  1. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 51 mins ago

    So Llorente was a false positive it looks like... he tested negative twice following the initial positive so has rejoined the squad

    Think our Spanish assets are safe to batter Sweden now!

  2. Weeb Kakashi
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 51 mins ago

    Thoughts on Morata? Likely to be on pens.

    1. Aubamazette
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 33 mins ago

      I think he will do well just that the likes of Lukaku Depay Ronaldo will most likely do better

  3. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 36 mins ago

    If playing limitless in GW2, would you

    A) WC in GW3
    B) WC in the QFs

  4. Hadebayor Mum
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 hours, 24 mins ago

    A cheeky attacking punt for up to 7.0m? Considering Pukki and Arnautovic ATM.

    1. Aubamazette
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 20 mins ago

      Have been on Arnautovic for a long while

      1. Weeb Kakashi
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 17 mins ago

        But will he start?

        1. Aubamazette
          • 6 Years
          5 hours, 8 mins ago

          Personally I think he will, manager likes him, he’s there best attacking player, looked the most dangerous player as soon as he came on at 60 in last friendly

    2. Hadebayor Mum
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      Thanks both

  5. Aubamazette
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 17 mins ago

    RMT
    Bachmann
    Denayer Kjaer Maehle Porres
    Eriksen Forres Berardi
    Lukaku Depay Arnautovic

    Woijech Cancelo Jota Olmo

  6. DrexciyaXI
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      Anyone else got Gundogan? Hardly any German players in peoples teams, maybe because of the group of death but Germany vs Hungary in Munich with Germany looking to top the group will be carnage.

      1. _figu
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 46 mins ago

        You can transfer/pick for WC/LL them in for the third game.

    • Silecro
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      What do you prefer more?

      A) Ronaldo, Ferran Torres, Berardi
      B) Pukki, Insigne, Bruno

      1. _figu
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        A.

        I fear Pukki is not 100%. Unfortunately, we will struggle to score goals if he's not on it.

    • nick8070
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      RMT please:

      Donnarumma, Sommer
      Stones, Spinazzola, PTorres, Denayer, Kjaer
      Eriksen, Mount, Berardi, FTorres, Kimmich
      Kane, Lukaku, Pukki

      Still have 0.5 in the bank. Any suggestions?

