  1. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Reckon Coufal has told his teammates how they marked Grealish out of the match last time?

    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Grealish will skin them or win frees.

  2. Paddy Gooner
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    (C) switch from KDB to Robertson? Have Gnabry for tomorrow ...
    ???

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Got no one tonight now that Mason’s out.

    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Only if you're gonna go to Gnabry tomorrow. I think Robertson will be on the back foot tonight, Croatia need a win so you've nothing to lose if you'll go Gnabry anyway.

  3. schlupptheweek
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    I'm looking forward to the cheap forward template being ripped apart for the Werner 2nd season show!

  4. Six Season Wonder
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Switch armband from KDB to Perisic ?

    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Yes.

  5. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    let's find out how good grealish actually is. Made out to be the man to make england tick. We will see

    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      Hopefully for ye. The former Ireland underage star. We're not bitter though!

    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      Phillips is the man to make england tick

  6. Mac90
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Come on Marshall kapitan!!!!

  7. Milkman Bruno
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Pickford or Robertson captain 😆

    • Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      What happened to Krept and Konan? Kidnapped?

    • Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      RAAAZZZZ! 😀

