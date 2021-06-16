Turkey midfielder Yusuf Yazici (€5.5m) has dropped to the bench for Turkey’s huge Group A clash with Wales in Matchday 2.
The midfielder, who made his way into 3% of Fantasy squads, is replaced in the Turkey XI by Cengiz Under (€7.0m), who has spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Leicester City.
Juventus’ Merih Demiral (€5.0m) is the other surprise player to miss out, the centre-back dropped by head coach Senol Gunes after scoring the own goal that began Italy’s 3-0 rout of Turkey last Friday. Kaan Ayhan (€5.0m) is his replacement.
Interim Wales boss Robert Page has named an unchanged side for this evening 5pm BST kick-off.
Gareth Bale (€9.5m) is once more joined in attack by Daniel James (€6.5m), with Kieffer Moore (€6.5m) leading the line ahead of those two.
Aaron Ramsey (€8.5m) will be expected to provide further attacking impetus from midfield.
Goalkeeper Danny Ward (€4.5m) was instrumental in Wales’ 1-1 draw with Switzerland. He is again protected by a back four consisting of Ben Davies (€5.5m), Joe Rodon (€4.5m), Chris Mepham (€4.5m) and Connor Roberts (€4.5m).
Turkey XI: Cakir; Meras, Soyuncu, Ayhan, Celik; Calhanoglu, Yokuslu, Tufan; Under, Yilmaz, Karaman.
Wales XI: Ward; B Davies, Rodon, Mepham, Roberts; Allen, Morrell; D James, Ramsey, Bale; Moore.
