239
239 Comments Post a Comment
  1. dark91
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 22 mins ago

    Very selfish from Maehle. Hope they don't regret it

    Open Controls
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 21 mins ago

      I regret Maehle not crossing it to Braithwaite who I own

      Open Controls
    2. The Train Driver
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 18 mins ago

      Good choice to shoot there, great save.

      Open Controls
      1. dark91
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 17 mins ago

        Maybe if it was the only choice he got, but he had 2 teammates to cross the ball to and secure the win

        Open Controls
  2. vickyz r3d d3vil$ !!!
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 21 mins ago

    Maehle should have finished this game with that

    Open Controls
  3. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 19 mins ago

    Denmark, probably the best team in the world?

    Open Controls
    1. BullDogTevez
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 18 mins ago

      *Europe

      Open Controls
      1. dark91
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 16 mins ago

        Scandinavia*

        Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 17 mins ago

      Good tournament deserves Denmark.

      Open Controls
    3. son of city
        6 hours, 16 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
    4. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 15 mins ago

      I swear every euros a new flying fullback comes on the scene, this year it’s Spina and Maehle, didn’t see much of 16’ so can’t speak much on that but in 2012 it was Alba who had that great campaign with Spain

      Open Controls
      1. Silent Friend
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 14 mins ago

        Gosen

        Open Controls
      2. hullcityfan
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 4 mins ago

        Pavard in 2016

        Open Controls
        1. hullcityfan
          • 6 Years
          6 hours, 3 mins ago

          Never mind that was world cup

          Open Controls
    5. son of city
        6 hours, 15 mins ago

        When to use my LL?

        Open Controls
        1. Hy liverpool
          • 7 Years
          6 hours, 11 mins ago

          Wrong forum..

          Open Controls
        2. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 56 mins ago

          Using mine for final

          Open Controls
      • Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 9 mins ago

        Good tournament from the Czechs. Played well.

        Open Controls
      • fenixri
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 7 mins ago

        So who starts in semis, Dolberg or Poulsen?

        Open Controls
      • 03farmboy
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 3 mins ago

        Mount or Sancho??
        And
        Shaw or Maguire??

        Open Controls
      • Hy liverpool
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 3 mins ago

        Well done denmark!

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 51 mins ago

          Well Donemark!

          Open Controls
      • Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 3 mins ago

        Pickford
        Shaw Maguire Stones Walker
        Phillips Rice Mount
        Sancho Kane Sterling

        Open Controls
        1. Giggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 hours, 1 min ago

          Backline flipped... 😆

          Risky starting both Phillips and Rice, both on a yellow. Thought Hendo might play.

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • 5 Years
            5 hours, 58 mins ago

            If one gets a yellow, take the other one off?

            Open Controls
            1. Giggs Boson
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              5 hours, 56 mins ago

              Makes sense!

              Actually think Mount will be on the right of the midfield today, Phillips on the left. Sancho holding the width on the right, and Mount pushed up in the right half space.

              Open Controls
        2. Deulofail
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 57 mins ago

          I think you got it wrong. I had it on Ginkapo's authority that Trippier was nailed

          Open Controls
          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • 11 Years
            5 hours, 55 mins ago

            Ginkapo doesn’t even have authority over his own brain let alone Gareth Southgate’s

            Open Controls
      • HollywoodXI
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 1 min ago

        So Damsgard gets 1 point for playing 59 mins today yet scores 3 points for playing 59 mins the last GW. What a joke of a game.

        Open Controls
        1. That Posh Bloke
          • 3 Years
          5 hours, 58 mins ago

          Let it go

          Open Controls
        2. JohnnyRev7
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 57 mins ago

          I think you've done this one to death previously.

          It is what it is.

          Move on and grow a pair.

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • 5 Years
            5 hours, 56 mins ago

            pear*

            I think that would be a good way to move on

            Open Controls
            1. JohnnyRev7
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              5 hours, 54 mins ago

              Growing a pear tree? Never thought of that. Good call.

              Open Controls
              1. Deulofail
                • 5 Years
                5 hours, 53 mins ago

                Yes. It would totally take my mind off things 😀

                Open Controls
        3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 56 mins ago

          Cup tournament in “being ridiculously random” shocker 😆

          Open Controls
      • iberiaballer
          5 hours, 59 mins ago

          Really regretting my decision to roster Grealish. I thought for sure he’d start with Saka out.

          Open Controls
          1. St Pauli Walnuts
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 11 mins ago

            Ditto

            Open Controls
        • 03farmboy
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 58 mins ago

          Which England defender stones, magiure or shaw??

          Open Controls
          1. That Posh Bloke
            • 3 Years
            5 hours, 56 mins ago

            Shaw - pro: assists con: price
            Maguire - pro: price con: yellow card
            Stones - pro: will play con: less threat

            Open Controls
        • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 56 mins ago

          Sancho go bang-bang

          Open Controls
        • KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 55 mins ago

          Absolutely criminal Grealish doesn’t start.
          What more can he do to get in that XI

          Open Controls
          1. el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            5 hours, 52 mins ago

            Few tough tackles on Mount in the training.

            Open Controls
          2. Giggs Boson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            5 hours, 51 mins ago

            Might be a fitness thing. Hasn't long come back from injury.

            Could also be a pressing thing, or any number of things we aren't qualified to understand.

            Open Controls
          3. That Posh Bloke
            • 3 Years
            5 hours, 51 mins ago

            Criminal? Hail Hyperbole!

            Open Controls
          4. Amey
            • 2 Years
            5 hours, 50 mins ago

            Get a move to United 😎

            Open Controls
          5. Deulofail
            • 5 Years
            5 hours, 50 mins ago

            He needs Plan A to fail. But Plan A is working. And if Plan A fails, then there isn't another game for him to play in. So probably nothing he can do. What you can do is to come to terms with it though! Very exciting bench option innit.

            Open Controls
          6. borat
            • 5 Years
            5 hours, 44 mins ago

            Who will you drop in the current starting 11.
            Surely not sterling. His pace is important to this team.
            Southgate uses Grealish as an impact sub. He will come on against tired legs.

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              5 hours, 38 mins ago

              Starts over Sancho

              Open Controls
              1. borat
                • 5 Years
                5 hours, 34 mins ago

                Sancho is a better player on Right side than Grealish.

                Open Controls
                1. KAPTAIN KANE
                  • 4 Years
                  4 hours, 34 mins ago

                  Sterling right, Grealish left I was thinking…

                  Open Controls
          7. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
            • 11 Years
            5 hours, 35 mins ago

            Grealish is a decent player but completely overrated in my opinion. It's as if he's been dominating europe and international level for years. He's 25

            Open Controls
            1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
              • 11 Years
              5 hours, 32 mins ago

              he works coming off the bench when the game opens up. Gareth doesn't trust him to start at the top level

              Open Controls
        • Finding Timo
            5 hours, 55 mins ago

            3 Denmark too much ?

            Open Controls
          • JONALDINHO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            5 hours, 50 mins ago

            I’ll never understand how Southgate starts Mount over Foden or Grealish

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • 5 Years
              5 hours, 49 mins ago

              Not really the same roles though

              Open Controls
            2. el polako
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              5 hours, 48 mins ago

              Southgate main priority is safety and his main characteristics is boring - that's why.

              Open Controls
            3. borat
              • 5 Years
              5 hours, 42 mins ago

              Mount can play both as AM or LCM. So he is much more dynamic player and gets preference

              Open Controls
          • Amey
            • 2 Years
            5 hours, 47 mins ago

            You guys will never be happy with Southgate team selection.
            This is an attacking team !
            Can't play all 23 can he ....

            Open Controls
          • ToyBlader
            • 5 Years
            5 hours, 38 mins ago

            Why is Malinovsky not starting for Ukraine again?

            Open Controls
            1. Thomas Magnum
              • 5 Years
              5 hours, 32 mins ago

              Must’ve fallen out with the coach, he was good up until he missed the penalty then it’s all fallen apart since

              Open Controls
          • Deulofail
            • 5 Years
            5 hours, 38 mins ago

            Who's going to come out on top between me and rival this game?

            A) Pickford + Trippier + Kane
            B) Shaw + Stones

            Open Controls
            1. That Posh Bloke
              • 3 Years
              5 hours, 36 mins ago

              Depends on Cap

              Open Controls
              1. Deulofail
                • 5 Years
                5 hours, 19 mins ago

                Captaincy is included of course! I'm not entirely stupid! 😀

                Open Controls
          • gooberman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            5 hours, 37 mins ago

            FFS why is Southgate continually not playing our best attacking players? Yet again no Foden and no Grealish! He will have a lot to answer to if he has got this wrong.

            Open Controls
            1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
              • 11 Years
              5 hours, 37 mins ago

              sure he does

              Open Controls
            2. Utopsis
              • 1 Year
              5 hours, 17 mins ago

              He doesn't have to answer to anybody anymore

              Open Controls
              1. gooberman
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                4 hours, 4 mins ago

                haha. He is the England manager. Of course he does.

                Open Controls
          • panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            5 hours, 33 mins ago

            Maybe Southgate has left Sancho out before due to the disruption of his transfer to United...

            Open Controls
          • xiMoxiee
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            5 hours, 32 mins ago

            Sanchez (Foster)
            TAA Digne Shaw Coufal (Williams)
            Salah Fernandes Raphinha Sarr (Bissouma)
            DCL Watkins (Toney)

            0.5m ITB. Spend the money or leave it?

            Open Controls
          • Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            5 hours ago

            Golazo!

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.