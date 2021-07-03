82
FanTeam July 3

How to play FanTeam’s €30k Pursuit Fantasy game for England v Ukraine

82 Comments
The final two EURO 2020 quarter-finals take place this evening and there is a dedicated FanTeam Fantasy game for both matches.

Czech Republic v Denmark is up first but the standout tie for many of us is England’s clash with Ukraine, which could see the Three Lions through to their first European Championship semi-finals in a quarter of a century.

There’s s a prize pool of €30,000 on offer for FanTeam’s event in this fixture, with €3.5k going to the winner and money dished out to the leading 1,035 managers.

This Pursuit game is a five-a-side Fantasy tournament with a twist, where players are handicapped with plus/minus bonus points according to how good (or bad) a performance is expected from them.

For example, Jordan Pickford begins the quarter-final on -1.00 bonus points to reflect England’s favourite tag status and their own uncanny ability to keep a clean sheet. His opposite number, Georgiy Bushchan, is, by contrast, handed a +1.00 start.

Entries cost €10/£9, with up to 100 teams allowed per person.

ENTER YOUR OWN TEAM HERE

HOW TO PLAY: A BASIC GUIDE

Let’s boil it down to the basics: Fantasy managers need to pick five players in total, with no limitation on how many England or Ukraine assets you can select.

FanTeam managers can pick up to:

  • 1 Goalkeeper
  • 5 Defenders
  • 5 Midfielders
  • 3 Forwards

There are no player prices, so you can stock up on as many of the premium assets as you so wish – although the ‘better’ players with the more appealing fixtures tend to be the ones more heavily handicapped.

Captains get double playing and bonus points, while vice-captains are awarded 1.5 times their returns.

There are two other aspects worthy of mention at this point:

  • Stacking Penalty: If you decide to double up (or more!) on goalkeepers/defenders from the same team, you’ll receive one fewer clean sheet point for every extra player you select.
  • Safety Net: There is no bench or autosubs in Pursuit mode. Instead, any selected player who fails to start will be replaced by a team-mate from the same club, in the same position, with an equal or cheaper price.

SCORING SYSTEM

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions – detailed in the graphic above.

  1. GreennRed
    • 9 Years
    3 hours ago

    Teams are named.

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Full of holes

  2. Aubamazette
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Anyone captaining a England defender over Sterling/Kane?

    1. Chidge
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Feels risky to me, but could pay off. Are you leading or chasing?

      1. Aubamazette
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        leading, i just think the game will be low scoring 1 or 2 niller, england CS near enough locked in, and hope for a lucky goal or assist from Maguire on a corner

    2. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Shaw

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          Mostly likely defender not to play? Don't think so. Why do you say that?

          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            Chilwell a strong alternative whilst Tripps is nailed for the set pieces

            1. Deulofail
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 5 mins ago

              Tripps nailed? Why did he only play 2/4 games?

              1. Ginkapo FPL
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 2 mins ago

                After the first three Southgate came out and said he wasnt happy with the set piece delivery except against Croatia. Next match Trippier is back in and the love train is back.

                1. Deulofail
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 58 mins ago

                  Still don't think that makes him nailed but if he's going for wingbacks to get Walker and Trippier into the same team then I'm happier with Shaw. It's a risk, but I think he's done enough that Gareth won't want to bench him.

        2. Aubamazette
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          I'm pretty sure he does play

    3. Leighsitch
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        I'm stuck between Kane, Sterling or maguire

    4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Kane or Sterling for the armband folks??? Still cannot make my mind up!!! Haha

    5. Chelsea91
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Ederson
      Taa,Shaw,Digne,Coufal,Fofana
      Raphinha,Sarr,Bundie,Salah,Bruno
      Toney,Nacho,Davies

      0.00M , GTG ? Appreciate on the comment.

      1. Dogs Of War
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Decent team, especially at the back. Not convinced that Nacho will be a regular starter. Leicester are making signings and will probably continue to do so. Toney is a great pick for his price.

    6. King Kohli
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Maehle a better captain choice than Stones or Maguire?

      1. Chidge
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Picking a captain is like trying to predict the future - if he gets a goal and a cleanie, you look like a genius, if he gets a red card and they let in 4 you look like an idiot.

        Go with your gut. Kane feels like the 'safe' choice for me as I'm leading.

      2. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        No. I think England are a better cleansheet bet than Denmark. Maehle has more attacking threat than Stones or Maguire but against a Czech team that has conceded 2 in 4 games. Maguire prob more attacking threat than Stones.

    7. Khalico
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Captain Braithwaite or Sterling? Also have Maehle, Damsgaard and Pickford

      1. Dogs Of War
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Sterling or Maehle.

    8. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      At an abysmal rank of 69k, would you take the punt on Maehle captain? Or stick with Kane/Raz?

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        That’s not abysmal at all mate!’ Don’t be so harsh on yourself buddy!! I’d stick with Kane or Sterling but I’m feeling extremely patriotic today!! Haha would you captain Kane or Sterling??? See above I cannot make my mind up!! Haha

        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          Has to be Raz based on form, Kane will be slightly more of a differential I think though

          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            Yep agreed mate!! I’m just thinking Kane getting his first goal against Germany might spur him on for more tonight!! Mmm 22 mins to decide haha

      2. Ronnies
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Thought u deleted the app mate!!

        Kane for me.

        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          Deleted the app but now on the web version. Can’t win these days ffs

          1. Ronnies
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            Lol. Great stuff!

      3. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        I’m 1,593,795

        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Think you’ve been captaining Kane literally a bit too much then

          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            Yes and missed loads of transfers/changes lol

            1. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 15 mins ago

              Playing UCL before is an advantage. But making subs and changing captains nearly every day can be a pain in the hoop.

              Open Controls
              1. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 1 min ago

                Yup and it certainly has been for me!

    9. Leighsitch
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        I am leading my league by 5 points and am unsure whether to captain Kane, Sterling or Maguire? Any help....

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          Kane

      • KGFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Who to captain?

        1. Maehle
        2. Braithwaite
        3. Shick
        4. Stones
        5. Shaw
        6. Raz

        1. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          3

          1. KGFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            Thanks

      • Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Fabrizio has said it. Varane wants to try something new. United transfer could actually happen. Wow. I thought he was just doing it for a better contract at Madrid.
        https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1411278835329425408?s=20

        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          That's a decent improvement to Utd's defence over Lindelol in fairness... And means they have Lindelol as third choice which is fine for cover

          Back of an envelope maths - They're probably adding 5-10 goals scored in Sancho and possibly removing 5-10 goals conceded in Varane

          That starts to pump their goal difference from 29 up towards 40+ which is where things start to get verrrry interesting

          1. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            If he signs they have a realistic chance of winning the league this year.

            1. JONALDINHO
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              With Mctominay and Fred at the base of their midfield? Not a chance

            2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 4 mins ago

              The thought of seeing Sancho and Rashford lining up either side of Cavani, with Bruno behind them and Shaw/AWB bombing forward is absolutely mouth watering

              Greenwood fulfilling the super sub role (patented by Ole himself) and even martial still there for cover

              Pogba might even turn up the odd day if he's arsed

              That team could do damage when they're properly tuned in for sure

              A few more 9-1's & 6-2's this season I reckon!

              1. JONALDINHO
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 2 mins ago

                Core of the team non existent. De Gea is past it and Henderson looks very poor. Maguire is solid tbf but Varane isn’t as good as people make out. McFred holding the midfield together won’t cut it either. Ole aswell isn’t on the level of Pep, Klopp, Tuchel, etc. Relied too much on individual talent last year with no real system in place

                1. Zim0
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 57 mins ago

                  Talking like a true hater

                  1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 56 mins ago

                    Yep, the fear is palpable already

                    Dripping from them like sweat 😆

                    1. Zim0
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 55 mins ago

                      Yeah 😆

                      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                        • 11 Years
                        1 hour, 37 mins ago

                        Curled up in a darkened room, rocking back and forth in the foetal position, gently whispering:

                        "The core of the team is non existent, the core of the team is non existent, the core of the team is non existent"

                        😆

          2. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 8 mins ago

            They'll also have a fully match fit Edinson Cavani from the start this time. Could be a fun year.

          3. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            How is Sancho adding goals? He is adding depth nothing more

            1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 4 mins ago

              How can you not understand this?

              1. Ginkapo FPL
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 1 min ago

                Because I think with my brain rather than a hard on for United

                1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 56 mins ago

                  How are Man Utd as a team going to score more goals by siging Sancho?

                  When he specialises in goal involvements from the round hole at Right Wing they've been trying several square pegs in for seasons now?

                  Is this a real question?

                  He has approximately one billion goal involvements in 100 bundesliga games, hence a Conservative +5 to 10 goals as a team over a season

                  You could be aggressive and day he could enable 20-25 extra goals if he really flies - but id be conservative and say 5-10

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ginkapo FPL
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 49 mins ago

                    Sancho has been playing for a team that prioritises attacks down the right wing. United prioritise the left wing. The issue was never about personnel. If every single one of the attacking players goes forward then who defends? This does go back to the early days of Ole when goal were likely it was just a question of which end of the pitch.

                    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour, 38 mins ago

                      Adding a world class talent added to an attack that scored 73 goals last season? That's plus +5-10 goals conservatively all else equal

                      (im not going to start predicting black Swan event injuries or catastrophic losses of form, any more than I'm going to predict Sancho does what he's already done in the bundesliga and gets 35+ goal involvements right out the gate which starts to push utd up into mega goal figures)

                      Defences now have to handle Rashford from the left, Sancho from the right and Cavani from the centre, as well as the extra depth that comes from having Greenwood & Martial in reserve

                      That goal count should only be going one direction

                2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 50 mins ago

                  Genius

      • bruuuno
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Stick om Lukaku captain right? Or twist to Kane/Sterling?

        1. Thomas Magnum
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Think stick but it’s tough, personally can’t see their ceilings being much higher than 6

      • Thomas Magnum
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        I am leading my ML and I like those behind me I have Kane and Sterling. Is it best stick the armband on one of them in the thought they C either to block them or go out there with someone like Schick

        1. Chidge
          • 6 Years
          2 hours ago

          I'm in exactly your position. Currently on Kane, but tempted by Schick. The way I see it is if you go with Kane and he blanks lots of other people will be in the same boat and won't make any ground on you. But if Schick blanks and Kane score then the net effect is for people to make up ground on you

          1. Thomas Magnum
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            Well put, I’ve ended up with Kane now because of that, going to hope those around me go with Kane C also to block them and whatever Schick scores will be a bonus

      • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Kane or Sterling captain???

        1. Thomas Magnum
          • 5 Years
          2 hours ago

          Not sure, leaning Kane but with no reason or confidence

          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            Yeah I’ve been back and forth mate I’ve left it on Sterling for the extra points for a goal and a cleanie but I fancy Kane tonight for some reason!!

      • GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Lads, could one of ye please join my ML. Not really setting up a ML, would just want someone to send me back the URL for my team page. Thanks in advance.

        https://gaming.uefa.com/en/uefaeuro2020fantasyfootball/leagues/554XDJN102/004C00650061006700750065/Greennred

      • Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Zakop diskuse: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/07/03/maehle-and-dolberg-start-for-denmark-as-schick-chases-golden-boot/

      • KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Sod it I’m going 2 x 4.0 defs and a non-existent bench, gets me the team I want for the new season.

        At least no more frustrating bench points this season!

        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          That sounds like 4 big guns?? 🙂

          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            Trent, Bruno, Salah, Kane

            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              Plus 3 promoted team players:

              Sarr
              Cantwell
              Toney

              1. Pep bites Kun
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                Like it. Cantwell from day 1

                1. KAPTAIN KANE
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 14 mins ago

                  Thanks

                  1. Pep bites Kun
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 5 mins ago

                    Playing 343 or 352?

                    Actually you may as well post the team so we can have a looksee 🙂

                    1. KAPTAIN KANE
                      • 4 Years
                      52 mins ago

                      Sanchez
                      Trent | Shaw | Fofana
                      Salah | Bruno | Raphinha | Sarr | Cantwell
                      Kane | Toney

                      Foster | Manquillo | Johnson | Davis

                      1. Christina.
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        50 mins ago

                        hope you have hair on your balls with that midf

                        1. KAPTAIN KANE
                          • 4 Years
                          49 mins ago

                          Haha

        2. Kun Tozser
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          I tried this last season and it didn’t go well

          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            The other 3 are as nailed as can be so fingers crossed

        3. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Why not.

      • KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Maehle assist!!

      • Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour ago

        Forgot to do my subs again in Euro fantasy.

        I tend to lose interest as the tournament goes on.

