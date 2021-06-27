40
40 Comments Post a Comment
  1. GreennRed
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    Brunched

    Open Controls
    1. dark91
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bon appetit

      Open Controls
  2. Costa Nostra
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Bruno not even good enough to make a start in an important game.. ..surely overpriced and not good enough for an fpl team!

    Open Controls
    1. OLB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Good fixtures at start and if doesn't work out he's expensive enough to change for just about anybody.

      Open Controls
  3. OLB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Impact of Czech going well into Euros on Coufal as a pick for next season ( how much beak time / will he start season ? )

    Open Controls
    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      An extra game 7 weeks before the season starts?

      Open Controls
      1. OLB
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        So you think no issue, good news thanks.

        Open Controls
    2. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Dont exaggerate much

      Open Controls
  4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    Jeez that's some Belgium team

    So good on paper

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      But the chocolate makers will need to play on grass.

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Reminds me of a Rodgers Liverpool team.

      The gleaming Lamborgini attack with the rusty Fiat Punto at the back.

      Open Controls
      1. Vertigo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        And a deep lying Robin Reliant in midfield.

        Open Controls
    3. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Except the back line tho

      Open Controls
    4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      very good attack but that defence worries me

      Open Controls
    5. DavidBadWillie
        just now

        Defence older than dirt.

        Open Controls
    6. Costa Nostra
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      If TAA is 7.5...surely Dumfries would be priced at 8.0 on a top team... would much rather have him than TAA after watching his play in these Euros... Bravo lad...bravo!

      Open Controls
      1. OLB
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        24 mins ago

        True, Spinazzola too.

        Open Controls
        1. Costa Nostra
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yes..top marks for sure!

          Open Controls
      2. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        24 mins ago

        All the depends on the system and manager really. He wouldn't be as great in any four back, especially if at a weaker side.

        If he was at Tuchel's Chelsea...

        Open Controls
        1. Costa Nostra
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          I would give anything to see it!

          Open Controls
        2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 11 Years
          just now

          This and there is probably a reason he is 25 and in the dutch league still. 1 or 2 good performances is fine but need consistency at the top level.

          Could be good under the right system but feel as though chelsea would be a step up too far.

          Open Controls
      3. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        Dumfries has never played in the Premier League. Different story to Eredivisie or looking good for a Dutch team in a few games in the Euros.

        Open Controls
      4. lugs
        • 3 Years
        18 mins ago

        Arsenal should buy him, they need a RB, my guess is he'll be only 5.5 if he went there

        Open Controls
        1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          I don't know too much about Dumfries but seems to suit a wing back role. Arsenal don't play the system to suit him so would be a waste

          Open Controls
          1. lugs
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Arteta has dabbled with that system though, but yeah he's clearly better as a WB

            Open Controls
      5. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        If he moves to the PL and is priced at 8.0 I will eat my hat

        Open Controls
      6. Hy liverpool
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        Yes because makdonia austria ukraine are like premier league.. And btw put dumfries in any prem side that play with back 4 then see how average he is.

        Open Controls
      7. chocolove
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Wake up

        Open Controls
    7. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      ffs, Bruno > Son DONE

      Open Controls
      1. Hy liverpool
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        This Logic.

        Open Controls
    8. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Ronaldo captain fail

      Open Controls
    9. Milkman Bruno
        15 mins ago

        No players in this game so I can enjoy it. What’s a decent score so far?

        Open Controls
        1. Hy liverpool
          • 7 Years
          just now

          4-4

          Open Controls
      • DavidBadWillie
          10 mins ago

          Jota sitter. Awful finish

          Open Controls
          1. Hy liverpool
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Sitter?

            Open Controls
            1. Hy liverpool
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Buy awful finish anyways. Lol

              Open Controls
        • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          That is one dodgy defence

          Open Controls
        • Giggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          Jota's finishing has never convinced me. Was so wasteful at Wolves.

          Open Controls
        • KGFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          Jota should have atleast hit the target from there!

          Open Controls
        • Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          If Renato Sanches keeps getting opportunities to run behind Tielemans & Witsel at that back line...

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.