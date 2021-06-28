CROATIA 3-5 SPAIN (A.E.T)

Oyarzabal eventually settles matters with Spain’s fifth goal

Goals: Mislav Orsic (€6.5m), Mario Pasalic (€7.4m) | Pablo Sarabia (€6.7m), Cesar Azpilicueta (€5.1m), Ferran Torres (€8.1m), Alvaro Morata (€9.1m), Mikel Oyarzabal (€7.5m)

Assists: Orsic | Jose Gaya (€5.0m), F Torres, Pau Torres (€4.7m), Dani Olmo (€7.0m) x2

Own goal: Pedri (€6.1m)

Dani Olmo (€7.0m) staked his claim for a quarter-final starting berth after providing two extra-time assists as Spain beat Croatia in a crazy game.

Both Pablo Sarabia (€6.7m) and Ferran Torres (€8.1m) scored in normal time, with the Manchester City winger also adding an assist.

But despite neither player putting a foot wrong, both are now at risk from Olmo for the two wing spots in Luis Enrique’s XI.

A third attacking midfielder in Mikel Oyarzabal (€7.5m) also scored, though he and Gerard Moreno (€6.8m) look well down the pecking order for the two places either side of Alvaro Morata (€9.1m).

“I don’t think there’s a national team coach anywhere in the world who wouldn’t value Morata and what he does for the team. He’s dominant aerially, he’s strong and he gets us goals. We really need to appreciate having a striker like him.” – Luis Enrique

Morata puts Spain 4-3 ahead in extra time

Spain conceded in the most bizarre circumstances imaginable after 20 minutes.

Pedri (€6.1m) played a pass from midfield all the way back to Unai Simon (€5.2m). The ball bobbled in front of the goalkeeper, bouncing over his outstretched right foot before rolling into the corner of the net.

“Unai gave a lesson to kids everywhere. Football is made up of errors and his reaction, making great saves, was an example of why we have such confidence in him. I’ve lived through really intense matches as a player and manager but this one genuinely had a bit of everything.” – Luis Enrique

🚨 Stop scrolling and watch this! 🚨



This is one of the most bizarre own goals you will 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 see! 😱#CROESP | #ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/Waz7297HS8 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 28, 2021

Pablo Sarabia (€6.7m) levelled matters for Spain after 38 minutes, firing home from inside the box after Dominik Livakovic (€5.0m) parried a Jose Gaya (€5.0m) shot into the winger’s path.

Chelsea right-back Cesar Azpilicueta (€5.1m) put Spain in front after 57 minutes, having made a late run into the six-yard box.

Pedri worked space with Ferran Torres on Croatia’s right-hand side, with the latter putting in a cross that Azpilicueta headed home from close range.

Torres then appeared to settle matters after 77 minutes, latching onto a Pau Torres (€4.7m) free-kick ahead of Gvardiol to score Spain’s third.

Incredibly, two late Croatia goals earned Zlatko Dalic’s side an extra 30 minutes as extra time was required to separate the sides.

Substitute Mislav Orsic (€6.5m) poked home after 85 minutes following excellent work from Luka Modric (€8.6m) in the Spanish area.

Fellow sub Mario Pasalic (€7.4m) then headed an Orsic cross past Simon two minutes into injury time.

Having been introduced for Sarabia after 70 minutes, Olmo starred in the first half of extra time with exquisite crosses from the right-hand side for goals by Morata and Oyarzabal.

“We won’t play long ball (or) defensive football, even if playing this way brings wild matches like this. We only defend by trying to own the ball and play.” – Luis Enrique

Croatia XI (4-3-3-): Livakovic; Gvardiol, Caleta-Car, Vida, Juranovic (Brekalo 73′); Kovacic (Budimir 79′), Brozovic, Modric (Ivanusec 114′); Rebic (Orsic 66′), Petkovic (Kramaric 45′), Vlasic (Pasalic 78′).

Spain XI (4-3-3): Simon; Gaya (Alba 77′), Laporte, Garcia (P Torres 70′), Azpilicueta; Pedri, Busquets (Rodri 101′), Koke (Ruiz 77′); Sarabia (Olmo 70′), Morata, F Torres (Oyarzabal 88′).

Players sorted by big chances created

Olmo (2) was level with a host of players – including Ferran Torres – for big chances created over the 120-minute encounter.

FRANCE 3-3 SWITZERLAND (Switzerland win 5-4 on penalties)

Gavranovic equalises for Switzerland during injury time

Goals: Karim Benzema (€10.1m) x2, Paul Pogba (€8.6m) | Haris Seferovic (€8.7m) x2, Mario Gavranovic (€7.4m)

Karim Benzema (€10.1m) x2, Paul Pogba (€8.6m) | Haris Seferovic (€8.7m) x2, Mario Gavranovic (€7.4m) Assists: Kylian Mbappe (€12.0m), Antoine Griezmann (€11.2m) | Steven Zuber (€7.1m), Kevin Mbabu (€4.9m), Granit Xhaka (€6.0m)

A Karim Benzema (€10.1m) double was not enough to earn France a quarter-final spot as Didier Deschamps’ side were dumped out of the last 16 in a penalty shootout.

With the sides level at 4-4, Kylian Mbappé (€12.0m) saw his spot-kick saved by Yan Sommer (€5.0m) as a delirious Switzerland qualified for the quarter-finals.

Benzema took an absolutely exquisite first touch for his first goal, scored moments after Ricardo Rodriguez missed a 55th-minute penalty.

The Real Madrid forward added a poacher’s second following a lovely move between Antoine Griezmann (€11.2m) and Mbappé, with the former’s shot saved before Benzema nodded in from point-blank range.

Paul Pogba (€8.6m) added an absolutely sensational third for France, striking a beauty into the top corner from range after Benzema had a shot blocked.

Having opened the scoring in the first half, Haris Seferovic (€8.7m) gave Switzerland a lifeline 10 minutes from full time with a second excellent header.

Seferovic opens the scoring in Bucharest

Mario Gavranovic (€7.4m) had the ball in the net in the 85th minute after a mis-hit shot from Rodriguez but the substitute was marginally offside.

That did not deter Gavranovic, however, as the forward hammered past Lloris from outside the area in the 91st minute to earn the Swiss extra time.

Neither side could break the deadlock in the 30 added minutes, with France losing out in the penalty shootout lottery.

That spells bad news for Fantasy managers without a wildcard left, considering the Netherlands have also exited the tournament.

For the Swiss, centre-forward Seferovic looks the top target while Steven Zuber (€7.1m) notched his fourth assist of the tournament by setting up the striker’s first goal.

France XI (3-4-1-2): Lloris; Kimpembe, Lenglet (Coman 45′, Thuram 111′), Varane; Rabiot, Kanté, Pogba, Pavard; Griezmann (Sissoko 88′); Mbappé, Benzema (Giroud 94′).

Switzerland XI (3-4-1-2): Sommer; Rodrgiuez (Mehmedi 87′), Akanji, Elvedi; Zuber (Fassnacht 79′), Xhaka, Freuler, Widmer (Mbabu 73′); Shaqiri (Gavranovic 73′); Embolo (Vargas 79′), Seferovic (Schar 97′).

