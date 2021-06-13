321
  1. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    7 hours, 1 min ago

    Sofa managers wanted Phillips and Sterling out

    1. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 53 mins ago

      I wanted Sterling out. Was happy with Phillips. And I still want Grealish to start ahead of Sterling.

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/06/12/lukaku-spares-euro-fantasy-managers-captaincy-conundrum-with-brace/?hc_page=4&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_23844255

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/06/12/lukaku-spares-euro-fantasy-managers-captaincy-conundrum-with-brace/?hc_page=4&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_23844261

      1. Tinkermania
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 48 mins ago

        Sterling will start all must win games. Greenish will strategy some. Managers see things that armchair fans don't. And they are not prejudiced. They just want to win

    2. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 31 mins ago

      So far*

  2. Nice to Finally Michu
    • 7 Years
    7 hours, 1 min ago

    Baumgartner starts! Wish I'd gone with my gut and gotten Kaladjzic but I still have doubts he'll make it 75 mins

    1. Critical Observer
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 59 mins ago

      Was Baumgartner’s start in jeopardy? Have him in my team.

      1. Nice to Finally Michu
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 58 mins ago

        It wasn't 🙂 I'm sure excited. Austria is the team I've tipped to do well this tournament and I think he'll notch one today. If I had remembered to switch my (C) it might have been for him

        1. Nice to Finally Michu
          • 7 Years
          6 hours, 58 mins ago

          *just excited

    2. justaguy9
        6 hours, 53 mins ago

        I have alaba and hinteregger. I considered Baumgartner. Decent player

    3. xiMoxiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 hours ago

      Does Sterling make your limitless squad?

      1. Herman Toothrot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 59 mins ago

        Limitless fart.
        Limited poop.

        1. justaguy9
            6 hours, 55 mins ago

            Disgusting comment

          • Echoes
              6 hours, 28 mins ago

              Dreams of the constipated one.

          • I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            6 hours, 55 mins ago

            Surely. Looks like the best England option.

        2. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          6 hours, 57 mins ago

          That win looks to lock in a 1st round knockout game vs France/Germany/Portugal, should be a classic.

          Croatia might be the real winners today.

          1. justaguy9
              6 hours, 55 mins ago

              Maybe we ll see the real Croatia next game and they'll win their next 2 games 3 or 4-0.

            • Tinkermania
              • 1 Year
              6 hours, 55 mins ago

              That's negativity to play for 2nd. I think the real winners got 3 points. You try to win all your games.

              1. I Member
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                6 hours, 48 mins ago

                Like England did at the last World Cup enabling them to reach the semis?

            • bitm2007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              6 hours, 24 mins ago

              Croatia now facing face the prospect of playing the winner of the France/Germany/Portugal group, going out or the lottery of a best third place team (which will be against a group winner).

              1. Critical Observer
                • 4 Years
                6 hours, 22 mins ago

                2nd placed team from this group meets the 2nd of Spain’s group.

          2. justaguy9
              6 hours, 57 mins ago

              Crucial match for me. Have alaba and hinteregger in my team

              1. Joey Tribbiani
                  6 hours, 55 mins ago

                  same

              2. BrutalLogiC
                • 5 Years
                6 hours, 54 mins ago

                Kane to Jota sub then?

              3. nerd_is_the_werd
                • 1 Year
                6 hours, 51 mins ago

                Am I sm***** w***, or is there a great opportunity for some points with Sabitzer (c)?
                Only 1% ownership, and wish I went with original plan with Kalajdzic double-up.

              4. I Member
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                6 hours, 49 mins ago

                Think I'll be doing Ronaldo + Jota -> Griezmann + Sterling with my 2 FTs.

                1. bitm2007
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  6 hours, 34 mins ago

                  Sterling didn't look convincing to me, and Portugal could have a field day against the leaky German D.

              5. son of city
                  6 hours, 46 mins ago

                  Kane to lukaku was one of the great pick I did clearly...

                  1. Little Red Lacazette
                    • 4 Years
                    6 hours, 43 mins ago

                    Yes. Hope Ronaldo shines too.

                • Pukki Blinders
                  • 1 Year
                  6 hours, 46 mins ago

                  Let’s go Macedonia. Time to cause an upset

                • jayzico
                  • 10 Years
                  6 hours, 43 mins ago

                  Aw well that's just made our route to qualification near impossible. Great

                • jayzico
                  • 10 Years
                  6 hours, 39 mins ago

                  On the brighter side, looks like my punt of Puchacz for Poland may be nailed on. And he's OOP too. Sweet.

                • Hadebayor Mum
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  6 hours, 38 mins ago

                  Arnautovic punt fail.

                • Milkman Bruno
                    6 hours, 37 mins ago

                    Kane over Lewa was the final piece of the jigsaw and I went with Kane. Damn

                    1. Holmes
                      • 7 Years
                      6 hours, 34 mins ago

                      Its not like Lewa will get more than 2pts 😉

                      1. Deulofail
                        • 5 Years
                        6 hours, 32 mins ago

                        Booo. I chose him over Lukaku

                        1. Holmes
                          • 7 Years
                          6 hours, 31 mins ago

                          Same, trying to keep my expectations low 😀

                  • Deulofail
                    • 5 Years
                    6 hours, 36 mins ago

                    Gonna miss my Macedonia triple up and go to the beach. 50% of people at the station here are wearing orange for the Netherlands game so I guess the beach shouldn't be too busy!

                  • Disturbed
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    6 hours, 34 mins ago

                    Alioski cs and pen would be nice.

                    1. bitm2007
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      6 hours, 28 mins ago

                      Unlikely but so was the Hradecky 13 pointer.

                    2. korbendallas82
                      • 7 Years
                      6 hours, 25 mins ago

                      0-0 dine with me.

                      1. korbendallas82
                        • 7 Years
                        6 hours, 24 mins ago

                        fine*

                  • navin
                    • 10 Years
                    6 hours, 34 mins ago

                    Possible to change captain Kane to captain Depay?

                    1. Holmes
                      • 7 Years
                      6 hours, 33 mins ago

                      Nope

                    2. bitm2007
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      6 hours, 32 mins ago

                      No captain transfers have to be made before the first fixture of the day.

                  • Deulofail
                    • 5 Years
                    6 hours, 32 mins ago

                    I saw yesterday that an Alioski goal was implied as likely as a Depay brace, according to Betfair. And Ristovski goal was more likely than that!

                    1. GreennRed
                      • 9 Years
                      6 hours, 29 mins ago

                      The tempting algorithm department must be flat out.

                    2. GreennRed
                      • 9 Years
                      6 hours, 26 mins ago

                      https://youtu.be/nQj1fFHl3_o

                      Speaking of football and bookies 🙂

                  • Ed
                    • 9 Years
                    6 hours, 28 mins ago

                    No Lukaku captainers actually swapped did they?!

                    1. GreennRed
                      • 9 Years
                      6 hours, 24 mins ago

                      No. Went on a mad Bale captain punt despite having Lukaku and Eriksen. Would do it again too!

                    2. BrutalLogiC
                      • 5 Years
                      6 hours, 23 mins ago

                      Myb with Ronaldo as backup

                  • Echoes
                      6 hours, 24 mins ago

                      The transformation of Phillips in the space of about a couple years goes to show the work Bielsa has been doing at Leeds. Majority of Leeds assets will still be gold(bar Dallas if he becomes a mid) next season imo. Might actually get even better.

                      1. JohnnyRev7
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        6 hours, 13 mins ago

                        Agree re Phillips. Always looking to start the attack from a defensive position (ala the Bielsa ethos) whereas Rice doesn't know a forward pass if it slapped him in the face.

                    • JohnnyRev7
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      6 hours, 20 mins ago

                      Who took the (c) of Lukaku for Kane?

                      64 users planned to according to the vote on this article.

                      Just curious if you actually followed your vote.

                    • King Carlos
                      • 6 Years
                      6 hours, 17 mins ago

                      Joao cancelo out of the euro 2020... dammit!

                      1. FFSbet.com
                        • 5 Years
                        6 hours, 12 mins ago

                        Uff fail punt,Denayer too

                    • Deulofail
                      • 5 Years
                      6 hours, 12 mins ago

                      NEW ALIOSTIKLE
                      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/06/13/alaba-most-owned-in-north-macedonia-v-austria-as-budget-ristovski-starts/

