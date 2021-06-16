131
  JustSomeGuy
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 57 mins ago

    Yes, I didn't see anything in the rules about it so didn't think it is a thing.

    I assume they'll change at the end of each MD?

    JustSomeGuy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      ^ Was a reply to previous post. Doh.

      "Has anyone else seen the price changes? Didn't know that was a thing."

    Silent Friend
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      from md3 onward, they replied on email

      JustSomeGuy
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 29 mins ago

        But there is already prise rises, and only just starting MD2.

        I assume you made a typo and meant MD2.

        Silent Friend
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 27 mins ago

          no, those things for MD3 but it happens immediately after deadline. You could buy Hdrarecky only 4m for md2

  dark91
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 49 mins ago

    Apparently M.Fernandes's injury is bad. What is it with players against Finland getting bad injuries this Euro?!!

  KGFC
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    Russia's passing has been atrocious!

  Echoes
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      Brighton's fixtures from GW 1-8 very tempting. Looks like I'm ready to get burned by Lamptey again.

      ivantys
          4 hours, 6 mins ago

          He could be 4.5 again since he's done nothing last season

      Mac90
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 37 mins ago

        Limitless with Foden Sterling. Honestly not that bothered whether theyre nailed or not. Im happy looking at my other 11 outfield player

        RogDog_jimmy
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 hours, 10 mins ago

          I did that too!
          Kinda of expect one return between them so hoping I can sub the other off.
          But if England demolish Scotland - which is possible - they may both have a bit of fun.

          Mac90
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 55 mins ago

            All the best to both of them and both of us then

            RogDog_jimmy
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              3 hours, 46 mins ago

              Amen

      DavidBadWillie
          4 hours, 33 mins ago

          I’d do bad things for a Dzuba goal.

        RogDog_jimmy
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 hours, 32 mins ago

          Feels like Finland might get something out of this. Russia too scared to shoot too.

          DavidBadWillie
              4 hours, 30 mins ago

              They just hit the target 5 seconds ago

          gedda
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 31 mins ago

            Damn, they have really laid siege to the russian goal huh. Come on Pukki!

          ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 30 mins ago

            disappointed pukki hasn't scored, russia are poor

          ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 28 mins ago

            pukki fail

          DavidBadWillie
              4 hours, 27 mins ago

              Mixu Paatelainen on

            Ask Yourself
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              4 hours, 23 mins ago

              Neco Williams my worst punt ever. Doesn’t start the second game either

              ivantys
                  3 hours, 58 mins ago

                  National managers are frauds, he started every friendly game and the ones before too.

                  Ask Yourself
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    3 hours, 57 mins ago

                    It’s so weird he played 5 at the back for months until day 1 of the euros

                    ivantys
                        3 hours, 55 mins ago

                        Yeah hope he loses this game, he trolled me too by rotating the keepers making me cannot pick Ward.

                Rains of Castamere
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  4 hours, 19 mins ago

                  Dzyuba fortunate to escape a booking

                KGFC
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  4 hours, 18 mins ago

                  Dzyuba off

                Ask Yourself
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  4 hours, 17 mins ago

                  Hm lukaku (den) Depay (AUS) or Yarmo (NMA) captain tomorrow ?

                  KGFC
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    3 hours, 53 mins ago

                    Kaku... Don't overthink

                    Ask Yourself
                      Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      3 hours, 51 mins ago

                      True yeah the fact he’s playing in Denmark only slightly puts me off and my captain options later in the week aren’t amazing (Sterling then Torres)

                      KGFC
                        Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        3 hours, 47 mins ago

                        I know but Dannish players may still not be in the best of mental state plus Eriksen is out. They'll have to sit back and hope to attack on the counter. So expect wave after wave of Belgian attack which may also feature EHaz and/or KDB.

                  RogDog_jimmy
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    3 hours, 52 mins ago

                    Between Zinchenko and Yarmolenko for me.
                    Might go with the defender. Got it on Spinna today too.

                    Ask Yourself
                      Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      3 hours, 51 mins ago

                      I’d be on yarmo if I had more reliable options later in the week

                      RogDog_jimmy
                        Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        3 hours, 47 mins ago

                        I’m hoping I don’t have to worry about it but I got enough later on Mbappe is the final day failsafe.

                        I’m thinking Spinna/Zinchenko/Chilwell will be the first three. Clean sheet and an attacking return seems the quickest way to a 9+ point return to me. Especially with their fixtures.

                  JustSomeGuy
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    3 hours, 52 mins ago

                    Ask yourself.

                  ivantys
                      3 hours, 48 mins ago

                      I have those 3 plus Yaremchuk and Wijnaldum lol, I really need to get second day captain right.

                  bitm2007
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    4 hours, 15 mins ago

                    Do we know how often players prices can rise or fall ? Is it every day, at the start of every match day, and how much by at a time ?

                    I'm surprised that several of my players that blanked including Eriksen have not dropped in price, I'm hoping that I can make a decision on whether to WC or not later this MD without more price rises and falls having taken place.

                    JustSomeGuy
                      Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      3 hours, 51 mins ago

                      Perhaps injured players hold value.

                  xiMoxiee
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    4 hours, 13 mins ago

                    Captains for MD3?

                    Looking at Insigne, Depay, Kane, Muller.

                    Christina.
                      Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      3 hours, 49 mins ago

                      Isigne wont play if they are through. Depay and Kane neither.

                      xiMoxiee
                        Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        3 hours, 46 mins ago

                        I didn't consider that. Worth going for teams with something to play for then? With the tournament format though I guess most big teams will already be through.

                      Ask Yourself
                        Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        3 hours, 46 mins ago

                        This. Looking at rRod, KDB, Perisic/Rashford, Gnabry if the expected teams have already qualified by then

                    Mac90
                      • 7 Years
                      3 hours, 30 mins ago

                      6 days tho between matchday and KO round. Surely key players wont rest for 11 days total between MD2 and Last 16?

                      Mac90
                        • 7 Years
                        3 hours, 30 mins ago

                        *matchday 3

                  KGFC
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    4 hours, 7 mins ago

                    5 points to being with from Dzyuba... Not bad not great... Kaku captain tomorrow!

                    KGFC
                      Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      3 hours, 44 mins ago

                      Begin*

                  Christina.
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    4 hours, 5 mins ago

                    Double Rusky CS banked.
                    We move.
                    😎

                    gedda
                      Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      3 hours, 41 mins ago

                      Well played.

                      • 7 Years
                      3 hours, 40 mins ago

                      yes comrade

                      Christina.
                        Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        3 hours, 39 mins ago

                        xxx
                        2 x Italy def + 2 x France Def to do....

                        Christina.
                          Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          3 hours, 39 mins ago

                          *go

                        Disturbed
                          Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          3 hours, 33 mins ago

                          Lol

                  Pep Roulette
                    • 3 Years
                    4 hours, 5 mins ago

                    Havertz or Gnabry?

                    KGFC
                      Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      3 hours, 39 mins ago

                      Gn

                  barton fc
                    • 3 Years
                    4 hours, 4 mins ago

                    Ronaldo lukaku wind
                    B.silva f.torres sabitzer alaba (Eriksen)
                    Bonucci p.torres maehle (alioski denayer)
                    Bachman (hradecky) 2 FT

                    Strong enough to hold WC?

                    (wanna use it in quarters and use round 16 as free hit)

                  KAPTAIN KANE
                    • 4 Years
                    3 hours, 55 mins ago

                    Well keeping Pukki on WC paid off….

                  KAPTAIN KANE
                    • 4 Years
                    3 hours, 55 mins ago

                    What happened to that Russian player Dzagoev? Loved a goal he did

                  money face bandwagon
                    • 7 Years
                    3 hours, 54 mins ago

                    bale(c)

                    KAPTAIN KANE
                      • 4 Years
                      3 hours, 30 mins ago

                      Same

                  The Red Devil
                    • 6 Years
                    3 hours, 54 mins ago

                    Ah the Golovin punt didn't work out

                    Holmes
                      • 7 Years
                      3 hours, 25 mins ago

                      Never had a feeling it would work tbh

                      Holmes
                        • 7 Years
                        3 hours, 24 mins ago

                        Atleast 3pts is better than 0-2

                      The Red Devil
                        • 6 Years
                        3 hours, 4 mins ago

                        Who'd be your punt?

                    Firminoooo
                      Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      3 hours, 22 mins ago

                      Big captain fail from me.

                  diesel001
                    • 4 Years
                    3 hours, 42 mins ago

                    16 team Euro format was better IMO.

                    Too much trash here like Wales, Finland, North Macedonia, Scotland, Hungary, Slovakia.

                    Pretty clear who the top teams are - Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, England, Spain, France, Germany, Portugal.

                    Miniboss
                      Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      3 hours, 17 mins ago

                      Only trash here is yo mama

                    schlupptheweek
                      • 6 Years
                      3 hours, 13 mins ago

                      The issue with a 16 team format is that these sides would struggle to improve and it would be very elitist. Greece would never have won the Euros probably with a 16 team Euros, and it's great when minnows like Wales and Iceland surprise.

                      diesel001
                        • 4 Years
                        3 hours ago

                        Wait. Denmark won the Euros in a 16 team tournament. Greece won the Euros in a 16 team tournament.

                        bitm2007
                          Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          2 hours, 55 mins ago

                          It was an eight team format when Denmark won it.

                    bitm2007
                      Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      2 hours, 56 mins ago

                      The 8 team format which I can remember as a kid was better still.

                    Silent Friend
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 54 mins ago

                      agree

                    JustSomeGuy
                      Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      2 hours, 54 mins ago

                      Let's just take the PL and let only the top teams play in that too, maybe invite a few other top teams from around Europe. Too much trash.

                      Oh. Wait.

                      diesel001
                        • 4 Years
                        2 hours, 46 mins ago

                        I was never that bothered about the European Super League. All clubs are money driven.

                        If Aston Villa, for example, had received an invite, they wouldn't have turned it down. If Sky had agreed a deal for exclusive TV rights they wouldn't have been against it. If UEFA weren't in line to lose a significant amount of value for their European competitions they would not have been against it.

                        Football is a business. Don't expect the clubs, the media, the federations etc. to do things for the fans. You can hope, but don't be disappointed when they look after their own financial interests.

