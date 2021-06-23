324
  GreennRed
    9 Years
    35 mins ago

    Time for Muller Rice.

  Finding Timo
      35 mins ago

      So which teams do we target players from for last 16?!

      Qaiss
        5 Years
        32 mins ago

        I’m not playing euros fantasy but surely you just get Ronaldo and captain him?

        Finding Timo
            1 min ago

            Yeh true I made the mistake of not picking this round but whoever Portugal plays he scores

        Rainer
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 Years
          32 mins ago

          Dutchies, few Italians, Frenchies.

          Few punts or cheap enablers too, plenty of transfers to get rid.

          Finding Timo
              just now

              Yeh mate will start looking

          hullcityfan
            6 Years
            28 mins ago

            I think Denmark will comfortably beat Wales - will be getting at least 2 Danes

            Finding Timo
                3 mins ago

                I hope not as I am English but grew up in wales

            GreennRed
              9 Years
              26 mins ago

              5m extra. Pick 15 good performers since the last price changes tonight. They should get more rises. Looks like buying and selling pound for pound. A small bit extra cash to target your players tomorrow until Saturday.

              Finding Timo
                  23 mins ago

                  Cheers will do

                Well you know, Triffic
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  10 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Who should I target for price changes? Thanks

                  GreennRed
                    9 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    I know there were price changes though not sure when. Probably who did well this round, maybe including last round, not sure when price rises were. Price changes are based on performances, not on number of buys and sells. Might be worth throwing in a 4m defender or mid to free funds. Ristevski, North Macedonia defender is 3.9m. They might cut all the eliminated teams later tonight.

                    *** I don't know, but assuming buying and selling will still be pound for pound, unlike FPL.

                    Well you know, Triffic
                      Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      10 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Ok thanks.

                    azz007
                      3 Years
                      1 min ago

                      But what if he drops to 3. 8

            DavidBadWillie
                34 mins ago

                Germany are there for the taking, France and Portugal are much more daunting for England.

                We’re going to wreck them next week.

              gooberman
                Fantasy Football Scout Member
                9 Years
                34 mins ago

                How come Portugal also qualify in 3rd? Thought it was the top 2 from each group who progressed. Stupid format. All those group matches just to eliminate 1 team from 4.

                GreennRed
                  9 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  There are two third place teams on 3 points.

                Lindelol
                  2 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  Round of 16 it is

                  gooberman
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    9 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    Im sure the format of the euros has always been top 2 qualify for the knockout stages. No team finishing 3rd has ever qualified to my knowledge.

                    Silecro
                      3 Years
                      20 mins ago

                      This format was introduced at last Euros in 2016, the one which Portugal won

                    GreennRed
                      9 Years
                      15 mins ago

                      I heard a good response to the format of 24 teams qualifying v 16. It gives great national exposure to all the qualified teams and helps to boost the profile in some countries who had little or no hope of getting to Euros before 2016.

                Lindelol
                  2 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  but yes indeed it looks a stupid format but then more teams in knock out phase makes for it

                Ron_Swanson
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  10 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  Allowing some third place teams to go through makes the last group games much more exciting as we saw tonight

              Utopsis
                1 Year
                33 mins ago

                Capping Gosens over CR7 was really stupid - both in foresight and hindsight

                ezadiskandar
                    26 mins ago

                    Hmmm

                    Utopsis
                      1 Year
                      just now

                      I know, I know....no excuses really

                  Dank Squid
                    2 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    Defense first/parking the bus, penalties (and OGs - record amount so far). Not a fan, but we have to adapt or give up.

                    Utopsis
                      1 Year
                      1 min ago

                      Pure gamble, backfired horribly

                  Nomar
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    11 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    I did it too, if that helps.

                    Utopsis
                      1 Year
                      1 min ago

                      Always back the attacker, don't know how many times I need to be taught that lesson

                Cometh The Aouar...
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  8 Years
                  31 mins ago

                  If England lose to this German team then Southgate has to go. They were shocking tonight.

                  ivantys
                      9 mins ago

                      At least they actually attacked, not sit back defend 1-0 leads like England.

                      Cometh The Aouar...
                        Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        8 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        This is true

                      TomSaints
                        Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        3 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        I bet they’d have loved to get a 1-0 lead tonight instead of scraping by Hungary and hardly deserving the draw

                        ivantys
                            just now

                            Hardly deserve? If only he sub out that useless Sane could have been different. Still 6 shots on target, something England needs 3 games to reach.

                      ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                        11 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        Sure…or Hungary were excellent like they were v France and 80 odd mins v Portugal

                      Dank Squid
                        2 Years
                        just now

                        Makes sense - Messi blank vs Stoke on a rainy Wednesday night is part of the FFS lore

                    Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
                      9 Years
                      30 mins ago

                      I can guarantee that England will be thrashed by Germany. Something like 4-0 or 4-1. Eager to watch the match.

                      ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                        11 Years
                        16 mins ago

                        Ok

                      Nomar
                        Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        11 Years
                        11 mins ago

                        It's an interesting one because England tend to win games 1-0, and Germany can't defend but they can score goals.

                        I just refuse to ever write off Germany or Italy in major tournaments. Even when they're playing badly they seem to find a way to win.

                      Zim0
                        Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        2 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Jokes on you. We're gonna see a Kalvin Phillips masterclass and they'll win 3-1

                    Cometh The Aouar...
                      Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      8 Years
                      28 mins ago

                      Looking at the draw, the Dutch boys have a nice looking route through to the final

                    Rainer
                      Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      4 Years
                      27 mins ago

                      Hungary were behind for 10 minutes in total during matches vs Portugal, France & Germany. Cruel.

                      TomSaints
                        Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        3 Years
                        23 mins ago

                        That’s a mental stat.

                        They played really well in all 3 games and it’s a shame they couldn’t quite hold out tonight. Luck just wasn’t with them

                        GreennRed
                          9 Years
                          18 mins ago

                          Nothing to do with luck. Other three are a standard above them. But they have some heart and fight in them. Once mighty Magyars, hopefully they can build from these Euros.

                      GreennRed
                        9 Years
                        22 mins ago

                        Don't talk to me about doing well in games until the last 10 minutes 😉

                        Rainer
                          Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          4 Years
                          14 mins ago

                          😛

                    Milkman Bruno
                        27 mins ago

                        So load up on France, Italy, Netherlands and Germany players for the next round?

                        Cometh The Aouar...
                          Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          8 Years
                          25 mins ago

                          Germany? Really?

                          Milkman Bruno
                              22 mins ago

                              Just fishing 😉

                            GreennRed
                              9 Years
                              21 mins ago

                              They're playing England sure.

                          Ron_Swanson
                            Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            10 Years
                            25 mins ago

                            Belgium?

                            Cometh The Aouar...
                              Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              8 Years
                              24 mins ago

                              You think they can take POR?

                              Ron_Swanson
                                Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                10 Years
                                22 mins ago

                                Yep

                              GreennRed
                                9 Years
                                20 mins ago

                                No.

                              Zilla
                                3 Years
                                11 mins ago

                                Defo

                            Rainer
                              Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              4 Years
                              23 mins ago

                              Never doubt Ronnie!

                              That Belgian defence is waiting to collapse too.

                              Cometh The Aouar...
                                Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                8 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                Yeah I agree.

                            azz007
                              3 Years
                              18 mins ago

                              Play Portugal tricky

                          azz007
                            3 Years
                            19 mins ago

                            The first 3 yeas.

                        Nomar
                          Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          11 Years
                          25 mins ago

                          My defenders this Matchday:
                          Meunier, Gosens, Dumfries, Alioski, Zinchenko.

                          6 points combined.

                          I have no more words.

                        Silecro
                          3 Years
                          25 mins ago

                          MD3 got me more points than first two combined...lol

                        azz007
                          3 Years
                          20 mins ago

                          The road map to the final is strange. How do France and Portugal meet in the semi again if they win their respective matches..? Bizarre!

                        azz007
                          3 Years
                          19 mins ago

                          What's iv learnt. Should have kept the wildcard for the Qf

                        Bring the Cavalry
                          4 Years
                          18 mins ago

                          Is barardi likely to keep his starting place after his rest?

                          Well you know, Triffic
                            Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            10 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Yes. He's been good for them.

                        Well you know, Triffic
                          Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          10 Years
                          15 mins ago

                          I fancy Czech to cause an upset and beat Netherlands tbh.

                          GreennRed
                            9 Years
                            10 mins ago

                            In extra time

                        Inazuma X1
                          3 Years
                          13 mins ago

                          Price changes are tonight?

                          Open Controls
                          GreennRed
                            9 Years
                            10 mins ago

                            Think so

                        FPL Kaka
                          Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          5 Years
                          12 mins ago

                          Predictions to reach the quarter finals now?

                          BremerHB
                            4 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Denmark
                            Italy
                            Netherlands
                            Belgium
                            Spain
                            France
                            England
                            Sweden

                          JONALDINHO
                            Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            3 Years
                            just now

                            Belgium - Italy
                            France - Spain
                            Sweden - Germany (Only if Muller is fit)
                            Netherlands - Denmark

                        Subzero (-4)
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          11 mins ago

                          Does anyone have a link to the pathway table?

                          1. azz007
                            • 3 Years
                            4 mins ago

                            https://www.uefa.com/uefaeuro-2020/news/026a-129759fecc54-bdf95b25a0ad-1000--round-of-16-ties-confirmed/#

                            1. Subzero (-4)
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 6 Years
                              just now

                              Legend 🙂

                        11. Well you know, Triffic
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          10 mins ago

                          Who to target for price rises aside from the likes of Ronaldo, Depay, Lukaku, Wijnaldum and the italy lot.

                        12. JONALDINHO
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          8 mins ago

                          Italy, France, Netherlands look the teams to target and Sweden/Denmark for a few cheapies

                          1. GreennRed
                            • 9 Years
                            just now

                            Target the players you think will do well if you've a WC left.

                        13. FPL Kaka
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          Gun to your head, which two teams make the final ?

                          I’m going to go Holland vs France

                          1. Well you know, Triffic
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            France vs Germany

                          2. Zim0
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            Italy vs Netherlands

                          3. azz007
                            • 3 Years
                            1 min ago

                            France could play Portugal in the semi avaj. Bizarrely so hard to call.

                          4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                            • 11 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Holland in the final 😯

                          5. GreennRed
                            • 9 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Dunno the draw but Italy and Portugal were my picks before the tournament and still are.

                          6. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                            • 6 Years
                            just now

                            How does you threatening to kill me help?

                        14. Inazuma X1
                          • 3 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          Did Hernandez sub off injured?

                        15. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          just now

                          Think I'm gonna do the same as last year.
                          Benchbost GW1, followed by a Wildcard GW2.
                          Just to get rid of that annoying BB chip...

                          Schmeichel Sanchez
                          TAA Chilwell Cresswell Dunk Lamptey
                          Salah(C) Havertz Jota Buendia ESR
                          Antonio Watkins Toney

                          Thoughts on BB GW1 & this draft?

