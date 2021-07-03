The 22%-owned Joakim Maehle (€4.9m) will seek to haul a third consecutive score of eight or better against the Czech Republic on Saturday.

Denmark’s left-wing back, one of the standout players at EURO 2020, bagged 12 points in the round of 16 as Kasper Hjulmand’s side beat Wales 4-0.

The Danes are unchanged from that win, as both striker Kasper Dolberg (€7.2m) – who bagged a brace against the Welsh – and defender Jens Stryger (€4.7m) retain their places.

They replaced the injured Yussuf Poulsen (€8.5m) and ill Daniel Wass (€5.3m) in the round of 16, with both of those players back on the Denmark bench today.

Kasper Schmeichel (€5.1m) once again lines up behind a back three of Jannik Vestergaard (€5.2m), Simon Kjaer (€4.7m) and Andreas Christensen (€5.7m). The Chelsea man could move into midfield once more, as he did to great effect against Wales.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (€5.9m) takes up his regular midfield role, while Mikkel Damsgaard (€6.3m) will operate with Maehle on the left-hand side.

Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick (€8.8m) is on the Golden Boot hunt and now sits in the same amount of squads as Maehle.

Schick (4) is chasing down the eliminated Cristiano Ronaldo (5) at the top of the EURO 2020 scoring charts.

Tomas Holeš (€4.7m) is backed by 8% of managers after his goal and assist showing in the Czech Republic’s 2-0 win against the Netherlands last time out.

He partners Tomas Soucek (€6.6m) in midfield, while Soucek’s West Ham mate Vladimir Coufal (€5.5m) will have a battle on his hands against that combination of Maehle and Damsgaard.

“The two teams are very similar and the more resilient side will win. It will be like looking at ourselves, like playing ‘Rock, paper, scissors’ in a mirror.” – Vladimir Coufal

Jaroslav Silhavy’s only change from the round of 16 is to recall Jan Boril (€4.6m), who was suspended, at left-back.

Captain Vladimir Darida (€7.5m) missed the Netherlands tie through injury but is an option from the bench against Denmark.

Czech Republic XI: Vaclik; Boril, Kalas, Celustka, Coufal; Soucek, Holeš; Sevcik, Barak, Masopust; Schick.

Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Vestergaard, Kjaer, Christensen; Maehle, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Stryger; Damsgaard, Dolberg, Braithwaite.