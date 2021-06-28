767
767 Comments
  Sir Alex Telles.
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    The only reason I'm not logging out of Euro fantasy is because I'm number 2 on an ML that I created and I want to beat my friends. Subbed in Forsberg thinking France were playing on the final round of matches as has been all tournament. Left Lloris and Kimpembe on the bench. Stuck with Poulsen, Dumfries, Donna on the starting 11. Alba was benched. Forgot him on the bench too thinking he plays on the final round. Game is too hands on. One small mishap and you fall further behind.

    Open Controls
  KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Feel lucky Kimpembe is my only French man

    Open Controls
    It's gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      I feel lucky Benzema(c) was mine

      Open Controls
      KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Nice

        Open Controls
  Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    did anyone have Seferovic?

    Open Controls
    Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      I did consider getting him but just cba'd in the end

      Open Controls
      Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        now that was a difference maker

        Open Controls
    Golden Company
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Who had him and Dolberg with Maele as captain?

      Open Controls
      Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        I'm guessing you?

        Open Controls
        Golden Company
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Lol - no i wish. Whoever did deserves the trophy!

          Open Controls
          Louis_Sans_Balls
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            indeed! cheers!

            Open Controls
  Mac90
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    God dayyum I can barely field 11 next match.

    Open Controls
  Mikel Arteta
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Again, for those who kept their wildcard: we won! 😀

    But then we'll pick four Spanish, four English or German players and we'll lose too.

    Open Controls
    Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      What if you have LL WC and only four knocked out players?

      Open Controls
      Mikel Arteta
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        You are in good position. But like I said, this tournament is crazy.

        Open Controls
      Golden Company
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        It depends how many points you got in the groups stages though. By not playing LL and/or WC many will have left points on the table that you may not make up in the knockout stages.

        I personally still have both too. I’m playing limitless in QFs and WC for Semi. Choice was made for me, because I’ve been wiped out this round with players knocked out.

        Open Controls
    TheDragon
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      How many points did you score in the quarter final round?

      Open Controls
      Mikel Arteta
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        54 points. I have Forsberg for tomorrow.

        Open Controls
      Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Havent happened yet

        Open Controls
        Mikel Arteta
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Yep, my bad.

          Open Controls
    GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      We didn't win anything. An advantage, yes, but a long way to go yet.

      Open Controls
  Finding Timo
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Which teams should we target for transfers ? Spain, maybe get a Czech And then either Germans or England players depending on who goes through ?

      Open Controls
      TheDragon
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Denmark

        Open Controls
        Finding Timo
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            Thanks already got maehle & Dams so thought about going for a Czech player in case Denmark don't go through

            Open Controls
            Louis_Sans_Balls
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 9 mins ago

              the Czech striker Shtick

              Open Controls
              Finding Timo
                  2 hours, 2 mins ago

                  Good shout thanks

                  Open Controls
                  Louis_Sans_Balls
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 55 mins ago

                    cheers!

                    Open Controls
            03farmboy
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 36 mins ago

              Who's best Denmark player to have?

              Open Controls
              Golden Company
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 47 mins ago

                Maele

                Open Controls
        Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          Any word on Alba? On bench didn't come on

          Open Controls
          TheDragon
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            He did come on but then they conceded 2 more goals

            Open Controls
            Kiwivillan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 16 mins ago

              Oh I missed that. Thanks

              Open Controls
        Alcapaul
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          6 players eliminated with no WC lol.

          Open Controls
          Forza Papac
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 39 mins ago

            Five for me and an injured KDB. Luckily I still have WC

            Open Controls
          Mac90
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 35 mins ago

            Same.

            2 prolly wont start next round either

            Open Controls
            Alcapaul
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 26 mins ago

              Got Alba, KDB and Berardi so potentially three that wont start.

              Open Controls
              azz007
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 23 mins ago

                What's up with berradi.

                Open Controls
                Alcapaul
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  2 hours, 17 mins ago

                  Just think Chiesa probably starts ahead of him now. Hopefully not!

                  Open Controls
                  Golden Company
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 5 mins ago

                    Chiesa should start after that last game.

                    Open Controls
                DrexciyaXI
                    2 hours, 12 mins ago

                    Chiesa.

                    Open Controls
            JJO
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 57 mins ago

              Try 8 + DeBruyne,Alba and Moreno 🙂
              Hahah wont be able to make a 5-a-side team

              Open Controls
              JJO
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 30 mins ago

                Add Berardi too

                Open Controls
                Alcapaul
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  1 hour, 29 mins ago

                  Haha. Come join me in the world of hits.

                  Open Controls
          CROYDON DE BRUYNE
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            Quite like this Brunoless draft:

            Sanchez Foster
            TAA Robertson Digne Shaw Coufal
            Salah Son Raphinha Trossard Mbuemo
            DCL Watkins Davis

            Open Controls
          ragsyboys
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            Benzema gets 10 or 13 points ?

            Open Controls
            RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 39 mins ago

              10 on the app.

              An extra 3 would be nice, but not expecting it.

              Open Controls
              Golden Company
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 38 mins ago

                Give Benzema his assist UEFA!

                Open Controls
            HollywoodXI
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 38 mins ago

              It should be 13 points. EUFA will award 10 points.

              Open Controls
            demob
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 24 mins ago

              10, it came off a Swiss before Pogba hit it. Never an assist and I say that as a Benzo captainer. Also L

              Open Controls
          5. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 hours, 39 mins ago

            Vibe check?

            I'm on 55 with Maguire & Forsberg to go.

            Feel like that's a decent score all things considered, Sarabia (c) and Benzema did a great job for me today.

            Like many I now have a lot knocked out; 4x Ned, 1x Portugal, 2x French and no chips. But 3x frees gets me up to 11, as long as England & Sweden win tomorrow...which of course they probably won't.

            Open Controls
            1. Forza Papac
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 37 mins ago

              56 with Forsberg still to go with WC still intact

              Open Controls
              1. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                2 hours, 35 mins ago

                p nice to have the wc! what's your overall points if you don't mind?
                i'm on 210 after today.

                Open Controls
                1. davidfromkent
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 30 mins ago

                  I have 219 points with 3 to go, Gosens, Stones and Forsberg with LL and W/C still to play, i should have at least 11 with 3 transfers for the Q/F's. Not great rank but out of 3.5 million i will be happy to finish in the top 100,000.

                  Open Controls
                  1. RogDog_jimmy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    2 hours, 27 mins ago

                    This seems a really strong position to me.

                    Is the plan to LL in the QFs and then WC into the SFs?

                    Open Controls
                    1. GreennRed
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 26 mins ago

                      Limitless for the final?

                      Open Controls
                      1. davidfromkent
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        2 hours, 24 mins ago

                        For me yes.

                        Open Controls
                    2. davidfromkent
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 58 mins ago

                      Wildcard semis LL final

                      Open Controls
                2. Louis_Sans_Balls
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 30 mins ago

                  I've got 40 with Forsberg and WC to go. i'm at 159 but missed all of MD1 and forgot to Cap Benzema today, FML!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Louis_Sans_Balls
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 29 mins ago

                    I also have Havertz 🙂

                    Open Controls
                    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
                      • 3 Years
                      2 hours, 28 mins ago

                      Oh and Olsen, can't forget good 'ole Olsen

                      Open Controls
                3. Forza Papac
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 30 mins ago

                  238. Was ranked 122 in Scotland before todays games so should get a nice rise after benzema captain haul

                  Open Controls
                  1. RogDog_jimmy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    2 hours, 27 mins ago

                    way to go! that's rad

                    Open Controls
                  2. Golden Company
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 13 mins ago

                    You should shoot up hopefully! Great work!

                    Open Controls
            2. amplifiedAnt
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 30 mins ago

              55 with Forsberg left. 261 points overall.

              That's where the good news ends, unfortunately. 7 players eliminated. Then De Bruyne (and possible non-starter Berardi) to deal with.

              Had fears about the Round of 16 but nowhere near this big. Should've acted on those though, rather than being lured into blowing everything in the group stages.

              Open Controls
              1. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                2 hours, 26 mins ago

                261 seems a lot to me!
                awesome work.
                i reckon a whole lot of folks will struggle next round - if you can limp through and regroup in the semis you'll be looking peachy

                Open Controls
                1. amplifiedAnt
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 22 mins ago

                  Yeah, you might be right. Finished yesterday in the top 8k. Benzema today will probably help maintain that.

                  Mostly frustrated as my rival has wildcard. But might be negotiable with some shrewd transfers, as you say.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Golden Company
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 17 mins ago

                    Still in a strong position chap, especially if Forsbeg hits. For next round Beradi should at least come on, even if he doesn’t start.

                    Open Controls
              2. Golden Company
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 25 mins ago

                Nice going chaps! I’m on 256 with Forsberg to go. Benzema pulled it out of the fire for me after I’d loaded up on Dutch and Italians.

                Still got LL and WC thankfully because my teams been decimated with injuries, those knocked out and those who may not be picked after the way they played this round.

                Open Controls
                1. RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  2 hours, 24 mins ago

                  this is a fantastic spot to be in.

                  Open Controls
                2. amplifiedAnt
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 21 mins ago

                  Well played - that's a lot of points without chip usage.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Golden Company
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 19 mins ago

                    Cheers - definitely down to some luck with hitting captain’s picks- kept me turning over.

                    Open Controls
                3. davidfromkent
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 19 mins ago

                  Well played.

                  Open Controls
                4. JammySprat
                  • 2 Years
                  2 hours, 17 mins ago

                  249 here with Olson and Forsberg to go. LL and Wildard in hand too.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Golden Company
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 14 mins ago

                    Great stuff! Especially if they hit tomorrow. You playing LL for QFs? I have to given my teams been wiped out!lol

                    Open Controls
                    1. JammySprat
                      • 2 Years
                      2 hours, 12 mins ago

                      You too! Yeah always planned for LL QF and Wildcard SF. Plenty of transfers to get a team out for the final.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Golden Company
                        • 6 Years
                        2 hours, 8 mins ago

                        Good stuff! Best of luck - a good round in the QFs with LL played could see a big jump - as many at the top have neither LL not WC.

                        Though bloody hard to call who will do well next round after what’s happened this round! Lol

                        Open Controls
                        1. JammySprat
                          • 2 Years
                          2 hours, 7 mins ago

                          Yeah hard to call who's going to win but think there's some standout players which is helpful as don't need to worry about them getting through. Good luck!

                          Open Controls
                  2. RogDog_jimmy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    2 hours, 8 mins ago

                    another killer spot to be in.
                    wonder if we'll get the overall winner from the forum - if not we'll go pretty close i reckon.

                    Open Controls
                5. JammySprat
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 18 mins ago

                  Ah, turns out it hadn't added points, I'm actually on 266 with Olsen & Forsberg to go. Both chips in hand

                  Open Controls
            3. Utopsis
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              60 with Forsberg to play. 247 points overall. 30k OR. WC intact.

              I'm still smarting about captaining Gosens over CR7 in MD3 - those 9pts lost will probably cost me my money ML. Other than that, pretty pleased with my decision making.

              Open Controls
              1. Golden Company
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                That’s great going!

                WC still intact is huge - strong position to jump up next round.

                Open Controls
          6. Original - Wolves Ay We
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 39 mins ago

            Captain tomorrow?

            A) Forsberg
            B) Yarmolenko?

            Open Controls
            1. Golden Company
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 37 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
          7. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            Any chance E Hazard plays Quarters?

            Open Controls
            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 37 mins ago

              i think they are both ruled out already (hazard & kdb)
              at least that's a story i saw

              Open Controls
            2. davidfromkent
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 36 mins ago

              Martinez said his tournament is over.

              Open Controls
              1. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 31 mins ago

                For goodness sake, cheers

                Open Controls
                1. demob
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 59 mins ago

                  He said they'd both possibly play a part on Friday.. Dunno where you get this "his tournament is over" bollocks

                  Open Controls
          8. Louis_Sans_Balls
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 37 mins ago

            Hope all teams have taken notice, Tiki Taka and Catenacio are dead, you have to score the goals to win these days, it's a new day!

            Open Controls
          9. Lamplighters
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 37 mins ago

            Twist from Benzema to Forsberg?

            Open Controls
            1. Golden Company
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 36 mins ago

              Surely not. I’m sticking with Benzema!

              Open Controls
            2. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 34 mins ago

              seems unnecessarily risky to me.

              Open Controls
            3. Hart-ake
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 34 mins ago

              Nope- how about twisting from Mbappe to Forsberg?

              Open Controls
            4. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 33 mins ago

              No.

              Open Controls
            5. azz007
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 26 mins ago

              Yes unless he gets the assist?

              Open Controls
            6. demob
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 26 mins ago

              Are you high on glue

              Open Controls
              1. GreennRed
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 10 mins ago

                Glue is cool again? Uhooooo

                Open Controls
            7. nerd_is_the_werd
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 20 mins ago

              Absolutely go for it, you'd be crazy not to.

              Open Controls
          10. Inazuma X1
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 36 mins ago

            pogba moves beer out of shot, gets eliminated
            ronaldo moves coke out of shot, gets eliminated
            don't mess with sponsors

            Open Controls
            1. Golden Company
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 34 mins ago

              Conspiracy is real #putsontinfoilhat

              Open Controls
            2. Louis_Sans_Balls
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 33 mins ago

              Xhaka drinks his coke and wins lol, the plot thickens

              Open Controls
            3. Kiwivillan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 32 mins ago

              McGinn said "Nae Coke" gets eliminated

              Open Controls
            4. DavidBadWillie
                2 hours, 30 mins ago

                *Alcohol free beer

                Open Controls
              • azz007
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 26 mins ago

                Locatelli moves cokes. See you in Qf

                Open Controls
              • Utopsis
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 13 mins ago

                Yarmolenko endorses Coke - Ukraine batter Sweden tomorrow to progress

                Open Controls
              • DannyDrinkVodka
                • 1 Year
                34 mins ago

                Yeremenko uses coke, Finland eliminated

                Open Controls
            5. Golden Company
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 32 mins ago

              I’ve no idea who to pick in the next round after what’s happened so far. Probably go heavy on England/Germany winner.

              Open Controls
              1. Hart-ake
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 30 mins ago

                Back a Spanish attacker or two?

                Open Controls
                1. Golden Company
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 29 mins ago

                  Yeah probably have too - hard to know which one though. Who you leaning towards?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Hart-ake
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    2 hours, 23 mins ago

                    Yeah, it's not easy. Sarabia & Torres I guess. We will know the line-up at least.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Finding Timo
                        2 hours, 20 mins ago

                        Morata too?

                        Open Controls
                      • Golden Company
                        • 6 Years
                        2 hours, 16 mins ago

                        Ah didn’t click that we’d know line up. That’s a big plus! Agree probably put them in if they start.

                        Open Controls
                        1. RogDog_jimmy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          1 hour, 41 mins ago

                          Ferran and Pau will be great if we know they're starting.
                          Good to have that game up first.

                          Open Controls
              2. 03farmboy
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 32 mins ago

                Best Denmark players to have?

                Open Controls
                1. Golden Company
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 30 mins ago

                  Maele, Dolberg, Damsgard

                  Open Controls
                2. RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  2 hours, 29 mins ago

                  Maehle, Damsgaard, Dolberg, Kjaer, Hjoberg (in that order for me).

                  But I think I'm maxing out at the first two (who I already have).

                  Maybe Dolberg as a cheap enabler, but I have plenty of cash to ship out after Netherlands & France are booted.

                  Open Controls
                3. DrexciyaXI
                    1 hour, 52 mins ago

                    Schmeichel. I can see them going out to the Czechs though.

                    Open Controls
                4. HonestBlatter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 30 mins ago

                  Twist Sarabia-->Forsberg?

                  Open Controls
                  1. RogDog_jimmy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    2 hours, 28 mins ago

                    I'm not.
                    Forsberg would have to score - which is asking a lot.
                    7 is the highest captain return I've managed to get so far so I don't want to risk it.

                    Open Controls
                  2. GreennRed
                    • 9 Years
                    2 hours, 12 mins ago

                    No. Forsberg can do OK tomorrow but not expecting a handy Sweden result.

                    Open Controls
                  3. Golden Company
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 2 mins ago

                    Feels too risky but you wouldn’t be crazy gambling. Forsberg could do well.

                    Open Controls
                5. Forza Papac
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 25 mins ago

                  How long does Euro Fantasy usually take to update leagues etc?

                  Open Controls
                  1. RogDog_jimmy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    2 hours, 25 mins ago

                    about an hour. pretty consistently.

                    Open Controls
                6. Finding Timo
                    2 hours, 23 mins ago

                    Guys please help on these.. 1, is 2 x Denmark enough 2, should we be going 3 Spanish? 3, 2 Belgium enough even if KDB & lukuku? 4, get 2/3 from either Germany or England whoever wins?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Golden Company
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 34 mins ago

                      I’m thinking 3 Danes, Dolberg, Maele and Damsgaard.

                      Yea probably 3 Spanish for me too at least - as someone below mentioned - we will know lineups

                      If KDB news positive- I think him, Lukaku and Meunier three solid shouts.

                      Yup I’m probably going heavy on Germans or English

                      Open Controls
                  • Coaly
                    • 8 Years
                    2 hours, 18 mins ago

                    WC activated

                    Donarumma
                    Alba Laporte Spinazzola Meunier
                    Sarabia Forsberg Sterling Insigne
                    Immobile Lukaku

                    (Olsen, Maehle, Hojberg, Schick)

                    Open Controls
                    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
                      • 3 Years
                      2 hours, 16 mins ago

                      No Germany? No Swiss?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Coaly
                        • 8 Years
                        2 hours, 13 mins ago

                        It’s coming home

                        Open Controls
                        1. Louis_Sans_Balls
                          • 3 Years
                          2 hours, 11 mins ago

                          then might as well throw in some Kane for good measure

                          Open Controls
                        2. NIKO.
                          • 3 Years
                          2 hours, 10 mins ago

                          😆

                          Open Controls
                    2. Finding Timo
                        2 hours, 15 mins ago

                        F Torres

                        Open Controls
                        1. Coaly
                          • 8 Years
                          2 hours, 13 mins ago

                          Prefer Sarabia

                          Open Controls
                    3. GreennRed
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 14 mins ago

                      Lots of ways to go but we can still expect the unexpected. I think Italy will beat Belgium. Hedging 7 x2 and a 1, if no injuries, alien abductions, suspensions or players dropped, guarantees you 12 players for semis and no hits.

                      Open Controls
                      1. GreennRed
                        • 9 Years
                        1 hour, 47 mins ago

                        Reply fail for Finding Timo.

                        Open Controls
                      2. Finding Timo
                          1 hour, 42 mins ago

                          Ok cheers mate I already have 4 Italians so think that’s enough snd thinking now target Spain

                          Open Controls
                      3. Mikel Arteta
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        2 hours, 12 mins ago

                        Twist Mbappe (5 points) to Forsberg?

                        Open Controls
                        1. KAPTAIN KANE
                          • 4 Years
                          2 hours, 10 mins ago

                          If you twist Forsberg will blank, if you stick he will brace

                          Open Controls
                          1. Louis_Sans_Balls
                            • 3 Years
                            2 hours, 8 mins ago

                            This!

                            Open Controls
                          2. Golden Company
                            • 6 Years
                            2 hours, 7 mins ago

                            Lol - so true Kaptain!

                            Open Controls
                        2. DrexciyaXI
                            1 hour, 46 mins ago

                            Twist. He will definitely play and potentially be earning for 120 mins.

                            Open Controls

