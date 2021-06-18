Gareth Southgate has made two changes to his England XI for tonight’s clash against Scotland, both in the backline.

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw (€6.0m) replaces Kieran Trippier (€5.0m) at left-back, while Chelsea’s Reece James (€5.0m) takes the place of Kyle Walker (€5.5m) on the opposite flank.

The 13%-owned Walker, Bukayo Saka (€6.5m) and Ben White (€4.0m) are the three players who miss out on the matchday squad for the Wembley clash.

That means Harry Maguire (€5.5m) is fit enough to take a place on the bench, with Ben Chilwell (€6.0m) and Jadon Sancho (€9.5m) also among the substitutes.

Harry Kane (€11.5m) is the most selected Fantasy asset in the England set-up at 33%, while Mason Mount (€7.0m) is just 3% behind his captain in the ownership stakes.

Along with Walker, the only other England players above 10% are Shaw and John Stones (€5.5m).

For Scotland, the big news is that Kieran Tierney (€5.0m) is fit to retake his place in Steve Clarke’s XI.

Southampton striker Che Adams (€6.5m) and Chelsea prospect Billy Gilmour (€5.0m) also come into the Scotland side, along with Callum McGregor (€5.5m).

Liam Cooper (€4.5m), Jack Hendry (€4.5m), Stuart Armstrong (€6.5m) and Ryan Christie (€7.0m) all drop to the bench.

Andy Robertson (€5.5m), owned by 13% of managers, captains the side from left wing-back.

England XI (4-3-3): Pickford; Shaw, Mings, Stones, R James; Mount, Rice, Phillips; Sterling, Kane, Foden.

Scotland XI (3-5-2): Marshall; Tierney, Hanley, McTominay; Robertson, McGregor, Gilmour, McGinn, O’Donnell; Adams, Dykes.

Group A: Turkey | Italy | Wales | Switzerland

Group B: Denmark | Finland | Belgium | Russia

Group C: Netherlands | Ukraine | Austria | North Macedonia

Group D: England | Croatia | Scotland | Czech Republic

Group E: Spain | Sweden | Poland | Slovakia

Group F: Hungary | Portugal | France | Germany

