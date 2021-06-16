245
  1. Rolls-Royce
    • 7 Years
    59 mins ago

    Bale captainer here, could have had so much more. :/

    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yeah, painful watching that.

    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I know. Would have solved the twist problem.

  2. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 1 Year
    59 mins ago

    Thanks Bale (c)!
    Pretty easy decision to stick or twist. 🙂

  3. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    58 mins ago

    What could have been with Bale C, missed pen, two Ramsey misses, Wilson miss...

    9 point captain on MD1 is too boring to stick.

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      How did Bale get 9, two assists is 6, CS 1, appearance 2 would be 9, but he missed a pen

      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        earned pen

        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          16 mins ago

          Still gets that even though he missed it ? That's like supplying a chance that is missed and getting the assist !

          1. Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            14 mins ago

            Missing the pen doesn't change the fact he won it.

            Its a decent rule in the international games.

            1. Deulofail
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              And why not national games?

  4. iberiaballer
      58 mins ago

      Damn, I decided to captain Bale instead of Insigne/Spinazzola. He could’ve had 4 assists & multiple goals!!!! Oh well, I’ll take the 18pts from him. Would you keep his 18pts or switch captain to Lukaku, Yarmolenko, Dumfries, Wijnaldum, Zinchenko, or Meunier for tomorrow’s games?

      1. hullcityfan
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        I’d probably twist assuming you have Kane and Mbappe also

        1. iberiaballer
            just now

            Yes I have both Kane & Mbappé. The list of players mentioned are only those that play tomorrow. I also have Pogba & Alba

        2. BrockLanders
          • 6 Years
          20 mins ago

          I'm gonna stick. 18 in the bag

          1. iberiaballer
              16 mins ago

              I’m honestly leaning towards sticking as well. If I switched to Lukaku, Kane, or Mbappé they would basically need a brace in order to replicate Bale’s 9pt performance

              1. Ron_Swanson
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                3 mins ago

                Exactly. Stick a fiver on the hattrick for those players and you’re laughing

          2. korbendallas82
            • 7 Years
            19 mins ago

            I was lucky Ronaldo saved me in MD1. I started with Insigne, then passed it on. If you look at Ronaldo two goal, 10 points, a captain needs a really big haul to get bigger score than 10x2 i fhink.

            1. iberiaballer
                1 min ago

                That’s true. If I switched to Lukaku, Kane, or Mbappé they would basically need a brace in order to reach the 9pts that Bale has scored. I may just stick with Bale (c)

          3. YoungPretender
            • 6 Years
            57 mins ago

            Bitter sweet that one as a Bale captainer, could have been so much more! 9 points is a tricky one but think it’s a twist with Kane and Mbappe to come.

          4. Joey Tribbiani
              57 mins ago

              never considered Bale on LL, wonder why

            • KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              55 mins ago

              Bale bonus 3?

              Open Controls
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                8 mins ago

                Roberts probably knicked it after the pen miss deductions.

                1. KAPTAIN KANE
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Grrr

              2. BrockLanders
                • 6 Years
                6 mins ago

                Lol

            • Sterling Archer
              • 4 Years
              53 mins ago

              The confidence for those corners at the end, guys a hero

            • Vlad Tepes
              • 4 Years
              53 mins ago

              Will prob stick with Bale, 9 points aint that bad but he could have had 20+ points

              1. azz007
                • 3 Years
                33 mins ago

                32 to be precise

              2. Aster
                  1 min ago

                  Me too

              3. JohnnyRev7
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                51 mins ago

                Well done Wales! Great match to watch.

              4. That Was Easy!
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                49 mins ago

                Who would you captain tomorrow between Yarmo, Hazard and Gini?

              5. BooYaKasha
                • 9 Years
                48 mins ago

                Do we need to factor % Ownership?
                Bale is only 4% owned, isn't he more effective than a 10 pointer from a highly owned Captain?

                1. Deeney-is-a-god
                  • 4 Years
                  39 mins ago

                  Well, if the a high ownership player actually gets the 10 points than obviously you would have more points by captaining them. But right now I would stick and pray that the other options do not get 10 points

                  1. Deeney-is-a-god
                    • 4 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    I will stick with bale, its not super likely that the star strikers will score twice, and if they do you get one more points… for my it is the best options to just stick

                2. That Was Easy!
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  36 mins ago

                  I remember Mark's affinity to use his TC on a lower-owned player / in a week where it's not being used. Andy on the other hand was of the thought that "10 points is 10 points", etc.

                  Anyone know where those discussions landed? This was a hot topic for a few weeks - curious to know if anyone gave in either way.

                3. Vertigo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  36 mins ago

                  No. Most non-Bale owners/captainers still have four chances to score 10+.

                4. Ragabolly
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  No, it's exactly the same which can be proven mathematically. Same thing in FPL too, if you captain a player with low EO, or if you captain a player with high EO and they score the same points, you get the same exact rank.

                  Points you gained by him being differential are leveled by points you lost from not captaining the popular player.

                  1. BooYaKasha
                    • 9 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Even if you own the popular players being captained?

                    1. Ragabolly
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Yes, it evens out

                      1. BooYaKasha
                        • 9 Years
                        just now

                        You're a star man,
                        livefpl.net is a game changer!

                5. Aster
                    1 min ago

                    That

                6. Critical Observer
                  • 4 Years
                  47 mins ago

                  Turkey the dark horse turns out terribad, who’d have thought.

                7. FDMS All Starz
                  • 5 Years
                  40 mins ago

                  So Bale (c) here, do I stick or twist?
                  Capt options:
                  - Lukaku
                  - Sterling
                  - Mbappe/Benzema

                  1. BooYaKasha
                    • 9 Years
                    36 mins ago

                    What's the best scenario for each of them 10 points?
                    No point chasing, I'm sticking

                    1. Deulofail
                      • 5 Years
                      34 mins ago

                      10 is the best? There are definitely higher numbers

                      1. Deeney-is-a-god
                        • 4 Years
                        29 mins ago

                        And also lower, scoring twice in the euros is pretty good, it very unlikely that they will score more than 10

                        1. Deulofail
                          • 5 Years
                          21 mins ago

                          Very unlikely? Individually, they are unlikely to score over 10 (I wouldn't say "very unlikely"). The chance of one of your captains scoring over 10 is not unlikely though. Somewhere around 50%, I reckon. And one of them scoring over 8, for instance, is going to be much more likely than that. The only issue is that you can't wait for them all to play and then pick the hishest scorer.

                          1. Vertigo
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            14 mins ago

                            Exactly. Plus people are fixating too much on goals and strikers.

                            60 minutes and a clean sheet from Sterling, with two assists, gets you 9 points - to say nothing of the penalties we know he can wangle.

                            1. Deeney-is-a-god
                              • 4 Years
                              8 mins ago

                              People are fixating on strikers cause thry know who they will captain… I would have captained lukaku, kane and then mbappe…

                              1. Vertigo
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 3 Years
                                3 mins ago

                                Most people will, I suppose.

                                Personally I'm going Insigne, Yarmo, Sterling and hopefully won't have to rely on Mbappe.

                          2. Deeney-is-a-god
                            • 4 Years
                            6 mins ago

                            How many of the big hitters scored more than 10 in the first gameweek? Matches can be quite tight in the euros and teams fight to the very end, it is not often that one player is involved in more than two goals

                    2. Vertigo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      32 mins ago

                      Winning a penalty, scoring a penalty, gaining an assist or two...

                8. Little Red Lacazette
                  • 4 Years
                  38 mins ago

                  18 pts from captain. Stick or twist?

                  1. JohnnyRev7
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    26 mins ago

                    Tough one. What are your other options?

                    1. Little Red Lacazette
                      • 4 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      Kane, Lukaku, Insigne...

                      1. JohnnyRev7
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        just now

                        So you went Bale over Insigne. Maybe Lukaku tomorrow. Don't fancy Kane in a hundred years.

                  2. Aster
                      just now

                      I will stick

                  3. Nightcrawler
                    • 2 Years
                    34 mins ago

                    Easy call to stick with bale

                    Have kane mbappe and kaku but they basically need at least 3 attacking returns to make it worth a twist

                    A blank is more likely than 3 returns imo

                    1. Deulofail
                      • 5 Years
                      22 mins ago

                      Is 3 blanks more likely than 1 x 3 returns?

                      1. Nightcrawler
                        • 2 Years
                        20 mins ago

                        Doesnt have to be 3 blanks tho

                        If kaku and kane get 6-8 points ur going to switch to mbappe

                        1. Deulofail
                          • 5 Years
                          18 mins ago

                          I was using your rules, not mine!

                          1. Deulofail
                            • 5 Years
                            17 mins ago

                            And I don't think I'd switch to Mbappe if I had 8 points on thepenultimate day. I'd just accept the 1 point loss.

                            1. Nightcrawler
                              • 2 Years
                              4 mins ago

                              In that case an mbappe haul would become irrelevant.

                              1. Deulofail
                                • 5 Years
                                3 mins ago

                                Correct. In that case. At that point.

                  4. DavidBadWillie
                      29 mins ago

                      Unbearable Robbie Savage incoming.

