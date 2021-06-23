Bruno Fernandes (€10.5m) has been demoted to the Portugal bench for their huge clash with France this evening.
William Carvalho (€5.0m) also drops out of the XI as Renato Sanches (€6.0m) and Wolves veteran Joao Moutinho (€5.5m) are brought in by manager Fernando Santos.
Only Ruben Dias (€6.0m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (€12.2m), who both start, have higher ownerships among the Portugal squad than Fernandes.
France make three changes as Jules Koundé (€4.5m), Lucas Hernandez (€6.6m) and Corentin Tolisso (€7.0m) replace Benjamin Pavard (€6.0m), Lucas Digne (€6.0m) and Adrien Rabiot (€6.5m).
It appears that Didier Deschamps has opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation, which could pit Kylian Mbappé (€12.0m) directly against Nelson Semedo (€5.1m) on Portugal’s porous right-hand side.
Thomas Muller (€9.0m) is only fit enough for the Germany bench, having been rated as a doubt due to a knock.
Leroy Sané (€9.5m) is Muller’s replacement, which is the only starting XI alteration that Joachim Low has made so far during EURO 2020.
Hungary are unchanged from their 1-1 draw with France in Matchday 2, as captain Adam Slazai (€6.0m) recovers from a head knock sustained in that match.
Portugal XI: Patricio; Guerreiro, Dias, Pepe, Semedo; Sanches, Danilo Pereira, Moutinho; Jota, Ronaldo, B Silva.
France XI: Lloris; Hernandez, Kimpembe, Varane, Koundé; Kanté, Pogba; Mbappé, Griezmann, Tolisso; Benzema.
Germany XI: Neuer; Rudiger, Hummels, Ginter; Gosens, Kroos, Gundogan, Kimmich; Sané, Havertz; Gnabry.
Hungary XI: Gulacsi; Fiola, At Slazai, Orban, Botka, Nego; Schafer, Nagy, Kleinheisler; Sallai, Ad Slazai.
