217
Scout Picks June 20

EURO 2020 Fantasy Matchday 3 Scout Picks and best Wildcard team

217 Comments
Share

Once again, EURO 2020 Fantasy managers are planning to use chips in the latest and final round of group stage matches.

We asked our readers what their strategies were for Matchday 3 and discovered that just 26.2% of them were planning not to use a chip ahead of today’s deadline.

As you can see from the results below, 45.6% are using the Wildcard to pick the optimum squad for this round of fixtures, even in the knowledge that UEFA will hand out unlimited transfers for the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, 28.2% of our voters intend to go for a Limitless squad in Matchday 3, making up a total of 73.8% who plan on using a chip today.

With that in mind, we have tailored our Scout Picks towards those results, producing one in budget and one without one to act as our Limitless team.

For more Matchday 3 strategy, make sure to check out FFFrog‘s latest article:

The best players, captains and chip strategy for EURO Fantasy Matchday 3

OUR SCOUT PICKS WILDCARD

We have elected to save some money in the goalkeeping department for Matchday 3 with Maarten Stekelenburg (€4.5m) and David Marshall (€4.5m) our choices.

The Netherlands goalkeeper, who has started twice and kept one clean sheet, gets first stab in his Monday fixture against a North Macedonia side whose goals at EURO 2020 have had an element of fortune thus far.

Meanwhile, Scotland have made themselves hard to beat thus far and Croatia have mustered just four shots on target in the first two rounds of fixtures, the joint-third-lowest at the tournament.

DEFENDERS

Best EURO 2020 Fantasy players from Scotland

Turkey’s utter inability to cause anyone problems in their first two matches makes Nico Elvedi (€4.5m) a shrewd investment for Matchday 3. Switzerland need a win to stand any chance of getting through to the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, no player at EURO 2020 has created more chances than Andrew Robertson (€5.5m) after two matches with seven key passes.

If Scotland are to make progress on their spirited display against England, Liverpool’s left-back is sure to play a part and certainly has double-digit potential.

On the same night, England face the Czech Republic still yet to concede a goal at EURO 2020. Tyrone Mings (€4.5m) was a rare shining light from the dull draw with Scotland which could help him earn a third successive start alongside John Stones (€5.5m) if Gareth Southgate prefers to keep the recently recovered Harry Maguire (€5.5m) fresh for the knockout stages.

On Wednesday, we can turn to Tymoteusz Puchacz (€4.0m) who played 90 minutes at left wing-back against Spain on Saturday. In Matchday 3, Poland face a Sweden side yet to show much threat from open play this summer.

Also available to substitute in is Robin Gosens (€5.0m) who lit up Matchday 2 with his epic two-assist, one-goal, 14-point haul against Portugal.

He was top for shots on target in that match and faces a Hungary side that has registered an expected goals conceded (xGC) figure of 4.49 in the first two matches. They have also conceded the fourth-highest proportion of shots down the right-hand side in that time, which matches up with Gosens’ left wing-back role on Wednesday.

MIDFIELDERS

De Bruyne stars in Belgium comeback as Red Devils advance to knockout stages

Kevin De Bruyne (€10.5m) completely changed the game for Belgium when he came on against Denmark and we expect him to feature against Finland on Monday. The Red Devils have already qualified for the last-16 but their talismanic strawberry-blonde midfielder needs minutes under his belt following his injury in the Champions League final for Manchester City.

Kalvin Phillips (€5.0m) remains in our midfield as a budget option while Andriy Yarmolenko (€8.5m) is fast becoming a must-have asset.

Not only has the West Ham man produced 18 points across his first two matches, his underlying numbers are also good. During that time, he ranks best among all players at EURO 2020 for shots in the six-yard box and is behind only Patrik Schick (€8.2m) for efforts on target.

Kai Havertz‘s (€9.0m) role in Germany’s win over Portugal makes him an important Fantasy option for a meeting with Hungary. He was joint-top of Matchday 2 among his colleagues for touches inside the box as he drifted into a central forward’s role, putting up more shots there than any colleague and was, of course, only a Rúben Dias (€6.0m) away from a brace rather than a one-goal outing.

Finally, Diogo Jota (€8.5m) appears to have learned his lesson when it comes to ignoring a square pass to his team-mates, grabbing a goal and assist against Hungary in Matchday 2. The Liverpool man can be a useful route into Portugal’s effective counter-attack as they face France in need of a positive result in Matchday 3.

FORWARDS

Breel Embolo (€8.0m) could be the latest forward to benefit from Turkey’s disappointing time at EURO 2020.

After the first two matchdays, the Switzerland man is joint-second among all players for shots inside the six-yard box and joint-third for shots on target.

Meanwhile, Roman Yaremchuk (€7.1m) is joint-second among all players for shots on target.

Finally, France’s penalty taker Antoine Griezmann (€11.0m) is in for a meeting with a Portugal defence that conceded four times to Germany. He ranks second-best for key passes at EURO 2020 so far and has more career major tournament goals than any other colleague (11).

Wildcard team Captain schedule

  • Sunday: Emobolo
  • Monday: Yarmolenko
  • Tuesday: Robertson
  • Wednesday: Havertz

OUR LIMITLESS TEAM

Limitless team Captain schedule

  • Sunday: Immobile
  • Monday: Yarmolenko
  • Tuesday: Grealish
  • Wednesday: Havertz

FPL SWEDE’S PLANS

After playing my Limitless chip in Matchday 2, I will use my wildcard in Matchday 3 to try and target teams and players that have a lot yet to play for while getting rid of players that I think will be rotated.

Roberto Martínez has already said that De Bruyne and Eden Hazard (€10.0m) will start against Finland which means that they will be locks in my Wildcard team even though they take up a lot of the budget.

Players that haven’t featured a lot but are expected to start because of the likely rotation, such as Federico Chiesa (€7.0m), Donyell Malen (€6.0m) and Owen Wijndal (€4.5m), seem like good options and will be nice differentials. 

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available, as are monthly subscriptions. A FREE trial is now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

217 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gizzachance
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Thoughts ?
    A yarm
    B havertz
    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Ron_Swanson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      I have both but would go for B if had to choose

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  2. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Anyone considering Rafa Silva, looked great last 2 and I have 6.7 left over for mdf slot??

    Open Controls
  3. Gazpilicueta
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Can anyone recommend a midfielder for 6.8 or less in the euros game? Thinking maybe Italian when teams are announced, or Shakiri maybe.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Shaqiri is 7

      Try Kimmich if you have a German spot or Larrson

      Open Controls
      1. Subzero (-4)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        I think Kimmich is being overlooked. Although not a defender you would be happy with an assist for a 6m mid in any fantasy game

        Open Controls
        1. Gazpilicueta
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Agreed, although Germany is top of my list of teams to target this week, so i all ready have gosens muller and gnabry...

          Open Controls
          1. Finding Timo
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              Gosens & havertz for me , just not sure about Müller given better alternatives like malen, yarem & Moreno?

              Open Controls
              1. Gazpilicueta
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 14 mins ago

                How sure are we malen starts?

                Open Controls
                1. Finding Timo
                    1 hour, 13 mins ago

                    Mmmm.. I have now changed him to Müller but just not a big fan of him at 9!

                    Open Controls
      2. winchester
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          *bottomed
          Hi lads, used LL in md2. have 2 FT. What should be done?

          hradecky bachmann
          spinazzola P.torres denayer wijndal maehle
          insigne berardi mount F.torres alaba
          depay lukaku ronaldo

          a) wc
          b) use 2ft?

          Open Controls
          1. MFC86
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            Basically the same team and dilemma as me so would be interested in peoples thoughts

            Open Controls
          2. Swans3aJ4ck
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            Use 2 FTs - lots of those will stay play.

            Open Controls
          3. End of King Wilson
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            Who you looking at transferring out?

            Open Controls
          4. Swans3aJ4ck
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            Wait for Italy line up and tweak accordingly. No point taking a hit as you’d need your players to get 5-6 pts min to make it work and that’s not worth the gamble.

            Open Controls
          5. fenixri
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            Insigne Spina - > Gosens, Havertz?

            Open Controls
        • Grounderz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          At this moment in time, who are the four best third-placed teams are likely to qualify for the Round of 16?

          Open Controls
          1. Ron_Swanson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            Portugal, Austria, Finland and Spain are currently the highest point scoring third placed teams. Croatia and Switzerland are next

            Open Controls
        • Ron_Swanson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          WC team here for anyone that’s interested or wants to make a recommendation/comment:

          Stekelenberg/Sofanov
          Meunier / Gosens / Elvedi / Puchacz / Wijndal
          Yarmolenko / Gnabry / Havertz / KDB / Jota
          Belotti / Embolo / Malen

          Open Controls
          1. Subzero (-4)
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            Can I just say Ron that I’m a bit surprised your back on the grid 😉

            Open Controls
            1. Ron_Swanson
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              Please, and thank you

              Open Controls
          2. Flaming Flamingo
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            Stekelenburg might not start, same with Meunier. Maehle is a much better option than Elvedi imo. The rest looks good 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. Finding Timo
                2 hours, 16 mins ago

                So Stekelenburg too much of gamble ?

                Open Controls
                1. Flaming Flamingo
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 12 mins ago

                  I think so.

                  Open Controls
              • Ron_Swanson
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 6 mins ago

                Who would start instead of Meunier?

                Open Controls
                1. Flaming Flamingo
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 54 mins ago

                  Chadli (if fit) and Carrasco can play as wingbacks. He may even decide to put another winger there if needs be, since they'll likely dominate possession.

                  Open Controls
              • St Pauli Walnuts
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 30 mins ago

                Is there a threat for Meunier with Castagne ruled out?

                Open Controls
                1. Meimei
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 24 mins ago

                  yes look our belgian team day3 of last worldcup... could be any random player instead of him. Why risking injury with your only ringwing left.
                  We lost world cup and last euro because of not having any player there. But martinez is unpredictable

                  Open Controls
                  1. St Pauli Walnuts
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    45 mins ago

                    Thanks for the insight, makes sense. I think I’m going to risk it but my bum will be twitching a lot now ha

                    Open Controls
            2. Subzero (-4)
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 20 mins ago

              Brilliant midfield by the way. My only concern is that much budget in German midfielders. I’ve watched both Germany games and gnabry just doesn’t seem to be doing it at the moment. Do you rate him or is he in the team because of the group think? 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. Ron_Swanson
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 7 mins ago

                I thought he looked ok and I just think against Hungary they could go wild

                Open Controls
          3. Subzero (-4)
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 27 mins ago

            Safanov Simon

            Spinnaz gosens rodrigiuez mahele meunier

            KDB perisic yarmalenko beradi havartz

            Embolo yaremchuk malen

            Have 1.7 itb where should I invest this do you think?

            Thanks in advance good people 😉

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 12 mins ago

              Looks pretty good. Backup plan for Berardi ready?

              Looking at something similar. Sure about Malen and Meunier starting?

              Open Controls
              1. Finding Timo
                  2 hours, 11 mins ago

                  I am now thinking malen could be too much risk? Best alternative ?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Holmes
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 7 mins ago

                    Moreno is probably your best bet in that price range. Sallai played well vs France.

                    At 7, their is Rebic and at 7.5, you can get Braithewaite.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Finding Timo
                        2 hours, 6 mins ago

                        Cheers now thinking Moreno, Müller & Yaremchuk

                        Open Controls
                        1. BremerHB
                          • 4 Years
                          2 hours, 3 mins ago

                          Not a massive fan of Müller as a pick. Havertz/Gnabry are the better Germany picks imo.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Finding Timo
                              2 hours, 1 min ago

                              Nor me but surely he will play and get chances ?

                              Open Controls
                          2. Gazpilicueta
                            • 6 Years
                            2 hours, 1 min ago

                            Lol, you literally just me to go malen over muller 5 mins ago

                            Open Controls
                            1. Finding Timo
                                1 hour, 59 mins ago

                                Yeh I know but after seeing posts saying malen may not play I chickened out picking him and gone with you

                                Open Controls
                          3. St Pauli Walnuts
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            1 hour, 23 mins ago

                            Moreno isn’t nailed either though. Torres could come back in. Neither have impressed so far so feels like a coin toss for who starts

                            Open Controls
                            1. Finding Timo
                                1 hour, 21 mins ago

                                What about Weghorst?

                                Open Controls
                                1. St Pauli Walnuts
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 2 Years
                                  42 mins ago

                                  Far from nailed either. I’m risking Malen as that’s what most of the pundit sites are going with but could be any 2 from Depay, Malen, Weg and De Jong

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Finding Timo
                                      22 mins ago

                                      Blimey sooo tricksy! Other option is going Yaremchuk but seen people saying Ukraine play for draw and could br 0-0?!

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Finding Timo
                                          22 mins ago

                                          Tricky!

                                          Open Controls
                                        • St Pauli Walnuts
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 2 Years
                                          just now

                                          Certainly is!

                                          I have Yaremchuk and Yarno but guess it is a risk as a draw and 4 points would probably see both teams through. Neither look great at the back so hopefully an early goal to help open it up

                                          Open Controls
                            2. Holmes
                              • 7 Years
                              2 hours, 10 mins ago

                              Berardi to Shaqiri or Cheisa might work.

                              Upgrading Malen is also an option.

                              Open Controls
                        2. Magic Zico
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          2 hours, 27 mins ago

                          Is Barella injured?

                          Open Controls
                        3. Rash
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          2 hours, 25 mins ago

                          I have 3 free transfers.. if I use the limitless chip do I lose them transfers?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Lindelol
                            • 2 Years
                            2 hours, 20 mins ago

                            yes because you will get unlimited transfers before round of 16

                            Open Controls
                        4. BremerHB
                          • 4 Years
                          2 hours, 19 mins ago

                          Gone big in midfield with this WC line-up. More balanced approach perhaps better?

                          Cakir - Safonov
                          Dumfries - Gosens - Maehle - Italy defender - Porres
                          Havertz - Perisic - Hazard - KDB - Yarmolenko
                          Yaremchuk - Embolo - Malen

                          Open Controls
                          1. Flaming Flamingo
                            • 5 Years
                            2 hours, 11 mins ago

                            It looks good I think. I'd be worried about Dumfries possibly getting rotated though.

                            Open Controls
                            1. BremerHB
                              • 4 Years
                              2 hours, 6 mins ago

                              It’s definitely a worry but if he does play I’d regret not having him with the form he’s been in.

                              Open Controls
                          2. St Pauli Walnuts
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            1 hour, 23 mins ago

                            Good chance Belotti starts, I’d take him over Embolo

                            Open Controls
                            1. BremerHB
                              • 4 Years
                              just now

                              Also a good shout. Will be monitoring the line-ups for sure.

                              Perisic as captaincy option for Tuesday is good enough for me!

                              Open Controls
                          3. St Pauli Walnuts
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            1 hour, 21 mins ago

                            Also, not worried about not having a captain for Tues?

                            Open Controls
                        5. Karan14
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          2 hours, 15 mins ago

                          Belotti or Shaqiri captain today?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Holmes
                            • 7 Years
                            2 hours, 6 mins ago

                            Belloti

                            Open Controls
                          2. Aster
                              1 hour, 21 mins ago

                              Bel

                              Open Controls
                            • St Pauli Walnuts
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 2 Years
                              1 hour, 18 mins ago

                              Easy Bel if starts

                              Open Controls
                          3. Phil's Stamps
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            2 hours, 13 mins ago

                            No love for Bale on LL? Wales are not 100% through yet and if Italy rotate heavily they might be vulnerable.

                            Which one to drop out of these 3?

                            A) Hazard
                            B) KDB
                            C) Bale

                            Open Controls
                          4. Little Red Lacazette
                            • 4 Years
                            2 hours, 13 mins ago

                            Improvements to this WC?

                            Donna
                            Spinazolla Wijndal Gosens
                            Gnabry Yarmolenko Chiesa KDB
                            Yaremchuk Embolo Malen

                            Hradecky P Torres Havertz Dumfries

                            Open Controls
                            1. Flaming Flamingo
                              • 5 Years
                              1 hour, 46 mins ago

                              Dumfries and Spina may not start. If you are happy to take the risk based on the upside, then I'd also look at Batshuayi over Yaremchuk/Embolo personally.

                              Open Controls
                          5. Rotation's Alter Ego
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • Has Moderation Rights
                            • 9 Years
                            2 hours, 13 mins ago

                            First set of prices of the FPL 21/22 season

                            Looks like they're doing it by team? Bunch of Arsenal prices:

                            Auba - FWD - 10m
                            ESR - MID - 5.5m
                            Pepe - MID - 7.5m
                            Gabriel - DEF - 5.0m

                            https://twitter.com/Arsenal/status/1406537308803719168

                            Open Controls
                            1. ivantys
                                1 hour, 34 mins ago

                                Pepe's a steal

                                Open Controls
                                1. Rotation's Alter Ego
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • Has Moderation Rights
                                  • 9 Years
                                  1 hour, 32 mins ago

                                  Depends if we see GW 1-34 Pepe or 35-38 Pepe but imagine he will be very viable at that price. Like it.

                                  Open Controls
                                2. Magic Zico
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 2 Years
                                  1 hour, 32 mins ago

                                  This!

                                  Open Controls
                                3. Qaiss
                                  • 5 Years
                                  1 hour, 30 mins ago

                                  I thought that in GW1 last season, picked him and he didn’t start. Hope he kicks on from last season

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. ivantys
                                      1 hour, 12 mins ago

                                      He didn't actually played much last season only had 16 starts, very nice punt at that price.

                                      Open Controls
                                4. Qaiss
                                  • 5 Years
                                  1 hour, 34 mins ago

                                  Yum yum yum.. very generous

                                  Open Controls
                                5. Holmes
                                  • 7 Years
                                  1 hour, 31 mins ago

                                  Not bad

                                  Open Controls
                                6. BremerHB
                                  • 4 Years
                                  1 hour, 31 mins ago

                                  Pepe & ESR well priced.

                                  Especially if Arsenal don’t manage to sign a decent creative midfield then ESR could be a very good enabler.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Qaiss
                                    • 5 Years
                                    1 hour, 15 mins ago

                                    Maddison rumours

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. BremerHB
                                      • 4 Years
                                      1 hour, 11 mins ago

                                      I reckon he’ll be too expensive for us but let’s wait and see!

                                      Open Controls
                                7. Rotation's Alter Ego
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • Has Moderation Rights
                                  • 9 Years
                                  1 hour, 30 mins ago

                                  ESR also not bad at 5.5m. Somewhat falls into that "is he too expensive to bench / too cheap to start" bracket but could also be a strong 5th mid shout

                                  Open Controls
                                8. Ron_Swanson
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 10 Years
                                  1 hour, 28 mins ago

                                  Auba back to being a FWD

                                  Open Controls
                                9. Dr. Rog
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 11 Years
                                  1 hour, 25 mins ago

                                  arsenal defence will be good value this year

                                  Open Controls
                                10. Joey Tribbiani
                                    1 hour, 23 mins ago

                                    ESR looks like great value, could be a great 4th mid, assuming hes nailed

                                    Open Controls
                                  • Baines on Toast...
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 10 Years
                                    1 hour, 19 mins ago

                                    Auba could be tasty at that price.

                                    Open Controls
                                11. DavidBadWillie
                                    2 hours, 11 mins ago

                                    Any fanteam players out there??

                                    Have got loads of players being rested, am only doing a -4 to get new players in.

                                    What are your transfer plans?? Going to be very hard to get 11 players out this GW

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Magic Zico
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 2 Years
                                      2 hours, 4 mins ago

                                      Yep tough ... all teams will face the same issues, so will stick with my teams. Just used transfers for those definitely out.

                                      Open Controls
                                    2. St Pauli Walnuts
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 2 Years
                                      1 hour, 16 mins ago

                                      I’m just rolling with it and taking no hits, my bench should play and hoping just not to have more than 3 rested

                                      Open Controls
                                  • Red Red Robins
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    2 hours, 9 mins ago

                                    I have my WC and LL to use
                                    Just been told you cant use LL next round as you have unlimited transfers

                                    Is it worth using it this round or are people saving it for semis or even the final?

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Ron_Swanson
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 10 Years
                                      2 hours, 1 min ago

                                      I’m using them both in the group stages to get as many points as I can. People’s teams will be very similar by the last few games so not much chance to gain advantage

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Red Red Robins
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        2 hours, 1 min ago

                                        Thanks for your help Ron

                                        Open Controls
                                    2. LSK
                                      • 3 Years
                                      2 hours ago

                                      I’d either use it this round and WC in QFs. Or LL in the QFs, WC in the semis. Just don’t use LL in semis, WC in QFs or you’ll get players back who have been eliminated for the final.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Red Red Robins
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        2 hours ago

                                        Really good point LSK - appreciate the help

                                        Open Controls
                                  • LLoris
                                    • 2 Years
                                    2 hours, 5 mins ago

                                    Any news if Lukaku, Depay or Winjdal will play?

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Ron_Swanson
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 10 Years
                                      2 hours, 1 min ago

                                      First two probably not but Win is likely IMO

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Sap
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 2 Years
                                        1 hour, 48 mins ago

                                        Where du you see this?

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Ron_Swanson
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 10 Years
                                          1 hour, 45 mins ago

                                          Just based on the fact rotation is likely give they’re qualified and don’t need to win they can rest their top players and give the others a run out

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. Sap
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 2 Years
                                            1 hour, 43 mins ago

                                            Thanks

                                            Open Controls
                                  • Obi Wan Elokobi
                                    • 9 Years
                                    2 hours, 3 mins ago

                                    Just seen Auba is now classified as a forward again. Does this mean Salah and co will also be the same. Interesting season if so

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Holmes
                                      • 7 Years
                                      1 hour, 56 mins ago

                                      Unlikely

                                      Open Controls
                                    2. Joey Tribbiani
                                        1 hour, 50 mins ago

                                        Auba played most of his games as centre forward, Salah as right wing

                                        Open Controls
                                    3. trinzoo
                                      • 6 Years
                                      2 hours ago

                                      Gnabry or havertz?

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. St Pauli Walnuts
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 2 Years
                                        1 hour, 14 mins ago

                                        Close, Havertz has the better stats but bit of a coin toss. I’d like to get both but tough

                                        Open Controls
                                    4. fenixri
                                      • 5 Years
                                      1 hour, 54 mins ago

                                      Is this ok team to save wc and use 2FT?

                                      Donna Bachman
                                      Spina PTorres Denayer Kjaer Maehle
                                      Eriksen Perisic Berardi Alaba FTorres
                                      Lukaku Ronaldo Moreno

                                      If Spina doesnt start Eriksen, Spina to Havertz, Gosens

                                      If Spina starts Eriksen, denayer to Yarmolenko Gosens

                                      Open Controls
                                    5. Gazpilicueta
                                      • 6 Years
                                      1 hour, 53 mins ago

                                      Any tips on keepers? 5.5 budget

                                      Open Controls
                                    6. trinzoo
                                      • 6 Years
                                      1 hour, 34 mins ago

                                      Safonov nailed?

                                      Open Controls
                                    7. Finding Timo
                                        1 hour, 26 mins ago

                                        All how do autosubs work? Is there a button to select to make sure on? I hsve 2 players playing on same day so if one doesn’t play I want my player on the bench to come up to replace him? Thanks

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Gleys11
                                            49 mins ago

                                            Only happens if you dont make any manual subs all Match day, and also dont change your captain for the how Match Day.
                                            So not very handy.

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. Gleys11
                                                48 mins ago

                                                *whole

                                                Open Controls
                                            2. Gleys11
                                                48 mins ago

                                                Which day is it that you have 2 playing?

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. Finding Timo
                                                    26 mins ago

                                                    Oh thanks I hsve to had to downgrade Simon to skelenberg but worried about rotation but I also have Russia keeper playing same day. Guess I should try to find another 4.5m who plays different day to Russia?

                                                    Open Controls

                                              You need to be logged in to post a comment.