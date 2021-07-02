338
  1. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    43 mins ago

    Anyone else tempted by an early punt on Welbeck for Brighton?

    Seems to be first choice striker when fit, and those early fixtures are nice.

    Keep chopping and changing between him and Toney. Not sure Brentford will hit the ground running, although Toney is obviously their main man.

    1. schlupptheweek
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Welbeck could be good but he's never been really clinical and he's quite susceptible to injury historically. If you want to win FPL you have to take risks, but I'd prefer Trossard from the BHA given Belgium are now out and Trossard is the main man. He's ultra frustrating (I had him during that Man Utd game) but I think he can finally have his mega breakthrough season.

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        22 mins ago

        You must be looking at my current draft! I have Trossard as my 4th mid and Toney as my 3rd striker.

        1. schlupptheweek
          • 6 Years
          20 mins ago

          I'm a Trossard loyalist despite not supporting Brighton. The guy drives me nuts, I've owned him way too much for the points he has delivered me, but the Hazard vibes always make me keep him.

          1. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            17 mins ago

            Good early fixtures, and at that price point he can be replaced for Raphina when Leeds fixtures turn, or if he starts off poorly.

  2. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Immobile and Morata are both equally frustrating to watch, particularly when you own both- interesting to see which of them does best in semi

    1. OneArseneWenger32
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      will have to bet against morata playing italy and bet on immobile vs spain right?

    2. Milkman Bruno
        just now

        I would have to back the Italy attack against the Spain defence more so than the Spain attack against the Italy defence.

    3. Ronnies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Neither capable of doing the basics as a striker this evening. Both shocking bad and rightly subbed.

    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Yes Italy looked very good - but not Immobile who lost the ball or fell over a lot

    5. 03farmboy
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      Mount of Grealish for England?

      1. 03farmboy
        • 1 Year
        26 mins ago

        Or

        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          25 mins ago

          Mount of Grealish sounds like it should be a Castle in Cornwall!

          1. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            A Irish castle.

    6. Finding Timo
        26 mins ago

        I know early but any suggestions for spina replacement ?

        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          Bonnucci

          1. Finding Timo
              1 min ago

              Thanks

        2. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          21 mins ago

          Best 6m FPL mid?

          1. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            19 mins ago

            Willock if goes back to Newcastle

          2. Dthinger
            • 4 Years
            17 mins ago

            Sarr was good for me last time Watford was in the Premier league.

          3. Bun Rab L3D2
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            5 mins ago

            Harrison/Soucek.

        3. Milkman Bruno
            11 mins ago

            What happened to Spinazzola?

            1. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              8 mins ago

              Strained something. Stretchered off. Prob tournament over for him.

              1. Milkman Bruno
                  8 mins ago

                  Ah no way. That sucks, he has been great.

              2. dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                8 mins ago

                Stretchered off in distress after pulling up with what seemed to be calf or knee problem. Really tough luck for him.

              3. Bun Rab L3D2
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                7 mins ago

                Pulled up running. Pulled something.

