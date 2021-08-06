Allsvenskan Fantasy 2021 – Scout Picks GW14

It’s been a while since anything was published here by me other than hot topics, in my absence however @BitacoraFantasy has been doing an excellent job with the “ones to watch”-series. If you want to write something about Allsvenskan Fantasy yourself, it’s really quite a straightforward process and the submission form for community articles can be found here. Also, if you have any ideas of topics to cover or you feel inclined to become a part of the tight-knit team working regularly with Allsvenskan Fantasy on Fantasy Football Scout, just reach out to me here or on Twitter @FF_Meltens.

With Gameweek 14 kicking off this weekend, we are faced with the increasingly real threat of rotation from Malmö, Elfsborg, and Hammarby. Some managers might be activating the first wildcard this week (just 1 more GW after this before it’s gone) and undeniably there will be some planning to do in terms of squad depth, and chip strategy.

Scout Picks

The Scout Picks selection are 11 players hand-picked as the best options for the week, with no more than 3 players from one team and within a budget of 83.5m. The full article on our Scout Picks for GW14 in Allsvenskan Fantasy can be found here.

In short, however, the picks for Gameweek 14 are:

Peter Abrahamsson (6.4m)

Jean Carlos de Brito (4.7m), Eric Larsson (7.2m), Simon Strand (6.1m)

Nahir Besara (8.6m), Magnus Eriksson (9.5m), Tashreeq Matthews (5.2m), Daleho Irandust (8.9m)

Deniz Hümmet (6.2m), Samuel Adegbenro (7.8m), Alexander Jeremejeff (9.3m)

The Captain Pick this week is Nahir Besara at home to Mjällby.

