Moving Target August 5

What does Villa’s signing of Danny Ings mean for Ollie Watkins in FPL?

Many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) plans were thrown into disarray on Wednesday evening when Aston Villa announced the surprise signing of Southampton forward Danny Ings (£8.0m).

It was something of a throwback to how transfer business used to get done, with no news or rumours reported by a single journalist.

With all eyes on Jack Grealish’s (£8.0m) imminent departure to Manchester City, the Villans threw us a curveball by confirming the capture of Ings for a fee believed to be an initial £25m plus add-ons. 

The 29-year-old forward joins summer recruits Leon Bailey (£6.5m), Emiliano Buendía (£6.5m) and Ashley Young (£5.0m) at Villa Park.

Villa head coach Dean Smith said of Ings’ capture:

“Danny is an outstanding Premier League footballer who has scored goals wherever he has played. He is also a top professional with a great character who will be a leader in our squad and a role model for our rapidly developing young Academy players who are now in and around the first team. I am delighted to welcome Danny to our great Club.”

Ings’ move to B6 is a significant one for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers that may well have ramifications for Ollie Watkins (£7.5m) too, which we’ll explore in our latest Moving Target report below.

INGS’ PROFILE AND STATS

SouBur Sunday

First and foremost, Ings is a proven goalscorer.

In fact, only Harry Kane (£12.5m), Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) and Jamie Vardy (£10.5m) have scored more across the last two Premier League seasons. 

During that time, he has overperformed his expected goal (xG) totals in both campaigns, with an impressive goal conversion rate of 21.1% in 2020/21.

However, he also offers more to the team in his all-round game.

He will often pull out wide or drop deeper in an attempt to pick out runners with a pass, which could be good news for the likes of Bailey and Watkins.

Above: Danny Ings 2020/21 touch heat map

Injuries were a problem for Ings in the past, but he has only missed 11 Premier League games across the last two seasons.

INGS’ PREMIER LEAGUE RECORD:

SeasonClub    Appearances   Goals   Assists
2014/15Burnley35 (0)114
2015/16Liverpool6 (3)20
2016/17Liverpool0 (0)00
2017/18Liverpool8 (5)10
2018/19Liverpool0 (0)00
2018/19Southampton24 (1)73
2019/20Southampton38 (6)222
2020/21Southampton29 (3)124

WHERE DOES INGS FIT IN AT VILLA AND WHAT DOES HIS ARRIVAL MEAN FOR WATKINS?

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

  1. linkafu
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    GTG?

    Sanchez
    TAA Coufal Veltman
    HBarnes Salah Havertz Harrison Bruno
    Antonio DCL

    Foster Obafemi AitNouri Amartey

    Open Controls
  2. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Where can we follow lineups goal scorers etc for PL friendlies?

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Twitter

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Club Twitter feed

      Open Controls
  3. komodosam
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Solskjær on Sancho: "I can’t see him being available for Everton but hopefully he will be ready to be on the bench."

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      And Varane

      Open Controls
      1. komodosam
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        Yeah, him too.

        Open Controls
      2. komodosam
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Probably Cavani too. He isn't even back in training yet.

        United front 3 against Leeds could very well be:

        James, Greenwood, Lingard

        Open Controls
        1. Champions League Varane
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 14 mins ago

          Tony will start

          Open Controls
          1. komodosam
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 48 mins ago

            I'm not sure if he will. He's still getting his fitness back so could be on the bench.

            Open Controls
  4. How I met your Mata
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Is Soy being overlooked? Great fixtures

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Who will partner him with Evans and Fofana injured though? Would avoid Leicester defence now

      Open Controls
    2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      5.0 isn't he? Think I'd go with a 4.5 from elsewhere

      Open Controls
  5. sirmorbach
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Regardless of positioning, Watkins is at least nailed, right?

    Open Controls
    1. Sleepless in Settle FPL
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Feck

        Open Controls
    2. Ron_Swanson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Yeah I think he is

      Open Controls
    3. komodosam
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Rotation risk

      Open Controls
    4. Bragazeti
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      He should be

      Open Controls
    5. Boyd to Sven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Played every single minute he was available for. No way I can see him being dropped. Was fantastic for us last season.

      Open Controls
    6. Jacky boy
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Definitely

      Open Controls
    7. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Too good for Villa to be bench!

      Open Controls
  6. Scheister
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    A) Dias, Cavani, 4.5 fwd

    B) Antonio, Wilson, 4.0 def

    Open Controls
    1. Champions League Varane
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      If Edi wasn’t a rotation risk A all day but he is so I’d go B I think

      Open Controls
  7. Could Have Ben Mee
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Any thoughts appreciated....

    Sanchez
    TAA, Shaw, Digne
    Salah, Grealish, Buendia, Jota, Sancho
    DCL, Watkins

    (Foster, White, Ayling, Obafemi)

    Open Controls
    1. Champions League Varane
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Sancho Jota and Grealish probably won’t even start in GW1. Watkins not as good anymore also.

      Open Controls
  8. Champions League Varane
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Repost

    Really like this.. thoughts?
    Sanchez
    Webster White TAA Shaw
    Mahrez Bruno Salah Barnes
    Antonio Ings

    Foster Ayling Brownhill Obafemi.

    Open Controls
    1. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Not bad

      Open Controls
  9. sirmorbach
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    A. Harvey Barnes + Buendía + Watkins (3-5-2)
    B. Dias/Cancelo + Buendía + Ings (4-4-2)
    C. Harvey Barnes + Benrahma + Ings (3-5-2)
    D. Harvey Barnes + Buendía + Antonio (3-5-2)

    Open Controls
    1. Belalugozi78
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      A or D for me. D is probably the safest

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Yes! Currently on A, and Watkins the obvious concern. But I think I'll keep. Cheers!

        Open Controls
  10. Big Bad Barry
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Trent Digne Targett
    Gray Bruno Salah Buendia
    Ings Watkins Antonio

    Buch Brownhill White Ayling

    Template ish. Try and hold now for a day at least!

    WC after 3

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      You get 4 villa players too? Nice

      Open Controls
      1. Big Bad Barry
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        Nowt to loose. You could get 5 with City putting Grelish and Kane in

        Open Controls
  11. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    If you had to downgrade one player from this team who would it be?

    Martinez
    TAA Digne Shaw
    Salah Fernandes Raphina Buendia
    DCL Watkins Toney
    4.0 4.5 4.0 4.0

    Open Controls
    1. Champions League Varane
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Martinez or Raphinha

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        190 points from a 5.5 player is insane potential
        You wouldn't say Raphina if you watched him pla

        Open Controls
    2. No Salah
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Digne

      Open Controls
    3. sirmorbach
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Digne to Coufal, Martinez to Meslier

      Open Controls
    4. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Digne - always disappoints

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Thanks everyone, think I'd rather downgrade Shaw than Digne but will take all the advice on board

        Open Controls
        1. Yank Revolution
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 1 min ago

          Downgrade Shaw, keep Digne.

          Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • 4 Years
        3 hours ago

        This is so true and yet I have him. I even told myself "don't get Digne again" after last season!

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          Haha this but he does get a lot of assists per minute

          Open Controls
    5. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      I like it, I have the same team bar Martinez and Raphinha.

      What I'm struggling with is that forward line.

      I would downgrade Raphinha and get him in for Buendia when the fixtures turn.

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Did you watch Raph play last season!?
        City should have signed him for half the price of Grealish!

        Open Controls
    6. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Shaws not likely to start 1st game

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Who will play at left back if not Shaw?

        Open Controls
      2. Jacky boy
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        He will

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          This

          Open Controls
    7. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Martinez to a 5.0m keeper might work too. I'm going with Pickford.

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        With those first three fixtures I want to start with him but I'll likely downgrade him later or on my WC

        Open Controls
    8. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      What do you need the 0.5m for?

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        A playing sub defender

        Open Controls
    9. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Dcl

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Need an 8m placeholder, Bamford Ings etc look great value

        Open Controls
    10. Jacky boy
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Digne

      Open Controls
  12. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Thoughts on this 442?

    Bachmann
    TAA Cancelo Digne Shaw
    Salah Son Mahrez Greenwood
    Ings Toney

    Foster Veltman Brownhill Obafemi

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Like it a lot - especially the Cancelo pick

      Open Controls
  13. Yank Revolution
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Why is Foden not being selected more here? I feel that he will be one of the first on the sheet this season for Pep.

    Open Controls
    1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Wut

      Open Controls
    2. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Perhaps because that’s what a lot of people thought last year, too. And probably will next season as well.

      Open Controls
    3. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Not even back training yet or only just if he is (and no pre-season minutesw), Sterling had good World Cup and now Grealish
      further competition. I love Foden, but no way I’m picking him for FPL.

      Open Controls
  14. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Any Leic defenders worth having now Fofana is crocked?

    Open Controls
    1. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Amartey could play at 4.0. Even if he don't do well, it's just 4.0.

      Open Controls
  15. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Jiminez or Wilson for my 7.5mil slot?

    Open Controls
    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      I’d go with Jimenez from GW4

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        What does your team look like RD?

        Open Controls
        1. Rasping Drive
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          It’s changing daily, mate, what with all of this transfer activity. Latest looks like this:

          Bachmannn Foster
          TAA Cancelo Shaw Veltman/White
          Salah Bruno Jota Raphina (Gilmour)
          Ings Antonio (Obafemi)

          Pretty template. It will doubtlese change several times before the off!

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            Looks good. No faith in Everton though...

            Open Controls
            1. Rasping Drive
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              Thanks. Digne and DCL have been in and out. Also toying with a 3-5-2 without Bruno. Still very
              much up in the air. How’s the tinkering going your end, Bobby?

              Open Controls
              1. Bobby Digital
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 18 mins ago

                Pickford
                Shaw TAA Digne
                Salah Bruno ESR Buendia
                DCL Watkins Toney

                Foster White Veltman Gilmour

                So pretty template. I'm fairly settled with my defense and midfield, but too many options up top.

                Open Controls
                1. Rasping Drive
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 15 mins ago

                  Very solid. I know what you mean about options further forward. Willock to Newcastle would be v interesting (add add to the options!)

                  Open Controls
    2. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Wilson

      Open Controls
  16. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Messi contract renewal not progressing well... Messi to City?

    Open Controls
    1. The Train Driver
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Messi staying in Barca as safe as rain in England.

      Open Controls
    2. Kiwi Don
      • 9 Years
      58 mins ago

      Wonder if they will stop the Kane transfer as surely City would go after Messi???

      Open Controls
  17. LakhaneeFC
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    I’m considering a 3-5-2 to start with:

    Sanchez (Gunnarson)
    TAA Shaw Veltman (Ayling Omoba)
    Salah Bruno Mahrez Raphina Willock/6m mid
    Nacho Antonio

    1. Why is Nacho not being considered more?
    2. Are either Tony/DCL essential?
    3. Mahrez good pick or get him in later?

    What are your thoughts? What would you change?

    Open Controls
  18. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Is Jota a bad pick for first 2-3 gws?

    Open Controls
    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Not bad by any means, just a wee hit risky.

      Open Controls
      1. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        *bit

        Open Controls
    2. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Not bad that all

      Open Controls
  19. sirmorbach
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Meslier (4.0)
    TAA / Shaw / Coufal (_________, _________)
    Salah / Bruno / Barnes / Raphinha / Buendía
    Bamford / _________ (4.5)

    A. White, 4.0, Watkins
    B. White, 4.0, Antonio
    C. Tierney, Lowton, Toney
    D. Lowton, Veltman, Wood

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      A
      I was tempted on this team

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Cheers, mate, I appreciate it

        Open Controls
    2. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
  20. linkafu
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Do we expect TAA to outscore Robbo by far this season?

    Open Controls
  21. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    I see 4.5 m pool of strikers down to 4- realistically only the injured Davis will be there by transfer deadline has anyone found any potential gems at 5m?

    Obafemi- very likely to move to Blackburn Rovers as Adam Armstrong replacement

    Mebuda- moved on loan to Wimbledon so fpl not updated to take account of this

    Perica- Watford said will go out on loan

    And
    Kienan Davis- out injured for 2 months minimum, uses up what may be valuable Villa slot

    Open Controls
  22. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Slight change to my first draft

    Martinez (Steele)
    Veltman White Digne Trent (Omodelle)
    Mahrez Salah Fernandes Raphinha (Gilmour)
    Toney Ings (Origi ‘if moves’ otherwise a 4.5)

    0m itb
    Thoughts??

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      May go Buendia over Raphinha…

      Open Controls

