  1. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    So FPL are saying they’ll add 0.5m to the English players if they win the final tonight?

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      Coady and White included?

      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        Yes, integral part of the squad and am hearing they might both start this evening

        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          Pickford

          James, Coady, White, Chillwell

          Hendo Bellingham

          Sancho Grealish Sterling

          Kane

          The Italians wont see it coming

          1. Jafooli
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            8 mins ago

            DCL over Kane would be my choice. The rest makes sense….

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      It's been added already. Go and check!

      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        😯

    3. CaptainPrice
        just now

        They had better give us an extra 1.0m to celebrate it home

    4. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      Choosing to bench an England player over choosing Grealish is basicaply treason

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Why?

    5. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      Do you think Rodrigo is now a starter for Leeds?

      He seemed to earn a starting spot towards the end of the season, and his returns were incredible...

      1. Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        22 mins ago

        Monitor their pre-season. Might get some clues.

        1. Giggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          16 mins ago

          Ok, thanks

          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            15 mins ago

            This

          2. Jafooli
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            13 mins ago

            😛

      2. gogs67
          21 mins ago

          No, he'll get more game time than last season but Bamford is still first choice.
          Def worth watching how his minutes go though, I've had him in at least two of my drafts!

          1. Giggs Boson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            9 mins ago

            I thought he might play over Roberts, not Bamford.

          2. gogs67
              1 min ago

              He was brought in as an upgrade to Bamford, then a month or two later it was to find a way for them to play together, and by the end of the season Bamford looked knackered and Raph was grabbing the headlines.
              So no one really knows. I rate him highly on the eye-test, if he gets minutes I'll buy him, but Bamford is the one I've got in just now

          3. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            20 mins ago

            Will Leeds regress? Surely they must

            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              8 mins ago

              Why? They do play under Bielsa.

              1. Ginkapo FPL
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                5 mins ago

                Entering every game as top dog instead of motivation from being the underdog. Completely different situation for the team at the start this time.

                1. That Posh Bloke
                  • 3 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  When Bielsa is manager you always start as ‘top dog’.

                2. Giggs Boson
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  1 min ago

                  They finished the season so strong, just when I thought they would start to tail off. This team just keep going.

                  I think Bielsa will keep them fit and motivated.

            2. Giggs Boson
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              6 mins ago

              I don't think so personally, provided they keep Phillips and Raphinha. Bielsa did talk about an evolution, so they might tighten up in the big games, but otherwise I reckon it's the same Leeds. They're a quality side, the real deal imo.

              1. Ginkapo FPL
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                I expect them to be more resillient than the Blades were. Much more dependant upon players quality than the system.

            3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • 11 Years
              just now

              When Bielsa goes they would possibly be at risk of imploding

              But as long as he’s there they’re the golden tickets for FPL imo, they have an attack just bristling with goals

              12 scored in their final 4 games despite the fatigue issues that would creep in from time to time after Christmas

          4. Jafooli
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            13 mins ago

            Am I the only one going with Harrison over Raphinha and/or Dallas?

            Seems like the better pick to me, no?

            1. Giggs Boson
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Don't really have a draft yet, but my program is telling me Harrison is slightly better value than Raphinha. So on paper, I agree with you, but the eye test tilts it Raphinha's way for me personally... When the numbers are close-ish, I go with the eye.

          5. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • 11 Years
            12 mins ago

            I think he ended up managing two starts in Leeds last 19 games (GW37 & GW38)

            And he was taken off at half time again in the second of those starts

            He definitely has a bit of class - and got the 4G 1A in the last four appearances… but when you look at his game by game history it just screams “not physically capable”

            Maybe it was just bad luck & he gets fit this year, but he’s not getting any younger either

            1. Giggs Boson
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Nice, thanks. I'll keep that in mind when I watch pre-season.

              He might have built fitness over the summer...

        • That Posh Bloke
          • 3 Years
          27 mins ago

          How many gws is Richarlson likely to miss at The Olympics?

          1. Coys96
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Assuming brazil win it, he'd be back at everton week beginning 9th of august. Will probably miss GW1 max

        • Jafooli
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          26 mins ago

          So Scotland held the likely winners of the European Championship to a goalless draw. Do we get a share of the prize tonight?

          Good luck in the final Team GB…..

          1. Giggs Boson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            Thanks Jaf 😀 Nervous.

            Scotland defended well in that game tbf. McTominay at RCB was a genius move to negate Sterling.

            1. Jafooli
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              Big game, will be close 😮

        • Deulofail
          • 5 Years
          18 mins ago

          Think I'm gonna go with 8 outfield England players, plus Donnaruma, Chiesa and Immobile/Florenzi/Chiellini.

          Was planning to swinging the other way, but I think England defenders are little stronger than the Italian, in fantasy terms, which gives me at least 4 set players for England, inscluding Sterling, versus 1 for Italy (Chiesa), while the rest is more of a crapshoot.

          1. Deulofail
            • 5 Years
            7 mins ago

            Currently looking at

            Donna*
            Florenzi Shaw Stones Maguire
            Chiesa Sterling(c) Mount Saka Grealish
            Kane

            Stek | Dolberg, Kjaer, Immobile | 0FTs. 3.6 ITB

            * name of my first and only car

          2. Hairy Potter
            • 6 Years
            7 mins ago

            I'm tempted by Emerson. He was subbed in the last match and might happen again. In a tight match there could be a chance of him coming off early the pitch with a clean sheet.

            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              I have him for this reason as well

            2. Deulofail
              • 5 Years
              5 mins ago

              Almost sounds sensible, but he could also come off before 60 mins 🙂

              1. Deulofail
                • 5 Years
                4 mins ago

                While the same thing could also be true of Florenzi if he starts

              2. Hairy Potter
                • 6 Years
                just now

                True. I'll see the starting line up and decide then, but will probably go Italian full back(s) in terms of having any of their defenders.

        • Godfrey
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          14 mins ago

          Anyone who plays fanteam? Which players are a lock for you?

          1. ritzyd
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            TAA, Dias, Salah

            1. Godfrey
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Even with Mane at 10?

        • Jacky boy
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          Which one?

          A) Antonio + Raphinha in 343
          B) Shaw + DCL in 433

          1. Coys96
            • 3 Years
            just now

            a

        • Coys96
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          Anyone else tripling up on Villa for first 3 fixtures? (wat, NEW, BRE)

          Grealish, Buendia & Targett for me

          1. Giggs Boson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            If Grealish stays, I'll probably double with him and Watkins.

            I like the flexibility someone like Grealish would bring. After the first 3 games you can then transition him to a wide array of potential options like Foden, Gundogan, Greenwood, Jota, Pepe, Barnes, Torres, Saka etc, depending on who looks nailed and good value. Got on my eye on Foden/Gundo especially...

        • ritzyd
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          If grealish stays yes, if grealish leaves i may start with no villa players

          1. ritzyd
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Reply fail to post above, when will they allow edit/delete of posts.....

        • Deulofail
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I might be alone here,but I really hope the impossible happens and Gareth benches Kane. He's looking as leggy as he was in the final two matches of the WC, which really hampered the attack. He's done his job. Time to freshen up and bring him on for pens of to shore up the game and start counter attacks when we're already on top.

