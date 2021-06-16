89
Euro 2020 June 16

Bale stars despite penalty miss and Locatelli nets brace as Italy advance

TURKEY 0-2 WALES

  • Goals: Aaron Ramsey (€8.5m), Connor Roberts (€4.5m)
  • Assists: Gareth Bale (€9.5m) x2

It was a mixed performance for Gareth Bale (€9.5m) as he inspired a 2-0 win for Wales in their second group-stage match at EURO 2020.

The premium midfielder lived up to his price with two assists although a missed penalty and a meeting with Italy’s imperious defence in Matchday 3 is unlikely to put off mass investment.

Wales goalscorer Aaron Ramsey (€8.5m) had a big chance early on in this match but shot straight at Ugurcan Cakir (€4.5m), having opted to turn a defender rather than square for Kieffer Moore (€6.5m).

Burak Yilmaz (€8.0m) then went close at the other end as Turkey broke on Wales. A Chris Mepham (€4.5m) block proved crucial to denying the Crescent Stars’ captain.

Ramsey got on the end of another big opportunity after 23 minutes, firing well over after being found by an excellent Bale pass.

Turkey then saw two off-target headers nodded away from goal by Wales midfielder Joe Morrell (€5.0m) during a succession of corners.

The Bale-Ramsey combination eventually paid dividends for Wales after 42 minutes, with the Real Madrid man sending a superb pass over the Turkey defence to find another great run from the Juventus midfielder.

Ramsey took Bale’s long pass down on his chest before sidefooting the ball into the corner of the Turkey net.

Yilmaz missed a gilt-edged opportunity of his own after 53 minutes, firing a volley over from six yards out while unmarked.

Bale then let Turkey off the chopping block, having won a penalty for a foul by Zeki Celik (€4.5m) just on the edge of the Crescent Stars’ box.

Bale stepped up but ballooned his effort way over Cakir’s crossbar, in an effort more reminiscent of a rugby conversion.

Ramsey eventually turned provider for Bale with a dinked cross inside the box but the Wales talisman could only head straight at Cakir.

“When you have quality like Dan James, Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, you are always going to cause teams problems. We want to go into every game to win. We will have to be mindful of Italy but we will pick a team that can go and compete.” – Interim Wales boss Rob Page

And it was Bale’s magic that sealed the three points for the Dragons during injury time. The midfielder twice conned Turkey into thinking he was time wasting, only to skin a defender and make his way into the box.

Bale shot himself the first time, winning a second corner. On that occasion, he danced into the area before teeing up Connor Roberts (€4.5m) for a first-time finish.

“The penalty miss was obviously disappointing but that’s where my character and fight comes in. I kept going and made up for it with the two assists.” – Gareth Bale

Turkey XI: Cakir; Meras (Mulder 72′), Soyuncu, Ayhan, Celik; Calhanoglu, Yokuslu (Demiral 46′), Tufan (Yazici 46′); Under (Kahveci 82′), Yilmaz, Karaman.

Wales XI: Ward; B Davies, Rodon, Mepham, Roberts; Allen (Ampadu 72′), Morrell; D James (N Williams 90+3′), Ramsey (Wilson 83′), Bale; Moore.

ITALY 3-0 SWITZERLAND

Locatelli bags his and Italy’s second

  • Goals: Manuel Locatelli (€5.5m) x2, Ciro Immobile (€10.0m)
  • Assists: Domenico Berardi (€6.0m), Nicolo Barella (€7.0m), Rafael Toloi (€4.5m)

Italy’s defence continues to reward Fantasy managers as they recorded a second clean sheet of EURO 2020 and their tenth in as many internationals.

However, whether the Gianluigi Donnarumma (€5.5m) and his colleagues can offer the same Fantasy potential in Matchday 3 remains to be seen considering Italy have now secured passage to the second round – which could trigger rotation against Wales.

Ciro Immobile (€10.0m) may be hoping he can avoid any changes in personnel as he scored his second goal of the tournament against Switzerland and is sure to have one thought on a possible Golden Boot, given how far the Azzurri could go at EURO 2020.

But he now shares the mantle of top goal-scorer among his colleagues with budget midfielder Manuel Locatelli (€5.5m), who netted twice on Wednesday evening.

Giorgio Chiellini (€6.0m) headed Italy in front after 19 minutes but was harshly adjudged to have handled the ball before lashing home.

Seven minutes later, Locatelli started and finished a sumptuous move to put the Azzurri ahead.

The midfielder hit a sweet volleyed pass out to the right flank, finding Domenico Berardi (€6.0m). The winger made his way into the box before squaring for the onrushing Locatelli to sweep past Yann Sommer (€5.0m).

Leonardo Spinazzola (€5.5m) put in two crosses and had one shot inside the box in an all-action display from left-back in the first half.

Locatelli added an outside-the-box goal on 52 minutes, giving Sommer no chance with a super strike after being teed up by Nicolo Barella (€7.0m).

Immobile put the icing on the cake for Italy and his owners with a 25-yard strike just before stoppage time.

That left Lorenzo Insigne (€8.5m) as the only starting member of the Azzurri’s front three without an attacking return against the Swiss.

Italy are now through to the second round, with their clash against Wales on Sunday set to decide who tops Group A.

Italy XI (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Spinazzola, Chiellini, Bonucci, Di Lorenzo; Locatelli (Pessina 85′), Jorginho, Barella (Cristante 85′); Insigne (Chiesa 68′), Immobile, Berardi (Toloi 68′).

Switzerland XI (3-4-2-1): Sommer; Akanji, Schar (Widmer 57′), Elvedi; Rodriguez, Xhaka, Freuler (Sow 84′), Mbabu (Zuber 57′); Shaqiri; Embolo, Seferovic (Gavranovic 46′).

FINLAND 0-1 RUSSIA

  • Goals: Aleksey Miranchuk (€6.5m)
  • Assists: Artem Dzyuba (€8.5m)

A stunner from Aleksey Miranchuk (€6.5m) banked three points for Russia on Wednesday in a match that hinged on Fantasy favourite Lukas Hrádecky (€4.0m).

34% of EURO Fantasy managers own the Finland goalkeeper, who could not replicate his 13-point haul from the Matchday 1 win over Denmark.

In truth, this was less than an inspiring affair, with the first shot on target not occurring until late into the second half, although Russia did ramp up their efforts in the second.

The Miranchuk’s curling effort, while surrounded by four players, came from an Artem Dzyuba (€8.5m) assist just before half time.

Russia wing-back Mario Fernandes (€5.5m) was forced off after 26 minutes after an awkward fall. His participation against Denmark in Matchday 3 must now be in doubt.

“The players were a real team today. They fulfilled what they had to do and got the win. The formation I chose, I think, was right. To break down their defence we needed to use the wings and we did. The plan worked.” – Russia head coach Stanislav Cherchesov

Finland did have the ball in the net in the first half through Joel Pohjanpalo (€6.0m) but his header was ruled out for offside.

Teemu Pukki (€7.0m) left the pitch after 75 minutes despite Finland trailing, though no explanation was given by head coach Markku Kanerva.

Finland face a huge test against Belgium next Monday, needing a draw at least against the world’s No 1 ranked side.

“We defended well and going forward we improved on our display against Denmark. We didn’t manage to score but we had good situations: some shots that went narrowly wide, others were blocked. It was a really close game. Belgium are the number one team in the world and we will face a really great challenge. We still need to get at least one point and we will do everything to get it. I trust in my players; they have shown before they are capable of doing almost impossible things.” – Markku Kanerva

Finland XI (5-3-2): Hradecky; Uronen, O’Shaughnessy, Arajuuri, Toivio (Jensen 84′), Raitala (Soiri 75′); Kamara, Schuller (Kauko 67′), Lod; Pohjanpalo, Pukki (Lappalainen 75′).

Russia XI (3-4-2-1): Safonov; Dzhikiya, Diveev, Barinov; Kuzyaev, Zobnin, Ozdoev (Zhemaletdinov 61′), M Fernandes (Karavaev 26′); Golovin, Miranchuk (Mukhin 85′); Dzyuba (Sobolev 85′).

Our Euro 2020 Fantasy coverage

BEST PLAYERS

Group A: Turkey | Italy | Wales | Switzerland

Group B: Denmark | Finland | Belgium | Russia

Group C: Netherlands | Ukraine | Austria | North Macedonia

Group D: England | Croatia | Scotland | Czech Republic

Group E: Spain | Sweden | Poland | Slovakia

Group F: Hungary | Portugal | France | Germany

BY POSITION: Goalkeepers | Defenders | Midfielders | Forwards

ALL OUR TEAM REVEALS

STRATEGY

89 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Les Bleus
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Bale could have had an absolute monster haul

    Open Controls
    1. Cilly Bonnolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      That penalty miss was a fourteen point swing. I don’t want to be greedy but man, I could have been out of sight in my minileague already.

      Open Controls
      1. More Cowbell
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Same, bitter sweet return

        Open Controls
    2. azz007
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      32 to be precise

      Open Controls
  2. Swans3aJ4ck
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Capt for tomorrow?

    A - Zinch
    B - Yarm
    C - Lukaku?

    I’m leaning towards Zinch or Yarm as I’ve used LL so have more strong options…

    Open Controls
    1. Michu stole my mojo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      I have B & C and I’m going Yarmo

      Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours ago

      I have A and B and am going with Zinchenkooooooooooo

      Open Controls
    3. hullcityfan
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      We’ll have the Ukraine lineups before the deadline so may go Zinchenko if it looks like he’s playing advanced

      Open Controls
      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Good call

        Open Controls
    4. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Lukaku.

      Open Controls
    5. Balls of Steel
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  3. Mac90
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Will Italy's player get rested? It's around 11days between now and Last 16.

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Dunno. But we benefitted by them putting out a weaker team in the third round in Euro 2016. COVID times too, they might rest a few first teamers.

      Open Controls
    2. Utopsis
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      I'm convinced Immobile will after playing 90 today, dunno about the others.

      Open Controls
  4. Deulofail
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Do I have money to spare?

    Sanchez 4.0
    Trent Robertson Digne Dunk Cresswell
    Salah Bruno Foden Buendia 4.5
    Antonio Watkins 4.5

    Open Controls
  5. Cilly Bonnolly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    F**k me, I’m in the top 200 overall.

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      oooooh nice.
      congrats pal!

      Open Controls
  6. GreennRed
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    How can we link our team page? Can see others in league but my own is just a generic team page.

    Leader below.

    https://gaming.uefa.com/en/uefaeuro2020fantasyfootball/team/5199726a-c4ae-11eb-9d8b-0639e596ae2e/0062006c00610063006b006d0061006d00620061/1/0/0

    Open Controls
  7. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Twisting Berardi's 6 C points tomorrow but have Yarmolenko, Depay and Tielemans
    Who to switch to to? Not really considering Tielemans but tough choice between the other 2

    Open Controls
    1. Balls of Steel
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Depay

      Open Controls
  8. Bielsa's Bucket
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Are the Bale 18 points enough, I don't think so. Lukaku time!

    Open Controls
    1. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Can't decide!

      Open Controls
    2. Cilly Bonnolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Can see the appeal of going for more but bear in mind you NEED Lukaku to score two to better Bale.

      Open Controls
    3. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Madness. Stick with 18

      Open Controls
    4. LSK
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Stick

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Hi LSK. I posted earlier to thank you for convincing me to hang onto Bale for MD2. Didn't captain him but 9 very welcome points. More than thanks for your advice 🙂

        Open Controls
  9. Hryszko
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    So shifting captain from Insigne > Lukaku, got Hernandez, mbappe & pogba on the bench.. am I safe to swap pogba in for Insigne?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Not before the 19th.

      Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Wait for sure. Someone could get a 2 or worse.
      Would be silly to sub out now.

      Open Controls
    3. Cilly Bonnolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      No reason to do subs until the day the guy you’re bringing in plays.

      Open Controls
  10. You've got red on you.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Probably been asked a ton but stick or twist on Bale captain?

    Still have Kane, Foden, Sterling, De Bruyne, MBape, Griezmann

    Open Controls
    1. Costa Nostra
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      You have to decide for yourself.. don't rely on the goofballs on this site!

      In saying that it comes down to do you think any of those other players will outscore a 9 pointer?? If so then do it. If not then stick...simple!

      Open Controls
    2. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      9pts is a lot and if other C scores 10 you miss out on 1pt

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Stick.

      Open Controls
    4. Nimby
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      To find the answer, answer this riddle - what's brown and sticky?

      Open Controls
    5. LSK
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      I’m sticking. Easy decision imo. If somebody gets a brace and outscores him by 1 point it’s not a big deal.

      Open Controls
    6. Marmalade Forest
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      What’s the point in this game?

      No one cares if you come top 100,1000 etc.

      Twist. The only way to win this is if you captain a freak score.

      Open Controls
  11. dirtmcgirt
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Unless I get a monster haul, I'm beginning to think I shouldn't have followed the crowd and used limitless rd2 and played it in md3 instead. Might have missed France points in md2 vut would have been OK otherwise. but now I'll definitely have to use wc when I was keeping it for the quarters. Might set a calender alert for next time around lol

    Open Controls
    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      I think LL3 will be awful. People will load up with expensive assets in later games that get rested

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Nah but I see what you're saying. Plenty will get burned doing Harrods shopping when Lidl has the players that will start. Avoid teams already through. We'll know the lineups of the 4 teams playing on Sunday, though I'll avoid Italy.

        Open Controls
  12. KneejerkJoe
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    If i sub Pogba out now, can I sub him back on, on saturday before the games? Forgot to put him on bench AS he plays on last gameday.

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Should be fine. The rules are a bit ambiguous for me. I think you only lose points for subs out whose game has finished. Maybe someone else has tried to confirm.

      Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      This was covered elsewhere earlier. You can’t do it.
      Pretty sure someone learned in MD1.

      Once a player is subbed out they’re out for good - no matter if they played already or not.

      But also everyone has a different story - so I’d just read the rule and follow it to the letter.

      Open Controls
  13. Balls of Steel
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Is MD3 the best time to WC ? Looks like it could be s minefield trying to predict lineups!

    Open Controls
    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      How will you know later game line ups? Team locks before first game no?

      Open Controls
      1. Balls of Steel
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Just the fact that teams already through to last 16 will rest players!

        Open Controls
    2. Nimby
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      It'll be hard but I think it will be the most useful time to use it if you have players likely to be rested, or if you're me, picked a bad team. I'll just target the teams that still need a result.

      Open Controls
    3. Richarlidad
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      I'm doing it and going full blown gamble mode. e.g. If England beat Scotland, I feel confident that I can punt on the likes of Grealish & Sancho. Germany should be full strength against Hungary. (Gnabry, Gosens & maybe Muller) - We get Italy lineups early so should be able to get a cheap defender and cheap attacker (Di Lorenzo & Chiesa?).

      I'm not really too fussed about Euro Fantasy so I'm excited to gamble on a differential wildcard.

      Open Controls
    4. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Avoid teams qualified, most rotation risks there. Bar Ronaldo probably! Anyone fighting to get through should have least rotation.

      Open Controls
    5. LSK
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      KDB is one to watch MD3. Can’t see them not giving him a game before the knockouts.

      Open Controls
      1. Milkman Bruno
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          I’d say Lukaku will play again too going for the golden boot. Hazard and KDB will both be in my LL team

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Hopefully both will play. Was gonna avoid Italy but sure we'll know their lineup before deadline.

            Open Controls
    6. Fishy-o
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      I’ve made a mistake and can only bring in one sub tomorrow. Who would you pick

      A. Wijnaldum
      B. Zinchenko

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        What's preventing you bringing in both?

        Open Controls
        1. Fishy-o
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Coz I had Donna and spina Had clean sheets so want to leave them in
          The only other player that has played so far is Insigne, I’ll take him out for wijn or zinch
          If I take a player one for the other one on my bench then I can’t put that player back in

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            If you've fodder that you have very low hopes for you could bench him for either Wijnaldum or Zinchenko. And Insigne for the other.

            Open Controls
            1. Fishy-o
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              Yes true but not sure what to do. My team is

              Donna Pickford
              Spin munier hernandes Dumfries zinch
              Insigne Sterling yarm wijn Pogba
              Kaku Kane Mbappé

              Open Controls
      2. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Wijnaldum of those two.

        Open Controls
    7. Milkman Bruno
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        I knew Pavard had taken the hit to the head but seeing as he continued I figured he was fine and brought him in. Very annoyed with it.

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          He's not Johnny Sexton like! An auld tip on the ceann and some off these lads are out for weeks. Joking of course but there's no HIA being done in football just yet, it seems.

          Open Controls
          1. Milkman Bruno
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              It was introduced though or at least UEFA had agreed that if a player had a sign of a concussion he was to be taken off. Pavard said himself he was out for 10-15 seconds and somehow managed to stay on…

              Open Controls
              1. GreennRed
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 18 mins ago

                Yeah. Some rugby players used to be trained into how to fake the HIA. They'd learn off the answers to possible questions they were asked.

                Open Controls
          2. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Crazy he continued playing. Was knocked out cold which he confirmed after the game. Was super obvious on replay too. Should be immediate sub.

            Open Controls
            1. Milkman Bruno
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                Totally agree. In hindsight it was an awful decision to bring him in but I figured as he continued playing he must be ok. Now he is flagged and likely not going to feature.

                Open Controls
                1. No Kane No Gain
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  He may still feature. The rules are different for the euros to the prem regarding concussions...

                  Open Controls
              • GreennRed
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                Think it was Varane mouthing at the ref. Didn't look like he was saying Mon ami est tres mauvais. Get the doc. More like, let him play on. But sure we don't know what he was at.

                Open Controls
          3. sirmorbach
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            De Bruyne in. Who goes out: Insigne at three points or Zinchenko up against Macedonia?

            Open Controls
            1. No Kane No Gain
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              Zinc

              Open Controls
            2. Kiwivillan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              Is he in? Someone mentioned tweet that him and Hazard not expected to start

              Open Controls
              1. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                i saw that too.

                I'm glad i took KDB out of my LL right before deadline - to avoid this exact dilemma.

                Open Controls
          4. saurabh.06
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            Who to capt. Out these 3 tomorrow?
            1. Yarmolenko
            2. Yaremchuk
            3. Munier

            Open Controls
            1. ItsJonesy
              • 10 Years
              6 mins ago

              50/50 between 1 & 2 but I'd lean a little more towards Yarmo I think.

              Open Controls
          5. vincentwsho
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Would you remove the captain on Berardi with his assist and 6 points?

            Open Controls
            1. No Kane No Gain
              • 2 Years
              35 mins ago

              I’d remove if you were already chasing and/or you had a few decent backup options

              Open Controls
            2. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              30 mins ago

              agree - 6 points is just a clean sheet, even moving to an attacking defender on a good team would be a better shout at this point.

              Open Controls
              1. No Kane No Gain
                • 2 Years
                13 mins ago

                What about my 7 for immobile?! Stick or twist

                Open Controls
                1. RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  9 mins ago

                  probably twist. i feel like 8 points is a coin flip. 9 is a stick.

                  all my opinion.

                  i went
                  Berrardi (6)
                  Eriksen (1) (not Lukaku 10)
                  Depay (2)
                  P Torres (6)
                  Bruno (3) (not Ronaldo 10)

                  so not exactly good form on my end...

                  Open Controls
                  1. No Kane No Gain
                    • 2 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    I just feel twisting somebody who got more points than just a goal is playing is playing with fire..

                    Unlucky with Eriksen but the Bruno over CR7 was self inflicted...

                    Open Controls
                    1. RogDog_jimmy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      just now

                      oh yeah - i'm a fool no doubt. lol.

                      Open Controls
            3. ItsJonesy
              • 10 Years
              26 mins ago

              Yep.

              Open Controls
          6. No Kane No Gain
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Stick with immobile (c) 14 points or twist?!

            Open Controls
            1. ItsJonesy
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              I'd switch as I am guessing you'd have at least 3 other decent captaincy options over the next few days.

              Open Controls
          7. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            56 mins ago

            Best captain in today’s game
            (Thursday)

            A Yarmolenko
            B Lukaku
            C Wijnaldum
            D Meunier
            E Dumfries

            Open Controls
            1. ItsJonesy
              • 10 Years
              5 mins ago

              I like A. It's between A, B and Depay for me also but I think I prefer A for a bit of a differential.

              Open Controls
          8. ★Kuntheman★
            • 5 Years
            29 mins ago

            Anyone like a Meunier captaincy? He’s incredible when he plays for Belgium. Between that, Lukaku the obvious, and maybe Yarmolenko.

            Open Controls
            1. Rondon9
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              Lukaku

              Open Controls
          9. ★Kuntheman★
            • 5 Years
            25 mins ago

            Thinking this might be the year of five at the back to start in FPL, so many midpriced options did well last season and could be set for huge price hikes in the midfield and forward lines. Thinking of something like this:

            4.5 (4.0)
            5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 4.5
            12.5 12.5 (4.5 4.5 4.5)
            12.5 7.5 6.5

            Open Controls
            1. ★Kuntheman★
              • 5 Years
              25 mins ago

              And of course you all know who the 12.5s are lol

              Open Controls
          10. Scratch
            • 11 Years
            10 mins ago

            So tricky, have Bale captained with 9 points. Potential other captains

            Yarmolenko / Lukaku
            Kane
            Mbappe

            Open Controls

