The second matchday for EURO 2020 fantasy begins this afternoon, with the Group B clash between Finland and Russia at 2pm BST.

GROUP A

A calf injury places a big doubt over Alessandro Florenzi‘s (€6.0m) involvement in Italy’s tie with Switzerland today. Giovanni Di Lorenzo (€5.0m) replaced the injured Florenzi as Italy beat Turkey in their opener, though Rafael Toloi (€4.5m) represents another option for Roberto Mancini.

“Whether [Giovanni] Di Lorenzo or [Rafael] Toloi start, it wouldn’t change too much, even if Giovanni is a more attacking player. Maybe that’s the one doubt – there’s still another two training sessions to go.” – Roberto Mancini

On Marco Verratti (€6.5m), the Italian head coach added:

“We’ll see (if he features), he’s doing fairly well. He’s been training with the team for three to four days.” – Roberto Mancini

Asked if popular budget asset Domenico Berardi (€6.0m), who picked up a knock last Friday, could be replaced by Federico Chiesa (€7.0m) or Federico Bernardeschi (€7.5m), Mancini responded:

“I wouldn’t say that one player is another’s backup – whether Chiesa or [Andrea] Belotti play, it won’t change much; they’re all great players and know what to do.” – Roberto Mancini

On Kieffer Moore (€6.5m), Wales boss Robert Page had some interesting comments after the striker earned the Welsh a point against Switzerland last Saturday.

“I know we’ve played with a false-nine before and had success but that’s good from our point of view that we don’t have to rely on Kieffer to get us up the pitch. If he’s fit and playing well, brilliant, he gives us a bit more than physicality. But we also have the option, if we wanted to change it, to go three at the back against different opposition and play a Harry Wilson-type forward as opposed to Kieffer with presence. We’ve got the options and flexibility to do that, which is great. I’m pleased with the performance but that doesn’t mean it will be the same on Wednesday.” – Robert Page

GROUP B

Timothy Castange‘s (€5.5m) EURO campaign is unfortunately over after the Leicester City defender suffered a head injury during the 3-0 win over Russia. Roberto Martinez explained:

“Really bad news, sad to see Timothy Castagne is going to be out of the tournament. He’s had images taken, he’s got a double fracture and now we’ll take the necessary treatment.” – Roberto Martinez

On starting Dedryck Boyata (€4.5m) ahead of popular budget defender Jason Denayer (€4.5m), Martinez added:

“Boyata knows what it’s like to play against [Artem] Dzyuba. He’s very strong and dangerous in the air. Boyata has defended against him perfectly in the past.” – Roberto Martinez

On Jan Vertonghen (€5.5m), the Belgium coach stated:

“Jan has a typical football injury, an ankle knock that we’re going to wait 48 hours to see the extent of but I don’t expect that to be too serious.” – Roberto Martinez

Axel Witsel (€5.5m), meanwhile, could return to bolster Belgium’s defensive prospects against Denmark.

“The original plan was that he would play 20 minutes against Finland…otherwise I would not have picked him (for the squad). But he will now be able to play against Denmark.” – Roberto Martinez

Eden Hazard (€10.0m) managed 18 minutes in Belgium’s opening win but is set for further pitch time against the Danes. On the Real Madrid attacker, Martinez said:

“I was very happy with his appearance and think it was a massive step forward. He is playing again with freedom and intuition. Now it will be important that he shows this over 90 minutes. Against Denmark, he will have to see more action.” – Roberto Martinez

The Belgium head coach remained coy on Kevin De Bruyne (€10.5m), who should be available for the Red Devils.

“Kevin has played at a very high level all year, so I think the same can be expected now that he is back.” – Roberto Martinez

For Russia, veteran utility man Yuri Zhirkov‘s (€6.0m) tournament is over according to manager Stanislav Cherchesov.

“I cannot tell you his final diagnosis but I am afraid that he is out for the rest of the tournament.” – Stanislav Cherchesov

GROUP C

On the decision to start Patrick van Aanholt (€5.5m) over Owen Wijndal (€4.5m), Netherlands head coach Frank de Boer said:

”He (Van Aanholt) makes a better impression than Owen Wijndal at the moment. There is no injury, not at all. Van Aanholt plays with more energy. I am convinced Owen will fight for his spot. He must show character now.”

According to well-known Guardian reporter Jamie Jackson, Matthijs de Ligt (€5.5m) was in full training on Monday.

GROUP D

Dean Henderson has been forced to withdraw from the England squad, with Aaron Ramsdale called up in place of the Manchester United stopper. An England statement read:

“ Aaron Ramsdale has replaced Dean Henderson in England’s UEFA Euro 2020 squad. Henderson withdraws with a hip issue that would continue to limit his involvement in training throughout the tournament.”

Henderson’s clubmate Harry Maguire (€5.5m) was pictured in England training on Monday.

Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney (€5.0m) missed Scotland’s 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic with a ‘little niggle’, according to head coach Steve Clarke. The defender was pictured in training on Tuesday.

“Yeah, I’m hopeful but I wouldn’t be getting too excited about it. We miss Kieran [no doubt about it].” – Steve Clarke

For Croatia, Dejan Lovren (€5.0m) returned to training on Monday while fellow defender Borna Barisic (€4.5m) remains out for the time being.

GROUP E

Ahead of EURO 2020, Spain boss Luis Enrique said of Sergio Busquets (€5.5m):

“He has the advantage that he was the first player to test positive (for Covid-19) and there’s still time. I’m certain he’ll remain in the squad. He was asymptomatic and able to train at home and stay fit.” – Luis Enrique

On Alvaro Morata (€9.0m), who missed a gilt-edged chance against Sweden, Enrique said after the 0-0 draw:

“For me, Alvaro, he played a great game.” – Luis Enrique

Accordingly, Fantasy bosses hoping for a cheap route into the Spain attack, in the form of Gerard Moreno (€6.5m), may wish to bide their time on such an investment.

In the Sweden camp, Mikael Lustig (€5.0m) is a doubt for Matchday 2 after a 75th-minute substitution in Matchday 1.

GROUP F

France right-back Benjamin Pavard (€6.0m) suffered a nasty second-half collision with Robin Gosens (€5.0m), as the Germany wing-back’s hip connected with Pavard’s head.

Despite playing on for the rest of the match, Pavard could be a player to avoid for Matchday 2 with plenty of other viable options in the French defence.

