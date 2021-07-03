UKRAINE 0-4 ENGLAND

Goals: Harry Kane (€11.6m) x2, Harry Maguire (€5.6m), Jordan Henderson (€6.0m)

Harry Kane (€11.6m) x2, Harry Maguire (€5.6m), Jordan Henderson (€6.0m) Assists: Raheem Sterling (€9.8m), Luke Shaw (€6.2m) x2, Mason Mount (€7.1m)

England eased past Ukraine with a flurry of goals early in the second half at the Stadio Olimpico.

Harry Maguire (€5.6m) made it 2-0 almost immediately after the restart, with Harry Kane (€11.6m) notching his brace after 50 minutes.

Luke Shaw (€6.2m) assisted both of those goals, with Raheem Sterling (€9.8m) having played the pass for Kane’s opener.

Jordan Henderson (€6.0m) added a fourth with barely 15 minutes gone in the second period. All three second-half goals were headers, with Maguire and Henderson both netting from set-pieces.

“We spoke about being better on attacking set-plays. We’ve not scored one yet. We have two tonight. It was a great ball from Luke and I got a great connection.” – Harry Maguire

Kane netted England’s opener after four minutes, sliding home a first-time finish after a through ball from Raheem Sterling.

While the captain struck quickly from kick-off, Maguire wasted even less time in putting England two goals ahead after the interval.

Following a free-kick for a foul on Kane, the Manchester United centre-back found himself unmarked in the box to head in a Shaw delivery in the 47th minute.

And the left-back carded a second assist four minutes later after being released into the box by a deft Sterling flick.

Shaw’s clipped delivery found a poorly-guarded Kane, who drove his header through the legs of Ukraine keeper Georgiy Bushchan (€5.0m).

The Spurs striker was not far from completing his hat-trick after 61 minutes, forcing Bushchan into a save with a wicked left-footed volley from outside the box.

Henderson headed home the resulting Mason Mount (€7.1m) corner, with Ukraine unable to cope with England in the air.

Ukraine XI: (3-5-2) Bushchan; Matviyenko, Kryvtsov (Tsygankov 34′), Zabarnyi; Mykolenko, Zinchenko, Sydorchuk (Makarenko 63′), Shaparenko, Karavaev; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk.

England XI (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Shaw (Trippier 64′), Maguire, Stones, Walker; Rice (Henderson 56′), Phillips (Bellingham 64′); Sterling (Rashford 64′), Mount, Sancho; Kane (Calvert-Lewin 72′).

Above: Players sorted by shots in the box

Kane lead the way for shots, shots in the box and big chances in the 4-0 hammering.

Only Alvaro Morata has had more big chances in EURO 2020 than Kane so far.

Above: Players sorted by chances created

Shaw was the top chance creator on show, fashioning an opportunity for his team-mates every 22 minutes on average.

He has now carved out eight opportunties in the tournament so far, four of them ‘big chances’.

CZECH REPUBLIC 1-2 DENMARK

Maehle notched an assist in Denmark’s win

Goals: Patrik Schick (€8.8m) | Thomas Delaney (€5.5m), Kasper Dolberg (€7.2m)

Patrik Schick (€8.8m) | Thomas Delaney (€5.5m), Kasper Dolberg (€7.2m) Assists: Vladimir Coufal (€5.5m) | Jens Stryger (€4.7m), Joakim Maehle (€4.9m)

Joakim Maehle (€4.9m) earned his third attacking return of EURO 2020 with an exquisite outside-of-the-boot cross as Denmark advanced to the semi-finals.

The left wing-back’s audacious delivery was touched home by Kasper Dolberg (€7.2m) in what would prove to be Denmark’s winner.

Patrik Schick (€8.8m) bagged his fifth goal of the tournament – levelling Cristiano Ronaldo in the Golden Boot stakes – early in the second half to give the Czech Republic a lifeline but Denmark held on to go through.

“We added another forward in the second half, tried to play faster and put them under more pressure. It looked hopeful after an early goal. But we did not find a way to getting the equaliser. We simply ran out of power by the end.” – Patrik Schick

Schick grabs his fifth of the tournament

Thomas Delaney (€5.5m) opened the scoring after just five minutes, planting a free header past Tomas Vaclik (€5.2m) from a Jens Stryger (€4.7m) corner.

After being released down the left by Southampton’s Jannik Vestergaard (€5.2m) in the 43rd minute, Maehle provided that spectacular cross.

Dolberg netted his third goal in two games by volleying Maehle’s cross into the roof of the net with one touch.

“In the first half, we played very well. In the second, it got tough when they scored the early goal and put us under pressure. But that’s what characterises a good team. You can play well but you can also fight and jostle through and that’s what we did!” – Kasper Schmeichel

Two attacking changes at half time gave the Czech Republic impetus at the beginning of the second half.

Schick went level with Ronaldo after 49 minutes, finishing past Kasper Schmeichel first time from a Vladimir Coufal (€5.5m) cross.

The Czech Republic applied plenty of pressure in the second period, having moved to a two-man forward line but Jaroslav Silhavy’s men were unable to find an equaliser.

“We were two-nil down after the first half and had to do something with it, so we added another forward and played 4-4-2. We pushed the Danes and scored. But with the passing of time, we did not have enough power to score the equaliser.” – Jaroslav Silhavy

Maehle had an opportunity to score his third goal of the tourament in an 81st-minute counter-attack but his effort from a tight angle in the box was saved by Vaclik.

Dolberg and Mikkel Damsgaard (€6.3m) were both brought off before the 60-minute mark, lessening their appeal ahead of Denmark’s semi-final clash with England.

“It wasn’t pretty today but there was fight and a fantastic keeper. The batteries were almost empty but to reach a semi-final is huge.” – Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand

Czech Republic XI (4-2-3-1): Vaclik; Boril, Kalas, Celustka (Brabec 63′), Coufal; Soucek, Holeš (Krmencik 45′); Sevcik (Darida 80′), Barak, Masopust (Jankto 45′); Schick (Vydra 79′).

Denmark XI (3-4-3): Schmeichel; Vestergaard, Kjaer, Christensen (Andersen 80′); Maehle, Delaney (Jensen 80′), Hojbjerg, Stryger (Wass 69′); Damsgaard (Norgaard 59′), Dolberg (Poulsen 58′), Braithwaite.

Players sorted by big chances created

In a game low on high-quality opportunities, Maehle was one of three players to create a big chance.

