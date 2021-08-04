Meet the Manager – Ross Dowsett, author of The Mind Game

Our Meet the Manager series is back for the 2021/22 season, as Joe continues his regular catch-up with some of the community’s best and most interesting Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

As usual, this video and podcast series focuses on those with an incredible rank history but we are adding to that.

This year we will be including managers with an interesting story to tell about how FPL is impacting on their lives, irrespective of rank.

We’ll also focus on managers who are offering unique insight and research into the game to propel them – and hopefully us – up the rankings.

Our latest video is no exception, with sports psychologist Ross Dowsett joining Joe this week to chat about his latest book which looks at how psychology can help FPL managers.

This chat focuses on how Ross plans to use the psychological theories and ideas he is studying to improve his performance, using examples of why he has gone wrong in the past.

Joe and Ross (@FPL__Raptor) discuss the biases that prevent FPL managers from achieving a stellar finish and how to address them.

They also chat about why the time of day transfers are made is important. The science behind ‘dullard’ and ‘maverick’ managers is also on the agenda.

With the 2021/22 season in mind, Joe takes a look at Ross’s Gameweek 1 side to see how he is already putting psychology into action ahead of the new campaign.

Joe and Ross’s chat is available as a podcast as well as video via Fantasy Football Scout’s Youtube channel.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT