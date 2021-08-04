Aston Villa confirm signing of Southampton’s Danny Ings

Aston Villa announced the shock signing of Southampton striker Danny Ings (£8.0m) on Wednesday evening.

With the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) fraternity and wider footballing world awaiting the rubber-stamping of Jack Grealish‘s (£8.0m) seemingly imminent move to Manchester City, the Villans threw us a curveball by confirming the capture of Ings.

The 29-year-old forward follows Leon Bailey (£6.5m), Emi Buendía (£6.5m) and Ashley Young (£5.0m) in making a summer move to Villa Park.

Villa head coach Dean Smith said of Ings’ capture:

Danny is an outstanding Premier League footballer who has scored goals wherever he has played. He is also a top professional with a great character who will be a leader in our squad and a role model for our rapidly developing young Academy players who are now in and around the first team. I am delighted to welcome Danny to our great club.

The move may well have ramifications for Ollie Watkins (£7.5m), FPL’s most owned forward – at the time of writing, anyway.

In the half-hour after Villa’s announcement, his Fantasy ownership percentage had already dropped by 0.3%.

Ings’ own figure had risen from 4.4% to 4.7% in that time.

Watkins was a nailed presence in the Villa attack in 2020/21, missing only one game through suspension and completing 90 minutes in 36 of his 37 appearances; the only time he didn’t was due to a late-season red card.

There’s an obvious rotation risk now, then, although it should be said that Watkins played his first two seasons at Brentford mostly on the flanks so he and Ings could be incorporated in the same system, even without a move to two up top.

What that would do to Watkins’ goal threat is another question, of course: he scored 10 goals in both 2017/18 and 2018/19 when playing mostly out wide but 25 as a centre-forward in his final year with the Bees.

We’ll have more coverage on this story in a Moving Target piece tomorrow.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT