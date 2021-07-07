668
668 Comments
  1. Deulofail
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    I lose 5 points from subs today.

    Out = 6 points
    In = 1 point (Dolberg, Maelhe & Kjaer)

    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      Good job lad here's a cookie for you!

      1. Deulofail
        • 5 Years
        25 mins ago

        Keep it I had too much McVities

    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      And the Danes think they have it bad tonight...

      Thinking of you x

  2. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    There was some kind of laser pointing at Smeichel.

    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      and he still almost managed the double pen save

  3. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    So much anger. Have people been listening to Macrons nonsense? Brexit happened, get over it

    1. DavidBadWillie
        5 mins ago

        But where’s the £350m a week to the NHS?

    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      Limitless activated

      1. Deulofail
        • 5 Years
        24 mins ago

        Wait till lineups imo

      2. azz007
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        So pointless to use for the final

    3. Milkman Bruno
        31 mins ago

        They’ll be putting that penalty the the British museum along with all the other stolen sh1t 😉

        1. TheDragon
          • 3 Years
          20 mins ago

          England absolutely dominated Denmark

          1. chocolove
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            18 mins ago

            Spain also dominated Italy yest as well...

          2. Milkman Bruno
              18 mins ago

              100% agree

            • Rainer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              16 mins ago

              People constantly making this point have to be joking 😆

              So in any game Man City play, if they aren't winning, just starting flopping around?

              England deserved to win, no one thinks different.

              1. maylo_av87
                  13 mins ago

                  Do you watch football because teams who deserve to win, always win? This is a matter of equality. If ref made the right call, it may had gone to penalties, and we all know what happens to England then. And the fact that this Euro was supposed to be all over the continent. Not much of a European Euro if you play 6/7 at home, is it?

                  1. Ginkapo FPL
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Equality is not equity. Look it up

                    1. maylo_av87
                        just now

                        Sorry, I rarely get a chance to use either of those words in English.

                  2. Baps hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    England was better team. No question about it. But they should have won the match themselves. Now it was ref decision.

                • maylo_av87
                    16 mins ago

                    That doesn't have anything to do with the fact that it was a dive.

                  • FPL Pillars
                    • 4 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    Diveland 2 Denmark 1
                    Wemfally final here we trip

                • BeaversWithAttitude
                  • 2 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Riotous!

              2. Teamok
                • 7 Years
                27 mins ago

                Penalty for what???
                It is also amazing that two balls were on the field.

                1. bitm2007
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Sod all.

                2. hullcityfan
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  The two balls on the filed thing is the strange thing for me - surely the linesman should flag while the ball was down that wing

              3. Baron Penguin (FKA Hadebayo…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                26 mins ago

                Right, to ensure an England win I’m getting 8 Italians and benching Kane.

                1. chocolove
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Lol

              4. The Mandalorian
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                23 mins ago

                So many anti English comments on here tonight, including 1 or 2 racist ones that were rightly removed.

                England has always been so supportive of other nations getting to major finals and giving recognition where its due.

                England were one of the favourites, they have one of the best squads in the competition and have earned this success.

                Well done England and good luck in the final.

                1. Utopsis
                  • 1 Year
                  11 mins ago

                  Magnanimity in short supply today - good on you!

                2. Rainer
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Racist towards Sterling? Disgraceful!

                  Completely agree, one of the favourites, definitely one of the top four teams in the tournament and hard to argue about them being one of the best two, along with Italy.

                  Controlled so much of the game very well tonight which the Italians will do at times too, should be a great watch.

                3. Teamok
                  • 7 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  It is important to win, but not at any cost. If England had won without this ridiculous penalty, everyone would have said - Respect.

                4. Baps hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  England was better and would have deserved to win without ref helping them. It is not anti English to be pro football.

              5. Warby84
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                19 mins ago

                I’ll take 45 points this week, with Damsgaard and Chiesa (C) I think it might be a 0-0 Sunday so going to go with Shaw (c)… Another tense affair..

              6. el polako
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                18 mins ago

                Just imagine same penalty given to Denmark let's say for a "foul" on Damsgaard...

                The Sun would write a petition to FA to quit UEFA structures.

                Open Controls
                1. Rainer
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  They would have had pictures of the refs injuries.

                2. bitm2007
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 min ago

                  It would have been like 1986 all over again.

              7. el polako
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                15 mins ago

                Does anyone know if Sterling's earned his Olympics qualification tonight ?

                1. bitm2007
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Yes, he's going to be partnering Tom Daley.

                2. Critical Observer
                  • 5 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  A footballer going down in the box after a slight contact by the defender? Outrageous, hope we'll never have to witness such debacle again.

                  1. el polako
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    He was going down before any contact.

                    1. Critical Observer
                      • 5 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Nah not according to the replays.

                      Kane got mugged in the box moments earlier, in a fashion that would have been an automatic penalty in most other matches in this tournament... So in the end, 1 penalty kick awarded for England over the course of this match seems about right. If the refs were as biased as you say, they would have got at least 3, counting also Henderson getting clipped later on.

              8. zeslinguer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                15 mins ago

                Is wokeness the secret to England doing so well? Never have England had such a woke manager and never have they done so well. I never got woke vibes from Sven, Moyes, Hodgson or least of all Allardyce who did especially badly. It’s fed through to the players to. Ever since they took the knee they’ve won games. Surely if a team conceded 1 goal in 6 games in fpl we would ask why? It can only be wokeness

                1. I am become Marvin
                  • 4 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  What does "woke" even mean?

                  1. Deulofail
                    • 5 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GnUqrF9mAA8

                    1. I am become Marvin
                      • 4 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      It's a bit late for a 40 minute video mate.

                      1. Deulofail
                        • 5 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        Wait a few hours. If it's not too early yet, then it might be the right time.

                  2. el polako
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Lefty malarkey

                2. Rainer
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  A manager playing the long game to win a tournament along with a very well balanced, high quality players.

                3. Vertigo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  I was like you after my first pint.

                  You'll get used to it, mate.

                4. Giggs Boson
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  It's intelligence and pragmatism.

                  Steve Holland is a big part too. Won the Premier League with both Jose and Conte, his tactical knowledge has been crucial.

              9. Better luck next year
                • 1 Year
                13 mins ago

                ML leader ahead with 11 points before final. What to do? Sport 5 Italy or England defenders?

              10. Herman Toothrot
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                11 mins ago

                Sturgeonites out in their droves this evening.

                1. bitm2007
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Borrisite here but not celebrating after winning that way.

                  1. Herman Toothrot
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    It wasn't pretty, but we've lost so many times in similar ways to the way we won.

                  2. DavidBadWillie
                      7 mins ago

                      You actually admitting you’re a Boris fan??

                      1. bitm2007
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        Voted for him, but thinking of going elsewhere next time he hasn't clamped down on the virus early enough on any of the four waves.

                  3. Vertigo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Was it enough to trigger a referendum?

                2. The Mandalorian
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Wherever Pep has managed the nations team has won a major competition.

                  Barcelona and Bayern Munich had alot of players in the national team.

                  The Pep effect

                  Spain 2010 WC Winners
                  Germany 2014 WC Winners

                  1. Deulofail
                    • 5 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Which Italian team is Pep managing right now?

