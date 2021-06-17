Yarmolenko and Zinchenko in midfield as Ukraine face North Macedonia

Oleksandr Zinchenko (€5.5m) is the key EURO 2020 Fantasy asset as Ukraine face North Macedonia on the second day of Matchday 2.

Classified as a €5.5m defender, the Manchester City man is, once again, in the usual midfield role he fulfils for his country.

In what looks like a 4-5-1 formation, Andriy Yarmolenko (€8.5m), who scored against the Netherlands in Matchday 1, features on the right-hand side of midfield.

The West Ham man is something of a differential in this match, owned by just 2% of EURO Fantasy managers.

Ruslan Malinovskyi (€7.0m) and Roman Yaremchuk (€7.1m), who assisted and scored in Matchday 1, are in a similar position, both owned by 3% for this afternoon’s clash.

Meanwhile, Heorhii Sudakov (€4.0m) remains a non-playing option in the bargain defender bracket, although 10% own the Ukrainian.

Ezgjan Alioski (€4.5m) is the only North Macedonian with more than 1% ownership for Matchday 2, currently sat in 3% of squads.

Ukraine XI (4-5-1): Buschan; Mykolenko, Matviyenko, Zabarnyi, Karavaev; Malinovskyi, Zinchenko, Stepanenko, Shaparenko, Yarmolenko; Yaremchuk.

North Macedonia XI (3-4-1-2): Dimitrevski; Musliu, Velkovski, Ristovski; Alioski, Spirovski, Ademi, Nikolov; Bardi; Elmas, Pandev.

Group A: Turkey | Italy | Wales | Switzerland

Group B: Denmark | Finland | Belgium | Russia

Group C: Netherlands | Ukraine | Austria | North Macedonia

Group D: England | Croatia | Scotland | Czech Republic

Group E: Spain | Sweden | Poland | Slovakia

Group F: Hungary | Portugal | France | Germany

BY POSITION: Goalkeepers | Defenders | Midfielders | Forwards

STRATEGY

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available, as are monthly subscriptions. A FREE trial is now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT