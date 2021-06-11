65
65 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FantasyHero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Hello

  2. FantasyHero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Who is likely to start up top for Spain? Morata or Moreno?

    1. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Think maybe Morata is slightly morelikley to start up top but Moreno can play out wide as well and I think he's a slightly better option

  3. NUFCAndrew
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Thoughts? I’m not really keen on or Bachman but nobody better at the price point.

    Bachmann Hyradecky

    Spinnazola Maele Kjaer Denayer Torres

    Insigne Forres Carrasco Berardi Alaba

    Cr7 Lukaku Depay

    1. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Looks pretty good, looks like you've established a good structure. Not sure you'd want to downgrade any of Insigne Forres Carra or your forwards to upgrade Bachmann would you

  4. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Targeting the 1st fixture. Limitless 2 and then see how my team is shaped for Matchday 3.

    Hradecky, Bachmann.
    Torres, Maehle, Kjaer, Bednarek, Hinteregger.
    Berardi, Baumgartner, Wijnaldum, Carrasco, Torres.
    Kane, Lukaku, Depay.
    0.5 ITB. Any changes you would make?

    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      LL2 so I would have Ronaldo then. Captain option if all goes t!ts up first few days. Or upgrade Hinteregger to Pepe at least?

      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Ronaldo over Kane that is for MD1

  5. anish10
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Giroud a good option with Benzema still not training ?

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Benzema training indoors, so no

      https://twitter.com/route1futbol/status/1403021678251151360?s=21

      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Ah good to know!!

    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I’m punting on him as my third fwd at the moment.
      Worst case I won’t sub him in.
      Best case he’s a big differential and delivers.
      I think he’s fun to have too.

      1. anish10
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Think I might put with him too, will definetly play some part

  6. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Still undecided here...

    A. Ronaldo / Insigne / Yazici
    B. Griezmann / Mount / Bilva

    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      A

    2. Henning
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      A for me.

    3. MajesticWok
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      A

  7. baggs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Grealish has got to start right?

    1. Aston VII lalalala
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      I think so, but I'm biased.

      The English midfield is such a crapshoot though that its risky. Grealish has played a lot of the friendlies and comes out the best player, but I think Southgate is more likely to go for Foden and bring on Grealish later if needed. Either way I think its very difficult to predict.

    2. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      I don't think he will, though I think he should. I think Mount definitely starts and Foden more likely to start over Greal. All 3 should play if picking up talent and form. Sterling or Rash shouldn't be starting.

  8. Henning
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Have 1 m to spend some where?

    Schmeichel Bachmann
    Spinazzola Maehle Kjear P.Torres Denayer
    F.Torres Alaba Berardi Carrassco Soucek
    Ronaldo Lukaku Depay

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Denayer to Bonucci

    2. MajesticWok
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Nice team.

      I’d be tempted to upgrade Denayer or Soucek.

      No harm in banking the money either

    3. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Schmeichel to Donna

      Soucek to mount/golovin/milanovski

    4. EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Schmeichel and Bachmann play on the same day in MD 3. If that changes anything. Perhaps upgarde Schmeichel to Donna?

  9. MajesticWok
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    My team has come down to:

    A) Lewa, Alaba, Bereszynski
    B) Adams, Eriksen, Cancelo

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Easily B

    2. EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      B

  10. EmreCan Hustle
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Which is better?

    A. Insigne + Zielinski + Windal
    Or
    B. Forres + Berardi + Meunier

    Currently have B, but uncertainty over Berardi starting is making me consider A.
    Zielinksi will then be captain for Day 4 instead of Forres.
    Have Ronaldo for Day 5.

    Thanks.

    1. MajesticWok
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      B and if Beradi doesn’t start then switch to A

      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah, that's the plan. Cheers.

    2. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      I like the certainty of A, other than Wijndal.

    3. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I like B more by loads but Meunier far from nailed unfortunately. At least with Berardi you can see the lineups first.

  11. DavidBadWillie
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Any fanteam players out there?

      I though you could swap captains in between days. But it’s just gameweek changes right??

      1. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        32 mins ago

        Yes changes only allowed each GW

      2. St Pauli Walnuts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes fanteam format same as FPL really. 1 sub per GW/round.

        How many teams you entering? I only ever put one in, the winners always have loads but I just can't be arsed with the maintenance. Imagine winning with only 1 team entered too, the kudos!

    • fcsaltyballs
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      How’s this look please?

      Bachmann Hradecky
      Cancelo Spinazzola Torres Kjaer Denayer
      Berardi Foden Torres Soucek Alaba
      Lukaku Kane Depay

      Thanks.

      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        48 mins ago

        On paper it looks solid. If Berardi and Foden don't start you might be in trouble.

        1. Thomas Magnum
          • 5 Years
          38 mins ago

          Yeah I agree with this, also what are you expecting to get out of Soucek, haven't seen any of the Czechs but does he get forward like he does for West Ham?

          1. St Pauli Walnuts
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            He has a reasonable scoring record for them (7 in 35). Scored a hat trick not that long ago. There's not many options below 7, Elmas is the only other one that appeals around that price point.

    • The Red Devil
      • 6 Years
      57 mins ago

      Is there gonna be scouts pick or differentials later on? Like it is for FPL?

    • Redranger
      • 6 Years
      57 mins ago

      Bachmann Hradecky

      PTorres, Denayer, Mæhle, Wijndal, Alioski
      FTorress, Insigne, Mount, Eriksen, Alaba
      Lukaku, Immobile, Depay

      1. Redranger
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Any changes you’d make?

      2. Thomas Magnum
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        How confident are you that Wijndal will start, I have him as well but worry that with formation changes possible he may get dropped

        1. Redranger
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Not overly, I suppose Kjær can be an option to replace him

    • Meimei
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      A. Depay (10) Jankto (6)
      B. Wijnaldulm (8) Schick (8)

      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        A

        1. Meimei
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          I'm leaning B. Do you think Depay much better than Wijnaldum ? No idea if Jankto is a Neog in disguise or actually ok.

          1. EmreCan Hustle
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            I wouldn't captain anyone in B. I would captain Memphis. Other than that I don't know much about Jankto. Wijnaldum doesn't interest me. Schick I like, but not more than Mmephis.

    • Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      51 mins ago

      So I dont have any Belgium players...

    • Jebiga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      50 mins ago

      Are Goosens, Bednarek and Chiesa nailed ?

      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        49 mins ago

        I have Gosens. He should start IMO.

        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          49 mins ago

          we wont know though. Cant be subbed out.

      2. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        47 mins ago

        Chiesa probably isnt since he is competing with Berardi. Other 2 should be nailed. Read that Bednarek is injured.

      3. Jebiga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        43 mins ago

        Thanks guys

        I think Goosens if plays is awesome differential.

      4. St Pauli Walnuts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        Nope. Goose should start and looks a steal (though I'm avoiding until MD3) but I have seen the odd predicted lineup without him. Bed might be injured and Berardi more likely to start than Chiesa, though he will probably come on. At least you can see the lineups first with Chiesa.

    • Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      My first draft here. Thoughts and feelings?

      Lukaku(2) Poulsen Depay(3)
      Insigne(1) Beradi Eriksen Jota(5) Nego
      Spinazzola Maele Alioski Alba(4) Cancelo
      Hradecky Bachmann

      Probbers gonna limitless MD2, then WC in MD3.

      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        48 mins ago

        Sell Lukaku. Grow some balls.
        😉

        1. Deulofail
          • 5 Years
          46 mins ago

          Are those two things related?

          1. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            40 mins ago

            Just pulling your leg. I just think one could gamble with Eriksen vs Lukaku on the same day. Bit of waste having both. I can see most twisting with Lukaku(c). No BPS in this game and I reckon U$$R will test them with all their injuries. Just my feeling.

          2. St Pauli Walnuts
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            I'm a Lukakuless eunuch if that helps

    • Holmes
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      Are there any press conference?

      This Griezmann injury news is annoying.

    • Jebiga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      42 mins ago

      Mount and M.Llorente are not nailed either ?
      Blaaah they are awesome picks cheap as chips

      1. St Pauli Walnuts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        I'd say Mount is nailed.

        Don't see any attraction with Llorente, he is OOP the wrong way. Plays RB for national side, not in attack like for Atletico. You're paying 5 mil for a defender you won't get clean sheets for.

    • Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      So what’s the plan Berardi owners? Even if he does start MD1, whats the chance he starts MD2 or 3, with Chiesa waiting on the sidelines?

      Think he may be a trap waiting to happen, starts v Turkey in a tight game and benched for the easier fixtures (Wales/Switzerland)

      Very tempted to go with Insigne for this reason, we know he’ll get 3 starts in the group stage.

