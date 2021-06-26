195
195 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Oggle22
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Digne Coufal
    Salah Bruno Grealish Buendia
    Watkins DCL

    Foster Coady Bissouma Nlundulu

    To heavy in defence?
    Every year I tell myself get a strong ish bench but we'res the fun in that?

    Open Controls
  2. Netters2018
    • 2 Years
    45 mins ago

    A) Bale Berardi Benzema
    B) KDB, Damsgaard Immobile

    Open Controls
    1. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      I think B, both good though

      Open Controls
    2. Indio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Prefer A

      Open Controls
  3. BOATIES FC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    45 mins ago

    is Varane an upgrade on Mpbembe?

    Open Controls
    1. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Would personally be surprised if any France defender gets more than 6 points so I would go with the cheapest most nailed one myself

      Open Controls
    2. fenixri
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Kimpembe on yc. Depends do you have wc and where can you spend 0.5m

      Open Controls
  4. Indio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    How's this draft looking please?

    Donna/Stek
    Alba, Spinna, Maehle, Dumfries, Kimp
    Forsberg, Berardi, Gigi, Pogba, Serabia
    Benzema, Lukaku, Depay

    Happy with captains but lots of players on last 2 match days. No WC left. Anything you'd change?

    Thanks, and good luck all.

    Open Controls
    1. Mork calling Orson
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      All good, can’t argue with any of your choices personally.

      Open Controls
    2. _figu
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Almost identical for me. Have KDB Immobile Damsgaard over lukaku pogba forsberg

      Open Controls
      1. Indio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks both - will probs leave as is and enjoy my Saturday!

        Open Controls
    3. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      If I say it's good can I have the pocket watch you had in For a Few Dollars More?

      Open Controls
      1. Indio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Ha ha, sorry but Lee Van Cleef has it now.

        Open Controls
    4. The Red Devil
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Kimp is on a YC

      Open Controls
      1. Indio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks - yeah saw that this morning, one to think on for sure.

        Open Controls
  5. LLoris
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    Any Changes youd make? (no WC left)

    Lloris Stek
    Bonnucci Spinn Kimpembe Dumfries Maehle
    Wijnaldum Insigne Berrardi Forsberg Damsgaard
    Mbappe Benzema Depay

    Open Controls
    1. Indio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Really solid - the only thing I'd be tempted to tweak is Mbappe for CR7 if you can squeeze out the extra cash.

      Open Controls
    2. Mork calling Orson
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      I don’t think I’d double up on any attackers - I think you choose one of your Italian mids & one French strikers, because I don’t think any game will be so high scoring that 2 players from one team score high.

      Open Controls
      1. LLoris
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        So what would you suggest me to change?

        Open Controls
        1. Indio
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Lukaku or CR7 for one of the French strikers, and toggle elsewhere as cash allows. Good luck.

          Open Controls
        2. Mork calling Orson
          • 8 Years
          just now

          One from Belgium & one from Spain - I see them both winning so someone needs to get the goals. Sarabia & Lukaka or KDB & Morata maybe.

          Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Mbappe to Lukaku my only suggestion rather than double France otherwise very nice

      Open Controls
  6. Aubamazette
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    Havertz or Forsberg?

    Open Controls
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Forsberg

      Open Controls
  7. jim0wheel
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    What’s better:

    A) Donnarumma, Alba, Damsgaard, Berardi
    B) Simon, Torres, Hojbjerg, Insigne

    Open Controls
    1. Indio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. jim0wheel
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate, that’s what I’m on now

        Open Controls
    2. LLoris
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  8. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Best option out of these?

    A) Alba & Kimpembe
    B) Varane/Pavard & Kimpembe
    C) Varane/Pavard & Stones/Gosens

    Open Controls
    1. jim0wheel
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      just now

      C. Pavard and Gosens.

      Open Controls
  9. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    Team done 😎

    Donnarumma
    Dumfries | Digne | Gosens
    Bale (C) | Locatelli | Alaba | Damsgaard
    Kane | Depay | Ronaldo

    Simon | Forsberg | Meunier | PVA

    Open Controls
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Is Digne fit?

      Open Controls
      1. trinzoo
        • 6 Years
        just now

        yea he's not, back to the drawing board!

        Open Controls
    2. Mork calling Orson
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Change Digne - article quotes he’s unlikely to play again this tournament.

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks, oops.
        Made changes:

        Meunier to Denayer
        PVA to Spinazzola
        Digne to Pavard

        Leaves me 1.3ITB to upgrade any cheap mids who could get eliminated

        Open Controls
    3. ceegee
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Digne is injured (literally say's in the article)
      Locatelli could be benched for Veratti
      Meunier is a little risky (Ronaldo)
      PVA is interesting but could work out
      The rest... looks good 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks all, will look at Digne replacement

        Open Controls
      2. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Pavard nailed right?

        Open Controls
  10. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    Ronaldo or no Ronaldo?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      just now

      McDonaldo?

      Open Controls
  11. Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    There seem to be various combinations that look equally valid. No chips

    Stek / Simon
    Spin1 Meun Dumf Kimp / Alba
    Bera Dams Wijn / Fors4 Yarm
    Lukak Depay2 Benz3
    0.1m leftover (think this will be handy!)

    4 Dutch
    2 Italy, Belg, France, Spain
    1 Swe Ukr Dane

    Open Controls
  12. EmreCan Hustle
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Thoughts on this?

    Ronaldo Mbappe Depay
    Insigne Forsberg Damsgaard Berardi Wijnaldum
    Dumfries Spinnazolla Maehle Gosens Danielson
    Donnarumma Stekelenberg

    No French defender.
    But overall I like it.

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Prison Mike
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Solid team love the Mbappe pick but I can’t afford him.

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cheers.
        Yeah I wanted Mbappe, he might be a differential.
        Has to make sacrifices in defense.

        Open Controls
    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Looks good. Mbappe + CR7 will be a good differential.

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        just now

        That's what I'm hoping for.
        Thanks.

        Open Controls
    3. ceegee
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      This could really work out if Portugal get the win!

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I have a WC, so taking a chance.

        Open Controls
  13. Prison Mike
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    A or B guys?

    A) Lukaku & P. Torres

    B) Benzema & Bonucci

    Open Controls
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. subhojit123
        • 4 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
  14. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    What's the Yellow Card rule for Euros?

    Open Controls
    1. trinzoo
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Second yellow means you must pause 1 game.

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Hmm.. risky going with a player on 1 YC already. Gotta go through my team again.

        Open Controls
  15. Lingard’s Shin Guards
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    A) Ronaldo, Damsgaard, Gosens
    B) Benzema, Fosberg, Stones

    Open Controls
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  16. ceegee
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Lukaku Depay Benzema
    Insigne KDB Hojbjerg Berardi Wijnaldum
    Dumfries Spinnazolla Maehle Gosens Pau Torres
    Donnarumma Stekelenberg

    Struggling with Pau Torres... does he start? Is he worth the risk or should I just go Danielsson, no cards left.

    Open Controls
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I think he'll start. He was benched because of YC accumulation.

      Open Controls
  17. Sanchit
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    A) Sarabia Alba
    B) Forsberg Kimpembe

    Open Controls
    1. subhojit123
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
    2. EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  18. Weeb Kakashi
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Malinovskyi over Forsberg for anyone?

    Open Controls
    1. subhojit123
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Nahh

      Open Controls
  19. subhojit123
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Guys need a bit of help on this one -
    1. Lukaku, Insigne
    2. Immobile, KDB

    Which one to go for?

    Open Controls
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. Cilly Bonnolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      2, for me.

      Open Controls
      1. subhojit123
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks guys

        Open Controls
  20. Sanchit
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Wass from Denmark a good shout?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yes but he doesnt provide anything more than Maehle.

      Open Controls
      1. Sanchit
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Already have Maehle. Thinking if a double up as funds just allow a 5.4m defender.

        Open Controls
    2. EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Very attacking. If you want a differential, he might be the guy. Most will go for Maehle.

      Open Controls
  21. Cilly Bonnolly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    How do I get some France in here? Zero in the bank.

    Stekelenburg, Donnarumma
    Alba, Bonucci, Spinazzola, P. Torres, Dumfries
    Wijnaldum, Tielemans, Pedro, Yarmolenko, Malinovskyi
    Ronaldo, Immobile, Depay

    Open Controls
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yarmalenko to Pogba?
      Alba to Varane?

      Open Controls
      1. Cilly Bonnolly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I wasn’t sure about the Ukraine double up so that first one could be a shout.

        Open Controls
    2. BOATIES FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      immobile to Benzema and Yarm to insigne

      Open Controls
      1. Cilly Bonnolly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Think you might have nailed it. Thanks man.

        Open Controls
  22. Viiksisika
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Which one is better?

    A. Berardi and Malinovsky
    B. Hojbjerg and Forsberg

    Open Controls
    1. Cilly Bonnolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      I prefer A

      Open Controls
    2. EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      A, just.

      Open Controls
    3. Weeb Kakashi
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Malinovskyi might not start because he was subbed after 45 mins last game?

      Open Controls
    4. BremerHB
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Perhaps Berardi and Hojbjerg/Damsgaard?

      Open Controls
  23. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Am I ok with Locatelli as captain today?

    Also have spinazzola, Donna and maehle

    Open Controls
    1. BremerHB
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I’d give Spinazzola some thought too. Locatelli probably has more upside!

      Open Controls
  24. BremerHB
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Thoughts on this lot? Take KDB out and upgrade GK/defenders?

    Stek - Ward
    Maehle - Spina - Kimp - Porres - Dumfries
    Berardi - Hojbjerg - Wijn - KDB - Forsberg
    Depay - CR7 - Immobile

    Open Controls
  25. Rinseboy
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Can't decide on
    A - Immobile KDB vs
    B - Lukaku Insgine?!

    Rest OK?

    Donna Stek
    Alba Spin Dumf Kimp Maehle
    KDB Berardi Forsberg Dams Wij
    Immobile Benz Deepay

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.