Pro Pundit Teams June 24

The best FPL goalkeepers and defenders – seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar

FPL has launched ahead of the 2021/22 season and I am delighted to be back writing for you and extending my partnership with Fantasy Football Scout. 

In this two-part article, I will be sharing my initial impressions of the prices across various positions.

I’ll begin with the players at the back and the stand-out goalkeepers and defenders.

Goalkeepers

Picks I like
  • Dean Henderson (£5.0m)
  • Robert Sanchez (£4.5m)
  • David Raya Martin (£4.5m)
  • Daniel Bachmann (£4.5m)

The premium goalkeepers of Edouard Mendy, Alisson and Ederson have been priced at £6.0m as expected so there is not really much to discuss there. Emiliano Martinez has seen a big price hike to £5.5m, the same as Nick Pope, which puts them out of the equation for me. 

The £5.0m bracket though has some interesting options, however. Both the Manchester United goalkeepers, Dean Henderson and David de Gea, have been priced at £5.0m, which is half a million less than the rest of their defence. If the Englishman continues his role between the sticks, there’s value there. The odd rotation with the Spaniard does concern me though.

Kasper Schmeichel at £5.0m looks attractive at first glance but Wesley Fofana at £4.5m is a far better entry point. The same goes with Illan Meslier (£5.0m), with the rest of the Leeds defence priced at £4.5m. 

Now, the £4.5m goalkeepers are really the ones that interest me as I rarely invest more than that between the posts. Robert Sanchez (£4.5m) is already close to 30% ownership and seems like the go-to option but he did not have too many saves to make last season and wasn’t great for bonus, either.

Watford kept 23 clean sheets in the Championship so the duo of Daniel Bachmann (£4.5m) and Ben Foster (£4.0m) covers you quite well. David Raya (£4.5m) is one to monitor, too: Brentford had the best expected goals conceded (xGC) total in the English second tier and the goalkeeper averaged 2.1 saves per game, which bodes well for bonus points. 

Defenders

Premium picks I like
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m)
  • Andrew Robertson (£7.0m)
  • Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m)
  • Ben Chilwell (£6.0m)
  • Ruben Dias (£6.0m)
  • Lucas Digne (£5.5m)
  • Luke Shaw (£5.5m)

One, or even two of the Liverpool trio appeal given the Reds’ run of fixtures and the likely return of Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) and Joe Gomez (£5.0m) to the side.

Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) cemented the left-wing back role in the latter part of the season and is underpriced by £0.5m in my opinion. The same applies for Ruben Dias (£6.0m), as the Portuguese is likely to start every game for Manchester City when fit and offers set-and-forget clean sheet potential every week.

Lucas Digne and Luke Shaw are the creative engines for their sides and also take plenty of set pieces, which supplements their clean sheet potential. Both look bargains at £5.5m given the kind run of fixtures at the start.

Budget picks I like  
  • Vladimir Coufal (£5.0m)
  • Andreas Christensen (£5.0m)
  • Kieran Tierney (£5.0m)
  • Tariq Lamptey (£4.5m)
  • Ben White (£4.5m)
  • Wesley Fofana (£4.5m)
  • Luke Ayling (£4.5m)
  • Eric Dier (£4.5m)
  • Davinson Sanchez (£4.5m)
  • Danny Rose (£4.5m)
  • Francisco Sierralta (£4.5m)
  • Conor Coady (£4.5m)
  • Brandon Williams (£4.0m)

The £4.5m defender bracket is what really jumped out to me when I first looked at the prices. I traditionally favour going with three premium defenders who play every week but just looking at the value on offer in this price bracket has me rethinking my strategy. The likes of Ben White/Tariq Lamptey (both £4.5m) rotate quite well with Wesley Fofana (£4.5m), for example. 

Vladimir Coufal is a great pick at £5.0m and I’m hoping the Hammers’ European exploits don’t have a significant impact on their league form.

Thiago Silva (£5.5m) is likely to see spells on the sidelines this season with injury so Andreas Christensen (£5.0m) could be a budget entry into the Chelsea defence.

Arsenal have no European commitments to worry about in 2021/22 which makes me have more faith in Kieran Tierney (£5.0m) staying fit. The left-back offers a lot of attacking potential and is one of the first names on Mikel Arteta’s teamsheet when available for selection. 

Brighton’s encouraging opening fixtures has me considering a double-up and Lamptey offers significant attacking potential, as well, if he can fight off competition from Joel Veltman (£4.5m) for the right wing-back role.

Luke Ayling (£4.5m) is the go-to Leeds defender now that Stuart Dallas (£5.5m) is classified as a midfielder.

The identity of the new Spurs manager, much to everyone’s amusement, is yet to be determined but one of Eric Dier (£4.5m) or Davinson Sanchez (£4.5m) should cement their place as first-choice centre-back so there’s value there.

Watford have a good defensive record and new signing Danny Rose (£4.5m) is expected to take over the left-back role from Adam Masina (£4.5m). Francisco Sierralta (£4.5m) is the more nailed option and the Chilean also offers a bit of goal threat. Max Aarons (£4.5m) is undoubtedly the pick from Norwich but I have little confidence in the Canaries’ backline. 

Conor Coady (£4.5m) should see consistent game-time under the new manager and is half a million cheaper than both Romain Saiss (£5.0m) and Willy Boly (£5.0m).

Brandon Williams (£4.0m) is one worth watching, as Ryan Bertrand has been linked with a move to Leicester and Southampton have been enquiring about the youngster. 

I hope you enjoyed reading this opening piece of the season, which continues in the coming days with my first impressions of the midfielders and forwards.

Having not played the European Championship Fantasy game, I am raring to go and will be bringing you a lot more content from now till the season kick-off. We also did an FPL Wire podcast with initial impressions on the prices, which you can check out below. 

140 Comments
  1. Pedersen
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    I remember someone mentioned an option to export fpl team (copy paste naming format). How do i do that?

  2. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    Danny Welbeck essential if he’s at 5.5? Look at Brighton’s fixtures…

    1. A Kun & Mateta
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Might be an option in my gw 1 bench boost.

      1. Soto Ayam
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        interested to know the logic behind a W1 bb. Gets it outta the way?

        1. A Kun & Mateta
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          Exactly, so I can focus on a great first 11 and junk subs.

          1. Soto Ayam
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            Cheers. Hope it all goes well for ya.

            1. A Kun & Mateta
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Thanks, hope for 15 extra points and keep the better cheapies.

          2. Joey Tribbiani
              3 mins ago

              Same strategy here

        2. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          6 mins ago

          Not saving for a DGW later on? Wow interesting. Not considering myself due to possible surprises in the gw1 lineups

          1. A Kun & Mateta
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            I do much better with a duff bench. For example wasted maybe 50 points moving in and out keepers at the wrong time. Will target less hits to offset dgw concerns.

            1. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              just now

              For me it’s the opposite, I rarely benched the wrong player last season, maybe it’s luck but I used the bookie odds to my advantage when I couldn’t decide who to play

      2. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        They'll probably sign a striker

    2. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      A) Keep Berardi + CR7
      B) Berardi + CR7 > Immobile + Jota
      C) Insigne + CR7 > Immobile + KDB

      1. Boly Would
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Probably just C

    3. Inter Me Gran
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Thoughts with £5.5m…

      A) shaw in a 442
      B) smith-rowe in a 352

      Cheers

      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        just now

        On paper Shaw by far… but can’t get behind a back 4 for some reason. Tough.

    4. boc610
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      sad to see Sane's decline. there was no player like him when he was at his best for city but seems to have gone backwards at bayern. he looked absolutely lost last night. I don't know if anyone saw a corner he took that basically nearly hit the other corner flag but that- and his stupid handball summed- up his night

      1. Joey Tribbiani
          15 mins ago

          Exactly my thoughts yesterday, worst player on the pitch, and somehow didnt get subbed...

          1. boc610
            • 9 Years
            just now

            all we saw from him was the mazy dribbling he is prone to but it was braindead stuff, he had absolutely know clue what he wanted do do with the ball. he just kept smacking into hungarian players and losing the ball. he should have been hooked at half time

        • Sterling Archer
          • 4 Years
          14 mins ago

          the cross at the end aswel, had 2 players free and making great runs and he absolutely spooned his cross by quite some distance!

          1. boc610
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            4/10 on the hardackle site player ratings

            "Leroy Sane was by far Germany’s worst performer in this embarrassing display. The former Man City winger’s body language was miserable, to say the least, while the attacker also couldn’t offer any creativity going forward. A liability in Die Mannschaft attack."

        • Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          just now

          City knew what they were doing selling him when they did

      2. Sterling Archer
        • 4 Years
        17 mins ago

        Does your budget increase each knockout round? im sure i read somewere it does but the rules only mention going upto 105m for the last 16.

      3. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        Nacho or Antonio?

        Open Controls
        1. Inter Me Gran
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Antonio for me until he gets injured.
          Nacho may be a wait and see with Barnes back

      4. Joey Tribbiani
          14 mins ago

          Ronaldo - Depay - Benzema
          Berardi - Wijnaldum - Pogba - Sarabia - Damsgaard
          Spina - Bonu - Dumfries - Pavard - Kimpembe
          Donna - Steke

          4x Italy, 4x France, 4x Netherlands, 1x Denmark, 1x Spain & Ronaldo.
          Open Controls
          1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            WC left or?

            1. Joey Tribbiani
                just now

                no chips left

          2. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            13 mins ago

            Is Pau Torres nailed?

            1. Sterling Archer
              • 4 Years
              5 mins ago

              Spain could be a bit dodgy. they were hardly in a position to be resting players so feel more rotation will be a factor, i think Pau will play next game though

            2. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Too risky to punt on I think.

          3. Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            11 mins ago

            Some guesswork, see where this takes me.

            Simon Bachmann
            Spinazolla Gosens Wijndal Maehle Dumfries
            Shaqiri Yarmolenko Forsberg Berardi
            Lukaku Ronaldo Depay

            1. Utopsis
              • 1 Year
              6 mins ago

              Not so sure about Gosen, England will sit deep and keep it tight, denying him any space. And obvs could score.

              Don't fancy another Italian defender?

              1. Little Red Lacazette
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Could double up, Italy D is splendid.

            2. Utopsis
              • 1 Year
              just now

              I'm actually considering a triple up + Berardi

          4. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            Think I’m the only one without Lukaku or Ronaldo in my WC team… Oh well

            1. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              just now

              I have both.

          5. Soto Ayam
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            current set up with 3 ITB.

            sanchez, 4m
            TAA, Cancelo, Dunk, Ayling, 4m
            Sal, Brun, Buendia, Raph, 4,5
            Watkins, Iheanacho, 4.5

            not sure where to invest the extra dosh.

            def-?
            mid-buendia to greals? and 4.5 to sarr or 4.5 to ward prowse?
            fwd - 4.5 antonio, wilson

            Any feedback will be gratefully received.

            Thanks
            thinking 3 7.5 forwards is too much as it leaves little wiggle room.

            1. Dr. Rog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              I think you should have an 8mln forward - 1 of the 7.5s you want that you dont have will be 7.6 before you know it.

          6. Dr. Rog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            No idea if this is any good but it nailed the entire budget so thats something

            Stek (Simon)
            Spin1 Bon Maele Dumf (Kimp)
            Berardi Damsgaard Wijn (Forsberg4 Grealish)
            CR7 Depay2 Mbappe3

            1. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Looks good. Maybe Benzema for Mbappe?

          7. Inazuma X1
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Best 4.5 FPL def?

