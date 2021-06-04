25
  1. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Is there a template team for the euros?

    Can't be chewed with the hassle of checking all the fixtures, stats etc... so i was thinking of just putting a team in for fun but also want a decent chance of winning the money league. 🙂

    1. Zen Arcade
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      If there is it’s surely got Suker and Sheringham in it.

    2. buzzkill
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      If you can't be bothered then you don't deserve to win the money imo.

      1. Zen Arcade
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        The reality is that you can do really well in fantasy games nowadays by just copying everyone else, though.

        Sites like this one, Twitter etc, have taken away the need to work to understand what is happening with teams, players and managers by pooling all the data in one place and it means that luck is now just as important as knowledge, as knowledge is so cheap.

        I reckon someone could win this Euros fantasy without watching a ball kicked.

        1. buzzkill
          • 5 Years
          42 mins ago

          True, but where's the fun in that hey

      2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        True, but generally life isn't fair.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Mine maidens be fair!

  2. gedda
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Line-up for SWE vs Armenia tomorrow is out already:

    Olsen
    Lustig Danielson Lindelöf Bengtsson
    Larsson (C) Ekdal Olsson Forsberg
    Isak Kulusevski

    Team's official IG. Man, if FPL line-ups would be released like this haha!

    S

    1. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Larsson is actually interesting. 6mln and on pens.
      Its a shame they have Spain first game

  3. jayzico
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    That's a great team this dude has posted. Some HUGE risks but if all play it's beautiful.

    McGinn is really interesting. I see us scoring, if not winning the match and McGinn is always involved.

    I need an Italian def asset rather than midfield though. Will captain Bonnucci on day 1

    1. fpl_austria
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Yeah, as mentioned in the article, there are quite some punts in there in midfield.
      It's just a short fantasy format, so I think I may well go with a couple of risks from the start.

      McGinn has a good record for Scotland, and he will definitely be up for it, especially with home crowd being in the stadium.

      Italy usually have a great defence, so getting one of their defenders should be a good move.
      Turkey do have some goal threat though, so I may look at Italy defence in GW2+3 rather.

  4. jayzico
    • 10 Years
    43 mins ago

    Best 5m midfielder other than Rodri?

  5. Pieterke30
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    Any Portuguese guy out here right now?

    I see Mendes is predicted to start vs Spain at LB this evening - instead of Guerreiro. Guerreiro is a very very good player imho… is there a real risk he looses his spot to Mendes?

    1. That Posh Bloke
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      It’s unlikely. He’s the future but G hasn’t let them down and the coach likes consistency

      1. Pieterke30
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Exactly what I wanted to hear.

  6. That Posh Bloke
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    Any 4 mill starting defenders?

    1. III
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      this

      1. jayzico
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah North Macedonia guy. Ristovski

        1. Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          likes a cross, attack minded.
          plays early enough so works with the sub strategy

    2. fpl_austria
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      Toivio & Arajuuri, the two Finland CB's are nailed on starters as well. Not sure I would go there though.

    3. That Posh Bloke
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Cheers all

  7. Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Daniel James an option?

    Looked pretty lively on the highlights reel vs France
    Swiss & Turks first 2 fixtures

  8. jayzico
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Based on the McGinn option. Which I really like. Here she is for the day:

    Hradecky.
    Kjaer. Bonucci(c1). Meunier. Ristovski. P.Torres.
    McGinn. Eriksen. Alaba.
    Lukaku(Cap2). Depay(Cap3).

    Subs: Chezny. Nego. F.Torres(c4). Ronaldo(Cap5)

    1. trinzoo
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Don't like Meunier pick, get another 4.5 instead and upgrade Nego maybe.

  9. trinzoo
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    KDB officially out for the 1st game. Tielemans an option now?

