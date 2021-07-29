574
FPL July 29

FPL team guide 2021/22 – Wolverhampton Wanderers: Best players, stats and more

574 Comments
Our team-by-team guide to the new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season concludes with this preview of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After three successful seasons winning promotion to, and then establishing themselves in, the Premier League under manager Nuno Espírito Santo Wolves’ momentum stalled last term as significant injuries to key players such as Raul Jiménez (£7.5m) and Jonny (£4.5m) took their toll at both ends of the pitch.

The Molineux side’s final position of 13th was a significant drop from the two seventh-place finishes they had managed since rejoining the top flight and in the end, Santo’s departure by mutual consent seemed strangely unsurprising.

Former Benfica boss Bruno Lage is the new man in the hot seat. Wolves assets, particularly in defence, have generally dropped in FPL price this year, but could Lage’s attacking philosophy take the club back into contention for a European place?

We assess the Fantasy appeal of Wolves ahead of 2021/22 in this piece, which takes Opta player and team data from our Premium Members Area.

FPL price reveal and launch reaction from three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser 1

THE DEFENCE

TotalRank v other Premier League sides
Goals conceded5212th
Clean sheets1014th
Shots conceded44210th
Shots in the box conceded29810th
Shots on target conceded1529th
Big chances conceded  6710th
Expected goals conceded (xGC)49.819th

To many FPL managers, it felt last season as if Wolves defenders were underperforming the price tags they had acquired following strong performances in the previous couple of campaigns. It is certainly true that all their team defensive numbers were down with positions falling from around fifth in 2019/20 to around tenth in 2020/21.

However, the drop-off was felt more acutely in Fantasy games as Wolves fell from equal fourth in the crucial clean sheets statistic to 14th overall. That the actual difference was ten shut-outs instead of 13 illustrates that 12 clean sheets is something of a par score in FPL.

As the table above shows, no fewer than six out of 20 Premier League teams kept exactly a dozen clean sheets last season while three further teams kept 11.

For Wolves, both actual and expected goals conceded worsened by about 12. The most significant contributor to that seems to have been big chances conceded which declined from a league-leading 47 the season before to a tenth-placed 72 this time around.

Shots in the box conceded increased by around 16%, too.

Above: Wolves defence 2020/21 (left) vs. Wolves defence 2019/20 (right)

The home and away performances of the Wolves defence last season were mirror images in overall Fantasy terms, with the absence of crowds seemingly a significant factor in the negation of home advantage. Both at Molineux and on the road Wolves kept five clean sheets, conceded one or two goals ten times and three or more goals on four occasions.

It should be emphasised that, even facing disruption and a loss of form, the Wolves rearguard only reverted from being one of the most secure in the league to simply average. They were by no means terrible which suggests that a standard price of £4.5m for their defenders could be a sound investment if there is even a small bounce back – although Lage’s attacking mindset is a concern on the clean sheet front.

THE ATTACK

Total    Rank v other Premier League sides
Goals    3616th
Shots    46310th
Shots in the box28111th
Shots on target15311th
Big chances46=18th
Expected goals (xG)36.8717th

Up front, a couple of statistics slightly improved from 2019/20. Wolves managed two more shots (admittedly a lot less than 1% of their total) and also seven more shots on target which was enough to move them up a place in the rankings.

However, almost everything else fell dramatically and again, particularly at the business end. Goals scored went from 51 (=8th) to 36 (16th), though that total was almost exactly in line with the number of expected goals (36.87), and big chances again seemed the obvious culprit, almost halving from 83 (6th) to 46 (18th).

THE JIMÉNEZ EFFECT

  1. Spg76
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    Bench boost activated

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      High five, me too, second year in a row going for the GW1 BB

      Open Controls
      1. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        How did it pan-out last season?

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 36 mins ago

          The bench scored 20 points but most of that was made from a Romain Saiss 15 pointer.

          Open Controls
    2. Moxon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Would you WC in GW2 or stick?

      Open Controls
      1. Spg76
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        I can’t give any advice. 100% casual here who wants to win my mini league/WhatsApp group

        Open Controls
      2. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        I dont think that will be a good idea

        Open Controls
      3. DantheManinaPan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        No way. So much information to gain in the first few weeks that can be used well to make a good wildcard later

        Open Controls
    3. Joey Tribbiani
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        There are too few of us

        Open Controls
    4. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Hmmm, what scores more:

      A. Bruno + £4.5 defender (White in my case) + Sanchez
      B. Son + Digne/Shaw + Meslier + £0.5itb

      Starting to think of maybe ditching Bruno...

      Open Controls
      1. OneMan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        Meslier opening fixtures aren’t great. Neither is Son’s first game actually.

        Open Controls
      2. Fiqz Fariss
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        Assuming you have good rotation 4.5m def, A for me.

        Open Controls
    5. Arteta
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      https://theathletic.com/2735587/2021/07/29/ivan-toney-exclusive-art-goalscoring/

      Ivan Toney: “I won’t tell you my target but it is higher than 14 and 17,” he says. “I feel like if you aim higher and you come up just short, you will be alright. You have to aim crazy. I want to achieve something crazy.”

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        Last striker to break 20 PL goals for a newly promoted team was Andy Johnson back in 2004/05

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 36 mins ago

          And didn't he do that with 10 pens or something like that? Or am I wrong?

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 35 mins ago

            11 in fact

            Open Controls
      2. JBG
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        So he'll get about 7 goals?

        Open Controls
      3. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        Hard to argue with that mindset, fair play to him

        Open Controls
      4. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Going for #1 rank this time, what can go wrong. Worst case, I'll finish at 1m...

        Open Controls
      5. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        Back of an envelope maths - hopefully around 35 appearances, 13 goals, 5 assists, 15 bonus - approx 150 points

        Then +/- 10% either side of that if he either has or hasn't got luck on his side

        Somewhere in the 135-165 range should be doable

        But I think he actually has a great shot at getting 5-6 goal invovlements in those first 5 fixtures with Brentford coming out of the blocks all guns blazing

        Open Controls
      6. Fiqz Fariss
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        I like his mindset! he definately in my team!

        Open Controls
    6. You've got red on you.
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Anyone non-Fernandes'ing?

      a) Son, Sancho and Pukki (Really like Son in my team and think the Sancho punt could be quite fun)
      or
      b) Fernandes, Smith-Rowe and Antonio (Much safer)

      Open Controls
      1. Club-De-Belon
          3 hours, 28 mins ago

          59.9% of teams don't have him 😉
          Option A seems fine except Pukki pick (at least for the first run of fixtures).

          Open Controls
        • Fiqz Fariss
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 7 mins ago

          B just because i dont like Pukki early on

          Open Controls
        • Captain Cheetos
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          I'm going without Bruno. Gives the team so much balance overall. I don't see why Son and an upgraded defender like Robbo, Creswell or Digne won't make up for Bruno points.

          Open Controls
      2. JBG
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        Luke Shaw is confident of being fit for the start of the Premier League season. He has returned to England and is quarantining ahead of reporting for pre-season training on Monday #mulive [@samuelluckhurst]

        https://mobile.twitter.com/utdreport/status/1420701982063570946

        Open Controls
      3. King Kohli
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        Does it not makes sense to go cheap in defence to start with and load up in midfield and attack?

        CS are few as the season begins and with the new VAR calls being in favor of the attackers for marginal offside decisions, I doubt we will have have that many CS.

        Is it worth sacrificing TAA in defence to get an Antonio, Nacho or Wilson?

        I feel they can outscore TAA over the first few gws. Can restructure when wildcards if more funds need to be out in defence.

        Appreciate thoughts on this.

        Open Controls
        1. OneMan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          Interesting and good points. Only thing I’ll say is TAA and Robbo are chosen hugely for their goal involvement too.

          Open Controls
        2. Well you know, Triffic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          Good point re. VAR and yes i think you can build a good team with TAA + 4.5's

          Open Controls
          1. King Kohli
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            I was thinking more like 5.5, 5, 4.5, 4.5, 4 to start off till we see how teams are defending.

            Open Controls
        3. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Someone made a post yesterday showing there was no more CS in first half of season to 2nd half only they were slightly more unpredictable in nature - read into that what you will

          Open Controls
        4. Vertigo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          They won't outscore TAA, and if they did they're an easy move.

          Open Controls
        5. Indpush
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          I'm doing it

          Open Controls
      4. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        Andros Townsend - think this one may be worth a separate thread.

        Just checked his heat map last season and it more or less confirmed what I saw. You need to look quite closely but there is less activity upfield and significantly fewer pen area touches in the last season compared to his last productive season.

        What I saw as a Palace watcher was he was used more as a wide mid than a winger. He did a job for Palace but was very poor FPL. If Rafa tries him as a wing then I don't; think it unreasonable to think he will become a better FPL asset - even before you factor in Everton and Palace. The difference could be stated as 4-2-3-1 (Everton) and 4-4-2 (Palace) when the middle 4 doesn't do much attacking. (Slightly simplistic that but conceals a truth.

        5.5 - punt territory but if he gets minutes I think he deserves to be quite high on that list of budget mids.

        Open Controls
        1. Baines on Toast...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Yeah was thinking this the other day, good foil for DCL too.

          Open Controls
        2. Captain Cheetos
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Absolutely. Townsend with DCL and towering Richarlson, and Fraser for 5.5m are the go to options for anyone going with a cheap starting.

          I have my doubts with ESR because Arsenal is in the market for CAM. He is for now just a fallback option for Arsenal.

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            😉

            Fraser is the one I'm on right now. Things will change of course but those are the two I'm choosing between right now in the 5.5 range.

            Open Controls
      5. Atletico Junior
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        Hi everyone,

        What do you think of this team?

        Bachman (Foster)

        TAA - Coufal - White (Ayling - Omob)

        Salah - Bruno - Son - Raphinha - ESR

        Antonio - Watkins (Obafemi)

        ESR could be Mbeumo or townsend... Any suggestions?

        Open Controls
        1. Fiqz Fariss
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          Or you could

          ESR > Watkins > Toney & Bowen?

          Open Controls
        2. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          GK : Okay
          DEF : Okay
          MID : Okay, no room for up-gradation of Smith Rowe plus cant bench vs Chelsea and Man City.
          FWD : Okay

          Alternative : You can go for a 5.5 defender over Smith Rowe or Coufal and Omob to couple of 4.5 defenders who can cover Smith Rowe.

          Open Controls
      6. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        So do we think Iheanacho starts the season as first choice striker?

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          Yes imo, cant see Daka starting anytime soon

          Open Controls
        2. Atletico Junior
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours ago

          He should

          Open Controls
        3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          If he's fit he has to start - he's too good not to

          Open Controls
        4. Collie01
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          I'd be very surprised if he didn't start. Just interesting to see how they will line up with Barnes back

          Open Controls
        5. Vertigo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          Imagine being Rodgers and not starting him.

          Hell on.

          Open Controls
        6. 3 A
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          4231

          Vardy
          Barnes. Maddy. Nacho
          Ndidi. Tiele
          ThomEvans Fofana Castagne
          Scheme

          Just my opinion. Maybe its different. Love to see Nacho playing close to the box tbh

          Open Controls
      7. 824545201
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        (Bottomed) I have TAA. Pick 1:

        A) Robertson (4-4-2)
        B) Ihaenacho (3-4-3)

        Open Controls
        1. Atletico Junior
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          3 hours ago

          B

          Open Controls
        3. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        4. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        5. xHaTr
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        6. 3 A
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          Try pick both

          Open Controls
      8. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Gallagher being reported as doing a medical today at Palace - I assume loan

        If true I'm hoping that Chelsea youth squad was as ace as generally reported. Not that fussed if it turns out that Lamptey was the weak link 🙂

        Open Controls
      9. PP6
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Vardy is calling my name.. thoughts?

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Daka will be better

          Open Controls
      10. OLLY G
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Is Gilmour expected to be nailed?

        Thanks.

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          Yes

          Open Controls
        2. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          Yes - Chelsea probably only agreed to it with a commitment to him being first choice when fit

          Open Controls
        3. Fiqz Fariss
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          Yes

          Open Controls
      11. Fiqz Fariss
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Just try something different. How about this?

        Sanchez (Foster)
        TAA, Digne, Coufal (White, Ayling)
        Salah, Fernandes, Alli, Raphinha, Pepe
        Watkins, Antonio (Obafemi)

        Open Controls
        1. Vertigo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          Go for it.

          Open Controls
      12. Aubamazette
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Thoughts?

        Sanchez
        TAA Shaw Chambers
        Salah Fernandes Pepe Buendia
        Antonio Watkins Iheanacho

        Veltman Brownhill Manquillo

        Open Controls
        1. PP6
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          Pepe is a great pick

          Open Controls
          1. Aubamazette
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            Yeahh i like the brentford fixture a lot, much improved at the end of the season, looks like he's continued the form into pre season too. So i think he carries it on into the new season. Most likely move him on to a Man city mid vs NOR gw2 or Greenwood

            Open Controls
        2. Dacra
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Similar to my team, but I have ESR and Robbo instead of Pepe and Shaw.

          Open Controls
          1. Aubamazette
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            Would like Robbo a long with Taa and Shaw, only way i could afford him really is if i downgrade Fernandes

            Open Controls
        3. klipp klopp
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Wills chambers start?

          Open Controls
          1. Aubamazette
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            I believe Arteta prefers him too Cedric yeah

            Open Controls
      13. xHaTr
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Which sounds better?

        A: Coufal and DCL

        B: Digne and Iheanacho

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
      14. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        Tinkered so much with my defence and would like to be a bit different but keep coming back to Taa shaw digne 4.5 4.0

        Open Controls
        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          Same here. Who's your other 2 then?

          Open Controls
          1. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 14 mins ago

            Veltman and whichever 4.0 is in fashion at the time

            Might play velt gw 2 double up with Sanchez home v Watford over digne who is away at Leeds

            Yourself ?

            Open Controls
            1. kevchenko
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 4 mins ago

              I think with Digne you have to set and forget him.... benching him and him getting an attacking return on the bench would defeat the point in having him, you might as well have the 5.0 CB instead?

              Open Controls
            2. My heart goes Salalalalah
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              None at all. Have Ait-Nouri and Manq as place holders

              Open Controls
        2. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          It's a good backline for sure

          Currently choosing here to back 5.0 Tierney and Coufal to be sufficiently good early season to make the 1.0 mill less reasonable value. That said I have a contingency where I can get one of your 5.5s easily enough.

          Open Controls
      15. Ronnies
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Sanchez
        TAA Shaw Digne
        Salah, Bruno, Raphinha Buendia
        Watkins Antonio Wilson

        Foster, White, Brownhill, 4m

        Thoughts, other than it being template?
        Cheers.

        Open Controls
        1. kevchenko
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Very little to say about it to be fair... in a good way.

          If Toney scored against Arsenal, you could get him in.

          No City for GW2...

          I like the idea of a Liverpool triple up, to make a clean sheet for them useful rather than just the same as the majorty will have...

          Open Controls
      16. kevchenko
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Help....who do you bench in GW1....

        A) Luke Shaw
        B) Raphinha
        C) Smith-Rowe

        Open Controls
        1. danlynch13
          • 5 Years
          16 mins ago

          Shaw maybe if rumoured not fit other two could easily score well

          Open Controls
      17. interpolnyc
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Playing around with no Liverpool FBs right away, they are just so expensive and without Firmino in the team right away they don't have the target man.
          What I will do is pop in Virgil when back I think, he's much better value.

          Open Controls
          1. danlynch13
            • 5 Years
            13 mins ago

            TAA is great value

            Open Controls
        • danlynch13
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          Thoughts on this I’m happy with this team 0.5 itb so I have an option of Havertz > mahrez

          Sanchez
          TAA-Shaw-Tierney
          Salah-Raphina-Havertz-Bruno-Buendia
          Antonio-Toney

          Foster-Ayling-Manquillo-Obafemi

          Open Controls

