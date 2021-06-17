Yarmolenko and Zinchenko in midfield as Ukraine face North Macedonia

Oleksandr Zinchenko (€5.5m) is the key EURO 2020 Fantasy asset as Ukraine face North Macedonia on the second day of Matchday 2.
Classified as a €5.5m defender, the Manchester City man is, once again, in the usual midfield role he fulfils for his country.
In what looks like a 4-5-1 formation, Andriy Yarmolenko (€8.5m), who scored against the Netherlands in Matchday 1, features on the right-hand side of midfield.
The West Ham man is something of a differential in this match, owned by just 2% of EURO Fantasy managers.
Ruslan Malinovskyi (€7.0m) and Roman Yaremchuk (€7.1m), who assisted and scored in Matchday 1, are in a similar position, both owned by 3% for this afternoon’s clash.
Meanwhile, Heorhii Sudakov (€4.0m) remains a non-playing option in the bargain defender bracket, although 10% own the Ukrainian.
Ezgjan Alioski (€4.5m) is the only North Macedonian with more than 1% ownership for Matchday 2, currently sat in 3% of squads.
Ukraine XI (4-5-1): Buschan; Mykolenko, Matviyenko, Zabarnyi, Karavaev; Malinovskyi, Zinchenko, Stepanenko, Shaparenko, Yarmolenko; Yaremchuk.
North Macedonia XI (3-4-1-2): Dimitrevski; Musliu, Velkovski, Ristovski; Alioski, Spirovski, Ademi, Nikolov; Bardi; Elmas, Pandev.
