Move over Messrs Alexander-Arnold and Robertson, there’s a new goal-creating defensive double-act in town.

Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Cresswell plundered a remarkable 20 assists between this season and were responsible for almost a third of the goals that West Ham United scored.

That they reached this combined tally from such dirt-cheap starting prices made their achievements all the more noteworthy, with Coufal entering the game at £4.5m and Cresswell initially available for only half a million more.

Five of Coufal’s assists came in the final nine matches, while Cresswell had already reached double figures for attacking returns by Gameweek 27.

Cresswell’s final total of 11 assists was among the highest ever in FPL, with only Liverpool’s current two full-backs beating that number in a single campaign.

Both West Ham players were among the top five FPL defenders for value (points per million) in 2020/21.

LUKE SHAW/AARON WAN-BISSAKA

SHAW
  • Points: 124
  • Points per match: 3.9
  • Start cost: £5.0m
  • End cost: £5.5m
WAN-BISSAKA
  • Points: 144
  • Points per match: 4.2
  • Start cost: £5.5m
  • End cost: £5.8m

There was little fanfare around Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the FPL community this season but he somewhat stealthily finished fifth in the defenders’ points table, having had his best season for goals (two), assists (five), clean sheets (13) and overall score (144).

All but one of his seven attacking returns came in 2021.

The more-heralded Luke Shaw actually underwhelmed slightly, on reflection: the left-back could only match Wan-Bissaka’s assist tally despite creating more than double (72 v 31) the number of chances than his team-mate.

But getting on Shaw at the right moment was key: he dropped to a bargain £4.8m by the turn of the year and went on to average 6.1 points per match between Gameweeks 18-28.

Those unconverted key passes did count for something, too, as only Alexander-Arnold (26) registered more bonus points than Shaw (22) among FPL defenders.

STUART DALLAS

The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Double Gameweek 25 1
  • Points: 171
  • Points per match: 4.5
  • Start cost: £4.5m
  • End cost: £5.5m

Without wanting to influence the vote, it’s safe to say that Stuart Dallas will very likely be making an appearance in our Team of the Season.

Dallas topped the points table among defenders in 2020/21, a feat made all the more impressive considering he started the season out at £4.5m.

No defender with an initial cost of less than £5.0m has ever bettered the Leeds utility man’s total of 171 points.

The Northern Ireland international ticked an abundance of boxes: he was the only player in his position to play every single minute of the campaign, his total of eight goals was the joint-highest by a defender in FPL history and he boasted the best value (points per million) of any outfielder in 2020/21.

Throw in an ‘out of position’ tag and set-piece responsibilities in the run-in, and he really was a formidable asset.

Those pre-season ‘Ayling v Dallas’ debates look rather ludicrous, in hindsight, but the former may get more of a look-in in 2021/22 when Dallas rises in price and possibly changes in position.

MATT TARGETT

  • Points: 138
  • Points per match: 3.6
  • Start cost: £4.5m
  • End cost: £5.0m

Another high-achieving defender who started the season out at £4.5m, Matt Targett (27.6) was second only to Dallas (31.1) for points per million.

He also took the silver medal for clean sheets, with his 16 shut-outs only bettered by Dias.

An ever-present starter like Dallas, Targett would have perhaps threatened the Leeds man’s points total has Aston Villa’s backline not embarked on a run of just one shut-out in their final 12 league fixtures.

Targett averaged just 2.2 points per match in those dozen games, with that figure up at an impressive 4.3 (better than Robertson) in Gameweeks 2-27.

JAMES JUSTIN

  • Points: 101
  • Points per match: 4.4
  • Start cost: £4.5m
  • End cost: £4.8m

Our fourth budget defender of this piece didn’t even a kick a ball in the final 15 Gameweeks of the campaign.

But James Justin had already made his mark on the Fantasy world by the time a knee injury brought his campaign to a close, reaching a century of points just before fate intervened.

Making a mockery of his ‘rotation risk’ tag of pre-season, Justin played every single minute of the Premier League campaign before his season was brought to an end.

Justin averaged 4.4 points per match in his 23 appearances, the same mean as the more expensive Dias and Alexander-Arnold.

A total of 24 points in his final two starts of 2020/21 saw him sign off in style.

BEN CHILWELL

andys-gw17-article 1

  • Points: 139
  • Points per match: 5.1
  • Start cost: £5.5m
  • End cost: £5.9m

A number of Chelsea players had claims for inclusion in this poll, with Kurt Zouma impressive under Frank Lampard and Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger shining under Thomas Tuchel’s stewardship.

Rudiger, who dropped to a bargain £4.5m by the time of the change of manager, is particularly unfortunate to miss out, as his points-per-match average of 4.9 was the joint-third-best among FPL defenders.

The fact that the German featured in only 19 of Chelsea’s 38 Premier League matches counted against him here and we’ve instead plumped for Ben Chilwell, who performed well under both regimes.

The former Leicester City man registered 21 attacking returns/clean sheets in 27 appearances, averaging 5.1 points per match – a mean that was trumped only by Stones among players in Chilwell’s Fantasy position.

Over 40% of the England left-back’s points came in his first seven appearances for the Blues, with an 18-point haul on his debut a high point.

69 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Amey
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 17 mins ago

    Dallas definitely.
    Although I ignored him all season 😆

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      Justin too.

      Open Controls
    2. Zen Arcade
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Cresswell and Justin for me.

      I got Dallas fairly late but better late than never =)

      Open Controls
      1. Zen Arcade
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        This is who I missed out on BTW

        Open Controls
  2. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 17 mins ago

    Dallas and Cresswell ...

    Open Controls
  3. leo_messi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 16 mins ago

    Martinez and Dallas now,easy choices

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 13 mins ago

      Ah but you get up to four votes here! Dallas clear cut, Cresswell perhaps - the others maybe not so much.

      Open Controls
  4. Cheeto__Bandito
      6 hours, 6 mins ago

      Dias for sure, had a great run of consistent points mid season, tailed off when rotation set in but was great when owned.

      Open Controls
    • RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 hours, 1 min ago

      I love this list - I had everyone at some point.
      Started with TAA/Robbo double up, Targett and Justin (KWP was fifth).
      Then I bought in Chillwell gw7.
      WC13 included Cresswell & Dias, with Stones in gw17.
      Dallas in gw23, Shaw in gw24.
      Coufal gw35.

      Had Wan Bisaka and Cancelo for fh18

      Favorite for me was Dias and Cresswell in that wc13. Especially choosing Cresswell over cheaper options at the time.
      Also getting off Shaw in gw33 was the right move. (And back onto TAA).

      Open Controls
    • Echoes
        6 hours ago

        Dallas, Cresswell, Dias, Stones

        Open Controls
      • Qaiss
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 55 mins ago

        Coufal, Stones, Dias, Dallas

        Open Controls
      • colby_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 53 mins ago

        Dallas, Cresswell, Stones, Chilwell

        Open Controls
      • Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 40 mins ago

        Shaw

        Open Controls
      • Duke Silver ☑
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 32 mins ago

        James Justin. Absolute legend. I missed out on all the Dallas jam but Justin jam made up for it somewhat.

        Open Controls
      • Davros
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 29 mins ago

        Dallas, Cresswell, TAA and Shaw for me. Justin just misses out for me unfortunately but could have replaced Shaw.
        Don’t think City def can be in TOTS as not nailed enough.
        Surprised at Chilwell PPG

        Open Controls
      • Disco Volante
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 25 mins ago

        I despise bragging posts on here this is not why I am doing this but I have just finished in the top 10k for the third consecutive year (and for the fourth time in the last six years). Of course I am well aware this is good but could anybody tell me how good? Is this something that many people do? I am not fishing for ass kissing accolades and expect - if anybody comments - some abuse or at least “no one cares”. I am all too aware of how horribly smug this may look but people are telling me I might actually be able to do something with this and I would genuinely like to know if this might be true.

        Open Controls
        1. Fantasy Gold
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 47 mins ago

          Yeah you should set up an FPL Twitter handle and a Patreon.

          You should be invited to the FF Fest too.

          Open Controls
        2. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 46 mins ago

          Please don't do anything with it.

          Open Controls
          1. Disco Volante
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 51 mins ago

            Haha! Yep I now realise how ridiculous that sounded. Don’t worry mate I won’t be doing anything with it!

            Open Controls
        3. RECKLESS
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 40 mins ago

          I am Hall of Famer 34 now as per TorresMagic from 300 last season nad last 3 rank finishes have been 460,8k and 1111. So I dont think your achievement is momentous but if you start a youtube channel, proactive and able to get HOFers on stream you can make some quids. I personally dont as real life work gives me far more money with far less time used

          Open Controls
          1. RECKLESS
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 39 mins ago

            HOF #38**

            Open Controls
          2. Disco Volante
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            Puts it into perspective thanks for your reply mate. Not kidding myself that I’m in your league so I don’t think I’ll be starting any kind of advice service just yet!

            Open Controls
        4. _Ninja_
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 40 mins ago

          It's decent especially as fpl has got tougher to get high ranks with more people playing these days. My best ranks were years ago when not as many played. Just under 12k for me this year which is still decent. My worst rank is 31k, in 12 seasons. I'm very template though.

          Open Controls
          1. _Ninja_
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 38 mins ago

            actually I forgot about my 130k season that I try to forget lol

            Open Controls
            1. RECKLESS
              • 8 Years
              4 hours, 34 mins ago

              I find it more easier now as I mostly go for players in second who have something to fight for, top 4, relegation, new contract, golden boot etc. try it. I had willock for last 2 gws as an example of contract hedge.

              Open Controls
          2. Disco Volante
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 14 mins ago

            Thanks for your reply mate you’ve had some terrifyingly consistent high ranks over the years. A 597 finish is something to be proud of I’ve only ever spent one GW in the top 1k ever so that puts it into perspective for me. I’m also very template but unapologetically so - the template are the ones that score the most points! 7 template and 4 differential - that’s generally what I aim for and it works.

            Open Controls
        5. A Kun & Mateta
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 32 mins ago

          Win or learn. I quest to win every year despite doing poorly (57k final rank). Hof is a nonsense imo leading to herd mentality and mediocrity.

          Open Controls
        6. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 1 min ago

          People will hate me for saying this as there is some sort of myth created about being a good player if you finish in the top 1k or top 10k

          The only legitimate rank of importance is first (and possibly some importance to those finishing in top 5 but not first), if you don't finish first then does it really matter, for me no. Finishing 10k, no different for me from finishing 50k or 100k or 200k. Those ranks never came close to winning. But many people like to inflate their ego's and self importance here based on ranks of 10k which I find quite humorous.

          Open Controls
          1. Shaw must go on
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 55 mins ago

            Couldn't agree more!!

            Open Controls
          2. BUZZBOMB
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 55 mins ago

            I finished 35k, but lost my ML by 66 pts to a sub 5k. OR not important to me as log as mine is higher than everyone else in my ML.

            Which it wasnt.

            Open Controls
          3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 54 mins ago

            let me just add, we all play the game different and this is my opinion. I play for mini leagues mainly against my family and friends.

            However to elaborate a little on the above, i'd take finishing a rank of 8 million+ 9 out of 10 seasons if I could win it once. I'd rather that, than finish top 10k in 10 out of 10 seasons. I don't see the greatness in being behinds hundreds and thousands of others year after year?

            Open Controls
            1. Lukakuna
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 48 mins ago

              Fair enough. I play just for the fun of (occasionally) being able to make sound decisions that aren't based on emotions. OR is a good indicator of how well I've played.

              Open Controls
          4. mynameisq
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 52 mins ago

            Sorry but that's an awful take

            Open Controls
          5. Lukakuna
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 51 mins ago

            I respect you opinion, but I don't get why you play the game then. You're not gonna win it 🙂

            Open Controls
          6. DK_13
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 18 mins ago

            The only legitimate rank of importance is the rank you are realistically chasing at the start of the season. That could be top of the mini league, top 1k , top 10k , or even top 1 million.
            If only top 5 in 8 million people matter, the premier league itself is useless. Promoted teams shouldn't even play as they mostly never going to win it. Teams like West ham and Leeds should not celebrate because they didn't finish in the top 5.
            It's all about surpassing your own set milestones I guess.

            Open Controls
            1. TLF
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 3 mins ago

              I think this is a really nice way of thinking about and approaching the game.

              Open Controls
          7. Zen Arcade
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            I think the top 10k as a yardstick because winning the game is such a remote possibility, even for those who dedicate 1000s of hours a season to FPL.

            You could say top 10k is a “good” rank and if you’ve achieved it three or four times then you’ve been consistently good at FPL.

            Open Controls
          8. Disco Volante
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            31 mins ago

            I don’t hate you for saying it mate but it begs a certain level of inquisition.

            I can appreciate you saying that finishing in first place is the only one that matters - winning is everything, nobody remembers who came second yadda yadda yadda.

            But this game has like 7 million players - it’s not like the 110 metre hurdles. Nobody will ever win it twice, nobody will ever finish in the top five twice there is too much fortune involved the pool is too massive.

            And as such then surely we have to look at percentages.

            So an example - If Ederson had not made that penalty save then the top 10 FPL places could have shifted dramatically, but the top 0.3% (that’s the top 10k) of the 7 million would have largely remained the same.

            If after 38 games you can get yourself into the top 0.3% of 7 million players then you have done pretty well - penalty saves and misses can happen and you will have absorbed or benefitted from a few of them along the way and this one will be no different.

            But for the top 5 in the world at this stage it is everything.

            I’m not saying the #1 is lucky I’m saying he/she is incredibly, admirably brilliant to have studied the form and fixtures and made all the right captain choices and transfers to get them into the top 0.005% of the 7 million and then - as I’m sure he/she would acknowledge - a tiny bit of fortune helped them to the top.

            But they got themselves into that position after 38 games and that is absolutely no fluke.

            Similarly it shouldn’t be considered a fluke to get into the top 0.3% and it absolutely should not be considered a fluke for the players who do this season after season.

            Massively different from finishing 50k or 200k these teams have no chance of winning but for the managers who consistently finish 10k (and I am of course not including myself here I’ve had a 510k) they, for me, should definitely be considered good players.

            Despite not winning or even finishing top five.

            Out of seven million

            Open Controls
      • Duke Silver ☑
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 15 mins ago

        4 top 10k finishes in 6 years is fantastic consistency. I doubt many would've achieved that. You should check out the FFS Hall of Fame to see some of the finishes they've had in the past few years to compare.

        Open Controls
        1. Duke Silver ☑
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          5 hours, 15 mins ago

          Reply fail to Disco Volante above.

          Open Controls
        2. Disco Volante
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 11 mins ago

          Thanks Duke I appreciate your comment and will do that. You have an itchy trigger finger with the “reply fail”!

          Open Controls
      • CroatianHammer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours ago

        Tom Heaton to United? Paul Heaton would have been better. A few decent sing-songs from that.

        Open Controls
        1. L.U.H.G.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 37 mins ago

          It might Take a little time
          For him to get into the team though!

          Open Controls
          1. BUZZBOMB
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 45 mins ago

            Paul Heaton knows nothing about goalkeeping.

            Allison, fair enough but Jennifer, Phillipa, Sue, Deborah and Annabel are all a -4 waiting to happen...

            Open Controls
      • Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 39 mins ago

        Funny, at the beginning of the season, I had thought Ayling would be the Leeds D pick over Dallas.

        Open Controls
      • Jafalad
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 39 mins ago

        Who picks these defenders?

        Where the heck is Alioski, Ayling, Llorente, Cooper or Struijk?

        Open Controls
      • RECKLESS
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 36 mins ago

        Does anyone know when will HOF section be updated? Will be super to finally be on first page 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 9 mins ago

          Later this week if you stop asking 😉

          Open Controls
      • Mac90
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 32 mins ago

        Cant seem to find thw prize for Uefa Euro 2020 Fantasy. What will it be?

        Open Controls
      • JJO
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 50 mins ago

        One trick question for dead zone:
        If goalkeeper gets yellow card during game and then gets second in the middle of penalty shotout and all subs are used who will try to save remaining penalties 🙂 ?
        Ps.try without searching on the internet first 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 48 mins ago

          Not sure if I'm totally making this up but does the goalie during the shootout need to get 2 yellows again before sent off?

          Open Controls
          1. JJO
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 46 mins ago

            Oh come on,that was too easy for you 🙂
            Good job

            Open Controls
            1. JJO
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 40 mins ago

              Try this one 🙂
              What will happen if gk scores own goal from goal kick ?

              Open Controls
              1. BUZZBOMB
                • 6 Years
                3 hours, 38 mins ago

                No goal. Indirect.

                Open Controls
                1. JJO
                  • 8 Years
                  2 hours, 55 mins ago

                  Corner actually:)

                  Open Controls
        2. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 27 mins ago

          One of the outfield players just like it use to be in the good old day before sub goalkeepers. One of my favourite games of all time was Plymouth Argyle 4 Cardiff City 4 on New Years Day 1986 when Argyle had full-back, Gordon Nisbet, in goal for most of the match. I've just looked him up he's 70 now it doesn't half make me feel old.

          Open Controls
          1. JJO
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 49 mins ago

            Mynameisq was correct.
            But yeah i love those situations when outfield players go on goal.
            That sounds like it was a great match and im sure it was if you remember it 35 years later 🙂

            Open Controls
      • COVID-CASUAL
          3 hours, 47 mins ago

          Voted for Dallas, Cresswell, Stones, Shaw

          Shaw probably not top 4 but on a personal note I slept through the GW17 deadline, didn’t trade him in for his 7, and then watched as he killed the next 10 weeks. I eventually bought him in for the triple GW. I shouldn’t have bothered.

          At least I got Stones early. The 27-pointer!

          Open Controls
        • DK_13
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          I am not sure I understand the concept of value very well. I was going through the stats filter on FPL and both defenders and midfielders have cheap players offering great value(likes of Dallas Harrison soucek etc etc).
          So I am confused between which is better in general.

          A)cheap at the back(4.5s) and a heavy midfield

          B)full backs from good teams who offer good attacking threat + maybe a soucek instead of a son/sterling whom I might never captain in midfield (3 5.5-7.5 defenders over 3 4.5 ones cost 4-6 mil extra)

          C) something in the middle

          Open Controls
          1. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            It changes throughout the season depending on form and fixtures

            Open Controls
        • GS456
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          What’s the site where you can see your season stats broke down?

          Open Controls
          1. Nimby
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 1 min ago

            http://www.fplretro.com/

            Open Controls
            1. GS456
              • 5 Years
              3 hours ago

              Thanks mate

              Open Controls
          2. RedLightning
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 54 mins ago

            https://www.anewpla.net/fpl/report/index.php

            Open Controls
        • Major League Shocker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          Did FPL Review get rid of the graph that tracks your rank based on xG/massive data/implied odds and your luck rating over each GW, or is it still there but I'm not finding it? I like the new features, but miss this graph if indeed they got rid of it, and also the part where it says how much your captain picks underperformed/outperformed the expected data.

          Open Controls
        • The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          Bogle

          Open Controls
        • Oscar Slater
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Does anyone know a site where I can download the player stats? Thanks,

          Open Controls
          1. Oscar Slater
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            ...for FPL of course!

            Open Controls
        • kenzo.
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          Dallas, coufal and shaw for their amazing value.... Justin first half of the season, stones second half of the season

          Open Controls

