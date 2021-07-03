15
  1. Hy liverpool
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Dolberginho will score don't worry

    Sanchit
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      He already did?

  Alisson WondHaaland
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    How to use last 2 transfers?

    Donna Stekelenburg

    Bonucci* Maehle Shaw* Stones Torres
    Sterling* Foden Berardi Sarabia Foden
    Kane Morata Immobile

    0.3 ITB

    Alternatively if I take Di Lorenzo over Bonucci and Maguire over Shaw Id have 1.4 ITB

    A) 0.3 option - Sarabia + Berardi to Olmo + Barella
    B) 1.4 option - Foden + Sarabia to Olmo + Insigne
    C) 1.4 option - Berardi + Sarabia to Olmo + Chiesa

    03farmboy
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I’ve got 3 transfers left and thinking of getting in Bonucci, insigne and unsure on the 3rd

  HitSquad
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Congrats England!!!! You all deserve to smile.
    Please offer an opinion on a tough call.

    A. Foden + Lamptey
    B. Gundogan + Coufal

    Factors - De Bruyne"s injury, Ben White's likely transfer hurting Brighton''s clean sheet capabilities, Lamptey''s huge upside with continued injury risk & Coufal's revealed disappointment with his contract. Pep's rotation is always worrisome as well.

    Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      B, always so much uncertainty re. Foden minutes

  tristanabc
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Thoughts on these changes?

    Out: Schick, Spinna, Sarabia, Damsgaard, Laporte
    In: Immobile, Stones, Chiesa, Berardi, P.Torres

    Pickford Simon
    Shaw Maguire Maehle Stones* P.Torres*
    Raz Insigne F.Torres Chiesa* Berardi*
    Kane Morata Immobile*

    0.0 ITB

    6x England, 4x Italy, 4x Spain, 1x Denmark

    RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Assume waiting for teams.
      If Berardi doesn’t start do you leave Damsgaard in and just go with 1 short? Or do it anyway in case he comes off the bench I suppose.

      Some thoughts.

      Is there an Italian defender to get in over Stones maybe?

      Maybe go with Dolberg over Immobile and upgrade Berardi / Torres.

  pundit of punts
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    Hello all. Good to be back. 🙂

    First FPL draft.

    Sanchez - 4m
    TAA - Digne - Fofana - Holding - Manquillo
    Salah - Fernandes - Barnes - Saka - Bissouma
    DCL - Watkins - Antonio

    Thoughts? 🙂

    TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      About 10 drafts off.
      Mainly about the 2 mids and 3rd defender.

  Cometh The Aouar...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    So with five transfers before the semis, what is the limit on players from each team? Don’t tell me it’s still three per team!!

    dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      6

      Cometh The Aouar...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Where does it say that? Thanks in advance

    bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      5 not six

    MightyGar
        just now

        "For the semi-finals, you can pick a maximum of six players from the same team"

