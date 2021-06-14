108
108 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 22 mins ago

    Spanish GK Simon sure starter??

    Open Controls
    1. 1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      Or Sanchez

      Open Controls
    2. Boydinho
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Yes, prone to mistakes though

      Open Controls
  2. CONNERS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 20 mins ago

    Can't see what all the fuss is about with this Lewandowski bloke.

    Open Controls
    1. Silent Friend
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      lol

      Open Controls
    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      Great for club, can’t help his national team being so poor!

      Open Controls
      1. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        No, he should do more than what he does there's no doubt about that

        Open Controls
  3. The Mighty Whites
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 15 mins ago

    Keep captaincy on Insigne or change to Ronaldo?

    Open Controls
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Keep IMO.

      Open Controls
  4. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    Eriksen out for?

    Open Controls
    1. 1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      Forever, probably. 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        Replacements?

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 4 mins ago

          Yarmolenko

          Open Controls
    2. Henning
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Berardi.

      Open Controls
  5. jennmenn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Good afternoon lads,
    Who takes the penalties for sweden?

    Open Controls
    1. Critical Observer
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      Foppa

      Open Controls
    2. Henning
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Emil Forsberg i guess

      Open Controls
  6. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Thoughts on this limitless chip team -

    Donnarumma, Pickford.
    M.Fernandes, Verane, L.Fernandez, Spinnazola, Meunier.
    Insigne, Sterling, E.Hazard, Malinovsky, F.Torres.
    Lukaku, Mbappe, Kane.

    Anything obvious that I need to address?

    Open Controls
    1. Silent Friend
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      KDB could start

      Open Controls
      1. 1justlookin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        Could but i think its a ross of a coin between him and hazard.

        Open Controls
        1. Silent Friend
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 1 min ago

          dont go near hazard

          Open Controls
          1. 1justlookin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 57 mins ago

            Why not. Hes world class and he will want tomprobe a point. Worth a punt IMO.

            Open Controls
            1. Critical Observer
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 50 mins ago

              He was awful in his cameo vs. Russia.

              Open Controls
            2. Brehmeren
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 37 mins ago

              He is no longer world class

              Open Controls
  7. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Vamos Torres'

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours ago

      Torres (c) supported by Torres here

      Open Controls
  8. The Red Devil
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Hope the Torres bros can come up trumps for me

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  9. dirtmcgirt
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Shame he's not in midfield but glad Llorente won't be an automatic 0 at least

    Open Controls
  10. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Torres on bench, cancelo on pitch - will be auto subbed right?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Nope. Unless it's FanTeam.

      Open Controls
    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Did you make any captain or subs changes?

      Open Controls
    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      Only if you haven't made any changes to your team since last Friday's deadline.

      Open Controls
  11. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    2-1 maybe coming up or can Spain keep a cleanie.

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      They can but they wont

      Open Controls
  12. Baked baines
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    How many free transfer do you get in-between match days?
    Is -4 then applicable after youve reached that amount?

    Open Controls
  13. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    People using LL in MD2 & WC in MD3, what's your plan for further rounds?

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Pick players for L16 from teams that I expect to progress to the QF's and pray. I have had 5 non started this GW, plus Eriksen so have no other viable options.

      Open Controls
  14. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    On Limitless:

    A) Mbappe/Griezman, Lukaku, Pavard & Hernandez
    B) Mbappe, Griezman, Hernandez & Alba/Stones

    Open Controls
  15. ktongue
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Who are people thinking to replace Cancelo with?

    Open Controls
  16. xiMoxiee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Who are you limitless must-haves?

    Open Controls
  17. Mario Balofail
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Fair play to Slovakia, especially Škriniar

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.