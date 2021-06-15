EURO 2020 Fantasy managers will be pleased with the line-ups for France’s Group F clash with Germany.
Didier Deschamps has named all three of his star attackers – Kylian Mbappé (€12.0m), Antoine Griezmann (€11.0m) and Karim Benzema (€10.0m) – in a likely 4-4-2 diamond formation.
France’s most-selected Fantasy asset N’Golo Kanté (€5.5m) anchors the midfield, while further ahead fellow Premier League star Paul Pogba (€8.5m) is joined by Adrien Rabiot (€6.5m).
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (€6.0m) is protected by a back four of Lucas Hernandez (€6.5m), Presnel Kimpembe (€5.5m), Raphael Varane (€6.0m) and Benjamin Pavard (€6.0m).
Germany look set to line-up in a wing-back system, with stopper Manuel Neuer (€6.0m) guarded by Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger (€5.5m), Mats Hummels (€5.0m) and Matthias Ginter (€5.0m).
The width for Joachim Low’s side will be provided by Robin Gosens (€5.0m) and 24%-owned midfielder Joshua Kimmich (€6.0m). They flank Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan (€7.5m) and Toni Kroos (€7.0m).
The Germans’ fluid frontline consists of Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz (€9.0m), Serge Gnabry (€9.5m) and Thomas Muller (€9.0m). All three of those can operate at centre-forward, in one guise or another.
France XI (4-1-2-1-2): Lloris; Hernandez, Kimpembe, Varane, Pavard; Kanté; Rabiot, Pogba; Griezmann; Mbappé, Benzema.
Germany XI (3-4-3): Neuer; Rudiger, Hummels, Ginter; Gosens, Kroos, Gundogan, Kimmich; Gnabry, Muller, Havertz.
Our Euro 2020 Fantasy coverage
BEST PLAYERS
Group A: Turkey | Italy | Wales | Switzerland
Group B: Denmark | Finland | Belgium | Russia
Group C: Netherlands | Ukraine | Austria | North Macedonia
Group D: England | Croatia | Scotland | Czech Republic
Group E: Spain | Sweden | Poland | Slovakia
Group F: Hungary | Portugal | France | Germany
BY POSITION: Goalkeepers | Defenders | Midfielders | Forwards
ALL OUR TEAM REVEALS
STRATEGY
