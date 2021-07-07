Bukayo Saka (€6.6m) returns to the England XI after missing the 4-0 victory against the Ukraine with a minor knock.

He replaces Jadon Sancho (€9.5m) on the right-hand side of England’s attack, though could also operate at wing-back if Gareth Southgate chooses to match Denmark’s formation.

If Saka does stay part of the front four, he will join Mason Mount (€7.3m), Raheem Sterling (€9.9m) and Harry Kane (€11.7m). The latter two are both owned by more than 50% of Fantasy managers.

Kalvin Phillips (€5.6m) will anchor the midfield alongside Declan Rice (€5.6m).

Jordan Pickford (€5.9m) plays behind a backline of Luke Shaw (€6.3m), Harry Maguire (€5.7m), John Stones (€5.9m) and Kyle Walker (€5.7m).

Kasper Hjulmand has named the same Denmark XI that beat the Czech Republic 2-1, with Kasper Dolberg (€7.4m) retaining his place up front ahead of Yussuf Poulsen (€8.5m).

He is flanked by attackers Martin Braithwaite (€7.9m) and Mikkel Damsgaard (€6.5m).

Joakim Maehle (€5.1m) takes up his regular left wing-back spot, with Jens Stryger (€4.9m) selected again ahead of Daniel Wass (€5.3m). Maehle has attacking returns in three consecutive games.

That pair play either side of Thomas Delaney (€5.7m) and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (€6.1m) in midfield.

A familiar back three of Jannik Vestergaard (€5.4m), Simon Kjaer (€4.9m) and Andreas Christensen (€5.8m) protect goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (€5.2m).

England XI (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Shaw, Maguire, Stones, Walker; Rice, Phillips; Sterling, Mount, Saka; Kane.

Denmark XI (3-4-3): Schmeichel; Vestergaard, Kjaer, Christensen; Stryger, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Maehle; Damsgaard, Braithwaite; Dolberg.