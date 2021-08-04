576
News August 4

Aston Villa confirm signing of Southampton’s Danny Ings

576 Comments
Aston Villa announced the shock signing of Southampton striker Danny Ings (£8.0m) on Wednesday evening.

With the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) fraternity and wider footballing world awaiting the rubber-stamping of Jack Grealish‘s (£8.0m) seemingly imminent move to Manchester City, the Villans threw us a curveball by confirming the capture of Ings.

The 29-year-old forward follows Leon Bailey (£6.5m), Emi Buendía (£6.5m) and Ashley Young (£5.0m) in making a summer move to Villa Park.

Can Leon Bailey live up to his potential and become a viable FPL asset at Villa?

Villa head coach Dean Smith said of Ings’ capture:

Danny is an outstanding Premier League footballer who has scored goals wherever he has played.

He is also a top professional with a great character who will be a leader in our squad and a role model for our rapidly developing young Academy players who are now in and around the first team. I am delighted to welcome Danny to our great club.

The move may well have ramifications for Ollie Watkins (£7.5m), FPL’s most owned forward – at the time of writing, anyway.

In the half-hour after Villa’s announcement, his Fantasy ownership percentage had already dropped by 0.3%.

Ings’ own figure had risen from 4.4% to 4.7% in that time.

Watkins was a nailed presence in the Villa attack in 2020/21, missing only one game through suspension and completing 90 minutes in 36 of his 37 appearances; the only time he didn’t was due to a late-season red card.

There’s an obvious rotation risk now, then, although it should be said that Watkins played his first two seasons at Brentford mostly on the flanks so he and Ings could be incorporated in the same system, even without a move to two up top.

What that would do to Watkins’ goal threat is another question, of course: he scored 10 goals in both 2017/18 and 2018/19 when playing mostly out wide but 25 as a centre-forward in his final year with the Bees.

We’ll have more coverage on this story in a Moving Target piece tomorrow.

576 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 11 Years
    8 hours, 16 mins ago

    ziyech is sensational

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      8 hours, 2 mins ago

      Yet not nailed , a shame really

      Open Controls
  2. Jon Walter's Hatty
    • 7 Years
    8 hours, 15 mins ago

    People now looking at a 10m hole in their team where Son was

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 35 mins ago

      Injured?

      Open Controls
      1. Jon Walter's Hatty
        • 7 Years
        7 hours, 34 mins ago

        Plays for Spurs

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          7 hours, 33 mins ago

          Never realised that, he is in my team and staying, Thanks for your stupid comment

          Open Controls
          1. Jon Walter's Hatty
            • 7 Years
            7 hours, 31 mins ago

            Youre welcome precious

            Open Controls
          2. Bushwhacker
            • 2 Years
            7 hours, 23 mins ago

            They've been completely played off the park and look lost. It's a fair comment on tonight's showing.

            Open Controls
        2. Homer21
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          7 hours, 25 mins ago

          Harsh at best 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Jon Walter's Hatty
            • 7 Years
            7 hours, 22 mins ago

            People are so touchy lol

            Open Controls
      2. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        7 hours, 31 mins ago

        Spurs

        Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 15 mins ago

      This aged well #DUMB

      Open Controls
  3. SchluppsIDidItAgain
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 hours, 15 mins ago

    Important existential qu of the day: Is it better to have 2 playing gks and a 4.0 defender, or 5 playing defs and a 4.0 gk?

    Open Controls
    1. AW127
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 hours, 10 mins ago

      I can tell its your first season

      Open Controls
    2. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 hours, 8 mins ago

      I would take the latter option every time.

      Open Controls
    3. Milkman Bruno
        8 hours, 6 mins ago

        5 defenders. Rotating keepers never works for me anyway.

        Open Controls
      • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        7 hours, 58 mins ago

        4 playing defs, a 4.0 GK & a 4.0 def

        You won’t need your third sub before first Wildcard

        Open Controls
      • SchluppsIDidItAgain
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 hours, 57 mins ago

        Thanks all! Yes even you

        Open Controls
    4. Busterroo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 hours, 13 mins ago

      Is there a section on here that covers all the preseason games? I’m sure there used to be?

      Open Controls
      1. AW127
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        7 hours, 58 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/the-complete-guide-to-fpl-pre-season-2021-22/
        Then match reports are separate articles I think.

        Open Controls
        1. Busterroo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          7 hours, 39 mins ago

          Cheers mate

          Open Controls
      2. Jon Walter's Hatty
        • 7 Years
        7 hours, 58 mins ago

        There will be. No point doing your homework anymore when its done for you

        Open Controls
        1. Busterroo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          7 hours, 38 mins ago

          I do my homework, I just like someone else to collate it…

          Open Controls
    5. Ooh Ah Cantona
        8 hours, 9 mins ago

        I'm wary of my bias, but I've got such high expectations of Leicester this season.
        They've put together a tidy squad for this year. Daka and KDH due break out seasons.

        Open Controls
        1. Milkman Bruno
            7 hours, 54 mins ago

            Once it’s clear who is nailed we will definitely all own one or two

            Open Controls
            1. Ooh Ah Cantona
                7 hours, 49 mins ago

                They just broke Fofanas leg in a tackle in a friendly game.
                Unbelievable!

                Open Controls
            2. 03farmboy
              • 2 Years
              4 hours, 58 mins ago

              Who’s KDH?

              Open Controls
              1. Tinkermania
                • 1 Year
                4 hours, 55 mins ago

                Kevin De Hrune? 😉

                Open Controls
          • komodosam
            • 1 Year
            8 hours, 8 mins ago

            Ajax 4-0 Leeds ... I know it's just a friendly, but Leeds defence are looking very weak

            Open Controls
            1. Milkman Bruno
                7 hours, 55 mins ago

                They are hit hard with injuries in CB

                Open Controls
                1. komodosam
                  • 1 Year
                  7 hours, 54 mins ago

                  Yeah, really missing Cooper at the back.

                  Open Controls
            2. BOATIES FC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              8 hours, 2 mins ago

              Fofana looks badly hurt. Having oxygen and splints applied and stretcher out

              Open Controls
              1. mynameisq
                • 7 Years
                7 hours, 47 mins ago

                Broken leg in a friendly! Scissor tackle

                Open Controls
              2. Jon Walter's Hatty
                • 7 Years
                7 hours, 46 mins ago

                Dreadful for the lad

                Open Controls
            3. AW127
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              8 hours, 1 min ago

              AVL Owner: So we've sold Grealish, what should I do with the money?
              D.Smith: We need signings.

              *signs Ings*

              D.Smith: I said signings, not sign Ings!
              AVL Owner: Sorry, I misheard you, it must've been a figment of my imagination.
              D.Smith: But we live in the real world not the fantasy world?

              Open Controls
              1. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 4 Years
                7 hours, 47 mins ago

                Haha

                Open Controls
              2. mynameisq
                • 7 Years
                7 hours, 45 mins ago

                Upvote but joke should stop at I said signings not sign Ings! Imo

                Open Controls
                1. KAPTAIN KANE
                  • 4 Years
                  7 hours, 43 mins ago

                  Yeah, short and snappy does the job.
                  I actually stopped reading at that point

                  Open Controls
                2. AW127
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  7 hours, 42 mins ago

                  yes maybe. I wanted to get the last bit in for FPL Blackbox viewers.

                  Open Controls
            4. Kristobal
              • 9 Years
              7 hours, 59 mins ago

              KdB.

              Still the most nailed on in Man C attack?

              Open Controls
              1. Bushwhacker
                • 2 Years
                7 hours, 45 mins ago

                yes ; possible the only

                Open Controls
            5. SADIO SANÉ
              • 6 Years
              7 hours, 57 mins ago

              Terrible! Poor Fofana 🙁

              Open Controls
              1. Ooh Ah Cantona
                  7 hours, 39 mins ago

                  I'm so angry. It's a friendly game, and that Villarreal player does a tackle like that!
                  Why? Because they're 3-0 down? It's a friendly so who cares!

                  Open Controls
              2. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 7 Years
                7 hours, 56 mins ago

                a sancho and son
                b bruno and barnes

                thank you 🙂

                Open Controls
                1. sirmorbach
                  • 5 Years
                  7 hours, 42 mins ago

                  B by a mile

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                    • 7 Years
                    7 hours, 41 mins ago

                    thanks 🙂

                    Open Controls
                2. Dynamic Duos
                  • 8 Years
                  7 hours, 39 mins ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                    • 7 Years
                    7 hours, 37 mins ago

                    Thanks DD

                    Open Controls
                3. AW127
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  7 hours, 36 mins ago

                  B. Only one like these I've favoured the one with Bruno

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                    • 7 Years
                    7 hours, 35 mins ago

                    cheers

                    Open Controls
                4. komodosam
                  • 1 Year
                  7 hours, 36 mins ago

                  B

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                    • 7 Years
                    7 hours, 35 mins ago

                    thanking you

                    Open Controls
                5. zdrojo187
                  • 6 Years
                  7 hours, 22 mins ago

                  C Son + Bruno

                  Open Controls
              3. Dynamic Duos
                • 8 Years
                7 hours, 54 mins ago

                Thought Spurs were getting played off the park?

                Open Controls
                1. mynameisq
                  • 7 Years
                  7 hours, 38 mins ago

                  They have been tbf, thoroughly outplayed, got a lucky deflected goal and then once Chelsea had made a load of subs got another that Mendy basically flopped on

                  Open Controls
                2. Jon Walter's Hatty
                  • 7 Years
                  7 hours, 37 mins ago

                  They were before Chelseas 6 subs

                  Open Controls
                3. Bushwhacker
                  • 2 Years
                  7 hours, 37 mins ago

                  When the first teams were playing . . .

                  Open Controls
              4. FPL Diet
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                7 hours, 54 mins ago

                RMT please…

                442

                Henderson
                TAA - Robertson - Chambers - White
                Salah - Bruno - Mahrez - Smith Rowe
                Antonio - Ings

                Foster - Williams - Davis - Gibbs White

                Open Controls
                1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                  • 7 Years
                  7 hours, 39 mins ago

                  not keen sorry

                  Open Controls
                  1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    7 hours, 37 mins ago

                    Arsenal players will let you down and you went for 3

                    Open Controls
                2. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Henderson's got covid

                  Open Controls
              5. Milkman Bruno
                  7 hours, 51 mins ago

                  Just read about Fofana. That is awful! Poor lad, damn it.

                  Open Controls
                  1. komodosam
                    • 1 Year
                    7 hours, 38 mins ago

                    What happened?

                    Open Controls
                    1. CaptainPrice
                        7 hours, 37 mins ago

                        Injured.

                        What a great young footballer. Hopefully it isn’t too serious as first feared

                        Open Controls
                      • SADIO SANÉ
                        • 6 Years
                        7 hours, 36 mins ago

                        scissor tackle by some chump, leg break

                        Open Controls
                        1. komodosam
                          • 1 Year
                          7 hours, 34 mins ago

                          Jees in a friendly?! And now Leicester are without two CBs. 😐

                          Open Controls
                        2. CaptainPrice
                            7 hours, 33 mins ago

                            I can’t believe that sort of tackle in a friendly match. Really annoying

                            Open Controls
                      • Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        7 hours, 32 mins ago

                        Awful images, leg break for certain, and Villareal player looked like he meant it

                        Open Controls
                        1. Homer21
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          7 hours, 11 mins ago

                          Was he carded?

                          Open Controls
                    2. Milkman Bruno
                        7 hours, 50 mins ago

                        Really want to attack those first 3 Villa fixtures. Minefield now though. Have a decent bench so may just go balls to the wall with Buendia, Ings and Watkins.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Flynny
                          • 6 Years
                          7 hours, 11 mins ago

                          Brave

                          Open Controls
                        2. Ask Yourself
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          7 hours, 10 mins ago

                          Might move to a Martinez Buendia Watkins Ings 4 way

                          Open Controls
                        3. Dynamic Duos
                          • 8 Years
                          7 hours, 9 mins ago

                          Has Ings had any preseason?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Milkman Bruno
                              7 hours, 6 mins ago

                              Plenty with Southampton I believe

                              Open Controls
                              1. Dynamic Duos
                                • 8 Years
                                7 hours, 3 mins ago

                                May start with him

                                Open Controls
                        4. Mweene
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          7 hours, 49 mins ago

                          Wow that’s a disgusting tackle to make, especially in a friendly. Gutting for Fofana and Leicester.

                          Open Controls
                        5. CaptainPrice
                            7 hours, 49 mins ago

                            Wishing Fofana a speedy recovery. Really good footballer with good character

                            Open Controls
                            1. g40steve
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              7 hours, 20 mins ago

                              Horrific tackle, player should be ashamed!

                              Open Controls
                          • Deulofail
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            7 hours, 42 mins ago

                            Buying Robertson due to Trent's expected ownership should be punished by the FPL Gods. Either he's a good option by himself or he's not. Weird that doubling up is usually perceived as negative, risky, yet you can easily switch out the narrative to see it as positive, an opportunity, when it suits, even though his price is sky high. Good option though, would buy.

                            Open Controls
                            1. krumcake
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 8 Years
                              7 hours, 19 mins ago

                              I have both in my current draft.

                              Open Controls
                          • Ajax Hamsterdam
                            • 7 Years
                            7 hours, 42 mins ago

                            first draft so go easy 😉

                            bachmann (steer)
                            TAA digne lowton (white veltman)
                            Salah bruno barnes saiss (gilmour)
                            watkins wilson dcl

                            thank you and gl

                            Open Controls
                            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                              • 7 Years
                              7 hours, 28 mins ago

                              not saiss, sarr, sorry 🙂

                              Open Controls
                            2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              7 hours, 6 mins ago

                              What's with the Lowton pick? It's as if you are trying to set up a 3-way 4.5 def rotation for 14 weeks which is unrealistic if so.

                              Otherwise looks very solid, with Barnes a monitor in the community shield. Watkins to Toney with the Ings news could unlock some funds to redo defence imo...

                              Open Controls
                              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                                • 7 Years
                                6 hours, 59 mins ago

                                thanks for input. just picked some solid 4.5 defenders who will start. not sure about toney to be honest.

                                Open Controls
                                1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  6 hours, 43 mins ago

                                  Fair. Think I've just read too many threads about cheap rotating defenders that it has rotted my brain 🙂 I do think those 3 you picked are probably the pick of the bunch now that Fofana has had a horror injury and the best rotation option with White and Veltman is probably someone like Dier which just seems a suicidal week 1 pick even at 4.5

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                                    • 7 Years
                                    6 hours, 41 mins ago

                                    Thank you. as I said first draft no doubt this will change a lot until next week 🙂 thanks again for input and gl !

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      6 hours, 31 mins ago

                                      np and gl to you. Feel like there are many more drafts to make as something as innocuous as Ings to Villa has me ripping up mine!

                                      Open Controls
                          • pokercroc
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            7 hours, 41 mins ago

                            Groundhog Day everyday but with a different team!
                            Let the season start to put me out of my misery.
                            Balance.
                            Balance is the only prevailing thought that lets me sleep.
                            Tried 3 or 4 All Stars and fodder the rest. Doesn't sit well.
                            I would appreciate ANY feedback be it good or bad.
                            Today's Team...

                            Bachmann
                            Alexander-Arnold - White - Shaw
                            Lingard - De Bruyne - Buendia - Fernandes
                            Daka - Toney - Watkins

                            Foster - Harrison - Holding - Ayling

                            Thank you for even reading this.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                              • 7 Years
                              6 hours, 53 mins ago

                              some good and a bit of bad imo

                              lingard is a no go for me, wont get a game unless he goes to w ham
                              i d go salah for kdb

                              gl

                              Open Controls
                            2. Garth Marenghi
                              • 5 Years
                              6 hours, 53 mins ago

                              Will they start gw1?
                              KDB, lingard, daka, Shaw?

                              Open Controls
                            3. beric
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 9 Years
                              6 hours, 46 mins ago

                              why lingard?

                              Open Controls
                            4. krumcake
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 8 Years
                              6 hours, 17 mins ago

                              You are missing Salah.

                              Open Controls
                            5. kevchenko
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 6 Years
                              4 hours, 5 mins ago

                              You don't need Lingard, get a 6.5, and get Salah for KDB - .... you can move to KDB if you need to, but without Salah is just ....

                              Open Controls
                          • KILLARY FAKECOVIDITUS
                            • 3 Years
                            7 hours, 29 mins ago

                            Smith-Rowe recently acquired the 10 shirt for the Arse.

                            Play him v Brentford a good idea?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Bobby Digital
                              • 3 Years
                              6 hours, 51 mins ago

                              I am

                              Open Controls
                          • pingissimus
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            7 hours, 8 mins ago

                            Any thoughts on the likely solidity of West Ham defence? Are they likely to be a settled unit? Idea would be to go there while United settle in or another form defence emerges.

                            Leicester and United poor of course but both at home.

                            Others in first 5 look good. Newcastle possibly injury hit. Palace. Southampton minus Ings!

                            Open Controls
                            1. Super Saints
                              • 4 Years
                              3 mins ago

                              Coufal has to be up there, I can't see a better defence to start with than TAA Digne Coufal with a 4.5 on the bench. Unless Shaw is fit to start the season....

                              Open Controls
                          • krumcake
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            6 hours, 58 mins ago

                            Who else is going triple LIV and quadruple AVL for GW1?

                            Open Controls
                          • GenerationalTalent
                            • 4 Years
                            6 hours, 53 mins ago

                            Aston Villa quadruple up for the first 3, then WC in the international break for GW4… what could possibly go wrong

                            Open Controls
                          • Ted just admit it
                            • 4 Years
                            5 hours, 52 mins ago

                            I wish to trade my #3 F and my #2 GK spot for a 6th Mid spot. What say we?

                            Open Controls
                          • jayjay2411
                            • 6 Years
                            4 hours, 49 mins ago

                            Who would you start GW1?

                            Dele Alli (h) to Man City
                            Veltman (a) to Burnley

                            Heart says play the attacker but my heads leaning the other way

                            Open Controls
                            1. I Must Break You
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              26 mins ago

                              I have a lot of thoughts on this but I realized after typing them out that exactly none of them are helpful. My initial instinct was to go with the better fixture, which would be Veltman, but I'm not sure how strongly I feel about that. Go with your gut.

                              Open Controls

