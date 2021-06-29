Jack Grealish (€7.6m) is on the England bench as Gareth Southgate’s men take on Germany in the last 16.

The Aston Villa midfielder is the big loser from the manager’s decision to match Germany by going with a 3-4-3 formation, as he drops out in favour of Kieran Trippier (€5.1m).

Bukayo Saka (€6.5m) retains his place from the 1-0 win against the Czech Republic, starting in a front three with Raheem Sterling (€9.7m) and Harry Kane (€11.5m).

On the selections of Tripper and Saka, Southgate said:

“It’s down to their performances already in the tournament and in training. Bukayo’s speed behind the back line will be really important and he’s been comfortable at receiving under pressure. That will be key to today’s game. Kieran has experience and adds to set plays with his deliveries. He is one of the best communicators we have in the team.”

Declan Rice (€5.6m) and Kalvin Phillips (€5.3m) are the midfield anchors, with Luke Shaw (€6.1m) and Tripper operating as wing-backs.

Harry Maguire (€5.5m) is again ruled fit to start, forming a back three with Kyle Walker (€5.5m) and John Stones (€5.7m). Jordan Pickford (€5.7m) is between the sticks.

Mason Mount (€7.1m) is also on the England bench, having not been able to train with the team due to Covid-19 protocol. Ben Chilwell (€6.0m) was in the same boat as Mount but does not make the squad.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (€6.9m) is also not part England matchday 23, leaving no recognised centre-forward as back-up to Kane.

“We’ve played it a lot. We’ve chopped and changed over the last few years now. It’s something that we’re used to. Each game you have to look at the opposition and see what suits us the best. Hopefully we can exploit a few of their weaknesses.” – Harry Kane on England playing a back three

Germany boss Joachim Low has opted for Leon Goretzka (€6.6m) ahead of Ilkay Gundogan (€7.5m) – who suffered a bruised head in training – in midfield, while Chelsea forward Timo Werner (€8.4m) takes the place of Serge Gnabry (€9.5m) in attack.

Werner lines up in a fluid three-man forward line alongside club-mate Kai Havertz (€9.2m) and the fit-again Thomas Muller (€9.5m).

Goretzka partners Toni Kroos (€7.0m) in midfield, where they are flanked by Robin Gosens (€5.4m) and Joshua Kimmich (€6.4m).

Another Chelsea man in Antonio Rudiger (€5.5m) plays on the left of a back three with Mathias Ginter (€5.0m) and Mats Hummels (€5.1m), ahead of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (€6.0m).

Rudiger and Gosens were both ill ahead of this evening’s clash but have been passed fit to play.

England XI: (3-4-3) Pickford; Maguire, Stones, Walker; Shaw, Rice, Phillips, Trippier; Sterling, Kane, Saka.

Germany XI (3-4-3): Neuer; Rudiger, Hummels, Ginter; Gosens, Kroos, Goretzka, Kimmich; Havertz, Werner, Muller.