  1. Why Always Me
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    If Benzema doesnt get that Assist i will do absolutely nothing.

    1. demob
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Why would he get an assist for a deflection off a swizz

      1. Why Always Me
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Its in the rules if a shot hits off post, goalkeeper or defender

        1. HollywoodXI
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          ^ This

    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      guess that if they judge his shot was on target then he should get the assist per the rules - hard to tell if it was on target from what i saw.

  2. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    How’s this as fpl draft ( no Bruno allows better spread of funds).

    Sanchez
    TAA Coufal Dias Shaw
    Salah Havertz Foden
    Antonio DCL Watkins

    Foster Raphinha White Bissouma

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Looks good. Not sure about Sanchez though.

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Most favourable opening fixtures for Sanchez but thanks will keep eye on options- possibly Henderson if starting for United and shave .5 m elsewhere in defence

      2. colby_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Just curious, what is your hesitation with Sanchez?

    2. FPL Pillars
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Wouldn’t want Ralph on the bench

  3. Wouter
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    4 Dutch, 2 French and KDB. And now hoping Forsberg stays in, with no WC.

    Limitless for quarters, make three transfers for teams believed to reach semis and then 5 more after semis is the play?

    1. Wouter
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      5 more after quarters for semis I mean *

      1. demob
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Gallic shrug

    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      don't think the 3x transfers for the quarters will count if you then play the LL.

      so you'll have the team from rd of 16 with 5 transfers to deal with the 7 knockd out already and any more.

      LL at this point only makes sense in the final if you don't have a WC to use immediately after.

  4. Golden Company
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    What a day - I love football!

    Football is life! 😉

    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      amen! was a delight of a day.

  5. Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Wonder what strategy people without chips are going for…

    Got 8 players out (CR7, benz, pogba) Depay, wij, dumfries, stek, kimpembe.
    Forsberg, Berardi, Alba, Maehle, hojberg, spina and Donna left.

    Would you take a hit for 11 starters or more hits for 12-15 players?

    1. Eightball
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Delete the app and move on to FPL haha. Done with this stupid game lol. I would try and just get a starting 11 and pray they all start.

      • RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Currently have 7 out;
        Depay, Wij, Dumf, Stek, Kimp, Benz, Jota.

        If I manage to keep Maguire & Forsberg that let's me get to 11 with the 3x frees.

        Unlikely to take a hit if it's at 10. But if I'm down to 9 then I might.

        If I don't like anyone particularly great for 3x transfers I might even roll 1 to the next round.

        Will have plenty of money to play with which is nice.

      • Golden Company
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        I have chips so thankfully can replenish but have very similar team to yours.

        I’m thinking I actually wouldn’t take a hit if I had no chips. Beradi may not start - but should come on at least. Otherwise you have a solid spine there. With the extra funds get in 3 good players and ride out the next round. Definitely wouldn’t take more than one hit.

    2. Milkman Bruno
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Erm, I know this has been asked a few times but seriously now jokes over. Where is my Benzema assist?

        1. Golden Company
          • 6 Years
          1 hour ago

          UEFA corruption on show here.

          Justice for Benzema!

        2. Eightball
            1 hour ago

            No clue. This game doesn't follow its own rules anyway. Damsgaard somehow got 60 minutes played even though he came off at 59:xx

            Also why wasn't it a Simon own goal in the spain game? he was the last to touch the ball...

            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              58 mins ago

              i'm guessing the back-pass from Pedri was 'on-target' and so it was a missed save - and he didn't redirect it into the goal.

              benzie should have the assist.
              damsgaard should lose the points.

              i'm down 1 point between those two so don't care.

            2. Golden Company
              • 6 Years
              54 mins ago

              Isn’t 59.xx technically the 60th minute- maybe that’s why.

              For example bbc sport has the sub listed as 60th minute-https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/51197369

              1. Eightball
                  52 mins ago

                  nope. the rules say "To score points for some actions, players need to play a minimum of 60 full minutes, excluding added time. So if your player is substituted in the 60th minute, that will be counted as having played 59 minutes – and he won't get the points for those actions."

                  1. Golden Company
                    • 6 Years
                    51 mins ago

                    Fair - you seem to be correct

                    1. ffs casual
                      • 1 Year
                      1 min ago

                      Don't forget Wass and Poulsen in MD3. They also got additional points going off at 59:xx. At least uefa are consistent even if not following their rules to the letter. Denmark like their 60th minute subs.

                      I think the assist wasn't given as Pogba took a touch before shooting and therefore wasn't a rebound. Had he hit it first time without controlling the ball it may have been classed as a rebound. I think UEFA got the decision correct, even if it did cost me an additional Benzema(c) assist.

                      "Players also get points for an assist if a goal is scored on the rebound when they've shot against the post, bar, goalkeeper or defender."

          • amplifiedAnt
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            I've got these left. Well, assuming Forsberg gets through, and that de Bruyne won't be available. So not a dissimilar position.

            Simon
            Spinazzola, Maehle
            Berardi, Damsgaard, Forsberg
            Immobile

            My biggest worry is about which players to transfer in. Given how tough it seems to be to call who's going through in any given fixture. Can't afford to stuff up so badly again.

            As a result it doesn't seem worth punting on more than 2 per team for the QFs. Or rather transfers in will be made on the basis of not exceeding that.

            Looking at it written out like this, seems I'll just be trying to get 10 starters out, or maximum 11 with one hit. Forsberg exit could force my hand with a hit for 10.

            Budget probably won't be a problem as so many big hitters are out.

            1. amplifiedAnt
              • 6 Years
              54 mins ago

              Reply fail to SILVA BILVA TILVA PILVA.

            2. Golden Company
              • 6 Years
              47 mins ago

              Looks grand to me - I wouldn’t take the hit in either case personally.

              1. amplifiedAnt
                • 6 Years
                8 mins ago

                Hmm, perhaps so. Given the risk/reward (and plain ol' maths of it) I guess really you've got to be utterly convinced of a haul for it to be worth hits.

                Could take the decision to treat it like a gameweek with blank fixtures, try to ride it out and be in a better position for the SFs.

                Only problem with that approach being that rival has wildcard, so will likely not only get 11 out, but be able to pick and choose for maximum returns.

                Fingers crossed they make some bad calls!

                1. amplifiedAnt
                  • 6 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  If they'd spread the QFs so that each was on a different day, a hit might have been more justifiably if a solid captaincy option.

                  Being just 2 days/4 matches, there shouldn't be a shortage of captaincy options though.

          • Eytexi
            • 2 Years
            57 mins ago

            Only got 5 players going into the QFs, but probably not going to take any hits since the tournament has already shown to be completely unpredictable. Think hits do more bad than good. Anyone in a similar position having loaded up on Netherlands & France?

            1. Golden Company
              • 6 Years
              49 mins ago

              Similar position, thankfully have chips left but completely agree I don’t think taking hits seems worth it in most cases.

            2. ffs casual
              • 1 Year
              21 mins ago

              With 3 tranfers you'll have 8 I take it? -12 to field 11. Do you think you can select 3 players that will combine for 12+ points? If you don't take a hit now, do you think you will be able to field 11 in the next round with 5 subs?

              1. Eytexi
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                Yeah, I'm planning on doing Hernandez, Depay & Wijnaldum/Benzema to Gosens/Shaw, Morata & Gnabry/Kane.

                I'm not confident in anyone else, really. Would give me: Donnarumma; Spinazzola, Gosens/Shaw; Forsberg/Yarmolenko, Phillips/Kimmich; Immobile, Morata, Gnabry/Kane. So for the semis I'll have 1-7 players with 5 transfers, and will have to pray that both Italy and England/Germany make it through.

          • Eightball
              49 mins ago

              I have 4 netherlands, 2 france, KDB (injured). I'm also not convinced Berardi or J.Alba will start. Looking pretty grim. I have forsberg and gosens left to play.

            • colby_
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              I've been throwing around a few ideas for FPL. Anyone have a favorite?

              OPTION A
              Sanchez, (4.0)
              Tierney, Lamptey, Fofana, Sierralta, Coufal
              Raphinha, Salah, Bruno, Rashford, (4.5)
              Watkins, DCL, Iheanacho

              OPTION B
              Sanchez, (4.0)
              Lamptey, Digne, Fofana, Tierney, Coufal
              KDB, Salah, Bruno, (4.5), (4.5)
              Watkins, Toney, Iheanacho

              OPTION C
              Sanchez, (4.0)
              Lamptey, Digne, TAA, Shaw, Coufal
              Raphinha, Salah, Bruno, (4.5), (4.5)
              Watkins, DCL, Iheanacho

