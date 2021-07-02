Kevin De Bruyne (€10.6m) makes the Belgium starting XI after suffering an ankle knock in the country’s 1-0 win against Portugal in the round of 16.

On Thursday, Roberto Martinez said of De Bruyne and fellow injury doubt Eden Hazard (€10.1m):

They didn’t join the group this morning. They couldn’t train with the group just yet but probably that is something that we expected. It has been another 24 hours, another 24 hours that they have been positive towards their recovery. But we all know that we are fighting against time. We are going to take until the last minute to make the decision.

While De Bruyne won his race against the treatment table clock, Eden Hazard has not been as lucky. The Real Madrid man does not make the matchday squad.

Martinez’s other surprise is the inclusion of Jeremy Doku (€7.0m), who will line up with De Bruyne behind 58%-owned striker Romelu Lukaku (€11.4m).

That means it’s just one change for the Red Devils, while Italy make two line-up alterations from their 2-1 extra-time win over Austria.

Captain Giorgio Chiellini (€6.0m) is fit enough to re-take his place in the centre of defence after missing two matches.

And Federico Chiesa (€7.2m), who scored Italy’s opener in that extra-time victory, begins in place of the 14%-owned Domenico Berardi (€6.3m), who moves to the bench.

Belgium XI (3-4-2-1): Courtois; Vertonghen, Vermaelen, Alderweireld; T Hazard, Witsel, Tielemans, Meunier; Doku, De Bruyne; Lukaku.

Italy XI (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Spinazzola, Chiellinil, Bonucci, Di Lorenzo; Verratti, Jorginho, Barella; Insigne, Immobile, Chiesa.

