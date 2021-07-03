How to play FanTeam’s €30k Pursuit Fantasy game for England v Ukraine

Sponsored by FanTeam
The final two EURO 2020 quarter-finals take place this evening and there is a dedicated FanTeam Fantasy game for both matches.
Czech Republic v Denmark is up first but the standout tie for many of us is England’s clash with Ukraine, which could see the Three Lions through to their first European Championship semi-finals in a quarter of a century.
There’s s a prize pool of €30,000 on offer for FanTeam’s event in this fixture, with €3.5k going to the winner and money dished out to the leading 1,035 managers.
This Pursuit game is a five-a-side Fantasy tournament with a twist, where players are handicapped with plus/minus bonus points according to how good (or bad) a performance is expected from them.
For example, Jordan Pickford begins the quarter-final on -1.00 bonus points to reflect England’s favourite tag status and their own uncanny ability to keep a clean sheet. His opposite number, Georgiy Bushchan, is, by contrast, handed a +1.00 start.
Entries cost €10/£9, with up to 100 teams allowed per person.
HOW TO PLAY: A BASIC GUIDE
Let’s boil it down to the basics: Fantasy managers need to pick five players in total, with no limitation on how many England or Ukraine assets you can select.
FanTeam managers can pick up to:
- 1 Goalkeeper
- 5 Defenders
- 5 Midfielders
- 3 Forwards
There are no player prices, so you can stock up on as many of the premium assets as you so wish – although the ‘better’ players with the more appealing fixtures tend to be the ones more heavily handicapped.
Captains get double playing and bonus points, while vice-captains are awarded 1.5 times their returns.
There are two other aspects worthy of mention at this point:
- Stacking Penalty: If you decide to double up (or more!) on goalkeepers/defenders from the same team, you’ll receive one fewer clean sheet point for every extra player you select.
- Safety Net: There is no bench or autosubs in Pursuit mode. Instead, any selected player who fails to start will be replaced by a team-mate from the same club, in the same position, with an equal or cheaper price.
SCORING SYSTEM
FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s familiar scoring system.
Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions – detailed in the graphic above.
