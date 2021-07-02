Welcome back to Allsvenskan Fantasy – GW9 Scout Picks

And just like that, Allsvenskan is back! While the summer break has been nice, it’s lovely to get back into Swedish football once more and try to forget about that horrendous crash out of the Euros…

The return of Allsvenskan doesn’t come without a few new challenges and opportunities, and here is a taste of some interesting new developments:

Göteborg, Hammarby and Häcken all have new head coaches. What this means for their fantasy prospects remain to be seen but in particular Häcken attacking assets could come into our thinking quite soon, while Hammarby has a nice schedule coming up.

The summer transfer circus is starting to kick off with some players already having left (Haksabanovic, Okumo, Mörfelt, Mukibi, and Lahne to name a few), some rumoured to be leaving if the right bid comes in (Witry, Amoo, Otieno etc.) and some interesting new signings having already been made (Paulsen, Abubakari, Moisander, Berg, Wendt). I’m assuming there are quite a few names left out here and if you have some rumours or confirmed news please share them in the comments!

Djurgården goalkeeping situation is turning into a yearly saga, this time around it’s Vasyutin (5.9m) who is looking to miss most of the season out with injury which could prove a big boost for either Vaiho (5.9m) or Zetterström (4.5m). The latter started in Gameweek 8 and if we can get confirmation that he’s the current first choice he could be an absolute bargain! Zetterström started both friendlies in the summer break as well but tread carefully until confirmed.

Fans are being let back into the stands gradually and this is likely going to be a huge boost to the Stockholm clubs (AIK, Djurgården, Hammarby), IFK Göteborg and Malmö FF! Equally, the clubs with less supporters might lose a bit of an edge they’ve been having but regardless of how it pans out, I expect the players of all teams to be very excited by this development, as am I.

For the complete article on the GW9 Scout Picks, click here.

In short though, they are:

David Ousted (5.4m)

Aslak Fonn Witry (8.5m), Hjalmar Ekdal (5.8m), Joel Nilsson (5.6m)

Magnus Eriksson (8.8m), Gustav Ludwigson (9.6m), Akinkunmi Amoo (7.4m), Adi Nalic (6.9m)

Nicolás Stefanelli (7.7m), Jacob Bergström (6.4m), Victor Edvardsen (6.5m)

The Captain Pick this week is our old favourite, Aslak Fonn Witry.

Good luck with the restart, let’s dive in!

As always, I’m @FF_Meltens on Twitter if you haven’t seen me around these parts before…