EURO 2020 Fantasy Matchday 3 Scout Picks and best Wildcard team

Once again, EURO 2020 Fantasy managers are planning to use chips in the latest and final round of group stage matches.

We asked our readers what their strategies were for Matchday 3 and discovered that just 26.2% of them were planning not to use a chip ahead of today’s deadline.

As you can see from the results below, 45.6% are using the Wildcard to pick the optimum squad for this round of fixtures, even in the knowledge that UEFA will hand out unlimited transfers for the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, 28.2% of our voters intend to go for a Limitless squad in Matchday 3, making up a total of 73.8% who plan on using a chip today.

With that in mind, we have tailored our Scout Picks towards those results, producing one in budget and one without one to act as our Limitless team.

For more Matchday 3 strategy, make sure to check out FFFrog‘s latest article:

OUR SCOUT PICKS WILDCARD

We have elected to save some money in the goalkeeping department for Matchday 3 with Maarten Stekelenburg (€4.5m) and David Marshall (€4.5m) our choices.

The Netherlands goalkeeper, who has started twice and kept one clean sheet, gets first stab in his Monday fixture against a North Macedonia side whose goals at EURO 2020 have had an element of fortune thus far.

Meanwhile, Scotland have made themselves hard to beat thus far and Croatia have mustered just four shots on target in the first two rounds of fixtures, the joint-third-lowest at the tournament.

DEFENDERS

Turkey’s utter inability to cause anyone problems in their first two matches makes Nico Elvedi (€4.5m) a shrewd investment for Matchday 3. Switzerland need a win to stand any chance of getting through to the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, no player at EURO 2020 has created more chances than Andrew Robertson (€5.5m) after two matches with seven key passes.

If Scotland are to make progress on their spirited display against England, Liverpool’s left-back is sure to play a part and certainly has double-digit potential.

On the same night, England face the Czech Republic still yet to concede a goal at EURO 2020. Tyrone Mings (€4.5m) was a rare shining light from the dull draw with Scotland which could help him earn a third successive start alongside John Stones (€5.5m) if Gareth Southgate prefers to keep the recently recovered Harry Maguire (€5.5m) fresh for the knockout stages.

On Wednesday, we can turn to Tymoteusz Puchacz (€4.0m) who played 90 minutes at left wing-back against Spain on Saturday. In Matchday 3, Poland face a Sweden side yet to show much threat from open play this summer.

Also available to substitute in is Robin Gosens (€5.0m) who lit up Matchday 2 with his epic two-assist, one-goal, 14-point haul against Portugal.

He was top for shots on target in that match and faces a Hungary side that has registered an expected goals conceded (xGC) figure of 4.49 in the first two matches. They have also conceded the fourth-highest proportion of shots down the right-hand side in that time, which matches up with Gosens’ left wing-back role on Wednesday.

MIDFIELDERS

Kevin De Bruyne (€10.5m) completely changed the game for Belgium when he came on against Denmark and we expect him to feature against Finland on Monday. The Red Devils have already qualified for the last-16 but their talismanic strawberry-blonde midfielder needs minutes under his belt following his injury in the Champions League final for Manchester City.

Kalvin Phillips (€5.0m) remains in our midfield as a budget option while Andriy Yarmolenko (€8.5m) is fast becoming a must-have asset.

Not only has the West Ham man produced 18 points across his first two matches, his underlying numbers are also good. During that time, he ranks best among all players at EURO 2020 for shots in the six-yard box and is behind only Patrik Schick (€8.2m) for efforts on target.

Kai Havertz‘s (€9.0m) role in Germany’s win over Portugal makes him an important Fantasy option for a meeting with Hungary. He was joint-top of Matchday 2 among his colleagues for touches inside the box as he drifted into a central forward’s role, putting up more shots there than any colleague and was, of course, only a Rúben Dias (€6.0m) away from a brace rather than a one-goal outing.

Finally, Diogo Jota (€8.5m) appears to have learned his lesson when it comes to ignoring a square pass to his team-mates, grabbing a goal and assist against Hungary in Matchday 2. The Liverpool man can be a useful route into Portugal’s effective counter-attack as they face France in need of a positive result in Matchday 3.

FORWARDS

Breel Embolo (€8.0m) could be the latest forward to benefit from Turkey’s disappointing time at EURO 2020.

After the first two matchdays, the Switzerland man is joint-second among all players for shots inside the six-yard box and joint-third for shots on target.

Meanwhile, Roman Yaremchuk (€7.1m) is joint-second among all players for shots on target.

Finally, France’s penalty taker Antoine Griezmann (€11.0m) is in for a meeting with a Portugal defence that conceded four times to Germany. He ranks second-best for key passes at EURO 2020 so far and has more career major tournament goals than any other colleague (11).

Wildcard team Captain schedule

Sunday: Emobolo

Emobolo Monday: Yarmolenko

Yarmolenko Tuesday: Robertson

Robertson Wednesday: Havertz

OUR LIMITLESS TEAM

Limitless team Captain schedule

Sunday: Immobile

Immobile Monday: Yarmolenko

Yarmolenko Tuesday: Grealish

Grealish Wednesday: Havertz

FPL SWEDE’S PLANS

After playing my Limitless chip in Matchday 2, I will use my wildcard in Matchday 3 to try and target teams and players that have a lot yet to play for while getting rid of players that I think will be rotated.

Roberto Martínez has already said that De Bruyne and Eden Hazard (€10.0m) will start against Finland which means that they will be locks in my Wildcard team even though they take up a lot of the budget.

Players that haven’t featured a lot but are expected to start because of the likely rotation, such as Federico Chiesa (€7.0m), Donyell Malen (€6.0m) and Owen Wijndal (€4.5m), seem like good options and will be nice differentials.

