Two of the highest-owned EURO 2020 Fantasy players face off in the second of Sunday’s round of 16 clashes.

No asset has more owners than Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku (€11.3m), at 49%, while Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo (€12.3m) sits in 42% of squads.

However, there is once again no place for Bruno Fernandes (€10.5m) in Fernando Santos’ XI after the Manchester United star was dropped in Matchday 3.

Lukaku will be feeding off service from Kevin De Bruyne (€10.7m) and Eden Hazard (€10.1m), who take up the attacking roles behind the striker.

Axel Witsel (€5.4m) slots into midfield alongside Leicester City man Youri Tielemans (€6.5m), with Thorgan Hazard (€8.1m) and Thomas Meunier (€5.7m) the wing-backs in Roberto Martinez’s 3-4-3.

Thibaut Courtois (€6.2m) is protected by a back three of Jan Vertonghen (€5.6m), Thomas Vermaelen (€5.2m) and Toby Alderweireld (€5.6m). That leaves Jason Denayer (€4.7m) among the substitutes.

“Whoever wins this match will need a complete performance. I want my team to dominate possession and use the ball well but Portugal are a dangerous team so we need a mix – we need to defend well.” – Roberto Martinez

Portugal make two changes from their last outing against France, as Joao Palhinha (€5.0m) replaces Danilo (€5.6m) in midfield and Diogo Dalot (€4.5m) slots in at right-back in place of injury doubt Nelson Semedo (€5.0m).

Ronaldo is flanked by Premier League pair Diogo Jota (€8.7m) and Bernardo Silva (€8.5m). Silva’s clubmate Ruben Dias (€5.9m) anchors the defence in front of Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio (€5.6m).

Belgium XI (3-4-3): Courtois; Vertonghen, Vermaelen, Alderweireld; T Hazard, Witsel, Tielemans, Meunier; E Hazard, Lukaku, De Bruyne.

Portugal XI (4-3-3): Rui Patricio; Guerreiro, Pepe, Dias, Dalot; Sanches, Palhinha, Moutinho; Jota, Ronaldo, B Silva.

