  1. EmreCan Hustle
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    It is a goal, lol

  2. KGFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    Scratch that
    Goal stands

    4-0 Denmark!!!

  3. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    lol that’s always disallowed in the prem. how can VAR vary so much to the prem

    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      Not looking for reasons to disallow goals helps, looking at armpits is beyond ridiculous.

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Yes

    2. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      Not sure how you could possibly know that

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        20 mins ago

        Last season any close calls where nearly always disallowed.

        Bamford at Palace, Kane at Elland road just a couple of examples

        1. Deulofail
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          Not sure what you think the conspiracy is. The click on the bit they think is closest to the goal for both players and the lines tell tham if it's on or off. If there's any foul play, it's more likely from the Euros VAR when we can't see the lines. Unless you are happy for subjective 'margins of error' to be made on the fly

          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            Just seems a coincidence to me that the Euros seems so different to VAR decisions made in the prem for similar calls. That goes for goals, offsides, fouls, pens everything.

            1. Deulofail
              • 5 Years
              just now

              The refs have been getting less wrong in the Euros. It's a popular opinion that the standard of the on-field refs has been high (exceot maybe the last 2 games). And even in today's game, when the wrong decision was made (RC), the VAR failed to correct it, presumably, in your eyes?

              But we were talking about offsides, so it's we're that you're bringing in all the rules and decision types as your evidence. Seem like confirmation bias to me.

    3. KGFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Did they show the lines on your telly coz they didn't on my transmission. Was there an issue in that decision?

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        No I agree it should stand, but in the prem they rules those out more often than not

    4. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      2 different types of clowns are in the var rooms clearly

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        23 mins ago

        I thought the whole point is it’s an automated Video assistant ref though

        1. Deulofail
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          Huh?

          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            10 mins ago

            As in a computer is effectively making the offside decision, since it’s fact based, offside or not

            1. Deulofail
              • 5 Years
              8 mins ago

              Okay, well you thought wrong..?

              Not sure you have a point there. The idea is to allow refs to see replays to change wrong decisions.

              1. Thomas Magnum
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                Another day another debate

  4. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    Denmark vs Holland would be very tasty.

    1. Salarrivederci
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Netherlands will cry when they face us 😉

      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Your 3 back is solid and fun to watch. Hopefully today's knocks aren't serious and Poulsen & Wass are back for it too.

  5. Thomas Magnum
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    hahaha that is what is called a misery compiler

  6. Sir Alex Telles.
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    Ended up with Poulsen as I thought he was nailed on.

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      He is, injured

    2. JustSomeGuy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Always check the line ups of the first game 😉

  7. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    38 mins ago

    Games gone

    1. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Someone high up bet over 3.5 goals

  8. KGFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    Wales dying for the game to finish

  9. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Why does Damsgard will have 6 points??

    1. HollywoodXI
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Because EUFA apparently don’t apply their own rules.

    2. Bielsa's Bucket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Played 60 = 2
      Assist = 3
      Cleanie = 1

      1. Better Call Raul
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Didn't play 60 though

    3. Fifa las vegas
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Pipe down!

    4. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      I assume they’ll update it to 4.

      I saw someone say the UEFA game included first half stoppage time as ‘minutes played’ though maybe the 6 will stand?

      1. HollywoodXI
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        No the rules state added time doesn’t count.

  10. Bielsa's Bucket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Gonna see big drop if you don't have that Damsgaard and Maehle combo oooft. Fair play if you got Dolberg in.

    1. Salarrivederci
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Got Mæhle + Schmeichel. Not as good as Damsgaard + Mæhle, but almost!
      Lloris can sit on the bench for now - gonna need him next round.

  11. Cometh The Aouar...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    Whoever plays Denmark next better be wary of the team's rising confidence. Not a team to be messed with...

    1. LSK
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Will be a match for anybody on that side of the draw

  12. Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    Wales, LoL

    1. TheDragon
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Ban

  13. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    36 mins ago

    Maehle, magnificent!

  14. The Red Devil
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    Wales were pathetic! A team like Hungary would've done so much better!

    1. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      just now

      You're not entirely wrong either

  15. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    35 mins ago

    Austria in the sweepstake let’s gooooooooooooooo

  16. Better Call Raul
    • 1 Year
    35 mins ago

    Need those 2 Damsgaard points chalked off.

  17. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    34 mins ago

    Couldn’t be much of a better start.
    2 players. Both win through. 18(maybe 16) points.

    Anyone with Dolberg or C Mæhle way to go.

    Hope the Italy game is as perfect.
    Another 4-0 would be delightful!

  18. Salarrivederci
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Insigne (C), Berardi & Spinazzola up next!

  19. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    Maehle and Damsgaard success. If only FPL was this easy

    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      You’ve smashed it, bizarrely I’ve found this game much harder!

  20. Hy liverpool
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    EEZER GOODE, EBERECHI GOODE9
    Congrats mate.. Hope you keep up this amazing performances.

  21. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    31 mins ago

    Wales may still have lost but you have to question the format of this tournament that is meaning that some teams are having to do significantly more travelling than other teams therefore putting them at a disadvantage with tiredness etc.

    1. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      indeed. especially with covid going on, you would have thought they just play it in one place

      1. Thomas Magnum
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        I agree to an extent but don't fully understand what the situation is like in Europe but also think it's good that they have it over a few cities to allow travel to open up more in europe

  22. Tomerick
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Anyone know why Maehle had 13 points and now has 12?

    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Maybe the accidentally added it as a goal from outside the box

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        *they

      2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yep, exactly what happened.

    2. Nimby
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      They keep giving an extra point for a goal from outside the box then changing it.

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Intern thinks box is 6 yard box

    3. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Probably out of the box points were added

    4. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Lost a BAP
      Not sure tbh, should've only had 12 from the start I'd have thought

    5. Tomerick
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Thanks both

  23. Tomerick
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Come on Spinny grab me them sweet double digits!

  24. Isco Disco
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Maehle and Damsgaard helping me climb up the ranks. Good start to the gameweek.
    Now it's time for Insigne to score a hatty with Berardi and Spinna assists

    1. vickyz r3d d3vil$ !!!
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Are you me ?

  25. Thomas Magnum
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Lol, Bale going to America to play for LA Galaxy would be in no way surprising

  26. WiredWeasel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    I would have liked to see Wales do well, but they can't have any complaints. They were completely outplayed by Denmark. Yes it was a foul on Moore, but they had plenty of time to react to the fact that the foul wasn't given, it's not like it was scored five seconds later and it was down to a defensive error. Same with the red card; probably not a red, but the ball wasn't near the Danish player when he went into him, so I don't see how he can claim he was aiming for/nearly got the ball. He clearly played the man not the ball! So I hope (and I'll assume to their benefit) that when Bale says they are angry and frustrated, it's because of their own performance.

  27. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Haha lol

  28. That Posh Bloke
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Is Kane worth getting if he stays - as seems likely - at Spurs? They seem a club in crisis and he doesn’t want to be there.

