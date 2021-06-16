Lukas Hrádecky (€4.0m) is by far the most-popular EURO 2020 Fantasy asset as Finland and Russia kick-off Matchday 2.
The budget goalkeeper scored 13 points in the Eagle-owls win over Denmark and comes to Russia backed by 35% of managers.
Teemu Pukki (€7.0m) is the second-most-owned player this afternoon but only sits in 4% of squads.
He is joined in Finland’s attack by Joel Pohjanpalo (€6.0m), who scored the only goal of Finland’s 1-0 win against Denmark while Hrádecky’s fellow €4.0m option Paulus Arajuuri (€4.0m) anchors a back-five.
Russia are in 4-3-3 today with Aleksandr Golovin (€7.5m) and Aleksei Miranchuk (€6.5m) either side of Artem Dzyuba (€8.5m).
Golovin and Dzyuba are two of Russia’s most-popular assets, each owned by only 1% of EURO Fantasy managers.
Finland XI (5-3-2): Hrádecky; Uronen, O’Shaughnessy, Arajuuri, Toivio; Raitala; Kamara, Schüller, Lod; Pohjanpalo, Pukki.
Russia XI (4-3-3): Safonov; Kuzyaev, Dzhikiya, Diveev, M Fernandes; Ozdoev, Barinov, Zobnin; Golovin, Dzyuba, A Miranchuk.
