Interim Wales boss Robert Page names the same starting XI that started the country’s two opening group games against Switzerland and Turkey.
Of those who faced Italy, Chris Gunter (€5.0m) and Neco Williams (€4.4m) are the players to make way, along with the suspended Ethan Ampadu (€5.0m).
Spurs defender Ben Davies (€5.5m), Chris Mepham (€4.6m) and Kieffer Moore (€6.6m) return to the XI after rests in Matchday 3.
Gareth Bale (€9.6m) captains the side in attacking midfield, alongside Aaron Ramsey (€8.6m) and Manchester United winger Dan James (€6.5m).
For Denmark, there are two surprises in the starting line-up as both Yussuf Poulsen (€8.2m) and Daniel Wass (€5.0m) are absent from the matchday squad, the former sustaining a minor injury and the latter picking up an illness.
That sees Kasper Dolberg (€7.0m) and Jens Stryger (€4.5m) come into the XI, at centre-forward and right wing-back respectively.
On the opposite side from Stryger, Joakim Maehle (€4.5m) will seek further attacking returns after scoring against Russia in Matchday 3.
Martin Braithwaite (€7.5m) and Mikkel Damsgaard (€5.9m) will rove the attacking areas behind Dolberg. Spurs man Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (€5.5m) and Thomas Delaney (€5.5m) line out in central midfield.
Leicester City keeper Kasper Schmeichel (€5.0m) faces off against his Foxes understudy Danny Ward (€4.7m) in a battle of the keepers.
Schmeichel lines up behind a three-man defence of Southampton’s Jannik Vestergaard (€5.0m), Simon Kjaer (€4.5m) and Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen (€5.5m).
Kjaer (16%) just leads Schmeichel (14%) for top ownership in the Denmark squad, while Maehle (7%) remains somewhat of a differential.
Wales XI (4-2-3-1): Ward; Davies, Mepham, Rodon, C Roberts; Morrell, Allen; Bale, Ramsey, D James; Moore.
Denmark XI (3-4-3): Schmeichel; Vestergaard, Kjaer, Christensen; Maehle, Delaney, Hjobjerg, Stryger; Damsgaard, Braithwaite; Dolberg.
