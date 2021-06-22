EURO 2020 Fantasy managers have just two matches to pick from if switching their captain’s armband on Tuesday of Matchday 3.

England’s joint-most-selected player, Mason Mount (€7.1m), is out for tonight’s clash with the Czech Republic due to COVID-19 protocols.

And, even though Harry Kane (€11.5m) now sits in one-quarter of squads, the England striker is yet to manage a single shot on target over 156 minutes so far.

On the other side of that battle, no forward has had more efforts on target (including penalties) than Czech Republic frontman Patrik Schick (€8.4m), recording 19 points over two matches.

Still, Kane will come up against a more obliging defence than Schick. The Czech Republic have allowed 20 shots inside their penalty area in two games, compared to 11 for England.

“You can assume that (Kane will start), yes, absolutely. He is fundamental, not only for the goals he scores but the build-up play and everything else he brings. I know there will be a lot of questions being asked about him at the moment but he has been through that 100 times before. I have answered that in this role several times in the past and he has come up with the goals that have won us the next game. I expect that to be the same moving forward.” – Gareth Southgate

If you expect Southgate’s side to shut out the Czech Repbulic, John Stones (€5.6m) could reward a captaincy punt. The Man City man hit the post with a header against Scotland in Matchday 2.

The Scots take on Croatia in their final group game, requiring a win to have a chance of making the knockout stages.

Andy Robertson (€5.5m), sitting in 12% of teams, is the standout captain option in Steve Clarke’s ranks. Only David Alaba (€5.5m), with nine, has created more chances than the Liverpool left-back among defenders (seven).

For Croatia, who also sit on one point and need to win tonight, Ivan Perisic (€8.6m) is the player to consider for the armband. Out of all midfielders, the Croatian winger tops the charts for penalty-box touches (13).

Captainers of Xherdan Shaqiri (€7.2m), Gini Wijnaldum (€8.1m) and Memphis Depay (€10.1m) will want to stick with their double-figure hauls but otherwise, there are plenty of twisting options on Day 3 of Matchday 3 and teamsheets will be available before players have to lock in their decisions.

Group A: Turkey | Italy | Wales | Switzerland

Group B: Denmark | Finland | Belgium | Russia

Group C: Netherlands | Ukraine | Austria | North Macedonia

Group D: England | Croatia | Scotland | Czech Republic

Group E: Spain | Sweden | Poland | Slovakia

Group F: Hungary | Portugal | France | Germany

BY POSITION: Goalkeepers | Defenders | Midfielders | Forwards

STRATEGY

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT