The joint-third most expensive player in the official European Championship Fantasy game is in action this afternoon.
Only Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo (both €12.0m) are pricier than Robert Lewandowski (€11.5m), whose Poland side face Slovakia in Saint Petersburg.
Kick-off in Russia is at 17:00 BST.
Lewandowski, who features in 15% of Fantasy squads, is the only player on show at the Krestovsky Stadium with a double-digit ownership.
Wojciech Szczesny (€5.0m) and Jan Bednarek (€4.5m) are the next most-popular assets in the evening kick-off, both sitting in 6% of squads, and feature in the Polish backline.
Leeds United’s Mateusz Klich (€6.5m) is also in coach Paulo Sousa’s line-up.
Marek Hamsik (€8.0m) is fit enough to feature for Slovakia, who have been mostly swerved by EURO 2020 Fantasy managers.
Only centre-half Milan Skriniar (€4.5m) and Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka (€5.0m) feature in more than 1% of Fantasy squads.
Poland XI: Szczesny, Bereszynski, Glik, Bednarek, Jozwiak, Krychowiak, Linetty, Rybus, Klich, Zielinski, Lewandowski
Slovakia XI: Dubravka, Pekarik, Satka, Skriniar, Hubocan, Kucka, Hromada, Haraslin, Hamsik, Mak, Duda
