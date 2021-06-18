Gareth Southgate has made two changes to his England XI for tonight’s clash against Scotland, both in the backline.
Manchester United defender Luke Shaw (€6.0m) replaces Kieran Trippier (€5.0m) at left-back, while Chelsea’s Reece James (€5.0m) takes the place of Kyle Walker (€5.5m) on the opposite flank.
The 13%-owned Walker, Bukayo Saka (€6.5m) and Ben White (€4.0m) are the three players who miss out on the matchday squad for the Wembley clash.
That means Harry Maguire (€5.5m) is fit enough to take a place on the bench, with Ben Chilwell (€6.0m) and Jadon Sancho (€9.5m) also among the substitutes.
Harry Kane (€11.5m) is the most selected Fantasy asset in the England set-up at 33%, while Mason Mount (€7.0m) is just 3% behind his captain in the ownership stakes.
Along with Walker, the only other England players above 10% are Shaw and John Stones (€5.5m).
For Scotland, the big news is that Kieran Tierney (€5.0m) is fit to retake his place in Steve Clarke’s XI.
Southampton striker Che Adams (€6.5m) and Chelsea prospect Billy Gilmour (€5.0m) also come into the Scotland side, along with Callum McGregor (€5.5m).
Liam Cooper (€4.5m), Jack Hendry (€4.5m), Stuart Armstrong (€6.5m) and Ryan Christie (€7.0m) all drop to the bench.
Andy Robertson (€5.5m), owned by 13% of managers, captains the side from left wing-back.
England XI (4-3-3): Pickford; Shaw, Mings, Stones, R James; Mount, Rice, Phillips; Sterling, Kane, Foden.
Scotland XI (3-5-2): Marshall; Tierney, Hanley, McTominay; Robertson, McGregor, Gilmour, McGinn, O’Donnell; Adams, Dykes.
Our Euro 2020 Fantasy coverage
BEST PLAYERS
Group A: Turkey | Italy | Wales | Switzerland
Group B: Denmark | Finland | Belgium | Russia
Group C: Netherlands | Ukraine | Austria | North Macedonia
Group D: England | Croatia | Scotland | Czech Republic
Group E: Spain | Sweden | Poland | Slovakia
Group F: Hungary | Portugal | France | Germany
BY POSITION: Goalkeepers | Defenders | Midfielders | Forwards
ALL OUR TEAM REVEALS
STRATEGY
Access all EURO 2020 tournament AND qualifier data ONLY with Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership
JOIN OUR MINI-LEAGUE WITH JUST EAT: 13RHPLTV09
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships are now available, as are monthly subscriptions. A FREE trial is now available.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
47 mins ago
Play up Sterling!