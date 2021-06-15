12
12 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    Is Carrasco nailed??

    1. Timon
      • 9 Years
      just now

      no

  2. Cilly Bonnolly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    Probably being greedy but as a Ronaldo captainer it’s hard not to look at that first half and think he could have got a mega haul.

  3. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    France double up on attack: Mbappe + who?

    1. Benzema
    2. Griezmann

    1. xiMoxiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Decide after the game.

  4. Puncheon Guly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    If I press the limitless button, can I unpress it? Want to tinker before jumping in...

    1. xiMoxiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      As long as you don't confirm any transfers.

  5. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Meunier or Stones/Walker on LL?

    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Meunier

  6. Calum Undisputed
      8 mins ago

      meun

    • Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Foden nailed or nah?

    • nerd_is_the_werd
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Some reason backed out of having Muller in my team for GW1, and spent the +1.5m elsewhere.
      That's gonna bite back seeing as he's in no.9 position now.

    • Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Any better keepers than Pickford?

      (Can't be Donnarumma, Simon, Courtois or Lloris)

    • Lindelol
      • 2 Years
      just now

      is Matchday 2 the best time for limitless chip??

