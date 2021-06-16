316
  1. Chilli Heatwave
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 33 mins ago

    Hazard or KDB on LL?

    1. DavidBadWillie
        4 hours, 31 mins ago

        I've gone with Kevin.

        1. Chilli Heatwave
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 28 mins ago

          Think he will start? Reading between the lines in this articles looks like hazard has a full game in him

      • St Pauli Walnuts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 27 mins ago

        I want to go with one of them as well over Torres, both big risks not to start though. From Martinez comments, could possibly glean that Hazard more likely to start but a bit of a stretch. If I thought KDB starts I'd go him for sure.

        "Now it will be important that he shows this over 90 minutes. Against Denmark, he will have to see more action”

        1. Chilli Heatwave
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 23 mins ago

          The comments about over 90 mins makes me think haz is the right option

      • Red Red Robins
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 hours, 19 mins ago

        Too risky with hazard tbh.
        Think he's one too put in match day 3

        Golovkin? Home to Finland looks a good alternative

        1. Chilli Heatwave
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 6 mins ago

          Decent shout cheers

    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      A) Hernandez and Simon
      B) Alba and Lloris

      1. Chilli Heatwave
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        B

      2. St Pauli Walnuts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 26 mins ago

        B

    3. amplifiedAnt
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      Done and dusted for Limitless?

      Donnarumma / Courtois
      Spinazzola, M Fernandes, Dumfries, Trippier / L Hernandez
      Insigne, Yarmolenko, Wijnaldum, Sterling / Pogba
      Lukaku, Kane / Mbappe

      1. Chilli Heatwave
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        Good to go 🙂

    4. Hryszko
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Activated my Limitless chip, can anyone give me a rough suggestion on who to play first and what captain order to pick?

      Donarumma
      Spinazzola - Meunier - Zinchencko - Dumfries
      Wijnaldum - Yarmolenko - Insigne
      Mbappe - Kane - Lukaku

      Lloris - Hernandez - Olmo - Sterling

      1. Red Red Robins
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        Good team!

        1. Hryszko
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 8 mins ago

          Thanks Robins! I'm just going to captain players starting first and move it across.

      2. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        I suppose your captaincy is Insigne-Lukaku- Kane-Mbappe

    5. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      LL:

      Donnaruma
      Fernandes Spinazzolla Zinchenko
      Golovin(1) Sterling De Bruyne Wijnaldum
      Lukaku(2) Kane(3) Mbappe(4)

      Courtois Alba Pogba Hernandez

      Is Golovin a decent punt?

    6. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      Best Russian mid to consider on LL?

      1. Red Red Robins
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 hours, 11 mins ago

        Golovkin. I'm tempted but it's either him or mbappe with last tfr

        1. Disturbed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 11 mins ago

          Cheers

      2. Saint Tim
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Golovin really the only option. Cheryshev came on as a sub against Belgium and was then subbed off...not sure that bodes well for him...

    7. Gleys11
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        I have Torres.
        1 FT left.
        Would you transfer him out for Yarmolenko?

        1. Saint Tim
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Yes

          1. Gleys11
              1 hour, 52 mins ago

              Thanks For Reply

        2. tanser11
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 6 mins ago

          Insigne or Wijnaldum for points this GW?

          1. Better Call Raul
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 57 mins ago

            Wjinaldum imo

          2. Warby84
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 43 mins ago

            Both

          3. Saint Tim
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            Gini

        3. Better Call Raul
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 1 min ago

          3 Denmark plus 2 other players that didn't start.

          Am I better off LL2 and WC3 or vice versa?

          1. Do I Not Like Orange
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 54 mins ago

            LL2 IMO. Think the budget will stretch further for the assets you want in MD3.

          2. biju
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 21 mins ago

            LL2 Bro

        4. Do I Not Like Orange
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 55 mins ago

          I have no Spain in my LL team as they looked a bit toothless MD1 and Enrique could switch things up a bit. Am I wrong?

          1. Better Call Raul
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 52 mins ago

            Thought Olmo looked dangerous but agree that there are better options

        5. Hryszko
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 45 mins ago

          Okay, finalised my LL2 team and captaincy options.. how does this look?

          Donnarumma
          Spinazzola - Meunier - Zinchenko - Dumfries
          Wijnaldum - Yarmolenko - Insigne (c) - Sterling
          Kane - Lukaku

          Bench: Courtois - L Hernandez - Pogba - Mbappe

          Captains in order: Insigne - Lukaku - Sterling - Mbappe

        6. Better Call Raul
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 37 mins ago

          Everyone throwing Sterling into their LL2 teams.

          I think there's a pretty good chance that Grealish and Sancho/Saka come in against Scotland

          1. OLA
              3 hours, 29 mins ago

              Me personally have a Grealish

              1. dirtmcgirt
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 17 mins ago

                Can't see Trippier starting on the left again. They won't be a threat on the right, they'll probably double up against Tierney and Robertson

            • biju
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 23 mins ago

              Grealish wont start. seeing the match against Croatia, i dont think Southgate would make any changes to his lineup. Maguire might start in place of Mings.

          2. OLA
              3 hours, 30 mins ago

              Want to have Alba, Hernandez, Griez and Benzema on the last day.

              But not sure is that a good idea to have four players on the last day.

              1. biju
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 22 mins ago

                I too have the same lineup, U would do a tables up down in the last Matchday. Have faith

            • DannyDrinkVodka
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 20 mins ago

              Would you rather Yarmolenko or De Bruyne on limitless?

              1. biju
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 18 mins ago

                Both seems must, although Yarmo has been in every team in LL2. KDB might be the differential.

            • biju
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 19 mins ago

              LL2 Please Rate this.
              Dona
              Dumfries Zinch Spinz L.Hernan
              Haza Perisic Yarmo Insig
              Kane Lukaku

              Loris Greiz Alba Torres.

              1. Better Call Raul
                • 1 Year
                3 hours, 12 mins ago

                I'd have Olmo over Torres and Mbappe over Griezmann

                1. biju
                  • 8 Years
                  3 hours, 1 min ago

                  i am also now leaning towards Olmo

              2. dirtmcgirt
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 11 mins ago

                I'm going Greizmann for differential too.

              3. Dr. Rog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 44 mins ago

                i dont like more than 3 players on the last day

            • Johnny too hotty
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 17 mins ago

              MAkes sense to play limitless chip now and WC the week after right?

              1. biju
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 14 mins ago

                same thoughts here

            • Better Call Raul
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 10 mins ago

              Was Depay unlucky to blank vs UKR? Considering keeping him on LL2

              Kane the other option but let's be honest he was terrible against Croatia.

            • Hryszko
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 7 mins ago

              Are people sure KDB will feature at all for Belgium?

              1. DannyDrinkVodka
                • 1 Year
                3 hours, 2 mins ago

                No, which is why I'm struggling to keep him in my LL

            • Tripleburger
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 45 mins ago

              Is anybody considering Bale LL vs the Turks or is it just me?

              1. Warby84
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 44 mins ago

                No way

              2. Vertigo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 44 mins ago

                As bad as Turkey looked against Italy I doubt they'll take the same from Wales. I fancy a Turkey win.

                1. Warby84
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 41 mins ago

                  Turkey 2-1

              3. biju
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 10 mins ago

                i did though, Must win for both the teams. Bale might be a Differential. If he fails u have another 3 match days and change with any players if he flops.

            • Warby84
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 45 mins ago

              Kane or Benzema? Have Mbappe/Sterling

              1. Vertigo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 42 mins ago

                Kane. Fixture's got goals written all over it.

                1. Warby84
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 40 mins ago

                  Would you go pogba for last french spot, looked great last night..

                  1. Tripleburger
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    2 hours, 34 mins ago

                    Debating between him and Olmo

                  2. Vertigo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 21 mins ago

                    I've got Pogba, for sure.

              2. Saint Tim
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 17 mins ago

                Kane

            • JJO
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 32 mins ago

              Is limitless also limitless regarding budget?

              1. xiMoxiee
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 30 mins ago

                Yes sir.

                1. JJO
                  • 8 Years
                  2 hours, 27 mins ago

                  Wow, didnt know that...just saw it in the rules too
                  This should be interesting 🙂
                  Was trying to find remaining budget for few minutes before i realized there isnt one 🙂

                  1. xiMoxiee
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 25 mins ago

                    Yeah it's pretty awesome being able to own so many premium options at once, but it does mean most teams are looking very similar.

                    1. JJO
                      • 8 Years
                      2 hours, 16 mins ago

                      Yeah two sides of it
                      But at least its gonna be interesting trying to create your own dream team 🙂

            • Hryszko
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 25 mins ago

              Not had a reply on this, how does this look?

              Okay, finalised my LL2 team and captaincy options..

              Donnarumma
              Spinazzola - Meunier - Zinchenko - Dumfries
              Wijnaldum - Yarmolenko - Insigne (c) - Sterling
              Kane - Lukaku

              Bench: Courtois - L Hernandez - Pogba - Mbappe

              Captains in order: Insigne - Lukaku - Sterling - Mbappe

              1. xiMoxiee
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 24 mins ago

                Sterling captain over Kane? Could be worth doubling up on France attackers if that's the case.

                1. Hryszko
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 58 mins ago

                  Yeah apologies I would be captaining Kane, not Sterling!

              2. LSK
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 24 mins ago

                2 players different from mine so obviously I like it.

              3. Dr. Rog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 21 mins ago

                gone for same with

                Forsberg/Greiz instead of Pogba/Kane

              4. biju
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 12 mins ago

                Same team but i have doubled up France in attack, i dont want to miss out France attack for the weakest game they have in the POOL.

                1. Hryszko
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 58 mins ago

                  Who do you lose out of Kane/Lukaku though?

            • Saint Tim
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 18 mins ago

              At the moment, I've done Eriksen, Denayer and Wijndal -> Yarmolenko, Zinchenko and Karavaev for -4pts. Decent? Or any other suggestions please. Planning LL in MD3 and WC before QFs probably...

              Donnarumma
              P Torres, Maehle, Zinchenko, Alioski, Karavaev (RUS)
              Yarmolenko, Tielemans, Soucek (C3)
              Lukaku (C2), Immobile (C1)
              Bench: Bachmann, Nego, Ronaldo (C4), F Torres

            • Hamstergod
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Anyone considering Pukki?

