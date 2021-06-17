379
Dugout Discussion June 17

Yarmolenko and Zinchenko in midfield as Ukraine face North Macedonia

Oleksandr Zinchenko (€5.5m) is the key EURO 2020 Fantasy asset as Ukraine face North Macedonia on the second day of Matchday 2.

Classified as a €5.5m defender, the Manchester City man is, once again, in the usual midfield role he fulfils for his country.

In what looks like a 4-5-1 formation, Andriy Yarmolenko (€8.5m), who scored against the Netherlands in Matchday 1, features on the right-hand side of midfield.

The West Ham man is something of a differential in this match, owned by just 2% of EURO Fantasy managers.

Ruslan Malinovskyi (€7.0m) and Roman Yaremchuk (€7.1m), who assisted and scored in Matchday 1, are in a similar position, both owned by 3% for this afternoon’s clash.

Meanwhile, Heorhii Sudakov (€4.0m) remains a non-playing option in the bargain defender bracket, although 10% own the Ukrainian.

Ezgjan Alioski (€4.5m) is the only North Macedonian with more than 1% ownership for Matchday 2, currently sat in 3% of squads.

Ukraine XI (4-5-1): Buschan; Mykolenko, Matviyenko, Zabarnyi, Karavaev; Malinovskyi, Zinchenko, Stepanenko, Shaparenko, Yarmolenko; Yaremchuk.

North Macedonia XI (3-4-1-2): Dimitrevski; Musliu, Velkovski, Ristovski; Alioski, Spirovski, Ademi, Nikolov; Bardi; Elmas, Pandev.

STRATEGY

379 Comments Post a Comment
  RogDog_jimmy
    2 hours, 18 mins ago
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Pretty good game all around.

    Zinch(c) was a bust but Yarmo (10) and Bushcan (8) is solid.

    Add to Immobile and Spinna and it’s 4/6 returns.
    Pretty pretty good.

    Open Controls
    GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      I've given my team a day off tomorrow 🙂

      Open Controls
  Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Imma wondering if I should sub Mount in for Insigne tomorrow ..

    Open Controls
    GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      How many points has Insigne?

      Open Controls
      Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        3

        Open Controls
        GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Might as well spin the wheel. Mount could get an assist but this game can't reflect how good he is.

          Open Controls
    HonestBlatter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Fur sure...

      Open Controls
    Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Nothing to lose, I guess. All my defenders will have played by then, so auto sub options are gone.

      Yeah, no brainer.... Dûh

      Open Controls
    4. ezadiskandar
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Stay Insigne or sub in Olmo?

        Open Controls
    fenixri
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Eriksen to Yarmolenko for md3 looks good move

      Open Controls
      RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        like this if not using a chip.

        Open Controls
    Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Not a good game for me owned two Ukraine lads.
      Milanovskyi and Zinchenko.

      Open Controls
    EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      21 points from 6. Not a good start.

      Tomorrow becomes a crucial day again.

      Last MD Schick's brace saved me.

      Have Perisic, Forsberg and Schick tomorrow. Depay(C) tonight. Make something happen guys.

      Open Controls
      Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        I have even less 19 points. Looks like I will have to use my full bench.

        Open Controls
      RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        36 from 6 not including Cap.
        Obvs happy with that.

        Got Meunier, Dumfries & Wijnaldum to go today...so could end up looking pretty nice if it all breaks my way.

        Open Controls
        saurabh.06
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          54 from 7 including cap.

          Open Controls
          RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            noice!
            a 9 pt from my cap and i'm right there - can only hope.

            Open Controls
    Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Kom så Danmark - Mikkel Damsgaard called up which is great to see with 2 caps 2 goals, hoping for the best this evening, really cant see us beating Belgium (can dream) 😀

      Open Controls
      Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Your team could do better than you think. Denmark will be playing for Eriksen.

        Open Controls
    Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Best midfielder pick for 8m for MD3? Except Torres, Alaba, Berardi.

      Open Controls
      Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Milanovysky he could not have been more unlucky today if he tried. On set pieces and everything.

        Open Controls
        RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          snap

          Open Controls
        Thomas Magnum
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Yep he looked great, was a lot of fun to watch, sad now he’s most likely off pens forever but the set pieces and great passes, getting into goof shooting positions is all promising. Him or Yarmolenko is the question

          Open Controls
      RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Despite blank today Malinovski looked great. Yarmo at 8.5 is also a good shout...could be a cagey match with Austria though for 2nd place in the group

        Open Controls
      Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Gundog

        Open Controls
      Pep Roulette
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Cheers everyone

        Open Controls
      RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Locatelli is only 5.5 too - with Wales coming up.
        That might be a nice double with Berardi.

        Also good savings.

        Open Controls
    Nightcrawler
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Yarmalenko overall ownership may be 2% but looking at the teams in the ffs league its almost certainly over 90% among ffs users

      Open Controls
      RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        lol - at least out of the 20 folks on here chatting through the game it was.

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.