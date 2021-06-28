France look set to operate a wing-back system in their last-16 clash with Switzerland in Bucharest.

With Lucas Digne (€6.0m) out injured and Lucas Hernandez (€6.5m) only fit enough for the bench, Didier Deschamps has drafted in Clement Lenglet (€5.5m) to anchor a back three alongside Presnel Kimpembe (€5.6m) and Raphael Varane (€6.1m).

Adrien Rabiot (€6.5m) and Benjamin Pavard (€6.0m) are set to take up the wing-back roles, flanking a midfield of N’Golo Kanté (€5.5m) and Paul Pogba (€8.6m).

Antoine Griezmann (€11.2m) will operate in the pocket behind Kylian Mbappé (€12.0m) and Karim Benzema (€10.1m).

Switzerland head coach Vladimir Petkovic names the same XI that beat Turkey 3-1 in Matchday 3, where Xherdan Shaqiri (€7.4m) scored twice.

France XI (3-4-1-2): Lloris; Kimpembe, Lenglet, Varane; Rabiot, Kanté, Pogba Pavard; Griezmann; Mbappé, Benzema.

Switzerland XI (3-4-1-2): Sommer; Rodrgiuez, Akanji, Elvedi; Zuber, Xhaka, Freuler, Widmer; Shaqiri; Embolo, Seferovic.