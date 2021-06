The joint-third most expensive player in the official European Championship Fantasy game is in action this afternoon.

Only Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo (both €12.0m) are pricier than Robert Lewandowski (€11.5m), whose Poland side face Slovakia in Saint Petersburg.

Kick-off in Russia is at 17:00 BST.

Lewandowski, who features in 15% of Fantasy squads, is the only player on show at the Krestovsky Stadium with a double-digit ownership.

Wojciech Szczesny (€5.0m) and Jan Bednarek (€4.5m) are the next most-popular assets in the evening kick-off, both sitting in 6% of squads, and feature in the Polish backline.

Leeds United’s Mateusz Klich (€6.5m) is also in coach Paulo Sousa’s line-up.

Marek Hamsik (€8.0m) is fit enough to feature for Slovakia, who have been mostly swerved by EURO 2020 Fantasy managers.

Only centre-half Milan Skriniar (€4.5m) and Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka (€5.0m) feature in more than 1% of Fantasy squads.

Poland XI: Szczesny, Bereszynski, Glik, Bednarek, Jozwiak, Krychowiak, Linetty, Rybus, Klich, Zielinski, Lewandowski

Slovakia XI: Dubravka, Pekarik, Satka, Skriniar, Hubocan, Kucka, Hromada, Haraslin, Hamsik, Mak, Duda

