Great Expectations July 24

Will this be Kai Havertz’s breakout season in FPL?

We assess the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) appeal of Kai Havertz (£8.5m) in this first pre-season instalment of Great Expectations, a series of articles on players who have shown glimpses of promise and who are potentially on the cusp of a breakout FPL campaign.

INITIAL STRUGGLES

The Germany international mostly struggled to live up to his FPL price tag in 2020/21 but belatedly showed promise at the tail-end of the season.

The 22-year-old didn’t look comfortable in Frank Lampard’s 4-3-3 formation and then missed several weeks of the campaign after testing positive for COVID-19 in November.

The condition had long-term effects, something he touched on earlier this year:

The illness hit me hard. It lasted some four to five weeks before I could even think of getting back on to a football pitch. During the time I was ill. I was quite ill, to be honest. And I wish it upon absolutely no one. Then the aftermath was difficult too – I really had to work hard to get back to the pre-COVID fitness levels. You have to live with it.

Following the appointment of Thomas Tuchel in January, Havertz picked up an injury which ruled him out for a month but he has since shone in the German tactician’s 3-4-2-1 setup.

Benefiting from a move to a more advanced, central position, he thrived either as a no. 10 or as a false nine.

Above: Kai Havertz’s 2020/21 average position map under Frank Lampard (yellow) and Thomas Tuchel (green)

Havertz produced several decisive moments during the run-in, with the biggest, of course, arriving against Manchester City in the Champions League final, when he slotted in the winning goal.

“In my opinion right now, between a nine and a ten is pretty much his best position. He has the freedom to drop, to move between the two positions, and to shift positions between a ten and nine. Between a nine, a ten and a winger: that is the space where can be decisive for us.” – Thomas Tuchel

As a result of being positioned higher up the pitch, Havertz is shooting in better, more central areas, which is highlighted in these shot maps:

Above: Kai Havertz’s shot heatmap (left), goal attempts with shots on target in green (centre) and xG shot map (right) under Thomas Tuchel.

2020/21 STATISTICS:

Premier LeagueAll competitions
Appearances2745
Starts1829
Goals49
Assists611

PROTECTING HAVERTZ?

The main issue with Havertz in 2020/21 was the fact that his minutes were managed.

Tuchel started him in just seven of his 19 Premier League games, which made it increasingly difficult for FPL managers to invest.

However, the table below from Gameweek 27 onwards does suggest that a lot of that rotation was based around keeping him fresh for the Champions League.

  1. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Arsenal conceded the fewest goals in the last 6 fixtures of last season. Interesting.

    I do think their defense is kind of underrated. Tierney is also pretty nailed on and can attack a bit. 5.0m is a very decent price.

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      Ramsdale says hello

      Open Controls
    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      Agree Tierney is interesting

      But he’s made of glass

      He’s missed 34 of the last 76 league games with 6x different injuries (hip, shoulder, groin, knee & unspecified knocks)

      Great cardiovascular engine, but it’s just connected to the ground via what are unfortunately a particularly brittle set of joints , tendons & connective tissue which are difficult to manage

      Especially in a high octane position like LWB or LB

      Open Controls
    3. jia you jia you
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Tierney and White could prove underpriced and no European comp has to help their prospects

      Open Controls
      1. jia you jia you
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        actually White hasn't been talked about much on here from what I've seen...he's by far my favourite 4.5 albeit not too much competition admittedly

        Open Controls
        1. Finding Timo
            1 min ago

            Ahh didn’t see this thread so arsenal defender good pick them? White sounds like greaT value at 4.5?

            Open Controls
    4. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Be sure to enter

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/07/24/the-last-man-standing-competition-2021-2022/

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        52 mins ago

        In , thanks

        Open Controls
      2. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        48 mins ago

        Cheers TM.

        Open Controls
      3. Avery
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        32 mins ago

        Thanks, done

        Open Controls
      4. Zen Arcade
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        No thanks.

        Open Controls
    5. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Draft #3, same as 2 except for Ayling. I think I will make changes on the last week before deadline.

      Sanchez
      TAA Robbo Coufal
      Salah Bruno Buendia Raphinha
      Watkins Antonio Toney

      Forpointo Ayling Brownhill Manquillo

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        Changes or another whole change?

        Ait-Nourie?
        Omo?
        Gilmour?

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          See where Kane ends up will be the big thing. I think the changes I may make will be small.

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            4 mins ago

            Whoops were my suggestions too radical 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. Little Red Lacazette
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              No. I will pretty much never play the 4.5 mid anyway. Last time out I had Bissouma. Only got pissed when he dropped to 4.4. Coming to thing of it, the least owned 4.5 mid may be the way to go. Oh, an no Wolves players to start with.

              Open Controls
    6. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      How will you guys fit in Kane when he's at City GW2 if you're not starting with him?

      Open Controls
      1. Thomas Magnum
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Probably just reshuffle/downgrade the midfield if I deem him to he must own

        Open Controls
      2. jia you jia you
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        he won't be...City buying Grealish and that likely rules out them buying Kane...but if it happens we do have this little trick called a wildcard and if you want to save that bad boy is -4 points really that terrible to transfer in a Citizen Kane 😉

        Open Controls
      3. Indpush
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Either will be sitting on my bench gwk 1 or will have the money in the bank to swap him in for my place setter.

        Open Controls
    7. jia you jia you
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Slate my No Liverpool draft:

      Henderson
      Cancelo Stones Digne
      Sancho Son Grealish Foden Buendia
      Cavani Wilson
      (Sanchez Welbeck/Pukki Coufal White)

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thats a no captain draft

        Open Controls
        1. jia you jia you
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          An annoyance...I wish captaincy was taken out of the game...far too much variance involved

          Open Controls
      2. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        1st Pep roulette team I have seen. You will be looking forward to starting lineups to see which of your bench players get subbed in.

        Open Controls
        1. jia you jia you
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          yeah I'm willing to spin the wheel 🙂

          Open Controls
    8. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Will Cavani start GW1?

      Open Controls
      1. jia you jia you
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        33 mins ago

        Very confident he will as MUN fan

        Open Controls
      2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        26 mins ago

        As a Man Utd fan I’m telling you it’s a lottery

        What Ole will do no one knows - could be Cavani or Martial or even Greenwood depending on how they’ve done in both ore season and in the week leading up to the game

        Ole himself may not know until the day before the game

        Open Controls
        1. jia you jia you
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          15 mins ago

          get it but I'm hopeful that Ole has figured out that we're a much better team with Cavani spearheading the attack over bloody Martial...think Cavani starts with Greenwood taking over a bit more as the season rolls on...not forgetting that Martial had that one good season but he's not done enough last season to justify starting over Cavani surely!

          Open Controls
          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            10 mins ago

            He should start yeah, hopefully he does

            Open Controls
    9. Jacky boy
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Thomas not nailed true?
      Once castagne and pereira are fully fit. as they are now

      Open Controls
      1. jia you jia you
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        unfortunately the Leicester WBs seem too hard to call...Castagne is at the top of my watchlist!

        Open Controls
    10. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Ayling or Fofana?

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        17 mins ago

        The nailed on one that played 3399 mins last season.

        Open Controls
        1. Finding Timo
            1 min ago

            I have same dilemma but going forfana as Leicester look easier early fixtures and thinking he is more likely to get assists?

            Open Controls
        2. JohnnyRev7
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          15 mins ago

          I'm going Thomas over Fofana at the moment. Preseason should give us more clues.

          It's hard to resist the Lamptey/Ayling rotation as well.

          Open Controls
      2. JohnnyRev7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Anyone noticed that PL/FPL starts on Friday 13th?

        I'm gonna scrap all my drafts and just include players that have Jason (or something similar) in their names.

        I could get lucky.

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour ago

          Don't remember when was the last time I got lucky...

          Open Controls
      3. Finding Timo
          1 hour ago

          Thoughts on 4.5m defender please?
          A) white great value but is he secure /difficult gw2 & 3 fixture?
          B)ayling - secure but difficult fixtures?
          C) lamperty good fixtures/ attacking but injury prone?
          D) Burnley def - cheap but difficult fixtures?
          E) holgate - secure?
          F) coady - secure but difficult fixtures
          G) holding rotation risk?

          Open Controls
          1. I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            White is definitely secure. They're paying 50m for him.

            Open Controls
            1. Finding Timo
                just now

                Thanks I think I will go white

                Open Controls
          2. Jacky boy
            • 5 Years
            54 mins ago

            Love these articles. Good to see them back.
            These are my great expectations:

            Reece jame
            Barnes
            Buendia
            Neto
            Bamford
            Watkins
            Welbeck
            Meslier
            Son

            Open Controls
            1. Jacky boy
              • 5 Years
              just now

              James*

              Open Controls
          3. DIMITRIS
            • 2 Years
            53 mins ago

            Why no love for the likes of Benrahma and Bowen, and on the other hand it seems like everyone has Buendia over them?

            Open Controls
            1. Jacky boy
              • 5 Years
              8 mins ago

              Bowen is not totally nailed

              Open Controls
            2. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Consistency could be an issue with them, maybe game time as well.

              Open Controls
          4. Silent Friend
            • 9 Years
            51 mins ago

            Still no Lamptey in second half

            Open Controls
            1. DIMITRIS
              • 2 Years
              4 mins ago

              Boy is made of glass apparently. Ayling looks like a much better option at 4.5 and also White at Arsenal.

              Open Controls
              1. Finding Timo
                  just now

                  Ayling over fofana?

                  Open Controls
              2. I Member
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                3 mins ago

                Not risked apparently. Doesn't bode well for GW1 but there's still time. Monitoring it.

                Open Controls
              3. Inazuma X1
                • 3 Years
                just now

                He's not on the bench

                Open Controls
            2. I Member
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              50 mins ago

              Thoughts on a possible 9m Arsenal/Tottenham defensive rotation? Both teams look likely to have starters at 4.5m. I was also set on the Ayling/Lamptey rotation but going to look at some alternatives due to question marks over Lamptey's fitness.

              Open Controls
              1. Jacky boy
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Not bad but they have no attacking threats. Not a fan

                Open Controls
            3. Jacky boy
              • 5 Years
              45 mins ago

              Help me with this,

              A) Robbo + 7m midfielder
              B) sancho + lamptey(or any 4.5)

              If barnes is fit I will certainly go with A.(he has been training for 2-3 weeks) Or lingard joins westham
              Can’t find a great 7 or below midfielder. Have buendia
              And lamptey is not fir apparently, so there is no great 4.5 option too!

              Open Controls
              1. Finding Timo
                  3 mins ago

                  Buendia & ESR look good picks

                  Open Controls
                  1. Jacky boy
                    • 5 Years
                    1 min ago

                    I have buendia and ESR is too risky with 2 tough games. Wait and see for me

                    Open Controls
              2. liverpool01
                • 2 Years
                37 mins ago

                Sanches, Foster
                Lamptey, Forfana, Taa, Dias, Shaw
                Bissouma, Grealish. Raphinha, Salah. Son
                Toney, Dcl, Antonio

                Was thinking of downgrading Dias

                Any changes?

                Open Controls
                1. Rigid Digit
                  • 4 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Downgrading Dias is a thought for me at the moment as I try and work out how to squeeze in Kane if he goes to City.
                  Was thinking Dias => Koyate. Hoping for similar number of Clean Sheets for 0.5mil less.
                  (I also heavily considering Fernandes => Sancho (or Son?) for an extra 2.0).

                  But if Kane stays put, I'll stick with DCL/Bamford and Watkins up-front (with Josh King as back-up 3rd striker)

                  Open Controls
                  1. liverpool01
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    Thank yeh I was thinking of getting Sancho but will see how he does first.

                    Open Controls
              3. The King
                • 7 Years
                34 mins ago

                Would appreciate thought on this first draft, not sure about the keepers but will keep tweaking

                Sanchez
                Shaw - Stones - Coufal
                Salah - Bruno - Mount - Raphinha
                Iheanacho - DCL - Watkins

                Bachmann, White, Fofana, Gilmore

                Cheers

                Open Controls
                1. liverpool01
                  • 2 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Defence looks a bit weak I would get Taa in your team, not much good cover on your bench apart from Forfana.

                  Open Controls
              4. GlasgowFF
                • 9 Years
                29 mins ago

                If Kane goes to City he'll be the most captained player in the history of FPL.

                Open Controls
                1. Beavis
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Don't think going to City necessarily makes him a better option. Certainly not from the outset.

                  Open Controls
                2. Cheeto__Bandito
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  against norwich week two maybe

                  Open Controls
              5. Cynical
                • 4 Years
                13 mins ago

                A. Bruno and Toney
                B. Son and Cavani

                Open Controls
                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 3 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
                2. liverpool01
                  • 2 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  B

                  Open Controls
                3. Dynamic Duos
                  • 8 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  C) Son and Toney

                  Open Controls
              6. Bruno Bruno!!
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                8 mins ago

                Not having any liverpool players all season!!

                Any Suggestions:

                Sanchez
                Shaw Keane Coufal
                Sancho Bruno Buendia KDB
                Toney DCL Anotnio

                Steele Ait-Nouri Fofana Bissouma

                0.5m ITB

                Open Controls
                1. Dynamic Duos
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  How come , it may work but Salah and TAA are musts imo

                  Open Controls
              7. Nightcrawler
                • 2 Years
                5 mins ago

                How is rmmsdale able to generate so mucj interest each year?

                Quite possibly one of the worst keepers in premier league history and getting big offers each season

                Biggest scam since ox to pool for 35m

                Open Controls
                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 3 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Andy Carroll?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Nightcrawler
                    • 2 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Andy carrol was average but thats all he was, average. Ox is not even average

                    Open Controls

