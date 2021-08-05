157
FanTeam August 5

Why players lasting 90 mins is important in FanTeam’s £1M season-long game

The scoring systems and rules for FanTeam’s £1m season-long Premier League Fantasy game are very similar to those of FPL.

One of the main differences is the bonus points that midfielders and forwards get for completing 90 minutes of a game.

And that is the sole focus of this article from FPL Green Arrow as we take a look at which assets can be relied on for game-time.

While the FanTeam £1m Season Game is extremely similar to the FPL setup, there are a number of nuances that set it apart from the game played by millions of people around the world. Some of the differences, such as player position and price changes, are immediately obvious when looking at the game, but others are more subtle, especially when it comes to contrasts in the points scoring of the game.

One of the key variations of the scoring comes from the additional bonus point that can be gained by midfielders and forwards who complete 90 minutes in a game. That may not initially sound like much, but getting three to four attacking players in your team who play a full game in most Gameweeks can end up adding 120+ points to your end-of-season tally, which can have a huge impact on your final position. 

But who are the best players to target when it comes to the 90-minute bonus? We’ve taken a look at the stats from last season to see which players could end up with a significant boost to their score just by managing to stay on the pitch.

All Players

Throughout the course of last season, there were 53 players that played 90 minutes in 30 or more Premier League games, broken down by position below;

PositionNo. of 90min players in 30+ games
GK17
DEF24
MID10
FWD2

As FanTeam only awards the bonus point to midfielders and forwards, 41 of those players can be ruled out immediately, leaving 12 players to look into. One other thing to note is that Stuart Dallas (£5.5m) has had a positional change from defender to midfielder, but Cheikhou Kouyate (£4.5m) has moved in the opposite direction so the figures for positional breakdown remain the same.

Midfielders

The table below shows the 10 midfielders featured on the list, detailing their points from last season, but also, more importantly, what their points would have been with the updated scoring for 2021/22 with reduced impact points, shots on target points added and Dallas’ positional change adjustment.

PlayerNo. of 90 Min Games20/21 Total Pts20/21 Pts Adjusted by 21/22 Scoring Changes21/22 Price
Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg38143140.85.0
James Ward-Prowse38168179.36.5
Tomas Soucek37174173.66.0
John McGinn37149152.25.5
Ashley Westwood37135142.95.5
Stuart Dallas36159172.35.5
Youri Tielemans351681686.5
Declan Rice31121117.85.0
Yves Bissouma30991044.5
Dwight McNeil30127135.46.0

The players’ adjusted points from last season have also been plotted against their price point for this season to try to give a more visual representation of the potential standout options from the above list to look into further;

Based on the above, five players have been selected to take a further look into their 20/21 season stats, based on the highest points-per-million figures using this season’s price:

Player90 MinsGoalsAssistsShots On Target*Adjusted PtsPrice 21/22Points Per Million
Dallas368311172.35.531.38
Soucek3710213173.66.028.93
Hojbjerg38245140.85.028.16
McGinn37378152.25.527.67
Ward-Prowse388716179.36.527.58

* Excludes goals

Looking across the stats as a whole, James Ward-Prowse (£6.5m) had the highest combined goals and assists (15), as well as the most shots on target, and finished on the highest adjusted points total. Yet due to his price being £1-1.5m higher than Hojbjerg and McGinn, ends with a slightly lower points per million (PPM) score. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£5.0m) on the other hand, had a much lower number of attacking returns and only five shots on target, but coming in at just £5.0m gives him a healthy PPM of 28.16.

When looking purely at PPM, it’s clear to see from the above table that, if he can hit similar figures this season, then Stuart Dallas is by far and away the best option from a PPM basis. To put his scores into context, last season’s top four highest scorers – Mo Salah, Bruno Fernandes, Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son – have PPM figures of 20.16, 20.55, 20.50 and 25.08 respectively, meaning all of the 90-minute men featured above offer better PPM value than the 20/21 top scorers.

The point about Dallas hitting similar figures is a big one: in 192 previous games for Leeds prior to the 20/21 season, he only scored 19 goals, at a rate of one goal every 10 games, making last season’s one goal in every 4.75 games standout as a potential anomaly, though he did play further forward which obviously contributed to his figures. On the other hand, Tomas Soucek (£6.0m) scored once every 3.8 games last season, which isn’t too far off his previous career stats of one in every 4.6 games, so he could be a safer option.

Midfielder Selection

Based on all of the above, I’m likely to start to the season with one/both of Soucek and Ward-Prowse, for the below main reasons;

  • they have a more consistent track record of delivering attacking returns across multiple seasons
  • they play 90 mins every week – Ward-Prowse has played every minute of the last two seasons and Soucek only missed one minute of action last season, which was the result of his late red card, which was later overturned
  • they’re both a big threat from set pieces – Soucek from getting on the end of corners/FKs and Ward-Prowse as Southampton’s dead-ball specialist
  • with them being the higher-priced options, it makes it much easier to move from one of them to Dallas if he does continue to be an attacking threat

Forwards

With only two forwards playing 90 mins in 30 or more games, it becomes much easier to review, even more so when you see who they are;

PlayerNo. of 90 Min Games20/21 Total Pts20/21 Pts Adjusted by 21/22 Scoring Changes21/22 Price
Ollie Watkins36184196.17.5
Harry Kane30239246.112.0

Even with Harry Kane’s injury record, the reliance Spurs had on him last season was still clear to see, with him playing the full game in 30 of the 35 games he started in the league. With a move to Man City looking increasingly likely, it remains to be seen whether he can maintain a similar record this season, though it would seem extremely unlikely given the attacking options available to them.

Ollie Watkins’ ever-present stint in the Villa team is even more impressive when you consider that there was still only one other forward to even complete 25 or more games – Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Player90 MinsGoalsAssistsShots On Target*Adjusted PtsPrice 21/22Points Per Million
Watkins3614832196.17.526.14
Kane30231430246.112.020.51

*Excludes goals

With 22 attacking returns in his first season, it was a great start to life in the Premier League for Watkins and his adjusted points based on this season’s scoring matrix moved him up to the ninth highest scoring player across the whole game. The 36 points he accrued from playing 90 mins essentially equates to him having scored an extra 9 goals throughout the season, which just highlights how important those bonuses can be.

Harry Kane just continued to do what Harry Kane does last season, but even added a glut of assists to his game, something which has never been a big feature before last season, with only 18 assists from the previous five seasons combined. While a move to Man City would undoubtedly give him more scoring opportunities, it would also likely mean more rotation/rest for him, as well as a reduction in the need for him to drop deep and act as the creator.

Final Thought

By making the case for some players who wouldn’t necessarily be considered without the different point opportunities, the FanTeam scoring matrix does provide opportunities for slightly more varied team selections than in FPL. While it doesn’t make poor fantasy players great options, it can bring some cheaper options to the fore to free up budget for the higher-end players.

When reviewing the five midfielders looked at in more detail, their points from playing 90mins made up between 20-27% of their adjusted points total for the season. This highlights the need to delve deeper into the available options to try to unearth the hidden gems that could bring in points from more than just the traditional FPL scoring scenarios.

As with any fantasy format, the key thing is to properly acquaint yourself with the scoring, there will definitely be people playing who don’t do this, so you can immediately get the edge on them by familiarising yourself with the ins and outs of the game.

157 Comments Post a Comment
  1. De Gea is GOAT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Any thoughts on this team guys? Have i gone way too light on the defence and bench? Cheers

    Sanchez
    Shaw Holding Lowton/Veltman/Holgate
    Bruno Salah Son Mahrez Raphinha
    Toney Watkins

    Foster Ayling Obafemi Johnson

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Yup..as much as you would like to have them all, I think one of Mahrez or Son needs to be downgraded to upgrade the defence

      Open Controls
    2. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      Well, I might go for white rather than Holding. Perhaps downgrade Bruno or Son for TAA, and upgrade Johnson

      Open Controls
    3. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      That midfield is stacked! I would downgrade Mahrez to gundo and improve the defence

      Open Controls
    4. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      selling out on that midfield
      Fortune favors the bold
      or so they say

      Open Controls
    5. De Gea is GOAT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Thank you all for your input. Really appreciate this.

      Open Controls
  2. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Which looks best:

    A) Son and Gundo
    B) Mahrez and Havertz

    Open Controls
    1. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      44 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Pops15
      • 4 Years
      41 mins ago

      Prefer Mahrez and Havertz to start and would look to move one to Son within a week or two

      Open Controls
    4. OShaughnessy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Think we need to rethink both...
      A) Gundo, impacted by Grealish?
      B) Havertz, impacted by potential Lukaku move?

      Open Controls
  3. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    PSG is my bet
    Neymar-Messi-Mbappe

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      53 mins ago

      I can't see anyone else affording him. City don't need him.

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        23 mins ago

        Might keep Mbappes wandering eyes around a few years longer too

        Open Controls
      2. OShaughnessy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        > I can't see anyone else affording him

        Afford his wages?
        It'll be on a free transfer, right?

        Open Controls
        1. Cheeseoid
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          As it stands he is a free agent

          If Man City decided to go to Messi rather than Kane I am sure they could if they wanted to. Or Man U and work him with Cavani.

          Could you imagine Spurs using the Kane millions to replace him with Messi? That would be hilarious

          Open Controls
    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      would be an absolute disaster for poch trying to manage those egos. Pretty funny with Neymar and Mbappe they couldn't even win the league

      Open Controls
    3. seewhyaxe
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Could Chelsea afford him? Save the Lukaku's transfer fees and offer him a contract instead

      Open Controls
  4. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Any suggestions here folks?

    Martinez
    Taa Shaw coufal
    Salah bruno gundo raph buendia
    Antonio Toney

    Foster ayling bissouma williams

    Open Controls
    1. De Gea is GOAT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Very nice team. I'd probably have a 4.5 over Marti and maybe Brownhill over Biss if he gets the same amount of mins. Are you confident on Gundo this season?

      Open Controls
    2. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      40 mins ago

      6 mids??

      Open Controls
      1. Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Sorry, bissouma is oba

        Open Controls
  5. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Villa fans is this how they start upfront?
    looks good for a poacher like Ings
    Watkins-Buendia-Bailey
    -------------Ings-------------

    Open Controls
    1. Cheeseoid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      59 mins ago

      You are missing Messi

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        55 mins ago

        PSG will get him

        Open Controls
        1. Cheeseoid
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          32 mins ago

          Highly unlikely if Villa are after him. Villa are a much higher profile club

          Open Controls
          1. Gnu
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            13 mins ago

            Him and Stevie G are good friends... 😉

            Open Controls
            1. Cheeseoid
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              9 mins ago

              That will be it!

              Open Controls
    2. 3 A
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Switch flank Watkins and Bailey.

      Open Controls
    3. Lovren an elevator
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      I imagine bigger games certainly, it will be Bailey and Buendia flanking one of them

      Open Controls
  6. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    Is Jota likely starting the first few?

    Open Controls
    1. Lovren an elevator
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Instead of Firmino you think?
      I wouldn't rule him out. I think Jota may well anyway, klopp could go all out for it especially against Norwich

      Open Controls
  7. kobewan
    • 1 Year
    36 mins ago

    Once the transfer market closes and all the players who had busy summers with all the international tournaments are back 100%, is Wildcard and early option for everyone? Or you just pick this questionable players (new transfers and players back from international duties that are not 100%) from the start and hope they play in the first few game weeks.

    Open Controls
    1. Cheeseoid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      I think there will be quite a lot of early wildcards this season. I don't think it is daft to plan to do one at all.

      But I doubt I will plan in a wildcard

      Open Controls
  8. Lovren an elevator
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    New look front 3

    Grealish Kane Messi

    Jobs a goodun

    Open Controls
  9. masterkyzz
      17 mins ago

      A. DCL + Buendia
      B. Ings + Raph

      Open Controls
      1. shiraz
          11 mins ago

          B, if ings can stay injury free

          Open Controls
          1. Cheeseoid
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            lol

            Open Controls
        • kobewan
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
      2. shiraz
          10 mins ago

          How does this look?

          Bachman
          TAA Coufal Veltman
          Salah Bruno Havertz Raphinha Barnes
          DCL Toney
          Foster White Omobamidele Obafemi

          Should i get grealish in and switch dcl to a 7.5?

          Open Controls
        • Bergkamp@Wonderland
          • 1 Year
          6 mins ago

          I'm on nightshift now and not thinking rational. What do You think about a little bid crazy idea (team)?

          Sanchez (Foster)
          to rotation: Ayling Veltman Coufal White Targett
          Grealish Fernandes Son Salah Maddison
          Antonio Toney (Obefami)

          Can take Dier to defence and upgrade goalkeeper to Pickford or Schmeichel.

          Instead of Antonio - Watkins, Ihenacho or Daka but there is a risk of rotation with Ings and Vardy.

          Thanks.

          Open Controls
          1. shiraz
              just now

              Look good. Losing TAA at the expense of 3 premium mid is a gamble, but might paid off. I would say stick to this

              Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.