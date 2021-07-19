FPL team guide 2021/22 – Everton: Best players, stats and more

Our team-by-team guide to the new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season continues with this preview of Everton.

The Toffees are another club under new management, with the departure of Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid precipitating Rafael Benitez’s arrival.

You can read more about the incoming Spaniard in our dedicated Scout Report.

Despite many lines from Ancelotti about a European charge last season, Everton only just scraped a top-half finish by finishing in 10th.

Having gone goal-crazy in the early part of 2020/21, Everton’s attacking output slowed down significantly though the Toffees were relatively sticky in defence.

Don’t forget that you can find official Opta team and player information on the Blues and every other Premier League side in our Premium Members Area, to help with your planning for Gameweek 1.

Benitez’ Blues

Everton’s league position was followed closely by their ranks in defensive statistics:

Everton defensive stats Total Rank v other PL teams Goals conceded 48 10th Shots conceded 505 13th Shots in the box conceded 312 12th Shots on target conceded 161 11th Big chances conceded 72 10th= Expected goals conceded (xGC) 50.7 11th

The Toffees kept a respectable 12 clean sheets under Ancelotti last season, the joint-fifth best record in the division.

But eight of those arrived in the Toffees’ final 15 fixtures and no Premier League club kept more shut-outs from Gameweek 25 onwards, so Benitez inherits a defence in decent shape.

A miserly backline is something we might expect under the new Everton boss. His all-time Premier League record saw the Spaniard’s sides concede at a clip of less than a goal per game, while averaging 1.53 goals per match.

“We will try to have a team that has balance. Balance means attack and defend, and be sure that you can compete against anyone.” – Rafa Benitez

Digne’s myth

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT