Scout Notes June 22

Double-digit haul for Perisic as Sterling gets second England goal of EURO 2020

CZECH REPUBLIC 0-1 ENGLAND

  • Goals: Raheem Sterling (€9.6m)
  • Assists: Jack Grealish (€7.4m)

England made it three wins and three clean sheets from three games on Wednesday at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate’s side progress as winners of Group D, with Raheem Sterling‘s (€9.6m) goal enough to give England all three points against the Czech Republic.

A home clash with the Group F runners-up awaits England in the Round of 16.

“There’s positives from the game. We kept the ball better today and found the gaps well, and got the result we needed. (Bukayo) Saka and (Jack) Grealish got in the pockets really well, turned and got on the ball and it’s brilliant to have players around you who can create goals. That’s part of tournament football, different players for different matches. If you don’t concede goals, you win football matches if you can score at the other end – and we’ve been doing that really well. The objective from the beginning was to win the group; we have to keep doing what we have been, to remain solid and try to take our chances at the other end.” – Raheem Sterling

Sterling almost opened the scoring after a minute, lobbing the Czech keeper but seeing his effort hit the upright. The Man City winger had been set through down England’s left by Man United left-back Luke Shaw (€6.0m).

The goal did come after 12 minutes though, as Bukayo Saka (€6.5m) brought England up the pitch before Jack Grealish (€7.4m) exchanged passes with Harry Kane (€11.5m).

Grealish went past a couple of Czech defenders before looping a cross in which went just over Saka’s head but Sterling was in the right place to nod home.

“It was a really good performance from us tonight – we played some good stuff at times. The manager told me to express myself, like I have been doing for my club all season. It was a great cross from Jack and Raheem was there for the goal – I almost got there but I’m just not quite tall enough!” – Bukayo Saka

Kane had a decent opportunity after 25 minutes after a sublime Harry Maguire (€5.5m) pass but could only shoot straight at Tomas Vaclik (€5.1m).

England only managed five shots over the 90 minutes, in a game that was low on urgency from both sides. The Czech Republic will also be in the knockout stages, as one of the four best third-placed sides.

“We are not fluent but we have moments where we look a good side. Ninety minutes for Harry Maguire was important tonight. Jordan Henderson getting 45 minutes is a step forward. A lot of positives.” – Gareth Southgate

Czech Republic XI (4-2-3-1): Vaclik; Boril, Kalas, Celustka, Coufal; Soucek, Holeš (Vydra 83′); Jankto (Sevcik 45′), Darida (Darida 63′), Masopust (Hlozek 63′); Schick (Pekhart 74′).

England XI (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Shaw, Maguire, Stones (Mings 78′), Walker; Rice (Henderson 45′), Phillips; Sterling (Rashford 66′), Grealish (Bellingham 67′), Saka (Sancho 83′); Kane.

While England took just five shots in the game, three of those were deemed big chances. That allowed Southgate’s men to rack up an ‘expected goals’ figure of 1.48 – almost five times that of the Czech Republic (0.31).

CROATIA 3-1 SCOTLAND

Perisic heads in from a Modric corner

  • Goals: Nikola Vlasic (€6.5m), Luka Modric (€8.5m), Ivan Perisic (€8.6m) | Callum McGregor
  • Assists: Perisic, Mateo Kovacic (€6.0m), Modric

Ivan Perisic (€8.6m) put forward his credentials for EURO Fantasy selection with a 10-point return as Croatia knocked out Scotland to qualify for the last 16.

Having scored from his favoured role on the left of an attacking three in Matchday 2, Perisic owners will have been relieved to see the winger line up in that position from the off at Hampden Park.

It was his knockdown that set up Nikola Vlasic (€6.5m) for Croatia’s opener and then his precise header from a Luka Modric (€8.5m) corner that sealed the win for Zlatko Dalic’s charges.

That Vlasic goal came after 16 minutes, as right-back Josip Juranovic (€4.5m) sent in a raking cross which Perisic rose to nod down for Vlasic to prod home.

Perisic then tried a trademark cut in from the left-hand side to shoot but his effort flew over David Marshall’s crossbar.

Callum McGregor equalised with a fine finish from outside the box just before half time.

In the 56th minute, Perisic was on the end of a good chance but couldn’t direct a header past Marshall as the Scotland keeper rushed out to meet the winger.

Modric’s brilliant finish gave Croatia the lead for a second time

Modric put Croatia ahead on 61 minutes with a delightful outside-of-the-boot finish, before Perisic guided the midfielder’s corner in via Marshall’s post to seal Croatia’s passage to the last 16.

“We are happy because we played a big match and qualified for the next round. We were not happy with performances in the first two matches and we knew we could be better. When we play like this, we are dangerous to everyone.” – Luka Modric

Croatia XI (4-3-3): Livakovic; Gvardiol (Barisic 70′), Vida, Lovren, Juranovic; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Perisic (Rebic 79′), Petkovic (Kramaric 69′), Vlasic (Ivanusec 76′).

Scotland XI (3-5-2): Marshall; Tierney, Hanley, McTominay; Robertson, Armstrong (Fraser 69′), McGregor, McGinn, O’Donnell; Adams (Nisbet 82′), Dykes.

Players sorted by total attempts

As well having double the amount of shots of any other player (4), Perisic also laid on three opportunities for his team-mates. The winger amassed a goal chance for himself every 20.3 minutes.

37 Comments
  1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Havertz turn with the armband

    1. Aston VII lalalala
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      Didn't have Peresic?

  2. Swans3aJ4ck
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    How’s this draft last 16 team looking?

    Donna / Bach
    Spinna / Mæhle / PTorres / Dumfries / Gosens
    Berardi / KDB / Gini / Hojberg / Jota
    Depay / Luk / Immobile

    Obv not all teams confirmed but a good start? Wondering whether two Italian def better and switch Immobile?

    Any thoughts appreciated.

    1. Swans3aJ4ck
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Already done:

      Bach - Simon
      Immobile - Moreno
      Hojberg - Perisic

      Seems a better balance.

      1. Hart-ake
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Moreno a risk, although you can see if he starts the next one. Like the Perisic punt anyway.

    2. Hart-ake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Would switch Berardi over Immobile as Chiesa is pushing for a start. Solid team overall though!

  3. The Senate
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Would you take the captaincy off Stones (6) for one of
    Gosens, Havertz, Gnabry, Ronaldo?

    1. Hart-ake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Yeah, would go Havertz or Gnabry. Worth it as their ceiling is pretty high.

  4. The Mandalorian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Can't believe England are through to the knockout stages and Southgate still doesn't know his best team.

    Neither Kane or Foden suit England's tactics.

    1. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I think its a back 4 of Walker Stones Maguire Shaw as set now. Its Rice and Phillips I cant see us being brave enough to change them two unless one goes for Mount. Then its Foden v Jack for the 10 and any combo of Sterling Saka Rashford Sancho with pace wide with the first two probably doing enough tonight to earn starts. Harry stays he will score eventually. The rest I see as pure cover.

  5. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Shaw or City def?

    1. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour ago

      the answer to this question is lock in a 5.5 slot to your draft.

  6. @fpl_phenom
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour ago

    anyone struggling to join the league?

  7. LD
    • 3 Years
    1 hour ago

    Change captain to havertz or stick with kdb's 6 pts?

    1. Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      In a similar boat, on KDB Cap but I have a chance to swap to either Ronaldo, Gnabry or Morata. I'm thinking of going for it and putting it on Gnabry so I'd say why not take a punt on Havertz, make the game more interesting 🙂

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I would go for it. With no Müller Havertz good option and Germany should score a few. I am tempted myself but in Perisic 10 points x 2 so not worth risking

  8. Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    57 mins ago

    Stek Simon
    Spin Maele Dumf Meun Goose
    KdB Kai Wign Grealish Berardi
    Griez Lukaku Malen

    Havent put much thought into will tighten up when the pairings are confirmed

  9. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    First fpl draft -views welcome ( I know it is probably too template but not necessarily a bad thing ….)

    Sanchez
    TAA Digne Shaw
    Salah Bruno Raphinha Sarr
    DCL Watkins Iheanacho

    Foster Fofana Bissouma B Williams

    1. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      template.

      only issue with it its harder to jump up to that midrange midfielder of choice in the scenario that one of Kai/Foden/Grealish becomes essential. the likely cuts are TAA & DCL, but then that creates the same problem with respect to their positions as well.

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks- get the point on price points and perhaps TAA to Targett/5.0 and Sarr to 8.5 price point (Kai Havertz) might be better structure- plenty time to ponder!

    2. Soto Ayam
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Like it, very similar to mine. I'm not sure on Everton lads but that's just my inclination. Like iheanacho, but I'm concerned that he might not rediscover his yesteryear form. Wilson same price.

      1. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        I think your final sentence is the point. You've got Wilson, Antonio, Richarlison & Jiminez as easy shifts if Nacho or Watkins dont work out. 2 *7.5s at least for me

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          That means probably early transfer when first of them hauls, which may be too hasty. If no money itb there is risk of being priced out fast.

          1. Dr. Rog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            doesnt have to be, although its hard to avoid in practice. one approach is to analyse the fixtures and plan who you want when. stay patient.

  10. Jon Walter's Hatty
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    Not seeing many TAA Robbo double ups.

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      I believe it is simply too expensive and many got burned last season.

    2. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Here's a try. Heavy on liverpool, with Son covering the captaincy for wk3/4/7. Its wildcard around then anyways.

      Sanchez 4
      TAA Robbo Digne 4.5 4
      Salah Son Buendia Raph 4.5
      DCL Watkins Nacho

  11. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    37 mins ago

    Current draft and tbh I don't like it 😉 This is hybrid 4-4-2 / 5-3-2 and I already think just after having written it, that having Lamptey rotating with Raphinha with Sanchez in goal has to be a brain fart.

    Sanchez / 4.5
    TAA, Digne, Shaw, AWB, Lamptey
    Salah, Bruno, Buendia, Raphinha / Bissouma
    Watkins, DCL, Davis 0.5 itb

    1. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      This is a 442 with Lamptey first sub or rotating with the weakest link in the defence that week. One does not bench a 6.5m midfielder.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Raphinha vs MU is a concern for me. I don't expect him to get anything tbh. But Lamptey is just place holder for any other 4.5-5.0 def. Fofana/Coufal/Targett perhaps.

  12. Soto Ayam
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    Not sold on DCL. Buendia is a wait and see for me. But that's more to do me getting burnt by news boys and setups last season. Thanks Werner and havertz

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Buendia is proven in PL though. But yes, would be nice to see how he fits into the team first. Yet with those fixtures it can't be done.

  13. Soto Ayam
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    Current set up. Thoughts please 3,5,2

    Sanchez,
    Cancelo, digne, Shaw,
    Salah, Bruno, grealish, raph, sarr
    Watkins, Antonio\wilson

    Sondergaard, sierralta, lamptey, nlundulu.

    1 ITB

    1. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      a few bench players ive never heard of but an interesting draft nonetheless. its a way to get that 5th mid slot although Sarr is a little uninspiring. id probably do it for buendia (cancelo could be stones)

      1. Soto Ayam
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Cheers. Am thinking of grealish to buendia now also as the points difference may not be all that much between them come the end.

  14. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Do I swap out Embolo(2)/Chiesa(3) for Bednarek/F. Torres?

    1. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      id probably keep the 3, and sub in Forres
      cant see Poland keeping a clean sheet tbh

