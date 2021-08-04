529
Podcast August 4

Meet the Manager – Ross Dowsett, author of The Mind Game

529 Comments
Our Meet the Manager series is back for the 2021/22 season, as Joe continues his regular catch-up with some of the community’s best and most interesting Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

As usual, this video and podcast series focuses on those with an incredible rank history but we are adding to that.

This year we will be including managers with an interesting story to tell about how FPL is impacting on their lives, irrespective of rank.

We’ll also focus on managers who are offering unique insight and research into the game to propel them – and hopefully us – up the rankings.

Our latest video is no exception, with sports psychologist Ross Dowsett joining Joe this week to chat about his latest book which looks at how psychology can help FPL managers.

This chat focuses on how Ross plans to use the psychological theories and ideas he is studying to improve his performance, using examples of why he has gone wrong in the past.

Joe and Ross (@FPL__Raptor) discuss the biases that prevent FPL managers from achieving a stellar finish and how to address them.

They also chat about why the time of day transfers are made is important. The science behind ‘dullard’ and ‘maverick’ managers is also on the agenda.

With the 2021/22 season in mind, Joe takes a look at Ross’s Gameweek 1 side to see how he is already putting psychology into action ahead of the new campaign.

Joe and Ross’s chat is available as a podcast as well as video via Fantasy Football Scout’s Youtube channel.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

  1. Joggers Nipple
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Morning,
    Having a look at a midfield spot I can 'play' around with

    Bachman
    Veltman TAA Shaw Digne
    'Havertz' Salah Bruno Raphina
    Ings Toney

    Foster White Brownhill Obefemi 1M ITB

    Havertz spot could go to Mahrez for GW2, could go Greenwood, Pepe, Grealish, Gundo area at any time to get on good fixtures or players doing well
    I could make Veltman into Coufal now but a couple of 4.5s for that last spot seem ok and leaves a bit of cash for price changes?
    Gives some room also for a later move for a def to someone like Chilwell or even abandon the play around midfielder, get a 6.5 in there and the 4.5 striker up to a 7.5

    Just playing around but any thoughts really welcome

    1. Chandler Bing
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      If I wasn't going 3 upfront, this would be similar to what I'd make too. Good team but I believe you'll miss out on highly owned players like DCL, Watkins, Antonio, etc.

      1. Joggers Nipple
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Cheers, Ive moved basically from 3-4-3 with Antonio and Bunedia to something like this. I can abort it all, Havertz spot to 6.5 and get that 4.5 forward back up.
        Just thinking this, maybe, gives some room to move around and get on some players. Maybe.

        1. Chandler Bing
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Think you can't go wrong either way. However, I'm trying to play it safe at the start of the season unlike the last time where I ended with a team full of differentials. All the highly owned players did well (especially Salah who I also didn't own) and I was chasing all season.

          1. Chandler Bing
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Not to mention how many forward options we have with the especially after the new signings.

          2. Joggers Nipple
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Nothing wrong with that!

    2. CaptainPrice
        11 mins ago

        Nice team

    3. Chandler Bing
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Which trio to start with?

      A. Buno, Buendia/Raph, Veltman
      B. Son, Greenwood, Shaw

      1. Joggers Nipple
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        a

    4. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      How many people have an "enabler" in midfield, someone priced between Bruno and Buendia/Raphinha and who?

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Got 2 in that range but they're not enablers. Son and Mahrez.

        1. Gabbiadini
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          no bruno?

          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            Indeed. Salah and Son cover captaincy.

            1. Gabbiadini
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 32 mins ago

              If I were picking Mahrez, which piques my interest I'd have him as an "enabler", I only see him as a short term selection personally with all of City's options once rotation and European football begins.

              1. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 27 mins ago

                Short term for sure. I don't consider him an enabler as that implies a specific plan. I mulled over adding Greenwood for a bit, but that would be two risks. I have a 5m defender to comfortably cover Mahrez if he's rested.

      2. Joggers Nipple
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Havertz for now

        1. Gabbiadini
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          I am considering Havertz but only gw1, then a trade.
          Fixtures and also a striker coming in, my reasoning.

          1. Joggers Nipple
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Same, plan posted above, can move around with that spot/cash

            1. Gabbiadini
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              yes I like that.
              my draft has 0.0 itb so would be priced out of mahrez who I really like. decisions, although lots of things will change before the start.

              1. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                51 mins ago

                I wouldn't 'book in' an early transfer. The transfer window will still be open and more Ings- like deals could derail your plans.

                1. Gabbiadini
                  • 4 Years
                  37 mins ago

                  Some transfers will be done before gw1. Others will be done later, of course.
                  I do agree, I am leaning more towards not selecting Havertz. It is more the fact that I am not convinced on a single player in this price bracket.

      3. MikeyMitz @EPLFantasyGuru
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        57 mins ago

        I consider Curtis Jones an “enabler” since he’s 5.0 and I think he’ll replace Gini. I also have Mahrez and Havertz but will be shifting both to Sancho/KDB

    5. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Until tomorrow!

      1. 3 A
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Tomorrow never dies.

    6. Chandler Bing
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Anyone considering Greenwood? With Cavani still not back, he looks nailed on to start upfront initially. Can be argued he'd still start at LW once Cavani is ready. Saves up a lot of cash on Bruno and lets you pick other premiums such as Son, Mane, KdB, Mahrez, etc

      1. Garth Marenghi
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Thought about it, but penalties. Although the rules are supposed to be stricter...

    7. fcsaltyballs
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      1. Grealish Watkins Toney
      2. Buendia Iheanacho Ings

      Best option please?

      1. Chandler Bing
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Not sure Grealish starts from the off. Would try someone like Greenwood/Barnes/Pepe/Raphina instead in the first combo with Ings.

      2. HAL_9000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        48 mins ago

        I prefer option 1 because I would not want two Villa assets considering transfers will be needed after GW3. While Grealish I wouldnt touch atm.

      3. CaptainPrice
          17 mins ago

          2. Buendia, Toney, Ings?

      4. SpagBol
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Thoughts on this team guys?

        Veltman and Ayling rotate well for the 4th DEF spot...

        Sanchez
        TAA Shaw Digne Veltman
        Salah Bruno Son Buendia
        Antonio Toney

        Foster | Ayling Brownhill Williams

        Cheers! 🙂

        1. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          50 mins ago

          Close to the best you can do with Bruno-Son-Salah-TAA restriction.

          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            28 mins ago

            Hey Flair, what's with the 'first year on FFS'? Did you change your email or something? I know you've been here a while!

            1. Flair
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              20 mins ago

              Think you mean this guy haha - https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/profiles/fpl-flair/

              1. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                4 mins ago

                Oh right, yeh. There's a poster here calling himself 'Antisocial', so I'm subject to the same confusion. Welcome, anyway.

          2. Gabbiadini
            • 4 Years
            18 mins ago

            You can manage a nice Salah/Bruno/Son/TAA team if you go a cheaper 4th mid.
            Just need to nail this season's Soucek.

        2. CaptainPrice
            24 mins ago

            Pretty template. Nice team

          • Gabbiadini
            • 4 Years
            10 mins ago

            What are your plans for Raphinha,
            Buendia to Raphina gw4?

        3. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Think Ings is an easy pick for me.

          Opening fixtures of Newcastle, Watford and Brentford are lovely, great underlyings, should be on pens, strong finisher with a lovely eye for goal and should be up top with nice service from Buendia and Bailey plus linkup with Watkins. Also that price point is an easy switch to DCL/Bamford later on or down to a 7.5.

          My only worry is him starting GW1, he should having got minutes preseason but would like to have that close to confirmed. Others may worry about the upheaval these changes can cause but I think the opening 3 fixtures are too good to ignore.

          1. Gabbiadini
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Has been fairly non-existent in his pre-season games so far this season, but how much was that his head already turned?
            I think it is hard to tell what the timeframe is.

          2. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Are you assuming he's nailed-on? What about Watkins - he just gonna get dropped? A week ago you could have speculated Ollie plays out wide left but Bailey's come in there. What I've done is lose Watkins from my draft util I know how Villa are going to shape up, both in terms of who actually starts and how many minutes they get, and in terms of how the goals/assists will be shared out.

            1. Flair
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              54 mins ago

              Watkins can go to the left, he's not being dropped. Both will be nailed to start and learn to play together. Bailey can play on the right. It's now or very much later with Villa assets due to the fixture formatting.

            2. Gabbiadini
              • 4 Years
              47 mins ago

              As an onlooker I would predict,

              Bailey | Buendia | Watkins
              Ings

              1. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                41 mins ago

                Pretty good, that. But with Bailey and Ings just being introduced so close to kick-off, I'd still wait for them to gel.

                1. Gabbiadini
                  • 4 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  a watch for sure.
                  Ings premier league proven I could see starting gw1.

                  1. Andy_Social
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Could well be. He has the killer touch Watkins lacks, so I see that front 4 as a beast. It's just too close to gameday for 50% of them to be newly arrived. I've got 8.0 Bamford as my main striker, so it could be an easy 1FT to get Ings if it looks like Villa will keep scoring past GW3.

          3. CaptainPrice
              1 hour ago

              Ings will definitely start gw 1. Straight into my team

          4. mpalmercity76
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            RMT please..

            Martinez
            TAA Digne Shaw
            Bruno Buendia Raphina Mo
            Watkins Toney DCL

            Foster - Bissouma - Duffy - Williams

            May go with Antonio over Watkins and will see where Kane goes... thoughts please

            1. Garth Marenghi
              • 5 Years
              52 mins ago

              Raphina is a solid pick and so is Toney(probably), but their first game isn't that great. I'd rather have them on the bench gw1 or have them in mind as the transfer come gw2 or later.

              1. Gabbiadini
                • 4 Years
                39 mins ago

                Don't think Leeds can score against anyone?

                1. Garth Marenghi
                  • 5 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  You mean like Liverpool last season? Possible, but with relatively easy planning of transfers from the start, I'd rather play the best matchups. Ideally I think would be to have him on the bench.

          5. Totalfootball
            • 4 Years
            54 mins ago

            If you had to select 1 -

            A) Greenwood
            B) Jota
            C) Gundogan
            D) Bowen
            E) ziyech

            1. Gabbiadini
              • 4 Years
              13 mins ago

              Greenwood

            2. cravencottage
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              C,B,A, E, D

          6. Pjanić! at the Džeko
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            48 mins ago

            Excuse the lazy question. Hoping there's a Leicester fan out there who thinks it's easy to answer.

            Did Amartey just become an option at 4.0D?

            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              23 mins ago

              Intriguing question, that. Who filled in when they had a CB crisis last season - was it Ndidi?

              1. Gabbiadini
                • 4 Years
                16 mins ago

                I think they'll make a signing, they were already fairly light on before these injuries.

              2. Holmes
                • 7 Years
                5 mins ago

                It was Amartey

                1. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Ah, so there IS a chance of a 4m defender starting. He'll be popular over the next few hours...

            2. Wild Card this...
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              3 mins ago

              Well, we were uncertain in Fofana starts...yet alone his substitution. If he is out for 6 months, they will definitely get some cover in that area.

          7. fplfansss
            • 3 Years
            13 mins ago

            any thoughts on this?

            Sanchez
            TAA, Digne, Lowton
            Mahrez, Salah, Bruno, Pulisic
            Toney, Watkins, Deeney

            Subs: Foster, Brownhill, Ayling, Hoever

          8. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            12 mins ago

            Could just be a pre-season thing but I think Moura might be a decent option this year.

            1. Weeb Kakashi
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              He can be. Looks very involved in that attacking trio. Good price point too.

            2. The Knights Template
              • 7 Years
              just now

              No. I do this every year. The answer is no.

          9. Slitherene
            • 3 Years
            7 mins ago

            RMT, plz?

            Sanchez Fodder
            Robbo Digne Shaw Dier Fernandez
            Salah Son Sancho Grealish Gilmour
            DC-L Antonio Fodder

            0 ITB

          10. Hotdogs for Tea
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            With Ings gone does that mean Obafemi is a decent 4.5 mill bench option ?

