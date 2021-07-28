Who are the most popular players in FPL and how have ownership levels changed?

It’s been just over a fortnight since our last look at the highest-owned players in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Here we take another look at how ownership levels are changing across the four Fantasy positions to see who is in vogue and who is falling out of favour.

We’ll again stress the caveat that the ownership figures of some players at certain price points (eg £5.5m defenders, £7.0m midfielders, £8.0m forwards etc) may be inflated due to being ‘auto-pick’ selections.

We’d expect these percentages to continue to drop between now and Gameweek 1 and we’ll see how those figures are doing again ahead of the start of 2021/22.

GOALKEEPERS

Player Cost July 28 rank July 12 rank July 28 ownership % +/-% ownership Martínez 5.5 1 1 39.7% +0.5% Sánchez 4.5 2 2 25.3% -1.8% Foster 4.0 3 3 25.0% +0.4% Schmeichel 5.0 4 4 12.9% +2.5% Ederson 6.0 5 6 9.3% +0.1% Mendy 6.0 6 5 8.7% -0.6% Pickford 5.0 7 10 7.9% +2.3% Guaita 4.5 8 8 6.0% -0.3% Pope 5.5 9 7 5.7% -0.7% Meslier 5.0 10 9 5.7% -0.2%

Jordan Pickford (£5.0m) and Kasper Schmeichel (£5.0m) are the big movers from last time, each rising over 2.0% in the ownership stakes.

It’d be interesting to see just when their ascent in popularity began: the achievements of England and Denmark at EURO 2020 could well have something to do with it, given that the pair enjoyed a summer in the spotlight.

Everton and Leicester ranking fairly high in our Season Ticker in Gameweeks 1-6 are also upsides to the mid-priced duo.

Robert Sanchez (£4.5m) remains the second most-owned shot-stopper and still sits in more than one in four FPL squads, although his numbers have dropped slightly.

Brighton’s injury concerns at the back and the potential loss of Ben White (£4.5m) to Arsenal are possible factors, there.

DEFENDERS

Player Cost July 28 rank July 12 rank July 28 ownership % +/-% ownership Shaw 5.5 1 1 46.3% +6.0% Alexander-Arnold 7.5 2 2 27.6% +0.3% Dias 6.0 3 4 25.9% -0.3% Fofana 4.5 4 3 24.7% -2.4% Digne 5.5 5 5 21.9% -1.3% Cresswell 5.5 6 6 19.3% -0.8% Coufal 5.0 7 8 15.7% -2.1% White 4.5 8 15 13.9% +3.2% Robertson 7.0 9 10 13.5% +0.9% Chilwell 6.0 10 9 13.3% -0.7% Lamptey 4.5 11 7 13.2% -5.8% Manquillo 4.0 12 16 12.7% +2.4%

Luke Shaw (£5.5m) continues to climb in popularity and now trails only Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) in the ownership stakes across all positions.

The rise in demand has no doubt been influenced by his performances at EURO 2020, where he racked up four clean sheets and as many attacking returns.

But it’s that involvement at the European Championship which also serves as a concern: he won’t return to training at Manchester United until the beginning of August and is also recovering from broken ribs, although is confident of being available for Gameweek 1.

Liverpool’s two full-backs have experienced modest increases in popularity amid the falls elsewhere, with even Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) on the up outside of the top ten (8.8% to 9.8%).

The orange flag appearing next to Tariq Lamptey‘s (£4.5m) name hasn’t done the Brighton wing-back any favours but there was a shift underway anyway in the budget defender bracket.

Lamptey and Wesley Fofana (£4.5m) have suffered drops in popularity, with Ben White (£4.5m) and Javier Manquillo (£4.0m) on the rise: the former’s protracted move to Arsenal has brought him to public attention, while Manquillo’s improving ownership figure – despite zero pre-season involvement – suggests an increasing number of us are happy to plump for a non-playing fifth defender.

MIDFIELDERS

Player Cost July 28 rank July 12 rank July 28 ownership % +/-% ownership Salah 12.5 1 1 48.9% -0.9% Fernandes 12.0 2 2 40.4% -0.1% Grealish 8.0 3 3 34.9% -2.1% Raphinha 6.5 4 4 22.4% -2.6% Mount 7.5 5 5 20.4% -1.3% Dallas 5.5 6 6 17.7% -0.6% Son 10.0 7 11 15.5% +2.8% Bissouma 4.5 8 7 15.2% -2.1% Saka 6.5 9 9 15.1% -0.3% De Bruyne 12.0 10 8 14.5% -1.5% Foden 8.0 11 10 12.0% -1.8% Buendía 6.5 12 16 11.9% +1.1%

Son Heung-min (£10.0m) is the only midfielder in the top ten who has increased his ownership percentage figure, with his starring, ‘out of position’ role in Spurs’ pre-season win over Colchester United no doubt a contributing factor.

Emiliano Buendia (£6.5m) lurks just outside the top ten after experiencing a climb in popularity, with his own brace of assists in Aston Villa’s victory at Walsall increasing the momentum behind a move for the Argentine.

The fall in the bulk of the most-owned midfielders’ ownerships may well owe a lot to the arrival of Jadon Sancho (£9.5m).

The former Borussia Dortmund winger already sits in 10.6% of Fantasy squads despite only being priced up five days before this article went out.

He is now the 16th most-owned midfielder in the game.

Elsewhere, Billy Gilmour’s (£4.5m) ownership is up from 5.8% to 8.8% and Emile Smith Rowe (£5.5m) has climbed a couple of percentage points to 7.4% to reach the fringes of the top 20 most-popular midfield options.

FORWARDS

Player Cost July 28 rank July 12 rank July 28 ownership % +/-% ownership Watkins 7.5 1 2 35.1% +1.7% Toney 6.5 2 1 32.7% -2.5% Kane 12.5 3 3 29.4% +1.2% Calvert-Lewin 8.0 4 4 27.5% -0.4% Bamford 8.0 5 6 17.6% +0.4% Cavani 8.5 6 7 14.8% -0.3% Iheanacho 7.5 7 5 14.2% -3.6% Antonio 7.5 8 8 12.6% +1.3% Pukki 6.0 9 9 9.4% -1.0% Vardy 10.5 10 10 8.7% +0.7%

Perhaps the most headline-grabbing market move in this piece is the deposing of Ivan Toney (£6.5m) as the top dog in the forwards’ ownership race.

Toney still sits in just under one in three FPL squads but Ollie Watkins (£7.5m) has crept past him, with his brace against Walsall and Villa’s capture of another chance-creating playmaker in the form of Buendia perhaps influencing that.

Harry Kane (£12.5m) has consolidated third spot after some previous neck-and-neck competition with Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.0m), with those persistent rumours surrounding a move to Manchester City capturing some of our imaginations.

Again, like Shaw, Kane is another one whose rise in popularity comes in spite of some uncertainty over his Gameweek 1 availability.

It’s a fairly quiet picture elsewhere with little movement among the most popular forwards but Kelechi Iheanacho (£7.5m) has become less in demand, with unease over a potential deeper role and indeed the rotation risk that comes with Leicester having a fatter, fitter squad; Patson Daka (£7.5m) has arrived at the King Power this summer and the previously injured Harvey Barnes (£7.0m) is nearing a return.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT