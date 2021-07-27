Fantasy Football Scotland – Gameweek 1 Scout Picks

This season’s opening selection begins with a triple triple-up from Rangers, Hibernian and St.Johnstone.

The Scout Picks will consist of 11 players only, but we have restricted the total spend to £50.0m to account for a notional bench worth £10.0m, and to ensure that that the team is reflective of each manager’s budgetary concerns. This allowance will increase over the season in line with our collective transfer values.

The inaugural team lines up in a 4-4-2 formation and comes in at £48.6m, £1.4m below the budget. (insert tight Scotsman joke here).

GOALKEEPER

Manager Callum Davidson’s double-winning St. Johnstone side were built upon an above-average defence which conceded 45 goals in 38 games (5th best), and goalscoring goalkeeper Zander Clark (£2.7m) – see famous quarter-final equaliser vs Rangers – provides our initial entry point to the Saints’ defence prior to a visit to face Ross County in Dingwall. The home side are the bookies favourites to finish bottom, and accumulated only 26 goals in 33 games prior to ‘the split’ for the last 5 games, resulting in the worst offensive record in this particular portion of the season (where fixtures can be compared evenly).

DEFENDERS

Right wing-back Shaun Rooney (£2.8m) complements Clark for a defensive double-up against The Staggies for the reasons outlined above. However, Rooney is also a goal threat at the other end of the pitch, claiming 6 goals in 39 appearances (all comps) and his rate of shots (1.11 per 90) was bettered by only two defenders.

Rangers’ marauding captain James Tavernier (£6.5m) needs no introduction and is assured of his spot in the scout picks ahead of an enticing home fixture against Livingston. However, should one need reminding let’s run over the stats from last season; 33 apps, 12 goals, 9 assists, 24 clean sheets and presumed to have returned to penalty duties at this point. One of the all-time great fantasy seasons. It would take a brave manager to start the season without the game’s pre-eminent captain option.

17-year-old Calvin Ramsay (£2.0m) looks a potential budget entry route into The Dons defence ahead of a home tie against a Dundee United side who scored a paltry 11 goals in 19 games on the road last season. Although he is the joint-cheapest asset in the game, teenager Ramsay enjoyed a fine debut in the 5-1 demolition job of BK Hacken in the Europa league; playing 77 minutes and providing an assist whilst on corner duty. He is by no means a nailed starter, but he could have done enough to maintain a starting berth for their league opener.

The defensive unit is completed by Hibernian’s newly appointed vice-captain Paul McGinn (£3.4m). Predominantly a right back but accustomed to a wing-back role if set up in back three, McGinn contributed 3 goals in the league last season and faces a Motherwell side without talismanic top scorer Devante Cole who plundered 11 of their 38 goals (plus 5 assists) last time out, but has since left for Barnsley.

MIDFIELDERS

No midfielder totalled a higher xG (13.3) last season than Martin Boyle (£6.0m) and the Australian wide-man has retained penalty duties, already converting once from the spot in Europa League action as he recorded a brace against Andorra’s Santa Coloma.

With an already fit-and-firing Hibernian heading to take on a newly-assembled Motherwell side, who have looked a work-in-progress during their League Cup campaign, we are going to supplement the midfield with teammate Scott Allan (£3.5m), who looks an ideal budget option for our lineup. Deployed in an advanced number 10 role at times during pre-season, assist-king Allan (0.33 assist/90 career avg.) could help unlock the door against The Steelmen.

Following a successful promotion campaign, Dundee’s dynamo Charlie Adam (£4.1m) will return to action in the Scottish Premiership for the first time since 2009. A player of undoubted technical quality, Adam has become an integral presence in the side; assuming the captaincy role and maintaining an overall goal involvement rate of 30%, whilst also dictating play from a quarter-back role which will often see him accrue bonus 40+ pass points. Adam was withdrawn with a knock at the weekend in a substitution described as ‘precautionary’, but should be available to face St. Mirren off the back of 1 goal and 2 assists (4 matches) in Dundee’s league cup campaign.

Rangers’ Ryan Kent (£6.6m) completes the midfield set ahead of the league’s curtain-raiser versus Livingston. Arguably an OOP asset depending on how the side sets up, the wide man started 36 times last season and provided attacking returns at a rate of 0.57 G+A per 90. It is the promise of increased game time which sees Kent get the nod over teammate Ianis Hagi (£5.9m).

FORWARDS

Opting against a second Rangers defender allows for an offensive double-up, and the case for the forward Kemar Roofe’s (£7.2m) inclusion would have been significant due to his on-field action last year, recording the second highest xG of 0.54/90. However, he is rumoured(!) to have missed the weekend friendly win versus Real Madrid due to being identified as a COVID close contact. In light of this, Alfredo Morelos’ (£8.0m) late return from International duty could instead open the door for Fashion Sakala (£5.8m) to adopt the striker berth, buoyed from smashing in the equaliser in Sunday evening’s matchup. Watch out for team news closer to the deadline here. Visitors Livingston conceded 29 goals in 19 away games last season, the third worst record on the road.

No side conceded more than Ross County’s 66 goals last season and St.Johnstone forward Stevie May (£5.2m) completes the eleven ahead of this favourable matchup. He has recently acquired the number 7 shirt and looks well placed for increased game time following the departures of Craig Conway and Guy Melamed. When on the park last season, May scored 5 goals (from 7.7 xG) and tallied 0.4 xG per 90, 3rd best from forwards outwith the Old Firm. He has already bagged a hattrick in a friendly against Stenhousemuir, and is said to be available for the visit to Dingwall despite missing the last two pre-season games against Arbroath and Fleetwood.

Captain: James Tavernier

Vice Captain: Ryan Kent

The link to sign up for Fantasy Football Scotland is here and the code to the FFScout League is: mSp8x