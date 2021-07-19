155
FPL July 19

FPL team guide 2021/22 – Everton: Best players, stats and more

155 Comments
Share

Our team-by-team guide to the new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season continues with this preview of Everton.

The Toffees are another club under new management, with the departure of Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid precipitating Rafael Benitez’s arrival.

You can read more about the incoming Spaniard in our dedicated Scout Report.

Can Everton’s FPL assets have a strong start under new boss Rafael Benitez?

Despite many lines from Ancelotti about a European charge last season, Everton only just scraped a top-half finish by finishing in 10th.

Having gone goal-crazy in the early part of 2020/21, Everton’s attacking output slowed down significantly though the Toffees were relatively sticky in defence.

Don’t forget that you can find official Opta team and player information on the Blues and every other Premier League side in our Premium Members Area, to help with your planning for Gameweek 1.

FPL price reveal and launch reaction from three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser 1

Benitez’ Blues

Everton’s league position was followed closely by their ranks in defensive statistics:

Everton defensive statsTotalRank v other PL teams
Goals conceded4810th
Shots conceded50513th
Shots in the box conceded31212th
Shots on target conceded16111th
Big chances conceded7210th=
Expected goals conceded (xGC)50.711th

The Toffees kept a respectable 12 clean sheets under Ancelotti last season, the joint-fifth best record in the division.

But eight of those arrived in the Toffees’ final 15 fixtures and no Premier League club kept more shut-outs from Gameweek 25 onwards, so Benitez inherits a defence in decent shape.

A miserly backline is something we might expect under the new Everton boss. His all-time Premier League record saw the Spaniard’s sides concede at a clip of less than a goal per game, while averaging 1.53 goals per match.

“We will try to have a team that has balance. Balance means attack and defend, and be sure that you can compete against anyone.” – Rafa Benitez

Digne’s myth

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2021/22

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

155 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Has it started yet

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Not even close.
      Olympics from Friday though

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        It's going to be crap. Usually love it, but it will be a soullless affair and should never have been allowed to go ahead.

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Always is on tv coverage, I'm sure Yorkshire will liven things up with their league tables

          Open Controls
        2. FALSE PROFIT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          39 mins ago

          This^

          Open Controls
  2. FC Hakkebøf
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Which "duo"

    A) Jota + Ayling / Lamptey rotation (3-4-3)
    B) Robertson + Digne (4-3-3)

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Reason?

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Higher ceilings.

          Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      B and it's not close for me
      Because I think they'll get far more points

      Open Controls
    3. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Although I always prefer 343

      Open Controls
    4. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      A by a mile. Don't start with a 4-3-3, leaves you nowhere to go on transfers.

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour ago

        This, but I suspect there are better individual player choices than those

        Open Controls
    5. Fletch69
        2 mins ago

        B

        Jota isn't guaranteed to start.
        Brighton & Leeds aren't clean sheet magnets.
        Lamptey is made of Lego and breaks easily.

        Open Controls
    6. noquarternt
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Goodbye Giroud, I’ll never forget that captained red card. But will still miss you.

      Open Controls
      1. Original Pirate Material
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Ha! Same, boxing day was it a few years back?

        Open Controls
    7. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Which clubs are going to be boosted by fans the most?

      Open Controls
      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Liverpool I think

        Open Controls
      2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
        • 6 Years
        2 hours ago

        Covid FC

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Nah, cases will start to drop by then

          Open Controls
          1. moz_1983
            • 8 Years
            39 mins ago

            How so?

            Open Controls
            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              20 mins ago

              Already saturated

              Open Controls
      3. Original Pirate Material
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Liverpool, Villa, Burnley.

        Open Controls
    8. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      I am but a lowly non-member pariah so can’t see past the orange box

      But I hope DCL’s curious story is covered?

      - His Team - Everton scored 16 goals in the second half of the season (17th on goals scored)
      - His Form - DCL has scored 5 goals in Everton’s last 27 games (has a few fantasy assists in that run as well)
      - His Fixtures - he’s away to Brighton, Villa & Leeds in the first 5 gameweeks (all popular defences on FFS - for good reason imo)
      - He also has Burnley in the first 5 weeks - and we know what they’re like to break down on their day
      - He scored over 10% of his season’s points (17 of 165) in 1 game - against 10 men west Brom who controversially had Kieran Gibbs sent off in the first half, hauls like that don’t come around very often

      Bamford got 28 returns last season…. DCL has 36 returns in the last 2 seasons…

      DCL has 29.2% ownership… Bamford has 17.3%…

      Curiouser and curiouser…

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Yeah I'm not a fan at that price, it's the 7.5 price point that interests me, Watkins Wilson Nacho Jimi Antonio
        Leeds value is in midfield this season

        Open Controls
      2. Uncle Baby Billy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        "Calvert-Lewin was Everton’s top scorer last season with 16 goals. Only five of those came from February onwards, however, with the striker netting on seven occasions in the opening five Gameweeks of the season.

        Despite falling off the goal trail, the ‘big chances’ continued to arrive: 17 in the first half of the season and 14 in the second half, with only one FPL forward racking up more of these gilt-edged opportunities over the course of 2020/21"

        C'est mon plaisir...

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Hmmmm…. That’s a bit weird imo:

          “Only 5 of those came from February onwards”

          Is such a strange way to say

          “Only five of those came from December last year onwards”

          - 11 goals in Everton’s first 11 games
          - 5 goals in Everton’s next 27 games (since Burnley on 5th December 2020 - the first of those 5 came in February, it kind of ignores the months without a goal before that)

          Open Controls
      3. Silent Friend
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        First FPL lesson: Dont judge them base on last season, let alone under different manager

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          So if those logic basis' are out, how should we judge players?

          Open Controls
          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Their shoe sizes obviously, or perhaps their favourite ice cream

            Open Controls
      4. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        I said this quite a lot last season, a crazy number of DCLs goals came from Digne and Coleman crosses. If they arent firing then he isnt. If Rafa switches to a back four, the wingbacks get marked, or many other scenarios then DCLs goal rate drops. Its essentially what we saw happen last season.

        Open Controls
      5. rozzo
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Didn't he have a few niggling injuries towards the end of the season.

        Seem to remember transferring him in and out a couple of times due to this.

        Seems to be a form player. Strike whilst hot and hop off when not.

        Open Controls
      6. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        32 mins ago

        Not to mention Rafa is taking charge now, going to make it even harder to score goals

        Open Controls
      7. Fletch69
          30 mins ago

          Couldn't agree more. Ultimately I think Bamford is a better player than DCL. So even not taking last year into account I think typically the better players score more points

          Open Controls
        • RedLightning - Top 10k Any …
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          26 mins ago

          Methinks thou dost protest too much.
          If you really thought you could gain an advantage by being the only manager not to have DCL in your squad, you would surely keep quiet about it and reap the benefits.
          I confidently expect to see him in your GW1 squad! 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • 11 Years
            22 mins ago

            I just said it was curious dude I didn't say don't pick him 😆

            Open Controls
            1. RedLightning - Top 10k Any …
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              19 mins ago

              This is however the umpteenth time you've said it, and the clear implication is that you think he's a bad pick.

              Open Controls
              1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • 11 Years
                16 mins ago

                Sorry I wasn't aware I had exceeded the limit on discussing players - for future reference, what is the limit, and how far over it did I go?

                Open Controls
          2. Vertigo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            21 mins ago

            The stats add up though, in fairness.

            Open Controls
            1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • 11 Years
              18 mins ago

              Welcome to the wonderful world of FFS boards

              Where we have moderators telling posters they know what they are thinking, and advocating non-communication about FPL players to "reap the benefits" 😆

              Open Controls
      8. Silent Friend
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        TAA Salah without Wijnaidum an Henderson

        Open Controls
      9. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        If Kane stays at Spurs it will make things very easy.

        TAA Bruno Salah Son speak for themselves
        Great value/choice of 4.5 defenders this season
        Great value/choice of 6.5 mids
        Great value/choice of 7.5 of forwards

        Sanchez/Buchmann
        TAA 4.5 4.5
        Salah Bruno Son 6.5
        7.5 7.5 Toney
        4.0 4.5 4.0 4.0

        Open Controls
        1. Baines on Toast...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          I don't mind this at all, bench risk aside, for a starting gambit - but which 4.5 DFs do you trust every week? Maybe Ayling after week one, and Lamptey if fit...

          Open Controls
          1. Super Saints
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            Coady will play every week, Fofana is first choice in my opinion, Burnley boys are always a good shout until Europa, White at Arsenal should be nailed, Dier at Spurs could emerge as a bargain, there's plenty of choice on top of the two you mentioned.

            Open Controls
        2. Thomas Magnum
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          My template is similar but my quick math tells me this is a little over budget

          Open Controls
          1. Baines on Toast...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            He means one of the keepers not both, then it works

            Open Controls
          2. Super Saints
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            It's bang on as below

            Open Controls
            1. Thomas Magnum
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              ahh yes my apologies, long day. Only major difference between yours and mine is I went cheaper 3rd forward to afford a more expensive defense. I like yours, although but would love for a 4.0 starter to hopefully emerge so I would feel more comfortable with the bench, even if they just bring 2 points to my bench every week.

              Open Controls
        3. rozzo
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Huge fan of Son but if u ain't going to captain then it just compromises your defence.

          I don't agree the 4.5 defenders can keep up with the higher priced defenders.

          Apart from Dallas and Lundstrum I find the 4.5's barely hit 100 points over a season. May as well play with 9 or 10 men.

          A trio of Shaw, Stones and Raphina for example will drip a lot more points over a few weeks than say Lamptey, Forfana and Son.

          I would rather have Son instead of Salah, depending on fixtures.

          Open Controls
        4. Fletch69
            24 mins ago

            I think Covid isolations will mean you need a bench for the first couple of months

            Open Controls
            1. Super Saints
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Isolation rules changing should help that

              Open Controls
        5. Baines on Toast...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          I think Michael Keane is overlooked and possibly the only Everton option I'd consider. His 3 goals last year matches Digne's 9 assists for direct points, he's fully fit & rested, and while 5.5 is I think too much for this defence, 5.0 is a fair price.

          Open Controls
          1. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            I mentioned he was a bargain when the game opened. Got laughed off.

            Open Controls
            1. Baines on Toast...
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              Any chance you feel the same about Dunk? I had them both pegged as 5.5. Boring but predictable.

              Open Controls
              1. Christina.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 21 mins ago

                Dunk is a personal fav of mine, but I will prob bring Bri def cover around GW 4 on a WC only.

                Open Controls
                1. Pukki Blinders
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Burnley Watford Everton in the first 3 are probably some of the best defence fixtures out there, why wait for gw4?

                  Open Controls
          2. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Bargain he may be, do you have faith in Everton this year?

            Open Controls
            1. JBG
              • 3 Years
              1 hour ago

              Having Benitez as a manager must help the defence even more than last year, no?

              Open Controls
              1. Ginkapo FPL
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                58 mins ago

                Carlo did a cracking job and he didnt sacrifice defence. He had 3 CBs plus Allen and Doucoure shielding which is no small investment. I can see Rafa inviting more pressure onto the defence but that not necessarily translating into more clean sheets

                Open Controls
          3. FALSE PROFIT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            In the air whether he plays. Everton with good fixtures are a problem atm. Do we or don't we?

            Open Controls
        6. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          Who else is ready?

          Bring it on!

          Open Controls
          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Ready for what?

            Open Controls
          2. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Ready for disappointment, yeah.

            Open Controls
          3. Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            40 mins ago

            Ready for a GW1 rank of 2,987,067, absolutely.

            Open Controls
            1. Nomar
              • 11 Years
              3 mins ago

              In the context of last season that would represent a terrific start for me.

              Open Controls
              1. Little Red Lacazette
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Ouch, I got lucky with a 773k start. How bad did you get off?

                Open Controls
          4. farmerfat
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Ready for early knee-jerk transfers and hits even though I always promise myself I wont do it.

            Open Controls
        7. The Mandalorian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          I need a 4m defender for 8 weeks that is less likely to drop in price, any thoughts?

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            lowest ownership

            Open Controls
          2. LangerznMash
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Tsimikas as a long shot if Robbo missed a match.

            Open Controls
            1. kevchenko
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Risky to tie up a Liverpool spot for 8 weeks though given their run?

              Open Controls
          3. linkafu
            • 1 Year
            41 mins ago

            Williams for me

            Open Controls
          4. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            4 mins ago

            The one that casuals don’t know exists, whoever that is

            Open Controls
        8. LangerznMash
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Probably not going to get any Man City players until GW8.
          KdB, Sterling, Walker, Foden all played Euros in July.
          They have 5/7 difficult fixtures (Spurs, Arse, Lei, Chel, Liv).
          They don't seem to have any undervalued players when you factor in Pep roulette (maybe Foden @ £8.0m)

          It's weird that the best team in the league don't really offer great fantasy options.

          Open Controls
          1. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            Mahrez will prob start due to being fully rested. I imagine Gundog as well. Cancello/Dias? Torres always a gamble.

            Open Controls
            1. Christina.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              53 mins ago

              ...cant see them blanking in any of their first 5 games tbh

              Open Controls
            2. LangerznMash
              • 4 Years
              46 mins ago

              If I was to pick a Man CIty player to start with it would be Mahrez, however not seen him in many RMTs so far.

              Open Controls
          2. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Is arsenal at home really a bad fixture for them? Their famous for battering them more often than not

            Open Controls
          3. el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            I'm starting with either Foden or Torres, at their prices happy to catch odd benching or two expecting decent returns (especially from Foden) when they do play.

            Open Controls
          4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            At the minute they’ve about 7 attackers that will get about 120-140 attacking returns between them, probably 15-20 attacking returns each over the season

            Good luck guessing which will come when

            Open Controls
          5. rozzo
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            If we knew Torres would play every game everybody would have him.

            Likewise Foden.

            Maybe one of those becomes nailed due to injuries but it would be interesting to see what a rotating pair like Torres and Bissouma score compared to just Harrison.

            Open Controls
          6. I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Mahrez is in for me. I understand the hesitation due to Pep roulette but I see Mahrez getting a lot of minutes at the start as he's basically their only attacker who didn't have international football this summer. If Pep screws me over so be it but I have conviction in this logic so I'll be able to take it on the chin if I'm wrong.

            Open Controls
        9. Lovren an elevator
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Is Aubameyang even nailed?

          Open Controls
          1. el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            At the moment only to barbers chair.

            Open Controls
            1. Zlatan approves
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Best thing you'll read today

              Open Controls
          2. farmerfat
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            51 mins ago

            Even if he is, not worth 10m. ( Arsenal fan here)

            Open Controls
          3. linkafu
            • 1 Year
            39 mins ago

            Honestly don't focus on Auba unless he starts banging again

            Open Controls
            1. LangerznMash
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Cue a GW1 hattrick against Brentford lol

              Open Controls
        10. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          The Everton squad is going to look really curious once Townsend Gray and Begovic are added - just about the only spots available will be as defensive cover unless there is a clear out elsewhere.

          Gray and Townsend are both decent players but mostly bench cover last season for their teams - fringe players really - not clear upgrades though Gray I suppose has room to grow anyway.

          Open Controls
          1. el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Gray is just Iwobi 2.0, isn't he ?

            Open Controls
          2. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            9 mins ago

            Everton and signing bang average wingers, name a better combo

            Open Controls
          3. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            Townsend could be good for Rafa (from defensive point of view)

            Open Controls
            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              That's a possible

              The last time Townsend was notable for Palace was in the AWB season when he nursemaided AWB. But that's going back a fair while and he's been increasingly marginal. Like him but slightly gobsmacked that Everton have apparently decided to take on his wages.

              It can't be that short run of games he had under Rafa at Newcastle all that time back can it?

              Open Controls
        11. Runnerboy31
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Is sigurdsson a potential early season option? Have a 7m mid slot and looking at Everton or leicester

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            47 mins ago

            Nah

            Open Controls
          2. linkafu
            • 1 Year
            44 mins ago

            Nope

            Open Controls
            1. Runnerboy31
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              16 mins ago

              My logic is that Rich and DCL had very long summer so very early minutes might be managed. Gylfi could get some early minutes in an advanced position and would be on pens?

              Open Controls
              1. Shteve
                • 11 Years
                15 mins ago

                Rarely finished games last year, very frustrating to own. I'd avoid.

                Open Controls
                1. Runnerboy31
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  8 mins ago

                  Actually currently on Maddison for that slot, any better 7ms?

                  Open Controls
                  1. No Professionals
                    • 4 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Barnes is a better pick that Maddison. Maddison lures you in with 2-3 good games then vanishes for months.

                    Open Controls
          3. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            9 mins ago

            If Hamez leaves then definitely would consider. Fixtures aren’t great though

            Open Controls
            1. Runnerboy31
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              just now

              Only plays one of the big 6 in the first ten - would say first are very good

              Open Controls
        12. LangerznMash
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          So Everton now have 5 first team players (Rich, Iwobi, Bernard, Townsend, Gray) that can play on the wing, I think that suggests Rafa is structuring towards a 4-2-3-1 with James'R/Siggy fighting for the #10 role.
          I can't see them playing any other formation that accommodates two wingers and James/Siggy.

          Open Controls
          1. No Professionals
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            I'd assume that 1 or 2 of those will leave. And Townsend can't be coming in as a first teamer (same potentially with Gray).

            Open Controls
          2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            I have to say - They are 5 godawful wingers though - proper sewer tier

            Having Richarlison was like playing with 10 men last year, he breaks up more attacks than any opposition defender could ever do

            Open Controls
            1. LangerznMash
              • 4 Years
              42 mins ago

              True that, they have brought in the type of players that most top10 clubs would be looking to offload off their books as deadwood.

              Open Controls
              1. No Professionals
                • 4 Years
                41 mins ago

                yes they are the kind of players the promoted clubs usually pick up.

                Open Controls
                1. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  35 mins ago

                  Surprisingly underwhelming. Is it an admission that Toffees are potless?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ginkapo FPL
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Bit harsh. They have been caught out by Carlo. They bought him in, built the team as he wanted, it was looking fantastic and now he has left. Looks like James will follow him too

                    Open Controls
          3. farmerfat
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            That has been Rafa's go to formation so wouldnt be a surprise. The number 10 will play almost as a 2nd forward. Think Lamps and Stevie G under him.

            Open Controls
            1. LangerznMash
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Makes Digne less appealing, he won't get forward as much and he has already lost set pieces to James.

              Open Controls
        13. linkafu
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Some advices?

          Sanchez

          TAA Chambers Lamptey
          Salah Son Havertz ESR Maddison
          Cavani Watkins

          Foster Rodrigo Fofana Ayling

          Open Controls
        14. No Professionals
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          stuck on this at the moment

          Sanchez
          Trent Shaw Fofana
          Salah Fernandes Son Raphinha Smith-Rowe
          Watkins Toney

          Steele Lamptey Ayling Obafemi

          Another option is Son to Mahrez and Smith-Rowe to Buendia to start off with.

          Open Controls
          1. linkafu
            • 1 Year
            37 mins ago

            Almost the same 😉 Prefer Cavani tha Bruno to start and I don't trust Toney for now

            Open Controls
            1. No Professionals
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              I like Toney for the price, nailed, focal point of attack and pens.

              Open Controls
              1. linkafu
                • 1 Year
                just now

                I have to agree that for his price you can't be wrong

                Open Controls
          2. kevchenko
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            33 mins ago

            Like that team. No professionals.

            I'd possibly gamble on Mahrez and Buendia for those first 3 weeks like you've mentioned... if Mahrez blanked you've got a decent bench option and even a cameo from the bench he might pick up a return. Son is clearly a good pick though if you don't.

            Open Controls
            1. No Professionals
              • 4 Years
              7 mins ago

              yeah i like to set up for the first 3-4 weeks without planned transfers (they lead to early wildcards), so son covers GW3 captaincy nicely.

              Open Controls
              1. kevchenko
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                Yeah, I'm pretty happy with Bruno for GW3 (c) to be fair.

                I switched Son to Grealish and then Buendia to Gilmor for the extra 4.0m then got Robbo and Shaw....

                Similar team other than that, which is probably why I liked it haha.

                Open Controls
          3. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            My favourite spread of funds right now

            On my variant if it is Son I lose Shaw for a 5.0. ESR could be dynamite but very unconvinced he will anything like nailed from season start. Think 6.0 gets you more in practical terms.

            Not convinced all those on Shaw were on him last season as I was 🙂

            Open Controls
        15. DannyDrinkVodka
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Toying with BB GW1..........any good?

          Pickford Bachmann
          TAA Digne Fofana Lamptey White
          Salah Havertz Greenwood Jota Buendia
          DCL Watkins Welbeck

          Open Controls
          1. No Professionals
            • 4 Years
            42 mins ago

            too much spent on keepers for me. And probably one too many rotation risks.

            Open Controls
          2. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            And how will you react if Fofana Havertz Greenwood and Jota possibly don’t start

            Open Controls
        16. linkafu
          • 1 Year
          58 mins ago

          Fofana or Coady?

          Open Controls
          1. No Professionals
            • 4 Years
            34 mins ago

            fofana for me, don't think he is the rotation risk others see him as. and Leicester are a far better side than wolves.

            Open Controls
            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 7 Years
              3 mins ago

              He is ahead of Soyuncu and Evans?

              Open Controls
              1. No Professionals
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                He cost a lot of money and was their most consistent defender. Evans needs to be managed at his age with his injury record. I would suggest he is certainly ahead of Soyuncu who was a liability at times last season.

                Open Controls
          2. Thomas Magnum
            • 5 Years
            18 mins ago

            I prefer Coady more personally

            Open Controls
          3. Fletch69
              5 mins ago

              Fofana is a good player in a good team but not a good Fantasy football Asset.

              No more clean sheets than the likes of Villa or Everton etc, not big on assists or goals.

              Points per game last year were very average

              Open Controls
              1. Dynamic Duos
                • 7 Years
                3 mins ago

                Who do you prefer at 4.5m ?

                Open Controls
              2. No Professionals
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                but cheaper than starters for villa and everton.

                Open Controls
            • Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Neither of those. Prefer Ait Nouri

              Open Controls
          4. LangerznMash
            • 4 Years
            55 mins ago

            I think Divock Origi's transfer (to West Ham / Palace) will be a FPL gamechanger. Would probably be the highest owned player in game.

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              45 mins ago

              Would be a possible alternative to Toney if he needed ditching after a few weeks.

              Open Controls
              1. No Professionals
                • 4 Years
                41 mins ago

                at 5.0 he easily facilitates a 3-4-3 that includes Salah, Fernandes and Son.

                that's assuming he plays regularly at whatever clubs he ends up at. and is any good.

                Open Controls
                1. LangerznMash
                  • 4 Years
                  32 mins ago

                  At £5.0m Origi could be considered in a £9.5m rotation pair.
                  If at West Ham he rotates with Forfana.
                  If at CPL he rotates with Jamal Lewis.

                  Open Controls
                  1. pingissimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    he wouldn't get into either side likely so hardly a game changer.

                    Open Controls
            2. Vertigo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              40 mins ago

              West Ham, preferably.

              Toney's a pathological card magnet.

              Open Controls
            3. Thomas Magnum
              • 5 Years
              38 mins ago

              Really hoping he, King or Batshuayi get moves or look promising in the pre season to go as a 3rd forward

              Open Controls
              1. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                Think they are all priced correctly myself. Origi the only one I'd risk over a 4.5 from the off.

                Open Controls
            4. Fletch69
                16 mins ago

                Didn't we all think the same about Brewster last year???

                Open Controls
              • Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                4 mins ago

                Bit of an over exaggeration that. Wouldn’t be nailed in either of those teams, especially WHU

                Open Controls
            5. Silent Friend
              • 9 Years
              38 mins ago

              white will play in midfield along with Partey

              Saka (Tavares) Tierney Ganriel Holding AMN (Bellerin)
              ------------Partey-------White------------
              -------------------Smith Rose---------------
              -------------Pepe----------Auba------------

              Open Controls
              1. Silent Friend
                • 9 Years
                25 mins ago

                chamber right wingback too

                Open Controls
              2. No Professionals
                • 4 Years
                23 mins ago

                i would be stunned if that was how they lined up. Why would AMN all of a sudden be back in as first choice left back?

                Open Controls
                1. Silent Friend
                  • 9 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Right

                  Open Controls
              3. Well you know, Triffic
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                20 mins ago

                He won't. Arsenal are still being heavily linked with central midfielders...

                Open Controls
              4. Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                just now

                They won’t even play 3 at the back, they played 4 atb in their recent friendly. No chance they line up like that.

                Open Controls
            6. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              17 mins ago

              Why is Fofana so hyped up when he may not even play and has a 6 point ceiling. Originally thought he was a bargain when prices were released but now he’s nowhere near my team.

              Think people could be sleeping on Thomas as a Leicester alternative? Doubt Bertrand starts ahead of him and Justin won’t be fit for gw1

              Open Controls
              1. Holmes
                • 7 Years
                12 mins ago

                I would be really surprised if Fofana gets benched, atleast until Europa starts.

                On the other hand, Thomas benching wouldnt surprise me.

                Open Controls
                1. Pukki Blinders
                  • 1 Year
                  1 min ago

                  If Leicester play 4 at the back I can’t see him being nailed on at all. A CB that isn’t 100% a starter is a huge red flag. At least Thomas has attacking threat

                  Open Controls
                2. Baines on Toast...
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Why would you be surprised? Soyuncu and Evans are clearly first choice.

                  Open Controls
              2. farmerfat
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                There is a slight chance they play 4 at the back with Soy and Evans, enough to put me off.

                Open Controls
            7. Mikel Arteta
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              7 mins ago

              Every fpl draft in this preseason https://twitter.com/GeorgePircalabu/status/1417086977099411456

              Open Controls
              1. 3 A
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Nice... Lol

                Open Controls
            8. Dynamic Duos
              • 7 Years
              4 mins ago

              Like the Ait Nuori shout 2 attacking returns in 1400 mins, that good for a defender

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.