  1. Forza Papac
    Forza Papac
    Forza Papac
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Billy Gilmour... the Motherwell Modric?

    Forza Papac
  2. FingerNFudge
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I like that. He was in my fist euro draft.

      FingerNFudge
    FingerNFudge
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Fantasy scout will get no money out of me until they fix the edit button.

        FingerNFudge
        Oscar Slater
          Oscar Slater
          just now

          What's the edit button?

          Oscar Slater
      Avery
        Avery
        Avery
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Spain v Poland
        Should I sub in Jordi Alba for Insigne (3points)
        A. Yes
        B. No

        Avery
        1. FingerNFudge
            14 mins ago

            Anything over two points is a gamble on this platform. Go for it.

            FingerNFudge
            Avery
              Avery
              Avery
              8 mins ago

              Actually Just realized I could sub him in for Kane who got 2 😉
              Cheers

              Avery
              1. FingerNFudge
                  1 min ago

                  Lol

                  FingerNFudge
          dunas_dog
            dunas_dog
            dunas_dog
            52 mins ago

            Updated WC team from one posted earlier- assumes the 3 Italian players start otherwise will change - views appreciated?

            Safonov
            Meunier Dumfries Spinazzola
            KDB Perišić Yarmolenko Chiesa
            Müller Belotti Malen

            Simón Gündogan Gosens P Torres

            dunas_dog
            Warby84
              Warby84
              Warby84
              1 min ago

              Very similar to mine but have
              Yaremchuk over Belotti,
              Alba over Meunier
              Gnabry for Gundog
              Italian GKP Donna as it stands..

              Warby84
          The Royal Robin
            • 5 Years
            49 mins ago

            Yarmolenko (C)

            Stick or twist on Mbappe?

            The Royal Robin
            dunas_dog
              dunas_dog
              dunas_dog
              12 mins ago

              Stick- Mbappe needs 3 returns to better

              dunas_dog
            Warby84
              Warby84
              Warby84
              12 mins ago

              Stick on 10(20)

              Warby84
            RogDog_jimmy
              RogDog_jimmy
              just now

              STICK for sure

              RogDog_jimmy
          The Royal Robin
            • 5 Years
            37 mins ago

            WC question...

            A) Isak & Gnabry
            B) Dzyuba & Havertz

            The Royal Robin
            RogDog_jimmy
              RogDog_jimmy
              just now

              gotta see the germans tomorrow to know i think.
              no idea how they really look.

              RogDog_jimmy
          RogDog_jimmy
            RogDog_jimmy
            24 mins ago

            Current WC MD3 draft - comments please!

            Bit pricey in defense but I'm not sepdning it on massive premiums elsewhere so it works out.

            Bushcan (Aut), [Livakovic(c3) (Sco)]
            Spinazzola (Wal), Meunier (Fin), Dumfries (Mkd), [P.Torres (Svk), Gosens (Hun)]
            Yarmolenko (Aut), Forsberg (Pol), Berardi(Wal), KDB(c2) (Fin), [Havertz(c4) (Hun)]
            Immobile(c1) (Wal), Yarmolenko (Aut), Malen (Mkd)

            Only captain for the Eng v Czk / Cro v Sco day is the keeper - so not ideal.
            But hard to go for anyone on that day. None of the attackers in that group been great so far but Schick and think England are too stout to go for him.

            RogDog_jimmy
          FFSbet.com
            FFSbet.com
            19 mins ago

            Think some on these will get rest but you will know Italy line up
            Spinazzola (Wal), Meunier (Fin), Dumfries (Mkd),Berardi(Wal),Immobile(c1)

            FFSbet.com
            FFSbet.com
              FFSbet.com
              2 mins ago

              reply fail

              FFSbet.com
            RogDog_jimmy
              RogDog_jimmy
              1 min ago

              True on the resting - but i'll know for sure Italy so at least have those ones.
              I think missing on a couple is inevitable - but I'd rather go for the better player and have them rest than assume a lesser plyer plays and they dont. (if that makes sense)

              RogDog_jimmy
          FPLShaqiri
            FPLShaqiri
            19 mins ago

            So who so I captain?
            a) Ronaldo
            b) F Torres
            c) Simon
            d) P Torres

            FPLShaqiri
            FantasyHero
              FantasyHero
              FantasyHero
              12 mins ago

              F Torres

              FantasyHero
            RogDog_jimmy
              RogDog_jimmy
              11 mins ago

              b) I think. Spain gotta attack in that one - need the win.
              but also Ronaldo is never wrong. France scored on Germany so that's for sure possible.

              RogDog_jimmy
            GreennRed
              GreennRed
              4 mins ago

              Ronaldo.

              GreennRed
          FantasyHero
            FantasyHero
            FantasyHero
            16 mins ago

            Captain benzema or F Torres?

            FantasyHero
            GreennRed
              GreennRed
              5 mins ago

              Benzema

              GreennRed
            03farmboy
              03farmboy
              2 mins ago

              Benzema for me out of them two

              03farmboy
          GreennRed
            GreennRed
            7 mins ago

            Who can England draw in Round of 16 if they finish second in the group?

            GreennRed
          GreennRed
            GreennRed
            3 mins ago

            Hopefully Alba can keep a cleansheet today after Alba kept a cleansheet yesterday 😉

            GreennRed
          03farmboy
            03farmboy
            3 mins ago

            Who would you captain mbappe or griezman?

            03farmboy
            GreennRed
              GreennRed
              just now

              Mbappe.

              GreennRed
            RogDog_jimmy
              RogDog_jimmy
              just now

              I have both tomorrow too and am doing Mbappe.

              RogDog_jimmy
          RogDog_jimmy
            RogDog_jimmy
            just now

            Score check for the DZ?

            56 (with Mbappe(c) and Griezmann to go)

            4x midfield blanks on LL really sucks.

            RogDog_jimmy

