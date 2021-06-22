Double-digit haul for Perisic as Sterling gets second England goal of EURO 2020

CZECH REPUBLIC 0-1 ENGLAND

Goals: Raheem Sterling (€9.6m)

Raheem Sterling (€9.6m) Assists: Jack Grealish (€7.4m)

England made it three wins and three clean sheets from three games on Wednesday at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate’s side progress as winners of Group D, with Raheem Sterling‘s (€9.6m) goal enough to give England all three points against the Czech Republic.

A home clash with the Group F runners-up awaits England in the Round of 16.

“There’s positives from the game. We kept the ball better today and found the gaps well, and got the result we needed. (Bukayo) Saka and (Jack) Grealish got in the pockets really well, turned and got on the ball and it’s brilliant to have players around you who can create goals. That’s part of tournament football, different players for different matches. If you don’t concede goals, you win football matches if you can score at the other end – and we’ve been doing that really well. The objective from the beginning was to win the group; we have to keep doing what we have been, to remain solid and try to take our chances at the other end.” – Raheem Sterling

Sterling almost opened the scoring after a minute, lobbing the Czech keeper but seeing his effort hit the upright. The Man City winger had been set through down England’s left by Man United left-back Luke Shaw (€6.0m).

The goal did come after 12 minutes though, as Bukayo Saka (€6.5m) brought England up the pitch before Jack Grealish (€7.4m) exchanged passes with Harry Kane (€11.5m).

Grealish went past a couple of Czech defenders before looping a cross in which went just over Saka’s head but Sterling was in the right place to nod home.

“It was a really good performance from us tonight – we played some good stuff at times. The manager told me to express myself, like I have been doing for my club all season. It was a great cross from Jack and Raheem was there for the goal – I almost got there but I’m just not quite tall enough!” – Bukayo Saka

Kane had a decent opportunity after 25 minutes after a sublime Harry Maguire (€5.5m) pass but could only shoot straight at Tomas Vaclik (€5.1m).

England only managed five shots over the 90 minutes, in a game that was low on urgency from both sides. The Czech Republic will also be in the knockout stages, as one of the four best third-placed sides.

“We are not fluent but we have moments where we look a good side. Ninety minutes for Harry Maguire was important tonight. Jordan Henderson getting 45 minutes is a step forward. A lot of positives.” – Gareth Southgate

Czech Republic XI (4-2-3-1): Vaclik; Boril, Kalas, Celustka, Coufal; Soucek, Holeš (Vydra 83′); Jankto (Sevcik 45′), Darida (Darida 63′), Masopust (Hlozek 63′); Schick (Pekhart 74′).

England XI (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Shaw, Maguire, Stones (Mings 78′), Walker; Rice (Henderson 45′), Phillips; Sterling (Rashford 66′), Grealish (Bellingham 67′), Saka (Sancho 83′); Kane.

Tuck into some tournament data in association with Just Eat, partners of UEFA EURO 2020 and your first stop for home delivery meals.

Download the App: App Store | Google Play

Team attacking stats

While England took just five shots in the game, three of those were deemed big chances. That allowed Southgate’s men to rack up an ‘expected goals’ figure of 1.48 – almost five times that of the Czech Republic (0.31).

CROATIA 3-1 SCOTLAND

Perisic heads in from a Modric corner

Goals: Nikola Vlasic (€6.5m), Luka Modric (€8.5m), Ivan Perisic (€8.6m) | Callum McGregor

Nikola Vlasic (€6.5m), Luka Modric (€8.5m), Ivan Perisic (€8.6m) | Callum McGregor Assists: Perisic, Mateo Kovacic (€6.0m), Modric

Ivan Perisic (€8.6m) put forward his credentials for EURO Fantasy selection with a 10-point return as Croatia knocked out Scotland to qualify for the last 16.

Having scored from his favoured role on the left of an attacking three in Matchday 2, Perisic owners will have been relieved to see the winger line up in that position from the off at Hampden Park.

It was his knockdown that set up Nikola Vlasic (€6.5m) for Croatia’s opener and then his precise header from a Luka Modric (€8.5m) corner that sealed the win for Zlatko Dalic’s charges.

That Vlasic goal came after 16 minutes, as right-back Josip Juranovic (€4.5m) sent in a raking cross which Perisic rose to nod down for Vlasic to prod home.

Perisic then tried a trademark cut in from the left-hand side to shoot but his effort flew over David Marshall’s crossbar.

Callum McGregor equalised with a fine finish from outside the box just before half time.

In the 56th minute, Perisic was on the end of a good chance but couldn’t direct a header past Marshall as the Scotland keeper rushed out to meet the winger.

Modric’s brilliant finish gave Croatia the lead for a second time

Modric put Croatia ahead on 61 minutes with a delightful outside-of-the-boot finish, before Perisic guided the midfielder’s corner in via Marshall’s post to seal Croatia’s passage to the last 16.

“We are happy because we played a big match and qualified for the next round. We were not happy with performances in the first two matches and we knew we could be better. When we play like this, we are dangerous to everyone.” – Luka Modric

Croatia XI (4-3-3): Livakovic; Gvardiol (Barisic 70′), Vida, Lovren, Juranovic; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Perisic (Rebic 79′), Petkovic (Kramaric 69′), Vlasic (Ivanusec 76′).

Scotland XI (3-5-2): Marshall; Tierney, Hanley, McTominay; Robertson, Armstrong (Fraser 69′), McGregor, McGinn, O’Donnell; Adams (Nisbet 82′), Dykes.

Tuck into some tournament data in association with Just Eat, partners of UEFA EURO 2020 and your first stop for home delivery meals.

Download the App: App Store | Google Play

Players sorted by total attempts

As well having double the amount of shots of any other player (4), Perisic also laid on three opportunities for his team-mates. The winger amassed a goal chance for himself every 20.3 minutes.

Group A: Turkey | Italy | Wales | Switzerland

Group B: Denmark | Finland | Belgium | Russia

Group C: Netherlands | Ukraine | Austria | North Macedonia

Group D: England | Croatia | Scotland | Czech Republic

Group E: Spain | Sweden | Poland | Slovakia

Group F: Hungary | Portugal | France | Germany

BY POSITION: Goalkeepers | Defenders | Midfielders | Forwards

STRATEGY

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT