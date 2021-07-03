208
208 Comments Post a Comment
  1. dark91
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    Very selfish from Maehle. Hope they don't regret it

    Open Controls
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      I regret Maehle not crossing it to Braithwaite who I own

      Open Controls
    2. The Train Driver
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Good choice to shoot there, great save.

      Open Controls
      1. dark91
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Maybe if it was the only choice he got, but he had 2 teammates to cross the ball to and secure the win

        Open Controls
  2. vickyz r3d d3vil$ !!!
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    Maehle should have finished this game with that

    Open Controls
  3. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Denmark, probably the best team in the world?

    Open Controls
    1. BullDogTevez
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      *Europe

      Open Controls
      1. dark91
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Scandinavia*

        Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Good tournament deserves Denmark.

      Open Controls
    3. son of city
        7 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
    4. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      I swear every euros a new flying fullback comes on the scene, this year it’s Spina and Maehle, didn’t see much of 16’ so can’t speak much on that but in 2012 it was Alba who had that great campaign with Spain

      Open Controls
      1. Silent Friend
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        Gosen

        Open Controls
      2. hullcityfan
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Pavard in 2016

        Open Controls
        1. hullcityfan
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Never mind that was world cup

          Open Controls
    5. son of city
        22 mins ago

        When to use my LL?

        Open Controls
        1. Hy liverpool
          • 7 Years
          18 mins ago

          Wrong forum..

          Open Controls
        2. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Using mine for final

          Open Controls
      • Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        Good tournament from the Czechs. Played well.

        Open Controls
      • fenixri
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        So who starts in semis, Dolberg or Poulsen?

        Open Controls
      • 03farmboy
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        Mount or Sancho??
        And
        Shaw or Maguire??

        Open Controls
      • Hy liverpool
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Well done denmark!

        Open Controls
      • Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Pickford
        Shaw Maguire Stones Walker
        Phillips Rice Mount
        Sancho Kane Sterling

        Open Controls
        1. Giggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          Backline flipped... 😆

          Risky starting both Phillips and Rice, both on a yellow. Thought Hendo might play.

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            If one gets a yellow, take the other one off?

            Open Controls
            1. Giggs Boson
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              Makes sense!

              Actually think Mount will be on the right of the midfield today, Phillips on the left. Sancho holding the width on the right, and Mount pushed up in the right half space.

              Open Controls
        2. Deulofail
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          I think you got it wrong. I had it on Ginkapo's authority that Trippier was nailed

          Open Controls
          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Ginkapo doesn’t even have authority over his own brain let alone Gareth Southgate’s

            Open Controls
      • HollywoodXI
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        So Damsgard gets 1 point for playing 59 mins today yet scores 3 points for playing 59 mins the last GW. What a joke of a game.

        Open Controls
        1. That Posh Bloke
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Let it go

          Open Controls
        2. JohnnyRev7
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          I think you've done this one to death previously.

          It is what it is.

          Move on and grow a pair.

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            pear*

            I think that would be a good way to move on

            Open Controls
            1. JohnnyRev7
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Growing a pear tree? Never thought of that. Good call.

              Open Controls
              1. Deulofail
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Yes. It would totally take my mind off things 😀

                Open Controls
        3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Cup tournament in “being ridiculously random” shocker 😆

          Open Controls
      • iberiaballer
          6 mins ago

          Really regretting my decision to roster Grealish. I thought for sure he’d start with Saka out.

          Open Controls
        • 03farmboy
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Which England defender stones, magiure or shaw??

          Open Controls
          1. That Posh Bloke
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Shaw - pro: assists con: price
            Maguire - pro: price con: yellow card
            Stones - pro: will play con: less threat

            Open Controls
        • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Sancho go bang-bang

          Open Controls
        • KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Absolutely criminal Grealish doesn’t start.
          What more can he do to get in that XI

          Open Controls
        • Finding Timo
            1 min ago

            3 Denmark too much ?

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.