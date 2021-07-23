GW 12 Ones to Watch – Allsvenskan Fantasy Additions

This time I’ve decided to twist the plot a bit. I’ve selected four players who have returned to the league. They have already been added to the game and all of them are still under-the-radar picks who can produce big points over the next GWs.

Bjørn Paulsen (6.5)

Paulsen – one of the fan favourite players in recent times – has returned to his old club after a two-year spell at German side FC Ingolstadt. In his first season at Hammarby, he scored 8 goals and gave 3 assists in 29 appearances. Such a stellar season made him win Hammarby Player of the Year. The next season he delivered and showed his consistency, particularly as a fantasy asset, for it must be said he’s a special player due to his versatility. He can be deployed as centre-back, right-back, right-midfield and many other positions, which makes him one of a kind in modern football. It remains to be seen whether he will be deployed in many positions this season, but the upside is there and he’s shown what he’s capable of already this season. Against Orebrö, he had two shots and accumulated 2 defensive bonuses.

Oscar Wendt (7.0)

After a long spell at Borussia Mönchengladbach ––where he spent 10 years–– Wendt returns to play for his old club: IFK Göteborg. The Blåvitt have been missing some creativity down the left wing since Viktor Wenersson left the club to join Belgian side RKV Malinas. While it is true the veteran left-back lacks some pace now, Wendt will add experience to the side and, more importantly, quality, particularly when it comes to crossing. Against Mjällby he had a decent match even when Göteborg conceded two goals. He put in 3 accurate crosses and gave 2 key passes. Once he develops more chemistry with his teammates, which will not take long based on his history, he will rack up assists and, why not, score a banger or two. The visit to the Varberg Energi Arena sounds like the perfect time to bet on Wendt. Varbergs BoIS FC keep on leaking goals and they have exposed defensive frailties on the right wing, particularly when Adama Fofana (4.9) is not on the pitch. Wendt can take advantage of this and deliver an attacking return.

Marcus Berg (10.5)

After spells in five different countries, veteran striker Berg has returned to his roots. He showed his influence with immediate effect as he scored on his debut in front of home fans against Mjällby. In a week in which captaincy is likely to be split, Berg is an enticing option as he faces Varbergs BoIS FC, who have the third worst defence in the league, having conceded 21 goals, 11 of them at home. Out of all strikers in the league, he’s probably the one with the highest ceiling in GW12 given the fixture and the fact he’s likely to be on penalties after Tobias Sana (8.5) missed a penalty against Elfsborg in GW9. He sits in just 2.5% of squads, which makes him an exciting differential captaincy alternative.

Nahir Besara (8.5)

It seems that it was only yesterday when Besara was banging the goals in for Orebrö. After a relatively short and unsuccessful spell with UAE club Al-Wahda FC, the Swedish attacker has returned to a side that has scored only 2 goals in their last 4 matches. Orebrö are in terrible form having lost their last 5 matches, so the arrival of Besara is nothing but timely. From a fantasy point of view, Besara was one of the most powerful assets due to his explosiveness. He delivered 16 attacking returns in 29 matches. A home encounter with AIK can be difficult for attacking Orebrö assets. However, AIK have conceded at least 1 goal in every away match so far this season, so signing him can get you ahead of the curve. With a very favourable run of fixtures, Besara can be one of the most powerful differentials in the game with an ownership of just 0.2%.