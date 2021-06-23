There are four more matches remaining for EURO 2020 Fantasy bosses who want to ‘twist’ the captaincy one last time in Matchday 3.

The most appealing tie on Wednesday is Germany’s clash with Hungary, which takes place at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

With points potential at both ends of the pitch, Germany left wing-back Robin Gosens (€5.2m) could prove the most astute armband answer tonight.

The defender amassed 14 points in Matchday 2 as Germany went to town on Portugal in a 4-2 victory. Gosens tallied one goal and two assists, while also had a strike ruled out for offside.

No player in that game had more shots on target than the Atalanta man (3). Joshua Kimmich (€6.2m) has an extra 10% ownership over Gosens (15%) but the Bayern Munich star is listed as a midfielder, which dents his armband appeal.

With Hungary requiring a win to make the knockout stages, Kimmich’s fellow midfielders Kai Havertz (€9.1m) and Serge Gnabry (€9.5m) are two more outstanding captaincy options.

Both players are expected to start in Joachim Low’s three-man forward line, with Havertz having looked far more dangerous from a statistical view against Portugal. Thomas Muller (€9.0m) is rated as an injury doubt.

Considering the damage that Gosens did down Portugal’s right-hand side, Kylian Mbappé (€12.0m) owners will be hoping it’s not three blanks in a row for the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

He had six goal attempts in Matchday 2 as France drew 1-1 away to Hungary, though hit the target just once. Mbappé was also close to hauling against Germany in France’s opening game, only for the offside flag to twice deny attacking returns.

While Mbappé has carded two blanks, it has been par for the course in the evergreen world of Cristiano Ronaldo (€12.2m). Sitting in 33% of squads, the Juventus forward has bagged 19 points in two games.

It will be a tough test for Ronaldo’s team against France, however. Only Spain, Italy and Germany have allowed fewer goal attempts on target than Didier Deschamps’ outfit.

While the Spanish have impressed in numbers terms at the back, it is going forward where Luis Enrique’s team have failed to convince. However, with teamsheets available before captain selections must be locked in, a punt on a forward – such as Alvaro Morata (€9.1m) or Gerard Moreno (€6.6m) – could pay dividends as Spain require a win to progress.

Group A: Turkey | Italy | Wales | Switzerland

Group B: Denmark | Finland | Belgium | Russia

Group C: Netherlands | Ukraine | Austria | North Macedonia

Group D: England | Croatia | Scotland | Czech Republic

Group E: Spain | Sweden | Poland | Slovakia

Group F: Hungary | Portugal | France | Germany

BY POSITION: Goalkeepers | Defenders | Midfielders | Forwards

