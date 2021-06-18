24
  1. JohnnyRev7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    Play up Sterling!

  2. Giggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    "Play with fire in your belly and ice in your brains"

    Love that quote from Clarke.

    1. JohnnyRev7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Did he also shout "Freedom!" in an Australian accent as he was disembowled?

  3. diesel001
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    England really ought to beat Scotland easily today. Pretty much player-for-player England are better. England need to outwork Scotland and keep calm and they should be fine.

  4. JohnnyRev7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    I'm watching the game on German telly and the English pundit is Danny Mills!

    Kind of embarassing that he can't speak German. Long silences between Q & A as the translators earn their crust.

    1. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Should have got Owen Hargreaves.

      1. JohnnyRev7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        That gets an upvote.

    2. schlupptheweek
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      I love the fact ZDF chose a translator with an equally boring voice.

      1. JohnnyRev7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        😀

  5. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    This should be the best game of England on this tournament

  6. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Would love to see DCL start and how he performs in a better team, could raise his value a bit if he gets and takes the opportunity.

  7. Herman Toothrot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    If England win, will there be a referendum for a rematch?

  8. diesel001
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Interested to see how Che Adams does. Wanted to play for England. Realised he didn't really have a chance and changed allegiance to Scotland.

  9. aborg
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Lol with Adams in attack for Scotland, I feel confident England can keep a clean sheet ! 🙂

  10. hullcityfan
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Kane on throw ins

  11. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Kane (C) let’s go!!!
    We move!

  12. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Foden hat trick imminent

  13. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Stones post

  14. KGFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Stones almost!!

  15. KGFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    England looking super pumped and on the ball here... Goals in this one!!

  16. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bloody hell Mount that was for Kane!

  17. Deeney-is-a-god
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    is it common to change keepers in the third match?

    1. Deeney-is-a-god
      • 4 Years
      just now

      if already through I mean, thinkinh about courtois, stekelenburg or pickford

  18. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    As a QPR fan I’d love to see Dykes score tonight.

