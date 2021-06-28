France look set to operate a wing-back system in their last-16 clash with Switzerland in Bucharest.
With Lucas Digne (€6.0m) out injured and Lucas Hernandez (€6.5m) only fit enough for the bench, Didier Deschamps has drafted in Clement Lenglet (€5.5m) to anchor a back three alongside Presnel Kimpembe (€5.6m) and Raphael Varane (€6.1m).
Adrien Rabiot (€6.5m) and Benjamin Pavard (€6.0m) are set to take up the wing-back roles, flanking a midfield of N’Golo Kanté (€5.5m) and Paul Pogba (€8.6m).
Antoine Griezmann (€11.2m) will operate in the pocket behind Kylian Mbappé (€12.0m) and Karim Benzema (€10.1m).
Switzerland head coach Vladimir Petkovic names the same XI that beat Turkey 3-1 in Matchday 3, where Xherdan Shaqiri (€7.4m) scored twice.
France XI (3-4-1-2): Lloris; Kimpembe, Lenglet, Varane; Rabiot, Kanté, Pogba Pavard; Griezmann; Mbappé, Benzema.
Switzerland XI (3-4-1-2): Sommer; Rodrgiuez, Akanji, Elvedi; Zuber, Xhaka, Freuler, Widmer; Shaqiri; Embolo, Seferovic.
2 hours, 49 mins ago
The only reason I'm not logging out of Euro fantasy is because I'm number 2 on an ML that I created and I want to beat my friends. Subbed in Forsberg thinking France were playing on the final round of matches as has been all tournament. Left Lloris and Kimpembe on the bench. Stuck with Poulsen, Dumfries, Donna on the starting 11. Alba was benched. Forgot him on the bench too thinking he plays on the final round. Game is too hands on. One small mishap and you fall further behind.