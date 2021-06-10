With EURO 2020 getting underway on Friday, we caught up with some of the members of FFS International to find out their best differential picks for the tournament as well as who is making it in to their final squads ahead of the first deadline.

I currently have 0.5m in the bank which is likely to be used on some kind of an upgrade ahead of the deadline. Goalkeepers In goal I’ve gone for Kasper Schmeichel and Tim Krul (assuming we get confirmation he plays). This gives me a nice rotation for Matchdays 1 and 3, with the likely strategy of a Limitless chip in between. Defenders Cheap at the back is the theme here with Pau Torres, Jason Denayer, Owen Wijndal, Ezgjan Alioski and Joakim Maehle. With the exception of Alioski, who should carry a significant attacking threat, all picks have a decent chance of clean sheets. Midfielders In midfield I’ve spread the cash to give me some options from the bench, with Eden Hazard, Ferran Torres, Domenico Berardi, David Alaba, and Yusuf Yazici included. Creative players with some goal threat to boot, this gives me a nice spread across the game days to switch out underperformers. Forwards Up front is where the big bucks have been spent with England talisman Harry Kane joining forces with Romelu Lukaku and Memphis Depay. While it’s not ideal having two star strikers (Depay and Kane) who play the same game day, I think the likely captaincy candidate from that particular day would be Kane, and I’ll just take whatever points I can get from Depay. Differential picks Domenico Berardi has had a great season for Serie A side Sassuolo with 17 goals and seven assists, and if he can nail down a starting spot (we’ll get the Italy v Turkey line-ups ahead of the first deadline), he looks a steal at that price and has a very low ownership, too. Yusuf Yazici had a solid season as well, especially in the Europa League where he got six goals and one assist in six games for Lille. If Turkey are to cause an upset or snatch some goals in the other games against Wales and Switzerland, he should be involved. Meltens

Wout Weghorst – The Netherlands The postponement of EURO 2020 has done wonders for the form and profile of Weghorst. Heading into the tournament, Weghorst is in career-best form on the back of his 20 goals and eight assists and he was pivotal in securing a return to Champions League football for Wolfsburg. While he may not start most games, he offers fantastic attacking potential for managers with the Dutch in Group C with Austria, North Macedonia and Ukraine. Piotr Zielinski – Poland While his international teammate and captain Robert Lewandowski will (rightly so) grab plenty of attention, don’t sleep on the creative beacon for the Poles. Another player heading into the tournament in top form, Zielinski has a superb football mind that has seen him dominate for Napoli in Serie A. When you have a target man in the likes of Lewandowski, expect plenty of opportunities for attacking returns. Benjamin Pavard – France Pavard announced himself on the world stage, like the majority of his World Cup-winning teammates, in 2018. Who could forget his goal against Argentina! Pavard has since established himself as one of Europe’s top full-backs, and has the versatility to play either wing. With a squad absolutely stacked with talent, Pavard will have plenty of opportunities to flex his attacking prowess. The Bayern Munich man will look to help ‘Les Bleus’ solidify their position as Europe’s top team as they try to go one step further than they did in 2016 and win the European Championship. FPL Side Net – Pete

Every day closer to EURO 2020 we get, I feel like making some changes but in the end I hit “cancel transfer” and stick to the same team. Barring any surprises, I will probably stick to it. All my defenders are priced at 4.5m, which is a big risk. If Denmark can keep a clean sheet, this gamble will pay off. Or else, I can take a Wildcard if this fails. On the plus side, I hope in a 3-4-3 format, the seven midfielders and strikers are almost certain to bring me good returns, if not hauls. I am hoping Diogo Jota does something explosive. Many people are taking Cristiano Ronaldo but I guess I will sell him in Matchday 2 for Harry Kane. Memphis Depay and Romelu Lukaku are in form and there is no way I can ignore them. Christian Eriksen and Georginio Wijnaldum are presently owned by 5% and 6% respectively, and I cannot believe they are ‘differentials’ because they were the very first names I chose, alongside Lukaku and Depay. Denmark will have a home advantage and I expect Eriksen to continue to deliver for the national side, at least in the first game against Finland. He is the team’s penalty and set-piece taker, as well. Wijnaldum is a different player in the Dutch side. He plays in a more advanced role and scored eight times in qualification. That was followed by three goals in the UEFA Nations League and one in World Cup qualifying. FPL Poet

There is still time to go so I am definitely at the making-transfers-daily stage. The forward line of Harry Kane/Romelu Lukaku/Teemu Pukki is nailed though, tinkering with the rest of the team to fit this. Ezgjan Alioski – An attacking wing-back for North Macedonia, who is on penalties and could potentially be on the scoresheet. Also very nicely priced at 4.5m, so is a good enabler. Yann Sommer – The Swiss are very organised as usual will probably keep a few clean sheets along the way. Sommer has been under the radar so far, but he is the number one. FF Titans

El naciente país de Ñiderland hace su aparición en esta EURO 2020 con una mezcla de consagrados, donde se pretende tener una conjunción de jugadores escudo que ayuden mantener el ritmo de competencia como Harry Kane, Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku. Esta base apuntalada con talentos que están fuera del radar que permitan sacar ventaja del resto de los participantes.



En cuanto a diferenciales, podríamos hablar de Federico Chiesa de Italia, el cual es un falso medio, jugador con llegada, visión de campo y gol, sin duda un gran socio para Ciro Immobile. Otro que no debe faltar es el español Gerard Moreno, el cual compitió este año en números desde el emotivo Villareal contra Jugadores de la talla de Lionel Messi o Karim Benzema. Bendito Fantasy – Leo

Group A: Turkey | Italy | Wales | Switzerland

Group B: Denmark | Finland | Belgium | Russia

Group C: Netherlands | Ukraine | Austria | North Macedonia

Group D: England | Croatia | Scotland | Czech Republic

Group E: Spain | Sweden | Poland | Slovakia

Group F: Hungary | Portugal | France | Germany

